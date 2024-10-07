ADVERTISEMENT

The great French playwright Pierre-Augustin Beaumarchais once wrote: "I hasten to laugh at everything. Otherwise, I would have to cry." Damn right - when everything around is full of negativity, and sometimes it seems like the whole world is going straight to hell - then even a smallest ray of light is quite enough to cheer yourself up for the whole day.

So today we offer you a selection of 34 really positive random posts on X, the only purpose of which is to make you smile. And if, after scrolling down this list to the very end, you agree that this world is actually not that bad, then our goal will be definitely accomplished.

#1

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

PunchingCat Report

#2

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

elainesim28 Report

#3

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

friccvicc Report

This collection contains a wide variety of reasons to smile - funny and cute pets, amusing dating or parenting situations, various unconventional methods for preparing for the upcoming Halloween... and, of course, the top star of the Internet of the last few weeks, the cute baby hippo Moo Deng, who, by the way, recently cut her first teeth.
#4

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

twaniimals Report

#5

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

fetacheezepls Report

yukonbee avatar
Bidango Smith
Bidango Smith
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Portrait mode is an incredible tool for product photography!

#6

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

PunchingCat Report

In fact, if you think that today we are going through some particularly dark period in the history of humanity - on the one hand, you are quite right, and on the other, you're definitely wrong. After all, the earliest written opinions found by people about the world being in decline and never being the same date back several thousand years BC. And, damn it, as long as we can smile at little things, we're not hopeless at all!

#7

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

ambernoelle Report

#8

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

ChrisETeigen Report

#9

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

natazilla Report

Since time immemorial, laughter has played a vitally important role in the formation of human society. “The idea was that laughter was an external signal that can tell the group everything is OK, we can relax. (There is) no need to be anxious or threatened by what’s happening around us."

"And so this would really be a great survival tool for groups of humans,” CNN quotes Janet Gibson, a professor emerita of cognitive psychology at Grinnell College in Iowa.

"And the belief is, is that over the centuries, the brain kept these connections so that we now laugh when… we hear things that are relaxing, funny, surprising, amusing," Dr. Gibson presumes. So why not laugh at this list again - especially since there really are some amusing things here.
#10

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

traciebreaux Report

#11

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

mariokartdwi Report

#12

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

Atlantis252 Report

Some doctors seriously (if we can, of course, talk seriously about such a thing as laughter per se) believe that laughter helps our heart, because when we laugh, endorphins are released, and they, in turn, are able to reduce inflammation and help the heart and blood vessels relax. In addition, stress hormones create a load on the heart, the level of which laughter can also reduce. So laugh, friends - it won't hurt anyway!
#13

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

rufuscesspool Report

#14

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

owenbroadcast Report

#15

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

luxurytrash_ Report

Well, we leave you alone with this selection so now please feel free to do whatever you want. Read, scroll, smile, laugh - and let the good mood not leave you throughout the whole week! After all, as another great French writer, Victor Hugo, once rightly said, "Laughter is the sun: it drives winter away from the human face!"
#16

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

katsiegal Report

#17

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

jessf_white Report

#18

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

laura_nelson Report

#19

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

GoodReddit Report

#20

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

YesitsAlistair Report

#21

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

A_living_stem Report

greg90814 avatar
g90814
g90814
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hard to tell the cake from the real thing, that must have taken days...

#22

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

samatlounge Report

#23

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

bathtub_book_ Report

#24

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

eleanordotcomm Report

#25

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

fklein907 Report

#26

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

justin_al3x Report

#27

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

chrisomerville Report

#28

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

martinmrmar Report

#29

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

evil_female Report

#30

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

plantydirt Report

#31

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

GinaIppy Report

#32

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

michelleDbelle Report

#33

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

erikhane Report

#34

Extremely-Wholesome-Memes

WholesomeMeme Report

