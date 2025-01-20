100 Examples Of Ultimate Human Resilience In The Face Of Nature’s Wrath (New Pics)
Mother Nature took no prisoners when she unleashed her wrath on Los Angeles at the beginning of 2025. Wildfires continue to rage in the area, and the death toll now stands at at least 27. Around 12,000 structures have burned to the ground. Tens of thousands of people remain evacuated. Others are picking up the pieces.
It’s the latest in a series of natural disasters around the world that have had devastating effects in recent years. From earthquakes to hurricanes, volcanoes and floods, nature has truly tested the spirit of mankind. But even in the face of death and destruction, human beings have shown courage and resilience.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of photographs shared by people who have survived natural disasters. Some are heartbreaking, some are scary and others are a reminder that even during the toughest times, there's always a glimmer of hope.
Colorado Man Reunited With His Donkey, Ennis, After Fire Swept Through His Town
I Train These Clever Creatures To Save Victims Trapped In Collapsed Buildings After Earthquakes
We Kit Them Out With A Rat Backpack, And Train Them To Trigger A Switch When They Find A Victim & Come Back For A Tasty Treat 🐀
House Frozen By Lake Erie During This Week’s Blizzard In Buffalo
The Los Angeles wildfires have once again highlighted just how vulnerable human beings are to climate change. Experts have long warned that global warming leads to an increase in natural disasters, and the latest fires have been blamed on a "perfect storm".
The area had gone without rain for months, providing the perfect dry and dead vegetation for extreme combustion. Coupled with hurricane-force winds, firefighters didn't stand a chance when a spark met its soulmate and whipped up a blaze that instantly took off as if it were taking part in a marathon.
Rainbow And Tornado
The Fourth Largest City Of Sweden, Uppsala, Is Currently Flooded. The Swedes Aren’t That Concerned
They're also not aware that they're swimming in the filthiest water possible. It makes me gag just looking at that and thinking about everything that's in there and now on them and in them. I'd be interested to know what the diseases are in 6 months. The Sweden also get to be introduced to cholera?
Oregon Wildfires Making It Look Straight Apocalyptic
“When you have a high wind blowing a fire, the fire is not on the ground, it is in the air,” Hugh Safford told the Guardian. He's a fire ecologist at the University of California, Davis, and the regional director for the California Fire Science Consortium.
As Safford explained, embers can fly through the air, igniting vegetation way ahead of the fire frontline. The result: an apocalypse-like scene that catches residents and firefighters off-guard.
Getting Away From An Erupting Volcano Today
With all that ash, I am surprised the motorcycle is running.
When You Wake Up To 40" - 44" Of Snow In One Night
Dog Carries Whole Bag Of Dog Food After Hurricane Harvey
"The landscape is tinder dry, and so any ignition source, whether from errant cigarette butts or sparks from power lines blown over in the strong winds, is much more likely to take hold and spread," said David Demeritt, a geographer and expert in environmental policy.
Demeritt explains that there's a Los Angeles has a lot of fuel to burn. And the inconsistent conditions aren't helping. "This time last year, Los Angeles was plagued with flooding (and landslides) that broke an extended long-term drought across the region," he said. "That burst of moisture led to plant growth, which has been steadily drying over the past year of very dry conditions."
Blizzard Blew The Man Door On My Garage Open Yesterday
Overnight Storm Winds In Ga Moved A House Into The Road
My Mom Has 5 Sets Of China (Don't Ask) And Put Them In Her Pool Prior To Being Evacuated From Fires In Northern California. The Dishware Survived!
Man Sits On Bench With His Dog During Hurricane Harvey
Cat Walking Away From A Volcanic Eruption
A Dog And Her 2 Puppies Were Pulled Alive From The Rubble 124 Hours After The Earthquake In Turkey
Roads In Turkey After The 7.8 Earthquake
Not human resilience, unless there is a human skateboarding over the cracks.
Firenado!!!!
Chillicothe, Missouri
There Was A Hailstorm At My Cousins House, They Have No Power So They Can’t Vacuum Up The Broken Glass In Their House Yet
Before And After Hurricane Lan [fort Myers Florida]
Tornado In Southern Romania, Today
A Photo Of Incarcerated Firefighters Resting After Fighting A Socal Wildfire. They Get $2-$5/Day For That Work
In regards to that BS title As of January 2025, the average salary for a firefighter in California is $58,826 per year, or about $28.28 per hour. However, salaries can range from $28,127 to $98,691. Factors that affect salary Location: Salaries can vary by city. For example, in January 2025, firefighters in Los Angeles made an average of $56,972 per year, while firefighters in San Jose made an average of $65,438 per year. Experience: Firefighters with more experience may earn more. Skill level: Firefighters with more skills may earn more. Seasonal firefighter salaries Seasonal firefighters with CAL Fire earn a base salary of $3,672–$4,643 per month, plus an extended duty week compensation of $1,824–$2,306 every four weeks.
3pm In Port Macquarie, Nsw During The Wildfires
Tree Struck By Lightning Burning From Inside Out
Valencia Right Now After The Floods
Rare Typhoon Sky As Seen From A Subway Exit
Hurricane Damaged Boardwalk
Sister In A Bright Orange Work Suit Blending In With The #mallacoota Sky
Waiting For A Fish Fry In Western New York After A Blizzard!
20ft Shipping Container Found Wrapped Around A Tree After A Flood
The Ongoing Eruption Of Mt Etna In Italy
Eruption Happening In St. Vincent Today
A Street Completely Ripped Apart By The Floods In Germany
This Is The Power Of An Avalanche!
Wind Turbine After Being Hit By A Tornado
It's Currently -35°c Outside. The Water In The Air Freezes Making An Ice Fog
Hurricane Ian
Flooding In Auckland, Nz
Tornado Near Naxos, Greece
Sunrise Over The San Fransisco Bay Today. Pier 45 Is On Fire At The Moment
Pics I Took From The Tornado Destruction In Mayfield Kentucky. (I Live Here)
It's Raining Reason Again
Not The Beautiful Florida View Anyone Imagined! Courtesy Of Hurricane Ian
A Kangaroo Rushes Past A Burning House In Lake Conjola, Nsw
Tornado Ripped Through Our Neighborhood Yesterday
Flooding On The Highway (Dvp) In Toronto Due To Heavy Rainfall
Record Flooding In Seoul, South Korea. 336mm/13in Of Rain In A Day
So Yesterday I Was On My Way To Phoenix And I Captured One Of The Craziest Photos!!
We Lost Our New Home Of 4 Months. Hurricane Ida
Parents Retired This March And Bought Their Dream Ranch House In The Co Mountains On 400 Acres
Now There’s A 4000 Acres Fire That’s 0% Contained About A Mile From Them. No Evacuation Order For Them Yet, But We Expect It’s Coming
My Entire Neighborhood Is Submerged In Flood Water With Raw Sewage In It
My neighborhood Laurel Meadows in Sarasota Florida is completely flooded from Hurricane Debby and the water level is rising day by day despite the storm being over. Many of us are homeless now, cannot access our medications inside our homes, and truly have no idea what to do. Worst of all- it seems like no one knows what is happening to us.
My Mountain Caught On Fire At 3am.... Yep, That’s My House
There Was A Tornado Today
No other houses were damaged too bad, tornado just so happed to touch down right here.
Another part of town was pretty much leveled though
Now I Have To Wear My Mask For Wildfires Too. This Was At 11 Am While I Was At Work
A Tornado Came Through My City Thursday. This Is My House
First House. Just Closed 6 Months Ago
A Cat And A Dog Cuddled Together After Being Rescued From The Rubble In Earthquake-Hit Syria
Huge Earthquake Just Hit Taiwan
Last Day On The Line After 6 Years In Wildfire. It Has Been An Honor. Stay Safe!
Pics I Took During Hurricane Harvey. Bayou Was About 25ft High
6000 People Isolated After An Avalanche Obstructed A Tunnel In Italy
My Parents Lost Their House And Cars To A Tornado Last Month
The house was moved 13 feet backwards, off of the foundation with my parents in it. My dad said that the house was at about a 45 degree angle before the roof gave way. My parents were in the bathroom (the door on the far right) when it hit. The bathroom and storage room were the only rooms left with the roof intact. Thankfully, they're okay. Our dog came out without a scratch. She didn't make it into the bathroom with my parents in time, and somehow survived in the living room (this photo and the previous one).
Itap Of The Lightning Through My Window During A Recent Thunderstorm
Uniformed Group Just Came Up And Stole Half The Fire Relief Supplies At The Santa Anita Racetrack
Dealing With Insurance Claims Adjusters After Hurricane Laura
Parents House Caught Fire And We Lost 2 Family Pet Dogs
Humidifier Caught Fire In Baby's Room. Baby Survived
My Shower After Helene
Small Tornado Tossed A Tree Through My Parents House! Summerfield Florida!
My Neighborhood Is Currently Blocked Off Because Of A Flood
Roof Leak Flooded My Car While I Was Away, Came Back To This
There Was An Earthquake This Morning
My House Got Flooded (Second Picture Is The Aftermath)
Found Her Cat 16 Days After The Tornado
Cal-Fire Firefighter From The Paradise, Ca Wildfire Finds Missing Dog, Helps Reunite With Family
Winds Bent Trampoline In Half
Dad's Coworker's Truck Struck By Lightning Last Night
Raining In Lisbon Flooded The Only Exit From The Train Station In Algés
Itap Of The Only Way Out Of Our Neighborhood After Hurricane Sally
Hurricane Ian Soaked Half The Dining Room
So I Was At School Today And It Turns Out While I Was Gone My House Lit On Fire
Got A Call From The Fire Department
I Lost Everything In A House Fire This Morning And Narrowly Escaped. My Life Has Been So Hard Lately And I Didn’t Think It Could Get Any Worse But Apparently I Was Very Wrong
The Bakery In Our Town Caught On Fire
Came Back To Check The House After The Neighborhood Flooded From The Hurricane. Wasn’t Expecting My Car To Look Like This…
My Friend's Garage The Day After Hurricane Sally
A Hurricane Flooded My Parents’ Business
Post Hurricane
While Parents Were Evacuating From The Hurricane, Their House Caught Fire
2 Years Ago vs. Today. Hurricane Laura Felled 5 Large Trees In Our Yard
My Apartment After Hurricane Isaias (Philadelphia)
Nothing Like Camping In A Tornado
A Hailstorm Destroyed Our Roof And Insurance Doesn't Pay Because The Hail Was A Bigger Diameter Than What's Covered
How the hell is it possible for an insurance company to specify the maximum diameter of hail?
Flood Reporter
My Aunt Took This Picture Of A Tornado At My Grandparents Farm That Touched Down Yesterday. South Dakota
Before And After The Recent Storm In Dubai. I Now Have A Lake View Apartment :d
The Way A Lighting Strike Knocked Bark Off Of My Tree
Storm Chasin In West Texas
Green Sky During A Storm In South Dakota
Welp Kids. Forgot To Roll Up My Window Before A Blizzard
A lot of interesting pictures, but I am not seeing a lot of the resilience of people.
