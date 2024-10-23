ADVERTISEMENT

If our civilization suddenly perished for some reason, and archaeologists from the distant future began excavating the first quarter of the 21st century, what would they be able to say about our culture if most of it is on the internet and, to be absolutely precise, in memes?

Memes do permeate our lives literally everywhere, and if you remember the notorious Rule 34, then today there should be a version of it that says: "There is a meme of it. No exceptions" (ironically, Rule 34 itself is a meme too). And if there are memes about everything in the world, then why not enjoy a selection of the best postings from this dedicated 'Sadistic memes' Instagram page?

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

no_good_wyfe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

zhangyong02 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

lolojefie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

To be honest, I don't quite agree with the very name 'Sadistic memes' - after all, most of the memes we selected for this list don't have anything downright horrifyingly sadistic. But, well, 672K followers on the Instagram page have a weighty say - in favor of proper naming and hilarious memes.
#4

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, it only seems that making memes is easy - you take some funny or ridiculous picture, add a paradoxical text seasoned with profoundness - and that's it! This actually corresponds to reality no more than the famous revelations of Michelangelo about how he created his amazing statues: "I just take a block of marble and cut off all the unnecessary things from it!"
#7

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

torturedvesseI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Of course, this is not so. Each person has their own, completely unique and inimitable sense of humor (and some do not have one at all), and you still need to focus on some average level of humor. The resulting meme should not be too highbrow (many folks won't get it), but it should not be frankly dumb (then hardly anyone will like it). A well-balanced idea is the key to success not only in life but also in meme-making as well.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

ToastyRaincloud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

However, guessing the viral potential of a meme is as hopeless as trying to throw a hail mary in the last seconds of a football match. Why, for example, did the meme about a black and blue (or still white and gold?) dress become popular worldwide, while thousands of other, no less interesting and funny memes didn't? I think science has yet to figure this out - and when it does, a Nobel Prize for this discovery is almost guaranteed!
#13

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

Sxmureye Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Okay, in any case, 672K followers on Instagram for a page with memes is quite a good reason to be imbued with respect for the authors of this account. And, it seems to me, a good reason to scroll this selection to the end - and to have a great time reading, smirking and laughing. After all, that's what memes are for, right?
#16

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

cleaming_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
lismarie avatar
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He has no Fingers, how's he supposed to load and shoot this ammunition?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

ineedanothernap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

SickGnar_Dude Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

_nedwardo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

horseimage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Sadistic-Memes-Funny

sadistic.memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!