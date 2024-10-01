ADVERTISEMENT

Once upon a time, in the distant past (that is, about twenty years ago), the internet had many options for netizens who wanted to laugh heartily and generally have fun. Various amusing pictures, jokes, stories, short videos - today, all these and much more have been swallowed up, like an avalanche, by memes.

You can find collections of memes for literally any taste - about kids and parents, about animals and celebrities... there is even a whole collection of gorgeous Shrek-related memes. And today we present to your attention yet another dedicated Instagram page about memes, PotTV. And, of course, a selection of the most thoughtful and funny memes from this account.

More info: Instagram

#1

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

HadesMate Report

#2

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

Jayysen_ Report

#3

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

ByMMarie Report

What is interesting about this page is that it contains memes not just for laughing out loud at pictures. Most of these memes are text, are non-standard and interesting quotes from X, which really make you think twice. And some are even very wholesome in everyday life.

For example, the very idea of ​​gamifying your daily chores looks absolutely brilliant to me! No, seriously - I'll finish this post and go wipe the floors to get more XP... And why not, after all?
#4

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

Mrneatt Report

#5

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

princessLopie Report

#6

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

SupaMrs Report

You may ask - so what's wrong with that, are these not original memes? On the other hand, almost any meme author actually uses a template: a screenshot from a movie or TV series, some famous quote and whatnot. By and large, a meme is the ability to look at something already known under a different angle, to find something funny in it - and to expose it to others. And this is, well, this can be a true art.

#7

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

Ihechizuberem Report

#8

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

alizehxkh Report

jldrumm avatar
Captain McSmoot
Captain McSmoot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm pretty sure OP is well on their way to asking for Santa Claus.

#9

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

cee_suella Report

"Memes in their original understanding were just a unit of information. Another thing is that before the advent of the widely available internet, such functionality of memes was simply unavailable," says Valery Bolgan, the historian and editor-in-chief of the Intent news agency from Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here.

"In fact, any work of art can also be considered a meme. For example, what is the difference between ‘Woman and Cat’ and ‘Mona Lisa’? In terms of popularity - absolutely nothing. Of course, making a brilliant painting is way more difficult, but the modern world is moving towards simplification."

"Or let’s take, for example, quotes or aphorisms from famous writers or political figures of the past? Some of them understood the importance of quotes for their own image, and specially ‘generated’ impressive phrases."

"For example, Napoleon Bonaparte - many of his biographers wrote about this. And this significantly influenced his popularity over the years," Valery ponders. "Therefore, in the modern world, literally anything can be considered a meme."

#10

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

femii_xr Report

#11

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

TAMAR1NDE Report

#12

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

nyrbhimself Report

In any case, I sincerely believe that the memes that we have collected in this selection are truly worthy of your attention. At the very least, many of them will make you laugh, some will make you think twice. So please feel free to scroll this list to the very end - and let your scrolling be really exciting!
#13

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

tutututuulip Report

#14

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

slimevisions Report

jldrumm avatar
Captain McSmoot
Captain McSmoot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Having money does not buy your way out of using manners. They are simply a rude person who happens to have money at the moment.

#15

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

Y2SHAF Report

#16

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

ohremzel Report

#17

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

Zoya_ki_batein Report

#18

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

desree_h_ Report

#19

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

thetrayway Report

#20

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

prettygirll4L Report

#21

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

DerikcaDesiree Report

#22

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

tinygreenbriar Report

#23

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

GURUJAHRA Report

#24

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

izariaj15 Report

#25

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

MSKMALIBU Report

#26

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

feyiszn Report

#27

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

its_tiidoo Report

#28

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

ysmammri Report

#29

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

Nykeriaaaaaaa Report

#30

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

khanofkhans11_ Report

#31

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

galacticidiots Report

#32

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

jerrieblogg Report

#33

Funny-Random-Twitter-Memes

invis4yo Report

