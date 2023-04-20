Do you know why we love to be nostalgic about the past so much? Well, as you know, everything used to be much better, bigger and more interesting. There used to be Tetris, slot machines and Internet Explorer, and now... now there is only a light sadness for those wonderful times when we were younger.

And we will be taking just this fascinating journey into the good old days with you, thanks to Bored Panda and this collection of absolutely wonderful vintage memes, lovingly collected by a dedicated Instagram account. So fasten your seatbelts, put your favorite cassette into that old Sony Walkman, here we go!

#1

#2

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Ooh I had some of these, hours of fun!

#3

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I want to put this right so bad.

The most interesting thing is how our perception of "good old days" changes over time. As someone whose teen years were in the 90s, I remember very well how the adults resented these newfangled Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls, comparing them to the great rock classics - certainly not in favor of the youth. And now, nearly thirty years later, we're shedding tears watching the reunited Spice Girls on YouTube, and this time their hits are in our hearts somewhere between Stairway To Heaven and Under Pressure. So tell me what you want, what you really, really want... and I'll tell you, we want to go back to our childhood again.
#4

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
31 minutes ago

In those days we thought 64 was as much as it could ever be

#5

#6

Psychologist Alan R. Hirsch in his report, “Nostalgia: A Neuropsychiatric Understanding,” defines nostalgia as a yearning for an idealized past - “a longing for a sanitized impression of the past, what in psychoanalysis is referred to as a screen memory - not a true recreation of the past, but rather a combination of many different memories, all integrated together, and in the process all negative emotions filtered out."

And indeed, the more we live in this world, the more value we attach to things and phenomena from our youth. Often downplaying what we have now. Although, you know, I personally would probably sell my soul if I had my current smartphone somewhere in the late nineties!
#7

Carlos
Carlos
Community Member
56 minutes ago

"you are old", ouch

#8

#9

And, of course, the Internet and social networks come into play, literally fixing every step of any more or less famous person. For example, would we be so categorical in adoring Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player of all time if we were guided not only by old VHS tapes of his games and Space Jam? Or would we vehemently discuss each of his missed shots and failed interviews like we do with LeBron James? Okay, okay, the second Space Jam really wasn't even half as good as the first one! Or is this where nostalgia kicks in again?
#10

Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Goosebumps yes but the dragon that ate summer?

#11

Vermonta
Vermonta
Community Member
31 minutes ago

because other kids had them

#12

Be that as it may, memes are a great excuse to take a little trip back in time, recharge with the energy of our youth, and return again to the crazy, fast contemporary world that has become so incredibly small with the development of all these technologies. Okay, let's digress for a couple more minutes - just scroll this list to the very end, point out the memes you like best and just share your own viewpoint on whether nostalgia is really that cool.
#13

Carlos
Carlos
Community Member
53 minutes ago

R.I.P. Judith Barsi a.k.a. Ducky

#14

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited)

Wait, these were not...towels? :((

#15

Danny
Danny
Community Member
51 minutes ago

let it hit the corner

#16

Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
20 minutes ago

THE ORANGE ONES OH MY WORD EUEUUGH

#17

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Anne Robinson is not aging well is she?

#18

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Aaaah, the good ol' days. My walkman was transparent light blue and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. And the audio tape, the band had a specific smell - I can almost feel it

#19

Carole G.
Carole G.
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I have this, use it everyday.

#20

#21

#22

Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
21 minutes ago

yooo my grandma had them and let us eat golden ghrams in front of the tv on saturday mornings, probably one of my favorite memories

#23

Glengoolie Blue
Glengoolie Blue
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Were all of those in your junk drawer at the same time?

#24

Vermonta
Vermonta
Community Member
30 minutes ago

of blurry pictures. Remember flash cubes?

#25

T G
T G
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Honestly what was it about those chickens

#26

#27

#28

T G
T G
Community Member
28 minutes ago

The dryest markers! The most useless rubbers! The tiniest pencils! The brittle crayons!

#29

MotherofGuineaPigs
MotherofGuineaPigs
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited)

I had at least a dozen Swatches. Including the larger ankle Swatch

#30

#31

#32

Vermonta
Vermonta
Community Member
28 minutes ago

and had a record player and radio

#33

A girl
A girl
Community Member
19 minutes ago

And peeling your legs off the pleather seats.

#34

#35

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 minute ago

Tropical island or the fish

#36

#37

#38

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Up vote for Mask. I had loads of those toys.

#39

#40

#41

#42

