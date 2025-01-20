ADVERTISEMENT

Thinking about the unstoppable flow of time and how it changes everything in its path can be unsettling. People have no choice but to grow old, and non-living things get worn down just the same. However, there’s a lot of beauty in being able to stand the test of time and having many stories to tell afterward. To remind us what time is capable of, Bored Panda compiled a list of things that got graciously worn down over the years. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that got the best transformation.

#1

Melted Steps

Worn-down stone steps in front of a brick house entrance, illustrating how time affects surfaces.

Historical_Bird_5323 Report

    #2

    My Dads Cat Has Been Scratching The Same Leg Of This Bench For The Past Decade

    Worn-down wooden chair leg beside two dog bowls, illustrating effects of time.

    VitaminTHC420 Report

    #3

    2034 Midori Hibino

    Worn-down book alongside new one, illustrating how time affects objects.

    Every thought, every time I exercised, every major event. Love this. GPT another for2025

    Just-Equipment-2337 Report

    #4

    Work Jeans

    Worn denim jeans with faded areas near the pocket, illustrating how time affects fabric.

    bbbushy Report

    #5

    Kannesteinen - Special Rock Formation Formed By The Sea

    Eroded rock formation by the sea, showing the effects of time on natural structures.

    C. Hill Report

    #6

    Was Told To Post This Here. The Local Place I Play Ping Pong At. They Haven’t Changed The Tables In 20 Yrs

    Worn-down ping pong table with faded blue surface illustrating the effects of time.

    Dardan311 Report

    #7

    This Parking Garage At The Golden Nugget

    Worn-down parking lot with visible faded tire marks, showcasing the passage of time in an urban environment.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    This Light Post Is Outside Of A Popular Music Club In New Orleans. After 40 Years Of Having Band Flyers Stapled To It, There's No More Room

    Worn-down utility pole covered in old, rusted nails, illustrating the passage of time.

    markeees Report

    #9

    Gate Outside Of Walmart Garden Center

    Worn-down concrete with circular marks from a metal gate illustrating how time works.

    jasominty Report

    #10

    My Teddybear I Had For Over 30 Years And One As Good As New

    Two teddy bears side by side; one worn-down by time, the other new and plush.

    I had this bear my whole life, he was my best friend for a very long time. He got loved and very abused. I searched for one good as new to give it to my child one day!

    Allcappa Report

    #11

    A Melting Sign In Mid Wales

    Rusty, worn-down metal sign shaped by time, surrounded by trees and foliage.

    I don't even know what's happened here, but it looked gross, I love it.

    Countbook Report

    #12

    I’ve Never Noticed The Imprint Left Behind In Train Stations

    Worn-down seats on concrete pillars at a transit station, illustrating the passage of time.

    Chanclaphobia Report

    #13

    The Floor Has Worn Out Where People Have Been Standing At My Local Shop

    Worn-down floor spot in a convenience store shows how time affects surfaces.

    whitebicycle9 Report

    #14

    This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He's Been Using It For 35 Years

    Worn-down knife with a yellowed handle, illustrating the effects of time.

    oadge Report

    They can also saw the fish back together with the same knife.

    #15

    The Door Of Forbidden Planet In NYC

    Worn-down Batman logo door handle inside a comic book store, illustrating time's impact on objects.

    Local-Objective9511 Report

    #16

    7 Year Old Ice Scoop vs. Brand New

    Two scoops on a marble surface, one worn-down and dark, the other shiny and new, illustrating how time works.

    last_word23 Report

    #17

    The Railing On This Dock Has Groves Worn Into It From Years Of People Pulling Up Crab Traps

    Worn-down wooden railing showing effects of time over water.

    -McLaren-F1- Report

    #18

    Good Boi Loves The Wind

    A dog hanging out of a car window has worn down the red paint around it, illustrating how time works.

    The amount of time this dog has leaned out their window...

    fa53 Report

    #19

    This Honolulu Stop Sign Bleached By The Sun

    Worn-down stop sign illustrating the passage of time, with street signs in the background at an intersection.

    Whey-Men Report

    #20

    Door Lock

    Worn-down door with metal latch and handle, showing passage of time through scratches and marks.

    listentosoundtheft Report

    #21

    Can’t Even Count The Layers On This One

    Worn-down door with layers of paint showing the effects of time.

    Plodo99 Report

    #22

    Elizebeth Line Bench

    Worn-down wall with marks above metal seating in a subway, illustrating the passage of time.

    KieranB02 Report

    #23

    This Dog Statue Is Worn Down From Being Petted So Much

    Worn-down statue of a dog at a well, showing the effects of time on its once shiny surface.

    5thCharmer Report

    #24

    Parking Spots At A Post Office Built In 1934

    Worn-down parking area with faded "Post Office Customer" paint, illustrating the passage of time.

    shoski13 Report

    #25

    My Hair Stylist Only Uses One Chair

    Worn-down floor showing a ring pattern around a salon chair, illustrating the passage of time.

    hyunibee Report

    #26

    Years Of Placing These Pool Cues Back On Three Racks

    Worn-down wall with pool cue and poster marks, illustrating time through faded outlines in a game room setting.

    xerim Report

    #27

    A Mooring Pole For The Local Ferry

    Worn-down blue bollard with peeling paint, illustrating the effects of time and weather.

    hmpfmaster Report

    #28

    These Trees Are Curved Due To The Constant Airflow From Nearby Exhaust Vents

    Trees bending towards a building, illustrating effects of time on growth in an urban setting.

    train_global Report

    #29

    Plastic Turf Underneath Swings

    Worn-down swings with chains and frayed seats illustrate the passage of time in a park by the water.

    Why are we using plastic turf? It heats up to really high temperatures in the sun (especially dark colours like BLACK), it gives horrendous carpet burns, and it can’t be repaired. What happened to wood chips?

    lldaffodill Report

    #30

    This Shortcut Symbolizes Human Laziness (Yes, I Use It)

    Worn-down path in grass showing the passage of time in an urban setting with buildings and pedestrian signs.

    Aukrust Report

    #31

    I’ve Been Using The Same Home-Made Hammer For 20 Years. Here’s How It Looks Like Today

    A worn-down hammer with a textured metal handle, illustrating the effects of time and use, lying on a scratched workbench.

    shadowdsfire Report

    #32

    Ty Penguin 9 Years Apart

    Two plush penguin keychains show signs of wear, illustrating the passage of time.

    Was gifted the penguin on the left 9 years ago by my girlfriend, it’s been on my keys every day sense, just got the one on the right for my birthday. His name is waddles

    one2tree1 Report

    #33

    A Turn On The Way Out Of A Grocery Store

    Worn-down floor tiles with visible paths of foot traffic in front of a row of vending machines.

    Leather_Guacamole420 Report

    #34

    Years Of Water-Flow From This Drainage Pipe Has Worn This Bit Of Sidewalk Down To The Rocky Base

    Worn-down concrete path showing erosion and exposed gravel, illustrating how time works on surfaces.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    These Bushes Polished The Faded Siding On A Windy Road

    Worn-down blue metal wall with faded marks, surrounded by sparse vegetation and rocks, illustrating the effects of time.

    OakwoodHotworks Report

    #36

    5 Year Old Spongebob Wallet Next To My Brand New One

    Worn-down SpongeBob wallet compared to a new one, illustrating time's impact.

    Yeetaroni Report

    #37

    Pool Stick

    Billiard cue with worn-down tip on a green table, illustrating the effects of time.

    Clearly this pool stick has been used a little too long

    SalamaMama Report

    #38

    Shopping Carts vs. Sidewalk

    Shopping carts with worn-down wheels in a concrete groove, illustrating how time affects everyday objects.

    Bright-Ambition-4426 Report

    #39

    Pretty Close To A Normal Distribution In Gym Machine

    Worn-down weight stack with visible rust, illustrating effects of time.

    it shows the frequency that each weight is used!

    iLikeWeringHighSocks Report

    #40

    Underneath This Soap Dispenser At A Concert Venue Bathroom

    "Worn-down countertop under an automatic soap dispenser, showing significant wear from time and use."

    AHTOHKobra Report

    #41

    Water Spirit Tummy Rubs

    Hand touching a worn-down statue with a shiny belly, illustrating how time affects objects.

    Takayama Japan, not sure who this water spirit is but he seems to get a lot of tummy rubs.

    Marchus80 Report

    #42

    Stone Stairs Worn By Clogs

    Worn-down stone stairs show the effects of time and frequent use, illustrating how time works through gradual erosion.

    NZTreeSprout Report

    #43

    Before And After Powerwashing. New York Used To Be A Much Dirtier City Back When The Northeast Ran On Coal Plants

    Workers in yellow suits cleaning a worn-down building facade, illustrating effects of time.

    imgur.com Report

    #44

    The Right Side Of A Restaurant Table Where People Put Their Utensils

    A worn-down fork on a weathered, colorful surface illustrating the passage of time.

    Cheap-Cheesecake810 Report

    #45

    The One And Only Basketball That Lives At The Local Park And Somehow Still Bounces

    Worn-down basketball showing the effects of time and use on a textured outdoor surface.

    sangallium Report

    #46

    Decades Of Storm Drain Water Running Into The Runoff Creek. We Use A Lot Of Salt In The Winter, It Makes Concrete Very Brittle

    Worn-down concrete pipe with rust stains and exposed rebar, illustrating how time affects structures.

    Ratchet_X_x Report

    #47

    This Church In Detroit, Mi Hasn't Been Cleaned Since It Was Built 134 Years Ago. I Always Thought The Stone Was Black

    A worn-down brick church being repaired with a blue lift under a clear sky.

    DetroitStalker Report

    #48

    Door Handle At A Small Bakery/Cafe

    Worn-down door handle showing signs of time, with scratches and faded paint.

    whoismyrrhlarsen Report

    #49

    My 3 Year Old Wallet vs. New

    Worn-down Coca-Cola pack compared to a new one, illustrating how time affects objects.

    Maleficent-Plate-313 Report

    #50

    Gave My Tech A New Hat A Year Later

    Two Cutter Aviation caps, one new and one worn-down, illustrating the effects of time.

    trancethan Report

    #51

    After 10yrs, Time For An Update

    Two worn-down Iron Man keychains showing signs of wear over time.

    Had this on my keychain for a long time. The old one lost its last leg today, so it's time to replace it. The new guy has been waiting in the drawer for years now.
    It's interesting (at least to me) to see how not only the printing, but the material has worn off over time, for example on the helmet.

    woollyllama Report

    #52

    New Jersey Mike's Chair vs. 4 Year Old Chair

    Pair of chairs side by side, one worn-down and one new, illustrating effects of time.

    riverbud_ Report

    #53

    New vs. Old Baby Blanket My Best Friends 15 Year Old Son Finally Decided To Give Up

    Worn-down cloth side by side with a new one, illustrating effects of time.

    Skepticul Report

    #54

    Tiles In A Restaurant Worn Down After 83 Years Of Use

    Worn-down tiles with visible wear patterns illustrating the passage of time.

    hitlers-wet-dream Report

    #55

    One Pair From 2008, One From 2025. Same Style, Size, And Color

    Worn-down moccasins next to new ones, illustrating the passage of time.

    AceMcClean Report

    #56

    Compressed Air Nozzle Hanging At The Barbershop

    Air hose nozzle over worn wooden board showing effects of time.

    Festello Report

    #57

    Stairs Worn Down By A Million Footsteps Over A Thousand Years At Sperlinga Castle, Sicily

    Worn-down stone steps carved into rock, illustrating the effects of time and erosion.

    me-julie Report

    #58

    The More This Seat Is Worn Down The More It Reveals The Old Design

    Worn-down blue train seats with visible fabric deterioration showing the effects of time.

    GhostWokiee Report

    #59

    Many Years Of Driving 70km+ A Day With No Mats

    Worn-down car floor by pedals, illustrating how time works; foot in sneaker pressing pedal on the left.

    CertainHat562 Report

    #60

    500 Years Of Walking Up The Marble Stairs Of The Leaning Tower Of Pisa

    Worn-down stone steps revealing erosion over time, illustrating the effects of prolonged use and natural wear.

    choderama Report

    #61

    This New Hotel Carpet That Looks Like It’s Worn Out Beyond Threadbare

    Worn-down carpet by hotel room window, illustrating effects of time; view of airport runway outside.

    PretzelsThirst Report

    #62

    Scrub Daddy

    A worn-down kitchen sponge showing the effects of time on its structure.

    Camo1301 Report

    #63

    Touch The Pole

    Worn-down pole at the beach with "Touch the Pole" sign, illustrating the effects of time.

    Anxious_Cupcake_3067 Report

    #64

    My Mum's Curry Spoon Next To A New One

    Worn-down wooden spoons show the effects of time and use, with one spoon visibly darker and more eroded than the other.

    katwills87 Report

    #65

    This Viewpoint Spot Worn Down Where People Take Pictures

    Viewpoint overlooking ocean through a wooded area, illustrating how time shapes coastal landscapes.

    No_Wrongdoer6682 Report

    #66

    The Back Of A Combine Harvester, Where All The Straw Exits The Machine

    Worn-down conveyor belt in a machine, illustrating how time works on materials.

    This rubber canvas that used to cover the metal plate got sanded by straw over time.

    LoreChano Report

    #67

    My Mother’s Clipboard From Doing The Newspapers Crossword Puzzles For 30 Years

    Worn-down clipboard showing effects of time, with faded surface and visible wear, illustrating how time works.

    pairofcrocs Report

    #68

    500k+ Copies “Paper Cut” These Grooves Into The Plastic In This Copy Machine

    Close-up of a worn-down object showing the effects of time, with visible grooves and wear on the surface.

    FreeThinkk Report

    #69

    New vs. Old Headlights After 160,000 Miles 2014 Nissan Altima

    Two car headlights side by side, one new and one worn-down, illustrating the effects of time.

    awwwwcomeon Report

    #70

    Old Pillow vs. New Pillow

    Worn-down pillow next to a new pillow on a leather couch, illustrating how time affects objects.

    SquishyFool Report

    #71

    "This Counter Has Been Here 50 Years, Through Three Businesses..."

    Worn-down red countertop with visible wear marks around a payment terminal, illustrating how time works.

    deane-barker Report

    #72

    A Keychain I've Had For Somewhere Around 7 Years

    Worn-down red keychain next to a new one illustrating the passage of time.

    Camera-Fisher_Man Report

    #73

    After 21 Years Of Daily Use, My iPod Finally Bit The Dust Today. [oc]

    Worn-down iPod illustrating how time works, with scratches and faded buttons on a gray surface.

    MGPS Report

    #74

    Public Toilet Used So Much The Enamel Has Been Worn Through

    Worn-down toilet seat showing effects of time with visible discoloration and wear marks, illustrating time's impact.

    WSNC-JBR Report

    #75

    This Whole Brick Wall Which Has Been Shaped By The Sea

    Worn-down brick structure on a rocky beach, illustrating the effects of time on man-made objects.

    Love_Land90 Report

    #76

    The Amount Of Cars That Have Shaved This Telephone Pole Down

    Worn-down wooden utility pole by the roadside with a passing car and a fire hydrant nearby, illustrating time's impact.

    It’s a horrible turn, I’ve seen at least 3 box trucks clip the pole

    reddit.com Report

    #77

    Classic Worn Wooden Stairs

    Worn-down wooden stairs showing the effects of time and usage.

    blueberry_lamp Report

    #78

    This Stop Sign Has Been So Weathered By The Elements That It’s Turned Yellow

    Worn-down yellow stop sign showing signs of aging under a clear blue sky.

    devinh313 Report

    #79

    My Worn Out Sock Looks Like Oogie Boogie

    Worn-down sock with several large holes illustrating how time works.

    EnVeeZy Report

    #80

    Hikers Have Worn Down This Fallen Tree On The Trail

    Worn-down fallen tree in a forest, illustrating the effects of time on nature.

    1202102020222021 Report

    #81

    Wear Pattern From Constant Sliding On And Off Metal Stools

    Worn metal stool with visible scratches showing the passage of time.

    rathrboutside Report

    #82

    The Bells Hanging On The Back Door Of My Parents House

    Worn-down door with paint chipped off, displaying signs of aging over time, with hanging bells on a rope.

    These bells have been hanging on this door since 2011 and their dogs ring them to go outside.

    SuperNotit Report

    #83

    Our Cattle Licked This Post For The Better Part Of 50 Years

    Weathered wooden post showing signs of wear over time, highlighting the effects of time.

    BoltActionRifleman Report

    #84

    Generations Of Deer Rubbing Their Antlers On The Only “Tree” For Miles

    A twisted, worn-down wooden post in a grassy field illustrating the effects of time.

    darwinpatrick Report

    #85

    How You Can Tell The Code's Numbers On My Residence Keypad

    Worn-down keypad showing signs of wear and tear over time, illustrating how objects age.

    Dafeader Report

    #86

    No One Knows What Is The Purpose Of That Button

    Worn-down TV remote with faded buttons illustrating how time affects objects.

    Franwsa Report

    #87

    Parents Have Had This Oven Tray For 30+ Years

    Worn-down baking sheet showing signs of aging and time-related wear, with Nordic Ware branding.

    undercookedhotpocket Report

    #88

    The Floor In The Basement Of This Scientific Institute

    Worn-down hallway floor showing the effects of time through faded and scratched surface.

    mampfer Report

    #89

    My Cousin's Old vs. New Rings

    Two worn-down silver rings on a finger, illustrating how time affects objects, with faded inscriptions visible.

    hkrgrl74 Report

    #90

    Trader Joe's Bathroom

    Worn-down floor tiles with faded spots under colorful, floral-patterned shoes, illustrating time's effect.

    sunfireshine Report

    #91

    Rental Counter At The Ice Skating Rink

    Worn-down counter corner in a store with visible paint chipping and customer holding a shoe in the background.

    SoundDesignerForFilm Report

    #92

    My 15+ Year Old Carhartt

    Worn-down jacket illustrating effects of time with frayed edges and faded fabric.

    Heard you guys like old Carhartt jackets; got this as an Xmas present from my now mother in law when I was still in college. Retired from daily service maybe 5 years ago and is now my garage jacket.

    Necessary_Ad_238 Report

    #93

    My Front Door’s Chain

    Worn-down door chain showing rust and wear, illustrating the effects of time on everyday objects.

    Anarchisto_de_Paris Report

    #94

    Squishmallow I’ve Slept With Daily For 3 Years vs. The Brand New Replacement

    Worn-down plush toys illustrating time's effect, with flattened shapes on a bed.

    kickkatt Report

    #95

    Can You Tell This Year Was Stressful?

    Two blue Nee Doh stress balls, one worn-down, illustrating time's effect on objects.

    This thing has actually held up really well and I love it so much I had to get another and seeing what it looked like before is just wild

    Some_Situation2568 Report

    #96

    A Cinderblock That Washed Up On The Beach After A Bit Of Time Tumbling Around In The Ocean Currents

    Worn-down concrete block in the sand, illustrating the effects of time.

    reddit.com Report

    #97

    So Popular It’s Worn Down The Hump

    A worn-down path illustrates how time works, with a small dog walking along the trail, surrounded by greenery and parked trucks.

    xrebelstarfishx Report

    #98

    This 110 Year Old Penny I Got In My Change At Walmart

    Worn 1913 penny in hand, illustrating the effects of time.

    False-Guava7759 Report

    #99

    This Tree In My Backyard That’s Been Worn Down Overtime By A Hammock Being Tied To It For 11 Years

    Close-up of a tree trunk with a groove illustrating how time wears down natural objects.

    Minimum_Oil_4866 Report

    #100

    Floor

    Worn-down floor showing the effects of time beneath an office chair in a workspace.

    Initial-Peanut8776 Report

    #101

    Cement Tie-Off Post At A Boat Dock

    Worn-down concrete post by a riverside with rusted chains and green ropes, showing effects of time and elements.

    good_at_life Report

    #102

    Stairs In Knaresborough Castle, Built 1100

    Worn-down stone steps illustrating the passage of time, with a small grated window casting light onto the surface.

    savebees Report

    #103

    A Bedroom Light Switch - Guessing It’s Original To The Building And About 30 Years Old

    Worn-down light switch with visible scratches and wear, illustrating how time impacts everyday objects.

    No-Lunch4249 Report

    #104

    Stone On This Italian Castle Being Completely Worn Down By 700 Years Of Rainfall Dripping Off The Roof Onto The Exact Same Spot

    Worn-down stone surface illustrating the effects of time, with visible indentations and weathering.

    VersaceRabbit Report

    #105

    The Back Of This Chair Is Worn Down From Constantly Hitting The Table

    Close-up of a worn-down wooden chair showing visible signs of age and erosion.

    Deathanater Report

    #106

    The Way My Laptop Has Worn Down

    Worn-down laptop touchpad with a smooth, shiny spot from frequent use, illustrating how time works on objects.

    H3ll0i4mpaul Report

    #107

    Hospital Elevator Buttons, And Not Buttons

    Worn-down elevator buttons showcasing the effects of time and usage.

    pombe Report

    #108

    The Wear Of A Hose Repeatedly Being Pulled Around This Corner

    Cracked pavement and worn-down wall corner showing effects of time.

    esaba Report

    #109

    Manhole Cover In Toronto

    Two manhole covers showing wear: one is smooth and worn-down, the other retains its hexagonal pattern, illustrating time's impact.

    Old vs still old but definitely newer

    PotentialKangaroo223 Report

    #110

    Pathway Made By People Being Efficient

    Worn-down grass path illustrates the passage of time, bordered by concrete sidewalk and green grass with fallen leaves.

    madiomfg Report

    #111

    The Bumping Stone In Salisbury Cathedral

    Worn-down stone step illustrating the effects of time and erosion.

    LordAnubis12 Report

