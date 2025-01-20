Bored Panda has compiled a list of photographs shared by people who have survived natural disasters. Some are heartbreaking, some are scary and others are a reminder that even during the toughest times, there's always a glimmer of hope.

It’s the latest in a series of natural disasters around the world that have had devastating effects in recent years. From earthquakes to hurricanes, volcanoes and floods, nature has truly tested the spirit of mankind. But even in the face of death and destruction, human beings have shown courage and resilience.

Mother Nature took no prisoners when she unleashed her wrath on Los Angeles at the beginning of 2025. Wildfires continue to rage in the area, and the death toll now stands at at least 27. Around 12,000 structures have burned to the ground. Tens of thousands of people remain evacuated. Others are picking up the pieces.

#1 Colorado Man Reunited With His Donkey, Ennis, After Fire Swept Through His Town Share icon

RELATED:

#2 I Train These Clever Creatures To Save Victims Trapped In Collapsed Buildings After Earthquakes Share icon We Kit Them Out With A Rat Backpack, And Train Them To Trigger A Switch When They Find A Victim & Come Back For A Tasty Treat 🐀



#3 House Frozen By Lake Erie During This Week’s Blizzard In Buffalo Share icon

The Los Angeles wildfires have once again highlighted just how vulnerable human beings are to climate change. Experts have long warned that global warming leads to an increase in natural disasters, and the latest fires have been blamed on a "perfect storm". The area had gone without rain for months, providing the perfect dry and dead vegetation for extreme combustion. Coupled with hurricane-force winds, firefighters didn't stand a chance when a spark met its soulmate and whipped up a blaze that instantly took off as if it were taking part in a marathon.

#4 Rainbow And Tornado Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 The Fourth Largest City Of Sweden, Uppsala, Is Currently Flooded. The Swedes Aren’t That Concerned Share icon

#6 Oregon Wildfires Making It Look Straight Apocalyptic Share icon

“When you have a high wind blowing a fire, the fire is not on the ground, it is in the air,” Hugh Safford told the Guardian. He's a fire ecologist at the University of California, Davis, and the regional director for the California Fire Science Consortium. As Safford explained, embers can fly through the air, igniting vegetation way ahead of the fire frontline. The result: an apocalypse-like scene that catches residents and firefighters off-guard.

#7 Getting Away From An Erupting Volcano Today Share icon

#8 When You Wake Up To 40" - 44" Of Snow In One Night Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Dog Carries Whole Bag Of Dog Food After Hurricane Harvey Share icon

"The landscape is tinder dry, and so any ignition source, whether from errant cigarette butts or sparks from power lines blown over in the strong winds, is much more likely to take hold and spread," said David Demeritt, a geographer and expert in environmental policy. ADVERTISEMENT Demeritt explains that there's a Los Angeles has a lot of fuel to burn. And the inconsistent conditions aren't helping. "This time last year, Los Angeles was plagued with flooding (and landslides) that broke an extended long-term drought across the region," he said. "That burst of moisture led to plant growth, which has been steadily drying over the past year of very dry conditions."

#10 Blizzard Blew The Man Door On My Garage Open Yesterday Share icon

#11 Overnight Storm Winds In Ga Moved A House Into The Road Share icon

#12 My Mom Has 5 Sets Of China (Don't Ask) And Put Them In Her Pool Prior To Being Evacuated From Fires In Northern California. The Dishware Survived! Share icon

#13 Man Sits On Bench With His Dog During Hurricane Harvey Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Cat Walking Away From A Volcanic Eruption Share icon

#15 A Dog And Her 2 Puppies Were Pulled Alive From The Rubble 124 Hours After The Earthquake In Turkey Share icon

#16 Roads In Turkey After The 7.8 Earthquake Share icon

#17 Firenado!!!! Share icon Chillicothe, Missouri

#18 There Was A Hailstorm At My Cousins House, They Have No Power So They Can’t Vacuum Up The Broken Glass In Their House Yet Share icon

#19 Before And After Hurricane Lan [fort Myers Florida] Share icon

#20 Tornado In Southern Romania, Today Share icon

#21 A Photo Of Incarcerated Firefighters Resting After Fighting A Socal Wildfire. They Get $2-$5/Day For That Work Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 3pm In Port Macquarie, Nsw During The Wildfires Share icon

#23 Tree Struck By Lightning Burning From Inside Out Share icon

#24 The Power Of Hurricane Force Winds Share icon

#25 Valencia Right Now After The Floods Share icon

#26 Rare Typhoon Sky As Seen From A Subway Exit Share icon

#27 Hurricane Damaged Boardwalk Share icon

#28 Sister In A Bright Orange Work Suit Blending In With The #mallacoota Sky Share icon

#29 Waiting For A Fish Fry In Western New York After A Blizzard! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 20ft Shipping Container Found Wrapped Around A Tree After A Flood Share icon

#31 The Ongoing Eruption Of Mt Etna In Italy Share icon

#32 Eruption Happening In St. Vincent Today Share icon

#33 A Street Completely Ripped Apart By The Floods In Germany Share icon

#34 This Is The Power Of An Avalanche! Share icon

#35 Wind Turbine After Being Hit By A Tornado Share icon

#36 It's Currently -35°c Outside. The Water In The Air Freezes Making An Ice Fog Share icon

#37 Hurricane Ian Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Flooding In Auckland, Nz Share icon

#39 Tornado Near Naxos, Greece Share icon

#40 Sunrise Over The San Fransisco Bay Today. Pier 45 Is On Fire At The Moment Share icon

#41 Pics I Took From The Tornado Destruction In Mayfield Kentucky. (I Live Here) Share icon

#42 It's Raining Reason Again Share icon

#43 Not The Beautiful Florida View Anyone Imagined! Courtesy Of Hurricane Ian Share icon

#44 A Kangaroo Rushes Past A Burning House In Lake Conjola, Nsw Share icon

#45 Tornado Ripped Through Our Neighborhood Yesterday Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Flooding On The Highway (Dvp) In Toronto Due To Heavy Rainfall Share icon

#47 Record Flooding In Seoul, South Korea. 336mm/13in Of Rain In A Day Share icon

#48 So Yesterday I Was On My Way To Phoenix And I Captured One Of The Craziest Photos!! Share icon

#49 We Lost Our New Home Of 4 Months. Hurricane Ida Share icon

#50 Parents Retired This March And Bought Their Dream Ranch House In The Co Mountains On 400 Acres Share icon Now There’s A 4000 Acres Fire That’s 0% Contained About A Mile From Them. No Evacuation Order For Them Yet, But We Expect It’s Coming



#51 My Entire Neighborhood Is Submerged In Flood Water With Raw Sewage In It Share icon My neighborhood Laurel Meadows in Sarasota Florida is completely flooded from Hurricane Debby and the water level is rising day by day despite the storm being over. Many of us are homeless now, cannot access our medications inside our homes, and truly have no idea what to do. Worst of all- it seems like no one knows what is happening to us.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 My Mountain Caught On Fire At 3am.... Yep, That’s My House Share icon

#53 There Was A Tornado Today Share icon No other houses were damaged too bad, tornado just so happed to touch down right here.



Another part of town was pretty much leveled though

#54 Now I Have To Wear My Mask For Wildfires Too. This Was At 11 Am While I Was At Work Share icon

#55 A Tornado Came Through My City Thursday. This Is My House Share icon

#56 First House. Just Closed 6 Months Ago Share icon

#57 A Cat And A Dog Cuddled Together After Being Rescued From The Rubble In Earthquake-Hit Syria Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Huge Earthquake Just Hit Taiwan Share icon

#59 Last Day On The Line After 6 Years In Wildfire. It Has Been An Honor. Stay Safe! Share icon

#60 Pics I Took During Hurricane Harvey. Bayou Was About 25ft High Share icon

#61 6000 People Isolated After An Avalanche Obstructed A Tunnel In Italy Share icon

#62 My Parents Lost Their House And Cars To A Tornado Last Month Share icon The house was moved 13 feet backwards, off of the foundation with my parents in it. My dad said that the house was at about a 45 degree angle before the roof gave way. My parents were in the bathroom (the door on the far right) when it hit. The bathroom and storage room were the only rooms left with the roof intact. Thankfully, they're okay. Our dog came out without a scratch. She didn't make it into the bathroom with my parents in time, and somehow survived in the living room (this photo and the previous one).



ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Itap Of The Lightning Through My Window During A Recent Thunderstorm Share icon

#64 Uniformed Group Just Came Up And Stole Half The Fire Relief Supplies At The Santa Anita Racetrack Share icon

#65 Dealing With Insurance Claims Adjusters After Hurricane Laura Share icon

#66 Parents House Caught Fire And We Lost 2 Family Pet Dogs Share icon

#67 Humidifier Caught Fire In Baby's Room. Baby Survived Share icon

#68 My Shower After Helene Share icon

#69 Small Tornado Tossed A Tree Through My Parents House! Summerfield Florida! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 My Neighborhood Is Currently Blocked Off Because Of A Flood Share icon

#71 Roof Leak Flooded My Car While I Was Away, Came Back To This Share icon

#72 There Was An Earthquake This Morning Share icon

#73 My House Got Flooded (Second Picture Is The Aftermath) Share icon

#74 Found Her Cat 16 Days After The Tornado Share icon

#75 Cal-Fire Firefighter From The Paradise, Ca Wildfire Finds Missing Dog, Helps Reunite With Family Share icon

#76 Winds Bent Trampoline In Half Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Dad's Coworker's Truck Struck By Lightning Last Night Share icon

#78 Raining In Lisbon Flooded The Only Exit From The Train Station In Algés Share icon

#79 Itap Of The Only Way Out Of Our Neighborhood After Hurricane Sally Share icon

#80 Hurricane Ian Soaked Half The Dining Room Share icon

#81 So I Was At School Today And It Turns Out While I Was Gone My House Lit On Fire Share icon

#82 Got A Call From The Fire Department Share icon

#83 I Lost Everything In A House Fire This Morning And Narrowly Escaped. My Life Has Been So Hard Lately And I Didn’t Think It Could Get Any Worse But Apparently I Was Very Wrong Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 The Bakery In Our Town Caught On Fire Share icon

#85 Came Back To Check The House After The Neighborhood Flooded From The Hurricane. Wasn’t Expecting My Car To Look Like This… Share icon

#86 My Friend's Garage The Day After Hurricane Sally Share icon

#87 A Hurricane Flooded My Parents’ Business Share icon

#88 Post Hurricane Share icon

#89 While Parents Were Evacuating From The Hurricane, Their House Caught Fire Share icon

#90 2 Years Ago vs. Today. Hurricane Laura Felled 5 Large Trees In Our Yard Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#91 My Apartment After Hurricane Isaias (Philadelphia) Share icon

#92 Nothing Like Camping In A Tornado Share icon

#93 A Hailstorm Destroyed Our Roof And Insurance Doesn't Pay Because The Hail Was A Bigger Diameter Than What's Covered Share icon

#94 Flood Reporter Share icon

#95 My Aunt Took This Picture Of A Tornado At My Grandparents Farm That Touched Down Yesterday. South Dakota Share icon

#96 Before And After The Recent Storm In Dubai. I Now Have A Lake View Apartment :d Share icon

#97 The Way A Lighting Strike Knocked Bark Off Of My Tree Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#98 Storm Chasin In West Texas Share icon

#99 Green Sky During A Storm In South Dakota Share icon