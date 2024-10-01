"Memes in their original understanding were just a unit of information. Another thing is that before the advent of the widely available internet, such functionality of memes was simply unavailable," says Valery Bolgan, the historian and editor-in-chief of the Intent news agency from Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here.

"In fact, any work of art can also be considered a meme. For example, what is the difference between ‘Woman and Cat’ and ‘Mona Lisa’? In terms of popularity - absolutely nothing. Of course, making a brilliant painting is way more difficult, but the modern world is moving towards simplification."

"Or let’s take, for example, quotes or aphorisms from famous writers or political figures of the past? Some of them understood the importance of quotes for their own image, and specially ‘generated’ impressive phrases."

"For example, Napoleon Bonaparte - many of his biographers wrote about this. And this significantly influenced his popularity over the years," Valery ponders. "Therefore, in the modern world, literally anything can be considered a meme."