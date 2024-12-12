ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Comics is a webcomic by Romanian artist Mary Nicola, who started sharing her creations back in 2018 on Instagram. Her comics capture the quirks and mishaps of everyday life in a way that feels personal and hilariously relatable. Whether it’s about fumbling through social situations, agonizing over what to wear, or battling the urge to procrastinate, Mary’s sharp and light-hearted humor shines through.

Each comic feels like a peek into a friend’s diary, full of moments that make you think, "Yep, that’s me." The stories often feature Mary herself, bringing a warm, human touch to universal experiences. If you’ve ever been caught in life’s awkward yet funny moments, her work might feel like home.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com

#1

Humorous comic of a girl binge-watching late at night, relating to young people's habits with streaming.

Bored Panda reached out to Mary to learn more about her and her creative process. We were curious about how she got started in the world of comics.

"I was in high school in my math class, and I was doodling random stuff on my notebook, and suddenly my best friend asked me, ''Why don't you start making comics and post them online about your life, us, or anything at all?' And this is how it started, haha."
#2

Humorous comic depicting a young woman waking up and returning home in darkness during fall.

#3

Humorous comic depicting a couple taking a selfie, with a focus on the girl's awkward smiling face.

It wouldn’t be us if we didn’t ask about the challenges artists face in creating their work. Mary shared that, for her, the biggest struggle these days is managing her time. "I work a full-time job as an illustrator at a publishing house, I do art commissions and go to the gym every day after work. It's really difficult to find time to manage all of this, that's why I'm being a bit inconsistent with posting comics."

Despite all of her challenges, Mary shared that creating comics is the part she enjoys the most. "And to be more specific, I do enjoy a lot drawing those exaggerated expressions."
#4

Comic of a young person enjoying weightlifting but struggling with cardio, highlighting humorous relatable fitness challenges.

#5

Humorous comic about young people relating to waking up early; excited teen versus tired adult scenario.

What makes Mary passionate about creating comics is people. "People inspire me every day and they inspire me to keep going. Also, the fact that I basically doodle my comics (they are not fully rendered or finished or have the perfect-lineart), it makes me feel like I don't need extra pressure to make everything look perfect. I just have to scribble that idea out."
#6

Humorous comic of two young women discussing balancing money and time over coffee.

#7

Humorous comic of a child showing a phone to a parent, who is reading, leading to a surprise.

Mary's comics portray life experiences, so we asked her how it feels to share fragments of her personal journey with the world. "I feel great because I find that there are people who can relate to it. In the past, I made some SPECIFIC COMICS about experiences that I thought I only had, and suddenly I woke up and realized that many people went through it (so yes, we may be different but we are not that different, haha). Also, sometimes I feel anxious, especially when there's a more personal comic (e.g.: the comic about my bully experience or weight loss). But it’s me and I want people to follow and get to know the real me - I’m not perfect, I never had a great life and I went through bad things, like everyone else. I hope in the future I'll have even more confidence to share other stories as well."
#8

Comic showing humorous scenes of a young person at work wishing for a day off, then feeling bored on their day off.

#9

Humorous comic about a young couple struggling to find ketchup in the fridge.

#10

Humorous comic about fall weather: a person bundled in the morning but sweating by afternoon.

#11

A humorous comic showing a young woman questioning her workout soreness and overreacting to her post-leg day struggle.

#12

Young person in humorous comic talking on phone, surprised by sibling's rude response.

#13

Humorous comic about dehydration, featuring two characters discussing headaches and stomach pain in a relatable way.

#14

Humorous comic of a young woman reacting to a virtual contest about 2013, surprised at the younger contestants' outfits.

#15

Humorous comic depicting a girl promising confidentiality, then sharing a secret over the phone an hour later.

#16

Comical strip about grocery shopping experiences, showcasing humorous differences and relatable moments for young people.

#17

Humorous comic about different reactions to having a cold; a woman cleans while a man lies in bed dramatically.

#18

Humorous comic about evolving friendships from 2018 to 2024, highlighting relatable moments for young people.

#19

Humorous comic about gym struggles, showing a girl's journey from nervous beginner to confident exerciser.

#20

Humorous comic about a young woman's relatable struggles and independence featuring interactions with her boyfriend.

