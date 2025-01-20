Thinking about the unstoppable flow of time and how it changes everything in its path can be unsettling. People have no choice but to grow old , and non-living things get worn down just the same. However, there’s a lot of beauty in being able to stand the test of time and having many stories to tell afterward. To remind us what time is capable of, Bored Panda compiled a list of things that got graciously worn down over the years. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that got the best transformation.

#1 Melted Steps

#2 My Dads Cat Has Been Scratching The Same Leg Of This Bench For The Past Decade

#3 2034 Midori Hibino
Every thought, every time I exercised, every major event. Love this. GPT another for2025



#4 Work Jeans

#5 Kannesteinen - Special Rock Formation Formed By The Sea

#6 Was Told To Post This Here. The Local Place I Play Ping Pong At. They Haven't Changed The Tables In 20 Yrs

#7 This Parking Garage At The Golden Nugget

#8 This Light Post Is Outside Of A Popular Music Club In New Orleans. After 40 Years Of Having Band Flyers Stapled To It, There's No More Room

#9 Gate Outside Of Walmart Garden Center

#10 My Teddybear I Had For Over 30 Years And One As Good As New
I had this bear my whole life, he was my best friend for a very long time. He got loved and very abused. I searched for one good as new to give it to my child one day!



#11 A Melting Sign In Mid Wales
I don't even know what's happened here, but it looked gross, I love it.



#12 I've Never Noticed The Imprint Left Behind In Train Stations

#13 The Floor Has Worn Out Where People Have Been Standing At My Local Shop

#14 This Is A Real Knife That Is Used By The Fish Cutter At My Current Job. He's Been Using It For 35 Years

#15 The Door Of Forbidden Planet In NYC

#16 7 Year Old Ice Scoop vs. Brand New

#17 The Railing On This Dock Has Groves Worn Into It From Years Of People Pulling Up Crab Traps

#18 Good Boi Loves The Wind
The amount of time this dog has leaned out their window...



#19 This Honolulu Stop Sign Bleached By The Sun

#20 Door Lock

#21 Can't Even Count The Layers On This One

#22 Elizebeth Line Bench

#23 This Dog Statue Is Worn Down From Being Petted So Much

#24 Parking Spots At A Post Office Built In 1934

#25 My Hair Stylist Only Uses One Chair

#26 Years Of Placing These Pool Cues Back On Three Racks

#27 A Mooring Pole For The Local Ferry

#28 These Trees Are Curved Due To The Constant Airflow From Nearby Exhaust Vents

#29 Plastic Turf Underneath Swings
Why are we using plastic turf? It heats up to really high temperatures in the sun (especially dark colours like BLACK), it gives horrendous carpet burns, and it can't be repaired. What happened to wood chips?



#30 This Shortcut Symbolizes Human Laziness (Yes, I Use It)

#31 I've Been Using The Same Home-Made Hammer For 20 Years. Here's How It Looks Like Today

#32 Ty Penguin 9 Years Apart
Was gifted the penguin on the left 9 years ago by my girlfriend, it's been on my keys every day sense, just got the one on the right for my birthday. His name is waddles



#33 A Turn On The Way Out Of A Grocery Store

#34 Years Of Water-Flow From This Drainage Pipe Has Worn This Bit Of Sidewalk Down To The Rocky Base

#35 These Bushes Polished The Faded Siding On A Windy Road

#36 5 Year Old Spongebob Wallet Next To My Brand New One

#37 Pool Stick
Clearly this pool stick has been used a little too long



#38 Shopping Carts vs. Sidewalk

#39 Pretty Close To A Normal Distribution In Gym Machine
it shows the frequency that each weight is used!



#40 Underneath This Soap Dispenser At A Concert Venue Bathroom

#41 Water Spirit Tummy Rubs
Takayama Japan, not sure who this water spirit is but he seems to get a lot of tummy rubs.



#42 Stone Stairs Worn By Clogs

#43 Before And After Powerwashing. New York Used To Be A Much Dirtier City Back When The Northeast Ran On Coal Plants

#44 The Right Side Of A Restaurant Table Where People Put Their Utensils

#45 The One And Only Basketball That Lives At The Local Park And Somehow Still Bounces

#46 Decades Of Storm Drain Water Running Into The Runoff Creek. We Use A Lot Of Salt In The Winter, It Makes Concrete Very Brittle

#47 This Church In Detroit, Mi Hasn't Been Cleaned Since It Was Built 134 Years Ago. I Always Thought The Stone Was Black

#48 Door Handle At A Small Bakery/Cafe

#49 My 3 Year Old Wallet vs. New

#50 Gave My Tech A New Hat A Year Later

#51 After 10yrs, Time For An Update
Had this on my keychain for a long time. The old one lost its last leg today, so it's time to replace it. The new guy has been waiting in the drawer for years now.

It's interesting (at least to me) to see how not only the printing, but the material has worn off over time, for example on the helmet.



#52 New Jersey Mike's Chair vs. 4 Year Old Chair

#53 New vs. Old Baby Blanket My Best Friends 15 Year Old Son Finally Decided To Give Up

#54 Tiles In A Restaurant Worn Down After 83 Years Of Use

#55 One Pair From 2008, One From 2025. Same Style, Size, And Color

#56 Compressed Air Nozzle Hanging At The Barbershop

#57 Stairs Worn Down By A Million Footsteps Over A Thousand Years At Sperlinga Castle, Sicily

#58 The More This Seat Is Worn Down The More It Reveals The Old Design

#59 Many Years Of Driving 70km+ A Day With No Mats

#60 500 Years Of Walking Up The Marble Stairs Of The Leaning Tower Of Pisa

#61 This New Hotel Carpet That Looks Like It's Worn Out Beyond Threadbare

#62 Scrub Daddy

#63 Touch The Pole

#64 My Mum's Curry Spoon Next To A New One

#65 This Viewpoint Spot Worn Down Where People Take Pictures

#66 The Back Of A Combine Harvester, Where All The Straw Exits The Machine
This rubber canvas that used to cover the metal plate got sanded by straw over time.



#67 My Mother's Clipboard From Doing The Newspapers Crossword Puzzles For 30 Years

#68 500k+ Copies "Paper Cut" These Grooves Into The Plastic In This Copy Machine

#69 New vs. Old Headlights After 160,000 Miles 2014 Nissan Altima

#70 Old Pillow vs. New Pillow

#71 "This Counter Has Been Here 50 Years, Through Three Businesses..."

#72 A Keychain I've Had For Somewhere Around 7 Years

#73 After 21 Years Of Daily Use, My iPod Finally Bit The Dust Today. [oc]

#74 Public Toilet Used So Much The Enamel Has Been Worn Through

#75 This Whole Brick Wall Which Has Been Shaped By The Sea

#76 The Amount Of Cars That Have Shaved This Telephone Pole Down
It's a horrible turn, I've seen at least 3 box trucks clip the pole



#77 Classic Worn Wooden Stairs

#78 This Stop Sign Has Been So Weathered By The Elements That It's Turned Yellow

#79 My Worn Out Sock Looks Like Oogie Boogie

#80 Hikers Have Worn Down This Fallen Tree On The Trail

#81 Wear Pattern From Constant Sliding On And Off Metal Stools

#82 The Bells Hanging On The Back Door Of My Parents House
These bells have been hanging on this door since 2011 and their dogs ring them to go outside.



#83 Our Cattle Licked This Post For The Better Part Of 50 Years

#84 Generations Of Deer Rubbing Their Antlers On The Only "Tree" For Miles

#85 How You Can Tell The Code's Numbers On My Residence Keypad

#86 No One Knows What Is The Purpose Of That Button

#87 Parents Have Had This Oven Tray For 30+ Years

#88 The Floor In The Basement Of This Scientific Institute

#89 My Cousin's Old vs. New Rings

#90 Trader Joe's Bathroom

#91 Rental Counter At The Ice Skating Rink

#92 My 15+ Year Old Carhartt
Heard you guys like old Carhartt jackets; got this as an Xmas present from my now mother in law when I was still in college. Retired from daily service maybe 5 years ago and is now my garage jacket.



#93 My Front Door's Chain

#94 Squishmallow I've Slept With Daily For 3 Years vs. The Brand New Replacement

#95 Can You Tell This Year Was Stressful?
This thing has actually held up really well and I love it so much I had to get another and seeing what it looked like before is just wild



#96 A Cinderblock That Washed Up On The Beach After A Bit Of Time Tumbling Around In The Ocean Currents

#97 So Popular It's Worn Down The Hump

#98 This 110 Year Old Penny I Got In My Change At Walmart

#99 This Tree In My Backyard That's Been Worn Down Overtime By A Hammock Being Tied To It For 11 Years

#100 Floor

#101 Cement Tie-Off Post At A Boat Dock

#102 Stairs In Knaresborough Castle, Built 1100

#103 A Bedroom Light Switch - Guessing It's Original To The Building And About 30 Years Old

#104 Stone On This Italian Castle Being Completely Worn Down By 700 Years Of Rainfall Dripping Off The Roof Onto The Exact Same Spot

#105 The Back Of This Chair Is Worn Down From Constantly Hitting The Table

#106 The Way My Laptop Has Worn Down

#107 Hospital Elevator Buttons, And Not Buttons

#108 The Wear Of A Hose Repeatedly Being Pulled Around This Corner

#109 Manhole Cover In Toronto
Old vs still old but



#110 Pathway Made By People Being Efficient Share icon