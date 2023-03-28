You've probably seen pictures or videos online that made you think “that can’t be real, can it?” only to later find out that they were AI-generated. AI images are the new huge craze, and the sheer power it has granted for people to make their imagination real is dizzying.

Although AI could still sometimes use help ironing out the kinks, such as giving people 7 and a half fingers on each hand or double the amount of teeth they have, this time it has outperformed itself - shockingly realistic images of the pope in a huge puffer jacket, earning him the title “Dope Francis.”

Image source: skyferrori