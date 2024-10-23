ADVERTISEMENT

If our civilization suddenly perished for some reason, and archaeologists from the distant future began excavating the first quarter of the 21st century, what would they be able to say about our culture if most of it is on the internet and, to be absolutely precise, in memes?

Memes do permeate our lives literally everywhere, and if you remember the notorious Rule 34, then today there should be a version of it that says: "There is a meme of it. No exceptions" (ironically, Rule 34 itself is a meme too). And if there are memes about everything in the world, then why not enjoy a selection of the best postings from this dedicated 'Sadistic memes' Instagram page?

More info: Instagram