Shrek Memes Are Taking The Internet By Storm And Here Are 31 Of The Funniest Ones
In 1990, when William Steig wrote his short story about a grumpy and unsociable green ogre living in the swamps, he could hardly imagine that only ten years would pass - and Shrek would turn first into a powerful media franchise, and then into a true meme hero.
A new wave of Shrek memes, after several years of relative calm, is now flooding the internet again, and we would not be us if we did not ride this wave. So here you have this wonderful selection of the greenest, big-eared, funny and sometimes ridiculous ogre memes, once again emphasizing that Shrek is alive.
This post may include affiliate links.
Shrek Is Shocked
Shrek Gets Me. F**k That Donkey
Immediately after the release of the first cartoon in 2001, netizens became interested in amateur creativity on the theme of a green ogre, his chatty friend, Princess Fiona, Lord Farquaad, and other characters - Shrek looked painfully atypical compared to other full-length cartoons of that time. And then came the era of memes, in which we continue to live to this day...
Shrek-Tacular
Shrek Realizes The Truth
Shrek Is Love Shrek Is Life
In fact, netizens explain the popularity of Shrek memes right now with their condemnation of the singer Lizzo, who a few days ago received legal charges from dancers on her own team for abuse and sexual harassment. In addition, Lizzo, known for her public support of body positivity, reportedly indulged in bodyshaming remarks towards the dancers.
The Lizzo scandal is already escalating - for example, Beyonce dropped her from the 'Break My Soul' remix - performing at a Tuesday concert in Boston, the singer skipped Lizzo's shoutout from the song. At the same time, the famous filmmaker Sophie Nahli Allison, who worked on the creation of a documentary about Lizzo in 2019, unveiled a negative experience communicating and collaborating with her. Ordinary netizens, though, are expressing their indignation in the usual way - with puns and memes.
You Got Any Idea Shrek?
But Seriously Though, What Has Raised Shrek From His Meme Slumber In Such Abundance?
Shrek Is Right
Interestingly, one of the most famous Shrek memes, 'Shrek Is Love, Shrek Is Life,' is no less scandalous, and dates back to the days when Lizzo was just starting her musical career (and in no way is connected with her). That very fanmade video about a boy's unhealthy Shrek obsession is one which few people already remember (although ten years ago it wandered from imageboard to imageboard), and from which only the slogan remains. However, since then, the popularity of the green ogre has taken a new turn - for example, since 2014, a dedicated Shrekfest has been regularly held in Milwaukee. By the way, the next festival starts in early September - so a new wave of memes is definitely beneficial for its organizers, isn't it?
Shrek Has The Same Face As I Did. Was Funny Till Then…
I Mean, If It Was Shrek I Would Too
If Shrek Approves So Do I
Be that as it may, the story with the accusations of Lizzo will end in court, and memes about Shrek, Donkey, Fiona and everyone else will surf the internet for a long time to come. In the end, this is still one of the brightest characters in 21st-century popular culture, and certainly one of the most popular green heroes, along with the Hulk, Gamora, the Grinch and others. So please feel free to scroll this list to the very end, enjoy these carefully selected memes, and just allow yourself a bit of laughter. After all, as the ogre himself once said, "That'll do, Donkey. That'll do."
Shrek 2 Was The Best Shrek Movie, Change My Mind
Making A Meme From Every Line In Shrek (2001) Day 541
Being Like Donkey Is Not That Bad
Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Donkey!
Shrek Tinder Date
Shrek Kind Of Brave
She's Worse Than Lord Farquaad
Living The Shrek Life
Shrek Not Fat He Big Boned
Shrek And The Mindbenders
Shrek Runs The World
Shrek Gonna Appear Like Nick Fury At Iron Man
Pff, Fiona Is The Only Woman Who Can Be My Girlfriend
Shrek Is Dumbfounded
Even The Donkey Would Have Cooked It Better
Shrek Knows About Pain
Does Shrek Turn Red When He's Embarrassed?
hold on... so Lizzo confessed that she said and did all these things or... ??
whats up with the Lizzo stuff?? did i miss something and did she confess everything, or is there evidence?
whats up with the Lizzo stuff?? did i miss something and did she confess everything, or is there evidence?