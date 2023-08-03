In 1990, when William Steig wrote his short story about a grumpy and unsociable green ogre living in the swamps, he could hardly imagine that only ten years would pass - and Shrek would turn first into a powerful media franchise, and then into a true meme hero.

A new wave of Shrek memes, after several years of relative calm, is now flooding the internet again, and we would not be us if we did not ride this wave. So here you have this wonderful selection of the greenest, big-eared, funny and sometimes ridiculous ogre memes, once again emphasizing that Shrek is alive.