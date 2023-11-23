One of the spies during the Cold War once wrote in his book that a legend should first of all correspond to the personality, and only then to external verisimilitude. If we transfer the concept to generative content, then any AI creation must have an original human idea behind it. And with this list, it seems to me, there are no problems in this collection.

At least, even if we take into account that Hogwarts by its nature was an elite private school, this does not mean at all that several hundred teenagers in a relatively small area did not do typical teenage things that are common for any British or American high school. And that, for example, Hagrid, whose very last name comes from the Old English word meaning 'hangover,' was not without certain flaws... as, indeed, was any Hogwarts professor.