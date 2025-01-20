ADVERTISEMENT

Mother Nature took no prisoners when she unleashed her wrath on Los Angeles at the beginning of 2025. Wildfires continue to rage in the area, and the death toll now stands at at least 27. Around 12,000 structures have burned to the ground. Tens of thousands of people remain evacuated. Others are picking up the pieces.

It’s the latest in a series of natural disasters around the world that have had devastating effects in recent years. From earthquakes to hurricanes, volcanoes and floods, nature has truly tested the spirit of mankind. But even in the face of death and destruction, human beings have shown courage and resilience.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of photographs shared by people who have survived natural disasters. Some are heartbreaking, some are scary and others are a reminder that even during the toughest times, there's always a glimmer of hope.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Colorado Man Reunited With His Donkey, Ennis, After Fire Swept Through His Town

Man in a blue shirt embraces a donkey, symbolizing nature disaster resilience amidst rural landscape.

BarefootUnicorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    I Train These Clever Creatures To Save Victims Trapped In Collapsed Buildings After Earthquakes

    Rat being fed with a syringe on a wooden floor, illustrating nature disaster resilience efforts.

    We Kit Them Out With A Rat Backpack, And Train Them To Trigger A Switch When They Find A Victim & Come Back For A Tasty Treat 🐀

    donnaeilidhkean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    House Frozen By Lake Erie During This Week’s Blizzard In Buffalo

    Frozen house covered in ice, illustrating nature disaster resilience amid extreme winter conditions.

    hmchl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The Los Angeles wildfires have once again highlighted just how vulnerable human beings are to climate change. Experts have long warned that global warming leads to an increase in natural disasters, and the latest fires have been blamed on a "perfect storm".

    The area had gone without rain for months, providing the perfect dry and dead vegetation for extreme combustion. Coupled with hurricane-force winds, firefighters didn't stand a chance when a spark met its soulmate and whipped up a blaze that instantly took off as if it were taking part in a marathon.
    #4

    Rainbow And Tornado

    Tornado meets a rainbow over a field with wind turbines, illustrating nature disaster resilience.

    Gainsborough-Smythe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    The Fourth Largest City Of Sweden, Uppsala, Is Currently Flooded. The Swedes Aren’t That Concerned

    Flooded airport terminal showing people floating on inflatable rings, highlighting nature disaster resilience.

    PpelTaren Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ronman_1 avatar
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're also not aware that they're swimming in the filthiest water possible. It makes me gag just looking at that and thinking about everything that's in there and now on them and in them. I'd be interested to know what the diseases are in 6 months. The Sweden also get to be introduced to cholera?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Oregon Wildfires Making It Look Straight Apocalyptic

    UPS truck under an intense red sky, illustrating nature disaster resilience amid unusual weather conditions.

    RavenRosie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    “When you have a high wind blowing a fire, the fire is not on the ground, it is in the air,” Hugh Safford told the Guardian. He's a fire ecologist at the University of California, Davis, and the regional director for the California Fire Science Consortium.

    As Safford explained, embers can fly through the air, igniting vegetation way ahead of the fire frontline. The result: an apocalypse-like scene that catches residents and firefighters off-guard.
    #7

    Getting Away From An Erupting Volcano Today

    Motorcyclist covered in ash showcases nature disaster resilience at a gas station.

    iweirdness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With all that ash, I am surprised the motorcycle is running.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    When You Wake Up To 40" - 44" Of Snow In One Night

    Door opens to deep snow, illustrating nature disaster resilience in a snowy forest setting.

    ledgendary Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Dog Carries Whole Bag Of Dog Food After Hurricane Harvey

    Dog carrying a bag on a wet street, demonstrating nature disaster resilience.

    Olepat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "The landscape is tinder dry, and so any ignition source, whether from errant cigarette butts or sparks from power lines blown over in the strong winds, is much more likely to take hold and spread," said David Demeritt, a geographer and expert in environmental policy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Demeritt explains that there's a Los Angeles has a lot of fuel to burn. And the inconsistent conditions aren't helping. "This time last year, Los Angeles was plagued with flooding (and landslides) that broke an extended long-term drought across the region," he said. "That burst of moisture led to plant growth, which has been steadily drying over the past year of very dry conditions."
    #10

    Blizzard Blew The Man Door On My Garage Open Yesterday

    Car completely covered in snow inside a garage, illustrating nature disaster resilience challenges.

    PCDevine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Overnight Storm Winds In Ga Moved A House Into The Road

    Collapsed house on the roadside illustrating Nature Disaster Resilience as the sun sets in the background.

    Delphine11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    My Mom Has 5 Sets Of China (Don't Ask) And Put Them In Her Pool Prior To Being Evacuated From Fires In Northern California. The Dishware Survived!

    Debris and chairs submerged in a pool, illustrating nature disaster resilience.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    Man Sits On Bench With His Dog During Hurricane Harvey

    Man and dog sitting on a bench amidst flooding, illustrating nature disaster resilience, calm despite the heavy rain.

    Jaredrap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Cat Walking Away From A Volcanic Eruption

    Cat walking on dry grass with a volcanic eruption in the background, illustrating nature disaster resilience.

    Attrip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    A Dog And Her 2 Puppies Were Pulled Alive From The Rubble 124 Hours After The Earthquake In Turkey

    Rescue workers saving a dog from rubble, showcasing nature disaster resilience efforts in action.

    ertology Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Roads In Turkey After The 7.8 Earthquake

    Cracked road from earthquake showcasing nature disaster resilience challenges.

    esberat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not human resilience, unless there is a human skateboarding over the cracks.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Firenado!!!!

    Fire tornado in a field, illustrating nature disaster resilience with a truck and person nearby amidst smoke and flames.

    Chillicothe, Missouri

    changemyname Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    There Was A Hailstorm At My Cousins House, They Have No Power So They Can’t Vacuum Up The Broken Glass In Their House Yet

    House exterior damaged by hail, illustrating nature disaster resilience.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Before And After Hurricane Lan [fort Myers Florida]

    "Nature disaster resilience: Before and after images of a devastated coastal area transformed into a vibrant community."

    AutomaticAd5811 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Tornado In Southern Romania, Today

    Cars on a roadside stopped to observe a massive tornado, highlighting nature disaster resilience.

    vladgrinch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    A Photo Of Incarcerated Firefighters Resting After Fighting A Socal Wildfire. They Get $2-$5/Day For That Work

    Firefighters in orange suits resting during wildfire, showcasing nature disaster resilience efforts in challenging conditions.

    jeremotographs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kbgoodchair avatar
    eloop
    eloop
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In regards to that BS title As of January 2025, the average salary for a firefighter in California is $58,826 per year, or about $28.28 per hour. However, salaries can range from $28,127 to $98,691. Factors that affect salary Location: Salaries can vary by city. For example, in January 2025, firefighters in Los Angeles made an average of $56,972 per year, while firefighters in San Jose made an average of $65,438 per year. Experience: Firefighters with more experience may earn more. Skill level: Firefighters with more skills may earn more. Seasonal firefighter salaries Seasonal firefighters with CAL Fire earn a base salary of $3,672–$4,643 per month, plus an extended duty week compensation of $1,824–$2,306 every four weeks.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    3pm In Port Macquarie, Nsw During The Wildfires

    Orange sky over city street with parked cars and palm trees, illustrating nature disaster resilience.

    1s8w2MILtway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tree Struck By Lightning Burning From Inside Out

    Burning tree struck by lightning, surrounded by green landscape, highlighting nature disaster resilience.

    Ridgeville Township Volunteer Fire Department Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    The Power Of Hurricane Force Winds

    Wooden plank embedded in a tree trunk, illustrating nature disaster resilience in a green landscape.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Valencia Right Now After The Floods

    Cars piled up on a narrow street after severe flooding, highlighting nature disaster resilience challenges.

    Prazf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Rare Typhoon Sky As Seen From A Subway Exit

    Purple sunset sky viewed from a tiled underground stairway, emphasizing nature's resilience.

    universesplaything Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Hurricane Damaged Boardwalk

    A damaged boardwalk leads to the lake, highlighting nature disaster resilience amidst bare trees at sunset.

    aryeh95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Sister In A Bright Orange Work Suit Blending In With The #mallacoota Sky

    Person in protective gear on a porch under an orange sky, demonstrating nature disaster resilience.

    brendanh_au Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Waiting For A Fish Fry In Western New York After A Blizzard!

    Person in a frozen cave with icicles demonstrating nature disaster resilience.

    robbo4025 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    20ft Shipping Container Found Wrapped Around A Tree After A Flood

    Shipping containers lodged in a tree after a flood, illustrating nature disaster resilience.

    vahlalala Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    The Ongoing Eruption Of Mt Etna In Italy

    Cloud of ash from volcanic eruption over a suburban road highlights nature-disaster-resilience in the region.

    Risingmagpie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Eruption Happening In St. Vincent Today

    Volcanic eruption sends ash cloud skyward, illustrating nature disaster resilience with mountains in the foreground.

    Cereys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    A Street Completely Ripped Apart By The Floods In Germany

    Houses damaged by floodwaters showing nature disaster resilience amidst landslide and debris.

    spookyspirelli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    This Is The Power Of An Avalanche!

    Indoor snowstorm aftermath showing nature-disaster-resilience, with snow piling into a living room through an open door.

    IdahoSavage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Wind Turbine After Being Hit By A Tornado

    Damaged wind turbine against stormy sky, illustrating nature disaster resilience in renewable energy infrastructure.

    earthmoonsun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    It's Currently -35°c Outside. The Water In The Air Freezes Making An Ice Fog

    Foggy urban landscape with snow and power lines, illustrating nature-disaster-resilience.

    MightyKin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Hurricane Ian

    Fallen tree on red car in driveway highlights nature disaster resilience.

    violetjeanwalsh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Flooding In Auckland, Nz

    People wading through floodwater, exercising nature disaster resilience in heavy rain.

    BabaYadaPoe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Tornado Near Naxos, Greece

    Waterspout forming over the sea near coastal town, illustrating nature disaster resilience amidst stormy conditions.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Sunrise Over The San Fransisco Bay Today. Pier 45 Is On Fire At The Moment

    Large plume of smoke and fire over a waterfront, illustrating nature disaster resilience challenges.

    Palana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Pics I Took From The Tornado Destruction In Mayfield Kentucky. (I Live Here)

    Damaged theater interior and a cityscape showing extensive destruction, highlighting nature disaster resilience challenges.

    Ok-Structure5772 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    It's Raining Reason Again

    Collapsed house with a car underneath, highlighting nature disaster resilience challenges amidst tropical vegetation.

    DbleDble Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Not The Beautiful Florida View Anyone Imagined! Courtesy Of Hurricane Ian

    Flooded room with water visible through windows, highlighting nature-disaster-resilience with palm trees outside.

    dragracedave Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    A Kangaroo Rushes Past A Burning House In Lake Conjola, Nsw

    Kangaroo fleeing bushfire, illustrating challenges in nature disaster resilience.

    unbreaKwOw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Tornado Ripped Through Our Neighborhood Yesterday

    Fallen trees on houses after a storm demonstrate the challenges of nature disaster resilience in urban areas.

    Andyman7777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Flooding On The Highway (Dvp) In Toronto Due To Heavy Rainfall

    Flooded highway with stranded cars and people, showcasing nature disaster resilience challenge in urban areas.

    SublimeSunshine217 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Record Flooding In Seoul, South Korea. 336mm/13in Of Rain In A Day

    People walking and a car submerged in a flood, illustrating nature disaster resilience in an urban setting.

    King_Shami Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    So Yesterday I Was On My Way To Phoenix And I Captured One Of The Craziest Photos!!

    Airplane view of lightning storm above clouds, highlighting nature disaster resilience.

    jsab73 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    We Lost Our New Home Of 4 Months. Hurricane Ida

    A tree crashes through a living room ceiling, highlighting nature disaster resilience challenges.

    trillnoel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Parents Retired This March And Bought Their Dream Ranch House In The Co Mountains On 400 Acres

    Wildfire in forest landscape illustrating nature disaster resilience with smoke and orange sky.

    Now There’s A 4000 Acres Fire That’s 0% Contained About A Mile From Them. No Evacuation Order For Them Yet, But We Expect It’s Coming

    i-hate-choosing-name Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    My Entire Neighborhood Is Submerged In Flood Water With Raw Sewage In It

    Flooded suburban street with submerged cars, highlighting nature disaster resilience challenges.

    My neighborhood Laurel Meadows in Sarasota Florida is completely flooded from Hurricane Debby and the water level is rising day by day despite the storm being over. Many of us are homeless now, cannot access our medications inside our homes, and truly have no idea what to do. Worst of all- it seems like no one knows what is happening to us.

    NoMoreScaryDreams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    My Mountain Caught On Fire At 3am.... Yep, That’s My House

    A large wildfire burns on a hillside, with people observing from trucks, highlighting nature disaster resilience.

    CaptainProton16 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    There Was A Tornado Today

    Damaged house with missing roof highlights nature disaster resilience challenges.

    No other houses were damaged too bad, tornado just so happed to touch down right here.

    Another part of town was pretty much leveled though

    Raging-Badger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Now I Have To Wear My Mask For Wildfires Too. This Was At 11 Am While I Was At Work

    Person wearing a mask with smoky sky in background, illustrating nature disaster resilience.

    quitecrafty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    A Tornado Came Through My City Thursday. This Is My House

    Fallen tree on house roof after storm, illustrating nature disaster resilience challenges.

    fanzel71 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    First House. Just Closed 6 Months Ago

    Flooded porch with submerged cars in the background, depicting nature-disaster-resilience challenges.

    NeuroticWombat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    A Cat And A Dog Cuddled Together After Being Rescued From The Rubble In Earthquake-Hit Syria

    Dog comforting cat with another dog present, symbolizing nature disaster resilience through animal companionship.

    Yasemin Altunterim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Huge Earthquake Just Hit Taiwan

    People observing a tilted building after an earthquake at night, highlighting nature-disaster-resilience.

    IvoryGuru Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Last Day On The Line After 6 Years In Wildfire. It Has Been An Honor. Stay Safe!

    Firefighter with gear stands in smoky forest, highlighting resilience in nature disasters.

    CanisPecuarius Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Pics I Took During Hurricane Harvey. Bayou Was About 25ft High

    Flooded stairway in park illustrating nature disaster resilience.

    Omnimite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    6000 People Isolated After An Avalanche Obstructed A Tunnel In Italy

    Avalanche blocking roads, demonstrating nature disaster resilience efforts in mountainous regions.

    Meteo & Radar Italia , Meteo & Radar Italia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    My Parents Lost Their House And Cars To A Tornado Last Month

    Home severely damaged by a storm; people working on rebuilding and showcasing nature disaster resilience efforts.

    The house was moved 13 feet backwards, off of the foundation with my parents in it. My dad said that the house was at about a 45 degree angle before the roof gave way. My parents were in the bathroom (the door on the far right) when it hit. The bathroom and storage room were the only rooms left with the roof intact. Thankfully, they're okay. Our dog came out without a scratch. She didn't make it into the bathroom with my parents in time, and somehow survived in the living room (this photo and the previous one).

    CtrlAltMeaning Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Itap Of The Lightning Through My Window During A Recent Thunderstorm

    Lightning storm viewed through a window at night, illustrating nature disaster resilience.

    Live-Guarantee-1893 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Uniformed Group Just Came Up And Stole Half The Fire Relief Supplies At The Santa Anita Racetrack

    Volunteers organize supplies for nature disaster resilience, with a van in the background and a sunset sky.

    totpot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #65

    Dealing With Insurance Claims Adjusters After Hurricane Laura

    Collapsed shed from fallen tree in forest, highlighting nature disaster resilience challenges.

    droddysgirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Parents House Caught Fire And We Lost 2 Family Pet Dogs

    Burned interior of a building, showcasing damage and highlighting nature disaster resilience needs.

    JyJellyPants-Grape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Humidifier Caught Fire In Baby's Room. Baby Survived

    Fire-damaged room with melted ceiling insulation and charred walls, illustrating nature disaster resilience challenges.

    Gubble_Buppie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    My Shower After Helene

    Bathroom ceiling damage with exposed pipes, illustrating nature-disaster-resilience challenges in homes.

    Willeyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Small Tornado Tossed A Tree Through My Parents House! Summerfield Florida!

    Collapsed ceiling inside a house following a storm, highlighting the importance of nature disaster resilience.

    Lroy46 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    My Neighborhood Is Currently Blocked Off Because Of A Flood

    Flooded road surrounded by trees, highlighting nature disaster resilience.

    sonicparadigm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Roof Leak Flooded My Car While I Was Away, Came Back To This

    Mold covering car interior seats and steering wheel, highlighting nature disaster resilience challenges.

    SauceTickler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    There Was An Earthquake This Morning

    Crushed car under rubble from fallen bricks highlights urban nature-disaster-resilience challenges.

    FilipB_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    My House Got Flooded (Second Picture Is The Aftermath)

    Flooded residential area surrounded by lush greenery, highlighting nature disaster resilience.

    Freebieeso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Found Her Cat 16 Days After The Tornado

    Woman joyfully rescuing a cat from debris, showcasing nature disaster resilience.

    Suzy Hoskins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Cal-Fire Firefighter From The Paradise, Ca Wildfire Finds Missing Dog, Helps Reunite With Family

    Firefighter in yellow gear with a German Shepherd, showcasing nature disaster resilience during a wildfire.

    bananabrownie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Winds Bent Trampoline In Half

    Uprooted tree with a trampoline caught in the branches, illustrating nature disaster resilience in a suburban yard.

    thAsudzbub Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Dad's Coworker's Truck Struck By Lightning Last Night

    A burning vehicle in an empty parking lot illustrates nature-disaster-resilience measures.

    stowboy1995 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Raining In Lisbon Flooded The Only Exit From The Train Station In Algés

    Flooded underpass at night with graffiti walls and traffic lights highlighting nature disaster resilience.

    GustaQL Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Itap Of The Only Way Out Of Our Neighborhood After Hurricane Sally

    Flooded road in a forested area demonstrating nature disaster resilience methods.

    monkeyCmonkeyDoo630 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Hurricane Ian Soaked Half The Dining Room

    Damaged living room with removed carpet, exposed floor, fan, and curtain; illustrating nature disaster resilience.

    thebananaperson1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    So I Was At School Today And It Turns Out While I Was Gone My House Lit On Fire

    Burning house covered in snow, illustrating a nature disaster with resilience challenges.

    TardMcGee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Got A Call From The Fire Department

    Fire-damaged kitchen showcasing nature-disaster-resilience, with charred furniture and a burned ceiling exposing beams.

    Automaticdealz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    I Lost Everything In A House Fire This Morning And Narrowly Escaped. My Life Has Been So Hard Lately And I Didn’t Think It Could Get Any Worse But Apparently I Was Very Wrong

    Firefighters responding to a house fire, showcasing nature-disaster-resilience efforts in an urban neighborhood.

    verbl17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    The Bakery In Our Town Caught On Fire

    Massive fire with smoke rising, highlighting the importance of nature disaster resilience in urban areas.

    Minotaur830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Came Back To Check The House After The Neighborhood Flooded From The Hurricane. Wasn’t Expecting My Car To Look Like This…

    Burnt car aftermath showing nature disaster resilience with surrounding greenery.

    Mangofert1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    My Friend's Garage The Day After Hurricane Sally

    Flooded garage with submerged cars illustrating challenges in nature disaster resilience.

    lovelyloafers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    A Hurricane Flooded My Parents’ Business

    Flooded factory interior, highlighting nature disaster resilience efforts in impacted areas.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Post Hurricane

    Damaged car lodged in a building wall after a storm, illustrating nature disaster resilience challenges.

    zoolander-bluesteel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    While Parents Were Evacuating From The Hurricane, Their House Caught Fire

    Charred room showing fire aftermath, illustrating nature disaster resilience.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    2 Years Ago vs. Today. Hurricane Laura Felled 5 Large Trees In Our Yard

    House showing nature disaster resilience before and after cleanup, with fallen branches and repaired roof.

    MrsVoussy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #91

    My Apartment After Hurricane Isaias (Philadelphia)

    Flooded building interior highlighting nature disaster resilience challenges.

    intelligentquote0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Nothing Like Camping In A Tornado

    Flooded campsite with collapsed tent and boats, highlighting nature disaster resilience.

    McPostyFace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    A Hailstorm Destroyed Our Roof And Insurance Doesn't Pay Because The Hail Was A Bigger Diameter Than What's Covered

    Hailstorm damage on glass table under pergola showcases nature-disaster-resilience.

    D-Beyond Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How the hell is it possible for an insurance company to specify the maximum diameter of hail?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #94

    Flood Reporter

    Journalist interviewing a person in floodwater, illustrating nature-disaster-resilience.

    IllustriousHurry2380 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    My Aunt Took This Picture Of A Tornado At My Grandparents Farm That Touched Down Yesterday. South Dakota

    Tornado touching down in a field, illustrating nature disaster resilience against a stormy sky.

    ManicFirestorm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Before And After The Recent Storm In Dubai. I Now Have A Lake View Apartment :d

    View from a high-rise showing a pool amid a dry landscape, transitioning to water, illustrating nature disaster resilience.

    mrjamiemcc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    The Way A Lighting Strike Knocked Bark Off Of My Tree

    Tree struck by lightning in a forest area, illustrating nature disaster resilience amidst surrounding greenery.

    CobraJackhammers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Storm Chasin In West Texas

    Dramatic storm clouds forming over a rural landscape, emphasizing nature disaster resilience.

    laura plant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Green Sky During A Storm In South Dakota

    Dramatic storm clouds over a rural road, highlighting nature disaster resilience.

    twistedskystudios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Welp Kids. Forgot To Roll Up My Window Before A Blizzard

    Snow inside a car, illustrating nature disaster resilience challenges with heavy winter conditions.

    justconfusedinCO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!