ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Comics is a webcomic by Romanian artist Mary Nicola, who started sharing her creations back in 2018 on Instagram. Her comics capture the quirks and mishaps of everyday life in a way that feels personal and hilariously relatable. Whether it’s about fumbling through social situations, agonizing over what to wear, or battling the urge to procrastinate, Mary’s sharp and light-hearted humor shines through.

Each comic feels like a peek into a friend’s diary, full of moments that make you think, "Yep, that’s me." The stories often feature Mary herself, bringing a warm, human touch to universal experiences. If you’ve ever been caught in life’s awkward yet funny moments, her work might feel like home.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com