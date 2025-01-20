111 Pics Of Worn-Down Things That Illustrate How Time Works (New Pics)
Thinking about the unstoppable flow of time and how it changes everything in its path can be unsettling. People have no choice but to grow old, and non-living things get worn down just the same. However, there’s a lot of beauty in being able to stand the test of time and having many stories to tell afterward. To remind us what time is capable of, Bored Panda compiled a list of things that got graciously worn down over the years. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that got the best transformation.
This post may include affiliate links.
Melted Steps
My Dads Cat Has Been Scratching The Same Leg Of This Bench For The Past Decade
2034 Midori Hibino
Every thought, every time I exercised, every major event. Love this. GPT another for2025
Work Jeans
Kannesteinen - Special Rock Formation Formed By The Sea
Was Told To Post This Here. The Local Place I Play Ping Pong At. They Haven’t Changed The Tables In 20 Yrs
This Parking Garage At The Golden Nugget
This Light Post Is Outside Of A Popular Music Club In New Orleans. After 40 Years Of Having Band Flyers Stapled To It, There's No More Room
Gate Outside Of Walmart Garden Center
My Teddybear I Had For Over 30 Years And One As Good As New
I had this bear my whole life, he was my best friend for a very long time. He got loved and very abused. I searched for one good as new to give it to my child one day!
A Melting Sign In Mid Wales
I don't even know what's happened here, but it looked gross, I love it.
I’ve Never Noticed The Imprint Left Behind In Train Stations
The Floor Has Worn Out Where People Have Been Standing At My Local Shop
This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He's Been Using It For 35 Years
The Door Of Forbidden Planet In NYC
7 Year Old Ice Scoop vs. Brand New
The Railing On This Dock Has Groves Worn Into It From Years Of People Pulling Up Crab Traps
Good Boi Loves The Wind
The amount of time this dog has leaned out their window...
This Honolulu Stop Sign Bleached By The Sun
Door Lock
Can’t Even Count The Layers On This One
Elizebeth Line Bench
This Dog Statue Is Worn Down From Being Petted So Much
Parking Spots At A Post Office Built In 1934
My Hair Stylist Only Uses One Chair
Years Of Placing These Pool Cues Back On Three Racks
A Mooring Pole For The Local Ferry
These Trees Are Curved Due To The Constant Airflow From Nearby Exhaust Vents
Plastic Turf Underneath Swings
Why are we using plastic turf? It heats up to really high temperatures in the sun (especially dark colours like BLACK), it gives horrendous carpet burns, and it can’t be repaired. What happened to wood chips?
This Shortcut Symbolizes Human Laziness (Yes, I Use It)
I’ve Been Using The Same Home-Made Hammer For 20 Years. Here’s How It Looks Like Today
Ty Penguin 9 Years Apart
Was gifted the penguin on the left 9 years ago by my girlfriend, it’s been on my keys every day sense, just got the one on the right for my birthday. His name is waddles
A Turn On The Way Out Of A Grocery Store
Years Of Water-Flow From This Drainage Pipe Has Worn This Bit Of Sidewalk Down To The Rocky Base
These Bushes Polished The Faded Siding On A Windy Road
5 Year Old Spongebob Wallet Next To My Brand New One
Pool Stick
Clearly this pool stick has been used a little too long
Shopping Carts vs. Sidewalk
Pretty Close To A Normal Distribution In Gym Machine
it shows the frequency that each weight is used!
Underneath This Soap Dispenser At A Concert Venue Bathroom
Water Spirit Tummy Rubs
Takayama Japan, not sure who this water spirit is but he seems to get a lot of tummy rubs.
Stone Stairs Worn By Clogs
Before And After Powerwashing. New York Used To Be A Much Dirtier City Back When The Northeast Ran On Coal Plants
The Right Side Of A Restaurant Table Where People Put Their Utensils
The One And Only Basketball That Lives At The Local Park And Somehow Still Bounces
Decades Of Storm Drain Water Running Into The Runoff Creek. We Use A Lot Of Salt In The Winter, It Makes Concrete Very Brittle
This Church In Detroit, Mi Hasn't Been Cleaned Since It Was Built 134 Years Ago. I Always Thought The Stone Was Black
Door Handle At A Small Bakery/Cafe
My 3 Year Old Wallet vs. New
Gave My Tech A New Hat A Year Later
After 10yrs, Time For An Update
Had this on my keychain for a long time. The old one lost its last leg today, so it's time to replace it. The new guy has been waiting in the drawer for years now.
It's interesting (at least to me) to see how not only the printing, but the material has worn off over time, for example on the helmet.
New Jersey Mike's Chair vs. 4 Year Old Chair
New vs. Old Baby Blanket My Best Friends 15 Year Old Son Finally Decided To Give Up
Tiles In A Restaurant Worn Down After 83 Years Of Use
One Pair From 2008, One From 2025. Same Style, Size, And Color
Compressed Air Nozzle Hanging At The Barbershop
Stairs Worn Down By A Million Footsteps Over A Thousand Years At Sperlinga Castle, Sicily
The More This Seat Is Worn Down The More It Reveals The Old Design
Many Years Of Driving 70km+ A Day With No Mats
500 Years Of Walking Up The Marble Stairs Of The Leaning Tower Of Pisa
This New Hotel Carpet That Looks Like It’s Worn Out Beyond Threadbare
Scrub Daddy
Touch The Pole
My Mum's Curry Spoon Next To A New One
This Viewpoint Spot Worn Down Where People Take Pictures
The Back Of A Combine Harvester, Where All The Straw Exits The Machine
This rubber canvas that used to cover the metal plate got sanded by straw over time.
My Mother’s Clipboard From Doing The Newspapers Crossword Puzzles For 30 Years
500k+ Copies “Paper Cut” These Grooves Into The Plastic In This Copy Machine
New vs. Old Headlights After 160,000 Miles 2014 Nissan Altima
Old Pillow vs. New Pillow
"This Counter Has Been Here 50 Years, Through Three Businesses..."
A Keychain I've Had For Somewhere Around 7 Years
After 21 Years Of Daily Use, My iPod Finally Bit The Dust Today. [oc]
Public Toilet Used So Much The Enamel Has Been Worn Through
This Whole Brick Wall Which Has Been Shaped By The Sea
The Amount Of Cars That Have Shaved This Telephone Pole Down
It’s a horrible turn, I’ve seen at least 3 box trucks clip the pole
Classic Worn Wooden Stairs
This Stop Sign Has Been So Weathered By The Elements That It’s Turned Yellow
My Worn Out Sock Looks Like Oogie Boogie
Hikers Have Worn Down This Fallen Tree On The Trail
Wear Pattern From Constant Sliding On And Off Metal Stools
The Bells Hanging On The Back Door Of My Parents House
These bells have been hanging on this door since 2011 and their dogs ring them to go outside.
Our Cattle Licked This Post For The Better Part Of 50 Years
Generations Of Deer Rubbing Their Antlers On The Only “Tree” For Miles
How You Can Tell The Code's Numbers On My Residence Keypad
No One Knows What Is The Purpose Of That Button
Parents Have Had This Oven Tray For 30+ Years
The Floor In The Basement Of This Scientific Institute
My Cousin's Old vs. New Rings
Trader Joe's Bathroom
Rental Counter At The Ice Skating Rink
My 15+ Year Old Carhartt
Heard you guys like old Carhartt jackets; got this as an Xmas present from my now mother in law when I was still in college. Retired from daily service maybe 5 years ago and is now my garage jacket.
My Front Door’s Chain
Squishmallow I’ve Slept With Daily For 3 Years vs. The Brand New Replacement
Can You Tell This Year Was Stressful?
This thing has actually held up really well and I love it so much I had to get another and seeing what it looked like before is just wild
A Cinderblock That Washed Up On The Beach After A Bit Of Time Tumbling Around In The Ocean Currents
So Popular It’s Worn Down The Hump
This 110 Year Old Penny I Got In My Change At Walmart
This Tree In My Backyard That’s Been Worn Down Overtime By A Hammock Being Tied To It For 11 Years
Floor
Cement Tie-Off Post At A Boat Dock
Stairs In Knaresborough Castle, Built 1100
A Bedroom Light Switch - Guessing It’s Original To The Building And About 30 Years Old
Stone On This Italian Castle Being Completely Worn Down By 700 Years Of Rainfall Dripping Off The Roof Onto The Exact Same Spot
The Back Of This Chair Is Worn Down From Constantly Hitting The Table
The Way My Laptop Has Worn Down
Hospital Elevator Buttons, And Not Buttons
The Wear Of A Hose Repeatedly Being Pulled Around This Corner
Manhole Cover In Toronto
Old vs still old but definitely newer