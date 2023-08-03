In 1990, when William Steig wrote his short story about a grumpy and unsociable green ogre living in the swamps, he could hardly imagine that only ten years would pass - and Shrek would turn first into a powerful media franchise, and then into a true meme hero.

A new wave of Shrek memes, after several years of relative calm, is now flooding the internet again, and we would not be us if we did not ride this wave. So here you have this wonderful selection of the greenest, big-eared, funny and sometimes ridiculous ogre memes, once again emphasizing that Shrek is alive.

#1

Shrek Is Shocked

Shrek Is Shocked

#2

Shrek Gets Me. F**k That Donkey

Shrek Gets Me. F**k That Donkey

#3

Immediately after the release of the first cartoon in 2001, netizens became interested in amateur creativity on the theme of a green ogre, his chatty friend, Princess Fiona, Lord Farquaad, and other characters - Shrek looked painfully atypical compared to other full-length cartoons of that time. And then came the era of memes, in which we continue to live to this day...
#4

Shrek-Tacular

Shrek-Tacular

#5

Shrek Realizes The Truth

Shrek Realizes The Truth

#6

Shrek Is Love Shrek Is Life

Shrek Is Love Shrek Is Life

Is that Carl from Jimmy Neutron?

In fact, netizens explain the popularity of Shrek memes right now with their condemnation of the singer Lizzo, who a few days ago received legal charges from dancers on her own team for abuse and sexual harassment. In addition, Lizzo, known for her public support of body positivity, reportedly indulged in bodyshaming remarks towards the dancers.

The Lizzo scandal is already escalating - for example, Beyonce dropped her from the 'Break My Soul' remix - performing at a Tuesday concert in Boston, the singer skipped Lizzo's shoutout from the song. At the same time, the famous filmmaker Sophie Nahli Allison, who worked on the creation of a documentary about Lizzo in 2019, unveiled a negative experience communicating and collaborating with her. Ordinary netizens, though, are expressing their indignation in the usual way - with puns and memes.
#7

You Got Any Idea Shrek?

You Got Any Idea Shrek?

#8

But Seriously Though, What Has Raised Shrek From His Meme Slumber In Such Abundance?

But Seriously Though, What Has Raised Shrek From His Meme Slumber In Such Abundance?

#9

Shrek Is Right

Shrek Is Right

Interestingly, one of the most famous Shrek memes, 'Shrek Is Love, Shrek Is Life,' is no less scandalous, and dates back to the days when Lizzo was just starting her musical career (and in no way is connected with her). That very fanmade video about a boy's unhealthy Shrek obsession is one which few people already remember (although ten years ago it wandered from imageboard to imageboard), and from which only the slogan remains. However, since then, the popularity of the green ogre has taken a new turn - for example, since 2014, a dedicated Shrekfest has been regularly held in Milwaukee. By the way, the next festival starts in early September - so a new wave of memes is definitely beneficial for its organizers, isn't it?
#10

Shrek Has The Same Face As I Did. Was Funny Till Then…

Shrek Has The Same Face As I Did. Was Funny Till Then…

#11

I Mean, If It Was Shrek I Would Too

I Mean, If It Was Shrek I Would Too

#12

If Shrek Approves So Do I

If Shrek Approves So Do I

Be that as it may, the story with the accusations of Lizzo will end in court, and memes about Shrek, Donkey, Fiona and everyone else will surf the internet for a long time to come. In the end, this is still one of the brightest characters in 21st-century popular culture, and certainly one of the most popular green heroes, along with the Hulk, Gamora, the Grinch and others. So please feel free to scroll this list to the very end, enjoy these carefully selected memes, and just allow yourself a bit of laughter. After all, as the ogre himself once said, "That'll do, Donkey. That'll do."
#13

Shrek 2 Was The Best Shrek Movie, Change My Mind

Shrek 2 Was The Best Shrek Movie, Change My Mind

Ironic, because this picture is from Shrek 1.

#14

Making A Meme From Every Line In Shrek (2001) Day 541

Making A Meme From Every Line In Shrek (2001) Day 541

#15

Being Like Donkey Is Not That Bad

Being Like Donkey Is Not That Bad

#16

Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Donkey!

Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Donkey!

#17

Shrek Tinder Date

Shrek Tinder Date

#18

Shrek Kind Of Brave

Shrek Kind Of Brave

#19

She's Worse Than Lord Farquaad

She's Worse Than Lord Farquaad

#20

Living The Shrek Life

Living The Shrek Life

#21

Shrek Not Fat He Big Boned

Shrek Not Fat He Big Boned

#22

Shrek And The Mindbenders

Shrek And The Mindbenders

#23

Shrek Runs The World

Shrek Runs The World

#24

Shrek Gonna Appear Like Nick Fury At Iron Man

Shrek Gonna Appear Like Nick Fury At Iron Man

#25

Pff, Fiona Is The Only Woman Who Can Be My Girlfriend

Pff, Fiona Is The Only Woman Who Can Be My Girlfriend

#26

Shrek Is Dumbfounded

Shrek Is Dumbfounded

#27

Even The Donkey Would Have Cooked It Better

Even The Donkey Would Have Cooked It Better

#28

Shrek Knows About Pain

Shrek Knows About Pain

#29

Does Shrek Turn Red When He's Embarrassed?

Does Shrek Turn Red When He's Embarrassed?

#30

hold on... so Lizzo confessed that she said and did all these things or... ??

#31

Shrek Is Love 💚 Shrek Is Life 💚

Shrek Is Love 💚 Shrek Is Life 💚

