Sometimes there are those little straws that just break the camels back. You chip your favorite cup or your favorite grocery store has decided to suddenly move an item you get all the time to some random, unknown corner. The truth is, it actually doesn’t nearly take as much as some folks think to create stress and discomfort.

We’ve gathered some prime and often hilarious examples of little irritations in life that aren’t that big a deal in the grand scheme of things, but can still cause headaches. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments below.

#1

I'm Sure Someone Said This Already, But Roll Em Around On The Counter, Shell Comes Off Easier That Way

I'm Sure Someone Said This Already, But Roll Em Around On The Counter, Shell Comes Off Easier That Way

skinnyprinsess Report

#2

I Hate When This Happens

I Hate When This Happens

YouStas91 Report

#3

I Just Peeled A Banana, Then Threw It Into Trash But Kept The Peel In My Hand

I Just Peeled A Banana, Then Threw It Into Trash But Kept The Peel In My Hand

illigal Report

megapod1949 avatar
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just last night wiped my kitchen drain strainer, then tossed it into the trash, and had to do it all over again.

Life is never as simple as one might want it to be. Even though most of us have a decent grasp of physics, as far as our own bodies are concerned, the universe still finds ways to remind us that even the most tiny little things can end up causing a lot of pain. Take, for example, the simple papercut.

The word alone is normally enough for most folks to have a visceral reaction. Some might shudder, others cringe at the idea of running a finger along the edge of a sheet of paper. For those who have never had to go through this, congrats. Simply put, the edges of paper, while fragile, are quite sharp and, as it turns out, we tend to have to manipulate paper with our hands.

#4

How Did We Go From Paper Cups And Plastic Straws To Plastic Cups And Paper Straws?

How Did We Go From Paper Cups And Plastic Straws To Plastic Cups And Paper Straws?

Kelownawow Report

#5

Stickers Like This Are Maybe A Bit More Than Mildly Infuriating

Stickers Like This Are Maybe A Bit More Than Mildly Infuriating

reefguy007 Report

#6

Every Damn Time! Why, Why Can't They Make A Packet That Just Opens

Every Damn Time! Why, Why Can't They Make A Packet That Just Opens

Abiwozere Report

One might ask, why do papercuts hurt that much? After all, there is nothing “mild” about one. Most would see it as the main tragedy of the day. In short, it’s a case where our own bodies work against us. Papercuts, mercifully, are often very shallow. The downside is that this means the finger’s pain receptors are exposed to the air without blood to help limit the pain.

#7

When Jeans Seams Make This Move Around Your Leg

When Jeans Seams Make This Move Around Your Leg

kurtmorrison Report

poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve never had this happen… And I weird or is that guy weird?

#8

When A Pencil "Eraser" Does This

When A Pencil "Eraser" Does This

Shysona Report

#9

These Damn Things

These Damn Things

I've yet to hear or see an explanation for how these are formed. And why the hell do hurt so damn much? Mildly infuriating for sure.

Dont_hate_the_8 Report

Not to mention, your fingers tend to have a lot of sensory receptors, after all, we can obtain a huge amount of information from just touch. In general, this is a good thing most days. However, when cut with a piece of paper, all those helpful little receptors are screaming at our brain that, actually, there is a major issue going on here.

#10

I Just Hate When This Happens

I Just Hate When This Happens

catlover12232_ Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a seventh level of hell reserved for companies that don’t get their glue grip intensity right

#11

I Feel This Only Happens To People Who Are 5'5" - 5'9"

I Feel This Only Happens To People Who Are 5'5" - 5'9"

riyiyi Report

#12

Less Than A Foot Of Leg Room And No Window? I Hate What Air Travel Has Become

Less Than A Foot Of Leg Room And No Window? I Hate What Air Travel Has Become

rraj2357 Report

To add more insult to injury, most commercial paper is treated with chemicals such as bleach. One doesn’t have to be a medical expert to realize just how uncomfortable, say, bleach can be if it gets in a wound. At the very least, the humble papercut serves as a reminder that even the smallest things can find a way to inflict a lot of discomfort.

#13

I Have One Of Those Toothpick Shake Bottles And It Popped Open When I Was Trying To Get One

I Have One Of Those Toothpick Shake Bottles And It Popped Open When I Was Trying To Get One

csplex Report

#14

Opened A Fresh Jar Of Marmalade And It Seems To Have Gone Bad

Opened A Fresh Jar Of Marmalade And It Seems To Have Gone Bad

Recently bought a jar of marmalade and I opened it for the first time today to spread on my English muffin, but it looks like it’s moldy. And while I was trying to google of it was maybe just sugar crystallization I burnt the English muffin.

Sleepy_Badger675 Report

#15

Thanks, Alarm

Thanks, Alarm

slightlyupscale Report

megapod1949 avatar
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a message that my alarm on my phone failed to fire. Didn't say why. Fortunately I had three alarms set with each 10 minutes later (was leaving on a 10,500 mile train trip that morning).

#16

The Bacon I Saw Through The Plastic vs. The Rest Of The Pack

The Bacon I Saw Through The Plastic vs. The Rest Of The Pack

The first few pieces looked great. Then opened it up to find the rest of it is mostly fat. I like a fatty piece of bacon, but there is a limit and the misrepresentation is mildly infuriating.

canucme3 Report

#17

This Garbage "Leather" Coating That Eventually Flakes Off And Gets Everywhere

This Garbage "Leather" Coating That Eventually Flakes Off And Gets Everywhere

I love these headphones (Anker Soundcore Life Q20), they have great sound quality and noise cancelation for their price. But my GOD can manufacturers stop trying to make imitation leather with this garbage? Every time I use them, my hands and ears get covered in little black flakes.

MrZokeyr Report

megapod1949 avatar
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Desk chairs, too. So my latest chair is an armless one from IKEA.

#18

I Hate These Stupid Plastic Tabs You Find On Clothing. All Of This From One Pack Of Socks

I Hate These Stupid Plastic Tabs You Find On Clothing. All Of This From One Pack Of Socks

Hey_Im_Serge Report

#19

When The Keyboard Isn't Qwerty

When The Keyboard Isn't Qwerty

I don't want it to to be alphabetical I wanted the weird typing configuration.

yikes_amillion Report

#20

I Can't Understand The Logic Of Putting The Power Button Right Next To The Delete And Backspace Keys

I Can't Understand The Logic Of Putting The Power Button Right Next To The Delete And Backspace Keys

TheAnswerToYang Report

#21

Mildly Infuriating Cord Placement (Yes, It’s Installed Correctly)

Mildly Infuriating Cord Placement (Yes, It's Installed Correctly)

avaasia Report

#22

Everything Is Locked Up

Everything Is Locked Up

Came for boxer briefs. I had to track someone down just to get these unlocked. I pointed at a 10 pack and said “the 10pack in medium” and they grabbed a 6 pack… of course i didnt check (which adds to my mild infuriation lol) just because i thought they saw and heard. They were both the same price so it only made sense. Didnt realize until i got home. Thought it was fine cause i had to get tums, to find the same thing… and find another associate. Finding someone took about 5mins. The funny thing is they just hand it over right after and let you take it to the front.

yadielc4kaboom Report

poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s a Walgreens a few miles from my house that doesn’t even let people walk the aisles. They type what they want into a computer and a worker retrieves the items and brings them directly to the register, where the person pays before being given their items.

#23

I Hate You Home Depot. How Hard Is It To Get Labels That Don't Disintegrate When You Try And Peel Them?

I Hate You Home Depot. How Hard Is It To Get Labels That Don't Disintegrate When You Try And Peel Them?

Dry_Possibility_4075 Report

quentariel avatar
quentariel
quentariel
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heat the sticker a bit with a hair dryer and it gets off like a dream. Works on every surface.

#24

I Feel Like This Happens To Me More Often Than It Should

I Feel Like This Happens To Me More Often Than It Should

CryOky Report

#25

These New Caps Are Annoying

These New Caps Are Annoying

bagshaw2112 Report

#26

One Tip Left From The Dishes And Then This Happened

One Tip Left From The Dishes And Then This Happened

Was just about to clean the last of the dishes for the day, but suddenly it slipped through a finger. The only lesson I learned is to not wash the dishes when feeling sleepy!

NoticeMeSenDiePie Report

#27

Spent The Last 3 Hours On This Puzzle For This To Happen

Spent The Last 3 Hours On This Puzzle For This To Happen

I swear I've triple-checked all the other pieces are in the right spot.

chasinghappin3ss Report

#28

So This Just Happened…

So This Just Happened…

Just heard a large rumble, rumble, crash upstairs. I can’t understand why this happened. There was only 1000 hangars + 1000 shoes.
Must have been the dust!

Sea_Nature_5866 Report

#29

Vet Prescribed This Insanely Large Pill For My 25 Pound Dog

Vet Prescribed This Insanely Large Pill For My 25 Pound Dog

(One of my pills also shown for scale.) To make this even more infuriating, the vet also told me I'm overfeeding my dog and need to cut back on treats... Umm sir? How on earth is having to cut one of these monstrosities into 8(!) slices like a gd pie and then serve them inside individual treats going to cut down, like at all? Did I mention she needs to have one of these things TWICE DAILY??

Chimerain Report

#30

My Phone Started Showing This Green Line. What's Annoying Me Most Is It's Slightly Off Centre

My Phone Started Showing This Green Line. What's Annoying Me Most Is It's Slightly Off Centre

Puzzleheaded-Pen6947 Report

#31

Every Time My Phone Updates It Downloads A Handful Of These Spammy Games

Every Time My Phone Updates It Downloads A Handful Of These Spammy Games

Title is pretty self explanatory. My phone does a security update and a halful of these games appear when it's done.

Tank_Girl_Gritty_235 Report

#32

Every. God. Damn. Time. All Three Tabs, Torn Through

Every. God. Damn. Time. All Three Tabs, Torn Through

UnclePlanty Report

#33

Every Single Time. Why Do We Still Use These?

Every Single Time. Why Do We Still Use These?

Attack_On_Tiddys Report

megapod1949 avatar
Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I buy shredded cheese, and they all say "tear here". When I do, it invariably rips through the resealing strip. So now, monster that I am, I just grab my scissors and cut the packet open just above the reseal.

#34

Beats Studio Pro Constantly Rips My Hair Out

Beats Studio Pro Constantly Rips My Hair Out

These damn things rip my hair out EVERY time I use them. Switching back to earbuds.

VioletSonja Report

#35

Freshly Opened Can Of Jam Has A Big Patch Of Mold. It Even Made The Popping Sound When The Seal Broke

Freshly Opened Can Of Jam Has A Big Patch Of Mold. It Even Made The Popping Sound When The Seal Broke

3vanescence Report

#36

When You Wake Up With Your Pillow Sticking Out Of Your Pillow Case

When You Wake Up With Your Pillow Sticking Out Of Your Pillow Case

louiemay99 Report

#37

The Remaining Pieces Got Similiar Shapes And Colors

The Remaining Pieces Got Similiar Shapes And Colors

Clear-Might-1519 Report

#38

My Prize Winning Carrot From This Year’s Harvest

My Prize Winning Carrot From This Year's Harvest

DelicatessenCataract Report

#39

Guess I'll Wait Another 20 Years

Guess I'll Wait Another 20 Years

Eclipse happening, not really much to enjoy though.

Tk1over Report

poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought that was snow at first and that the building’s side was a fence.

#40

My Copy Of The Scarlet Letter Becomes A Different Book After Page 176

My Copy Of The Scarlet Letter Becomes A Different Book After Page 176

So I bought this copy years ago and finally decided to read it, got to page 176, from there on out, it becomes Treasure Island.

Rmacdavid Report

#41

They Clearly Designed It For This To Happen

They Clearly Designed It For This To Happen

I’ve never once dropped my AirPods v3 without both of them flying out and going off a long way in different directions.
It’s so obvious to me that Apple have deliberately designed them to do this, in the justified hope that many of them will find their way into drains, under the wheels of passing cars etc., so you have to go and buy another exorbitant pair.

Silver_Drop6600 Report

sauerrene88 avatar
René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wow. I hate apple just as much as the next person, but that´s a ridiculous theory about them.

#42

So This New “American” Restaurant Opened In Town And I Can’t Enjoy My Food Because Of This

So This New "American" Restaurant Opened In Town And I Can't Enjoy My Food Because Of This

itsyvngjay Report

#43

The €0.30 Dishwashing Brush My Wife Bought, After 3 Up-And-Down Movements Through A Lukewarm Pan

The €0.30 Dishwashing Brush My Wife Bought, After 3 Up-And-Down Movements Through A Lukewarm Pan

Guess what I find mildly infuriating: the quality of a 0,30 cent brush, or the fact that she bought it.

NotDiCaprio Report

sauerrene88 avatar
René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

30 cents, really? guess you got your moneys worth out of it.

#44

Paying Off My Student Loan Counted As "Closing An Account" And My Credit Score Went Down

Paying Off My Student Loan Counted As "Closing An Account" And My Credit Score Went Down

How am I supposed to build credit if paying off loans hurts me? Also mildly infuriating is that I am now 1 point off of having "good" credit.

Crusader_King_2002 Report

#45

Quizzes Are Hard. I Was Doing An Online Quiz And This Was One Of The Questions... Definitely Mildly Infuriating

Quizzes Are Hard. I Was Doing An Online Quiz And This Was One Of The Questions... Definitely Mildly Infuriating

ScouseLoki Report

lvndr73 avatar
Dee Rutherford
Dee Rutherford
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well if they did t give it as a choice, what do they expect you to choose???

#46

The Way This Computer Reverse These Letters Just To Represent Recycling. I Thought There Was An Issue With It. It’s So Annoying

The Way This Computer Reverse These Letters Just To Represent Recycling. I Thought There Was An Issue With It. It's So Annoying

ShadowGamerGirl_xoxx Report

#47

I Read It That Way Too LOL

I Read It That Way Too LOL

zachsilberberg Report

#48

Honda Civic Decided It Doesn't Want To Show Me The Fuel Tank Level Today. One Of The Reason Why I Hate The Move To Digital

Honda Civic Decided It Doesn't Want To Show Me The Fuel Tank Level Today. One Of The Reason Why I Hate The Move To Digital

otherwisemilk Report

sauerrene88 avatar
René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah, completely digital tachos are BS. " Oh, people shouldn´t use their phones while driving. Let us put a huge tablet in the center console of modern cars instead!" - " oh, what´s that? people get distracted by the tablet? Let´s make every single important function of the car digital!" I am just waiting for the time the first manufacturer rolls out the first car with no windows at all, instead using cameras to project the outside view in monitors inside.

#49

My Clothes Washer Has Had One Minute Left For The Past 7 Minutes

My Clothes Washer Has Had One Minute Left For The Past 7 Minutes

Yosho2k Report

#50

It Appears There Was A Spider Egg In My Computer, Any Advice?

It Appears There Was A Spider Egg In My Computer, Any Advice?

Duck_Shover Report

#51

70% Of My Essay Is Being Detected As AI, Depite Not Using Any AI

70% Of My Essay Is Being Detected As AI, Depite Not Using Any AI

this is due very soon, and i have no idea how im going to make my OWN writting look less ai written.

Affectionate-Oil2612 Report

#52

BF Bought Me A Wordsearch Book That Has Only One Word In 200 Pages

BF Bought Me A Wordsearch Book That Has Only One Word In 200 Pages

behappyandfree Report

#53

I Don't Follow Him. I Even Blocked Him. But After A Short Time He's Always Unblocked And I Get Notifications For His Brainded Tweets

I Don't Follow Him. I Even Blocked Him. But After A Short Time He's Always Unblocked And I Get Notifications For His Brainded Tweets

Zarksch Report

#54

It Happens Earlier Every Year. It's September, They Have Already Started Taking Down The Halloween Modules

It Happens Earlier Every Year. It's September, They Have Already Started Taking Down The Halloween Modules

spawn989 Report

#55

Window Seat With No Window???

Window Seat With No Window???

I’ve never been on a flight where the window seat has no window! If my job wasn’t paying for this I’d be super salty about paying for a non-existent view. But as it is, I’m just mildly infuriated.

RockingInTheCLE Report

#56

Dmc Thread Is The Same Number But Two Different Colors

Dmc Thread Is The Same Number But Two Different Colors

DMC threads will change there dyes or something and will mark stating that with the smallest dot ever next to the number. This was thread color 602 originally but the new one I got is 602. Instead of 602 lmao. So mildly infuriating.

PotentialCourt8417 Report

#57

For The Ones Saying “Oh Why Is It So Hot This October” You Made This Happen

For The Ones Saying "Oh Why Is It So Hot This October" You Made This Happen

Alternative-Cup-8102 Report

#58

This Company Has A Monopoly On Taco Shells In My Area, And I Hate It. Nothing Like Looking Forward To Taco Night All Day, Just To Open The Box To This Bs

This Company Has A Monopoly On Taco Shells In My Area, And I Hate It. Nothing Like Looking Forward To Taco Night All Day, Just To Open The Box To This Bs

ashlehtt Report

sauerrene88 avatar
René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

who says that´s the companies fault? it could just as well have been caused by rough handling from the delivery company or the stock workers in the store.

#59

Orbit - I Hate Your Packaging

Orbit - I Hate Your Packaging

Why is it so difficult to remove a piece of gum from their packaging? Why do they insist on using the world’s strongest glue to place every piece?

Gabronius Report

#60

My Anxiety Medication Disintegrated

My Anxiety Medication Disintegrated

No idea why, I've been taking this for years and this has never happened before.

ZugTheMegasaurus Report

#61

When My Calculator Does This

When My Calculator Does This

It's only two more button presses to get the decimal. But it annoys me every single time.

Next-Ad485 Report

#62

Every Time

Every Time

theydivideconquer Report

#63

I Hate Seeing Used Car Seats At Thrift Stores When I Know Damn Well The Store Has No Idea What The History Of The Seat Is

I Hate Seeing Used Car Seats At Thrift Stores When I Know Damn Well The Store Has No Idea What The History Of The Seat Is

sydneyghibli Report

#64

I Hate Laffy Taffy Packaging

I Hate Laffy Taffy Packaging

the_Robloxian1 Report

#65

New Laptop And I'm Cursing This Function Button Every Time I Try To Copy Or Paste

New Laptop And I'm Cursing This Function Button Every Time I Try To Copy Or Paste

queuedUp Report

#66

Went To A Beer Festival With Standardized Cups, Turns Out The 250ml Mark Was Only Around 227ml

Went To A Beer Festival With Standardized Cups, Turns Out The 250ml Mark Was Only Around 227ml

Went to this beer festival with a lot of different local breweries back in December. And basically they were cheating everyone by 10%. I'm not even sure if it was on purpose or just happen because they bought the cheapest beer cups they could find with their label printed on it... But they were cheating nonetheless. Also I filled the cup slightly above the 250 mark just to be "fair". But still only 227ml at the mark.

ecco311 Report

#67

My Oven Downloaded An Update And Now It's In Some Weird Loop And Can't Get The Weather. The Infuriating Part... It Needs To Finish Getting The Weather Before It Will Do Other Stuff... Like Cook Stuff! (But It Will Give Me A Recipe For Maple Bacon Monkey Bread)

My Oven Downloaded An Update And Now It's In Some Weird Loop And Can't Get The Weather. The Infuriating Part... It Needs To Finish Getting The Weather Before It Will Do Other Stuff... Like Cook Stuff! (But It Will Give Me A Recipe For Maple Bacon Monkey Bread)

LankyGuitar6528 Report

sauerrene88 avatar
René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what the? An oven with a monitor that can show cooking recipes and the weather? can you spell over-engineered? just imagine: Mom: " Okay! I just need to shove the chicken into the oven and dinner should be ready in half an hour. Oh, an update... Nevermind then."

#68

I Hate These Things From My Sweet Gum Tree. Almost Sprained My Ankle On One. Do You Have A Local Name For These?

I Hate These Things From My Sweet Gum Tree. Almost Sprained My Ankle On One. Do You Have A Local Name For These?

Silo-Joe Report

amypadi318 avatar
amypadi318
amypadi318
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sticker ball tree. We had one in our front yard growing up.

#69

Wife Got This Bag For A Baby Shower. Some Animals Don’t Seem To Represent The Letter

Wife Got This Bag For A Baby Shower. Some Animals Don't Seem To Represent The Letter

A for “An Emu”? L for “L’hare”? Unless we’re crazy… it’s mildly infuriating that they dont all match! If we’re crazy… that’d be mildly infuriating too.

luffydkenshin Report

clairep_ avatar
Milliways
Milliways
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maby because the ABC is not meant to be read in english. For instance in French, A is for Autruche, L for Lapin.

#70

I Am 37 And Every Time I Arrive Or Leave A Concert Siri Suggests I Check In With My Mom, Who Lives Across The Country

I Am 37 And Every Time I Arrive Or Leave A Concert Siri Suggests I Check In With My Mom, Who Lives Across The Country

Suinoel Report

#71

Faucet Has A Tiny Leak

Faucet Has A Tiny Leak

Elegant_School_4012 Report

#72

Especially On A Saturday Night

Especially On A Saturday Night

Will__McKee Report

#73

It Looks Good On Some Shirts

It Looks Good On Some Shirts

kerpunky Report

#74

Now That We Sold The House I Can Safely Post This

Now That We Sold The House I Can Safely Post This

I noticed the posts shortly after we moved in a couple years ago and was bothered by them every day. But I didn't say anything to the wife cause she would have made me do more renos. A couple days before move out she noticed it too.

THIESN123 Report

