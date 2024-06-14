To briefly describe what happened, this week Luma presented its new neural network for generating video from text queries, called Dream Machine. According to the developers, the model understands well how people, animals and various objects interact with the world around them, so that the videos are realistic, with smooth and seamless physics.

Before the advent of Dream Machine, the absolute leader in the field of generative video models was the famous Sora from OpenAI, but Dream Machine has an undeniable advantage - it is accessible to a wide range of users, here and now. And it even offers to generate 30 videos per month for free.