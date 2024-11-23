We’ve gathered some prime and often hilarious examples of little irritations in life that aren’t that big a deal in the grand scheme of things, but can still cause headaches. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments below.

Sometimes there are those little straws that just break the camels back. You chip your favorite cup or your favorite grocery store has decided to suddenly move an item you get all the time to some random, unknown corner. The truth is, it actually doesn’t nearly take as much as some folks think to create stress and discomfort.

#1 I'm Sure Someone Said This Already, But Roll Em Around On The Counter, Shell Comes Off Easier That Way Share icon

#2 I Hate When This Happens Share icon

#3 I Just Peeled A Banana, Then Threw It Into Trash But Kept The Peel In My Hand Share icon

Life is never as simple as one might want it to be. Even though most of us have a decent grasp of physics, as far as our own bodies are concerned, the universe still finds ways to remind us that even the most tiny little things can end up causing a lot of pain. Take, for example, the simple papercut. The word alone is normally enough for most folks to have a visceral reaction. Some might shudder, others cringe at the idea of running a finger along the edge of a sheet of paper. For those who have never had to go through this, congrats. Simply put, the edges of paper, while fragile, are quite sharp and, as it turns out, we tend to have to manipulate paper with our hands. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 How Did We Go From Paper Cups And Plastic Straws To Plastic Cups And Paper Straws? Share icon

#5 Stickers Like This Are Maybe A Bit More Than Mildly Infuriating Share icon

#6 Every Damn Time! Why, Why Can't They Make A Packet That Just Opens Share icon

One might ask, why do papercuts hurt that much? After all, there is nothing “mild” about one. Most would see it as the main tragedy of the day. In short, it’s a case where our own bodies work against us. Papercuts, mercifully, are often very shallow. The downside is that this means the finger’s pain receptors are exposed to the air without blood to help limit the pain.

#7 When Jeans Seams Make This Move Around Your Leg Share icon

#8 When A Pencil "Eraser" Does This Share icon

#9 These Damn Things Share icon I've yet to hear or see an explanation for how these are formed. And why the hell do hurt so damn much? Mildly infuriating for sure.



Not to mention, your fingers tend to have a lot of sensory receptors, after all, we can obtain a huge amount of information from just touch. In general, this is a good thing most days. However, when cut with a piece of paper, all those helpful little receptors are screaming at our brain that, actually, there is a major issue going on here.

#10 I Just Hate When This Happens Share icon

#11 I Feel This Only Happens To People Who Are 5'5" - 5'9" Share icon

#12 Less Than A Foot Of Leg Room And No Window? I Hate What Air Travel Has Become Share icon

To add more insult to injury, most commercial paper is treated with chemicals such as bleach. One doesn’t have to be a medical expert to realize just how uncomfortable, say, bleach can be if it gets in a wound. At the very least, the humble papercut serves as a reminder that even the smallest things can find a way to inflict a lot of discomfort. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I Have One Of Those Toothpick Shake Bottles And It Popped Open When I Was Trying To Get One Share icon

#14 Opened A Fresh Jar Of Marmalade And It Seems To Have Gone Bad Share icon Recently bought a jar of marmalade and I opened it for the first time today to spread on my English muffin, but it looks like it’s moldy. And while I was trying to google of it was maybe just sugar crystallization I burnt the English muffin.



#15 Thanks, Alarm Share icon

#16 The Bacon I Saw Through The Plastic vs. The Rest Of The Pack Share icon The first few pieces looked great. Then opened it up to find the rest of it is mostly fat. I like a fatty piece of bacon, but there is a limit and the misrepresentation is mildly infuriating.



#17 This Garbage "Leather" Coating That Eventually Flakes Off And Gets Everywhere Share icon I love these headphones (Anker Soundcore Life Q20), they have great sound quality and noise cancelation for their price. But my GOD can manufacturers stop trying to make imitation leather with this garbage? Every time I use them, my hands and ears get covered in little black flakes.



#18 I Hate These Stupid Plastic Tabs You Find On Clothing. All Of This From One Pack Of Socks Share icon

#19 When The Keyboard Isn't Qwerty Share icon I don't want it to to be alphabetical I wanted the weird typing configuration.



#20 I Can't Understand The Logic Of Putting The Power Button Right Next To The Delete And Backspace Keys Share icon

#21 Mildly Infuriating Cord Placement (Yes, It’s Installed Correctly) Share icon

#22 Everything Is Locked Up Share icon Came for boxer briefs. I had to track someone down just to get these unlocked. I pointed at a 10 pack and said “the 10pack in medium” and they grabbed a 6 pack… of course i didnt check (which adds to my mild infuriation lol) just because i thought they saw and heard. They were both the same price so it only made sense. Didnt realize until i got home. Thought it was fine cause i had to get tums, to find the same thing… and find another associate. Finding someone took about 5mins. The funny thing is they just hand it over right after and let you take it to the front.



#23 I Hate You Home Depot. How Hard Is It To Get Labels That Don't Disintegrate When You Try And Peel Them? Share icon

#24 I Feel Like This Happens To Me More Often Than It Should Share icon

#25 These New Caps Are Annoying Share icon

#26 One Tip Left From The Dishes And Then This Happened Share icon Was just about to clean the last of the dishes for the day, but suddenly it slipped through a finger. The only lesson I learned is to not wash the dishes when feeling sleepy!



#27 Spent The Last 3 Hours On This Puzzle For This To Happen Share icon I swear I've triple-checked all the other pieces are in the right spot.



#28 So This Just Happened… Share icon Just heard a large rumble, rumble, crash upstairs. I can’t understand why this happened. There was only 1000 hangars + 1000 shoes.

Must have been the dust!



#29 Vet Prescribed This Insanely Large Pill For My 25 Pound Dog Share icon (One of my pills also shown for scale.) To make this even more infuriating, the vet also told me I'm overfeeding my dog and need to cut back on treats... Umm sir? How on earth is having to cut one of these monstrosities into 8(!) slices like a gd pie and then serve them inside individual treats going to cut down, like at all? Did I mention she needs to have one of these things TWICE DAILY??



#30 My Phone Started Showing This Green Line. What's Annoying Me Most Is It's Slightly Off Centre Share icon

#31 Every Time My Phone Updates It Downloads A Handful Of These Spammy Games Share icon Title is pretty self explanatory. My phone does a security update and a halful of these games appear when it's done.



#32 Every. God. Damn. Time. All Three Tabs, Torn Through Share icon

#33 Every Single Time. Why Do We Still Use These? Share icon

#34 Beats Studio Pro Constantly Rips My Hair Out Share icon These damn things rip my hair out EVERY time I use them. Switching back to earbuds.



#35 Freshly Opened Can Of Jam Has A Big Patch Of Mold. It Even Made The Popping Sound When The Seal Broke Share icon

#36 When You Wake Up With Your Pillow Sticking Out Of Your Pillow Case Share icon

#37 The Remaining Pieces Got Similiar Shapes And Colors Share icon

#38 My Prize Winning Carrot From This Year’s Harvest Share icon

#39 Guess I'll Wait Another 20 Years Share icon Eclipse happening, not really much to enjoy though.



#40 My Copy Of The Scarlet Letter Becomes A Different Book After Page 176 Share icon So I bought this copy years ago and finally decided to read it, got to page 176, from there on out, it becomes Treasure Island.



#41 They Clearly Designed It For This To Happen Share icon I’ve never once dropped my AirPods v3 without both of them flying out and going off a long way in different directions.

It’s so obvious to me that Apple have deliberately designed them to do this, in the justified hope that many of them will find their way into drains, under the wheels of passing cars etc., so you have to go and buy another exorbitant pair.



#42 So This New “American” Restaurant Opened In Town And I Can’t Enjoy My Food Because Of This Share icon

#43 The €0.30 Dishwashing Brush My Wife Bought, After 3 Up-And-Down Movements Through A Lukewarm Pan Share icon Guess what I find mildly infuriating: the quality of a 0,30 cent brush, or the fact that she bought it.



#44 Paying Off My Student Loan Counted As "Closing An Account" And My Credit Score Went Down Share icon How am I supposed to build credit if paying off loans hurts me? Also mildly infuriating is that I am now 1 point off of having "good" credit.



#45 Quizzes Are Hard. I Was Doing An Online Quiz And This Was One Of The Questions... Definitely Mildly Infuriating Share icon

#46 The Way This Computer Reverse These Letters Just To Represent Recycling. I Thought There Was An Issue With It. It’s So Annoying Share icon

#47 I Read It That Way Too LOL Share icon

#48 Honda Civic Decided It Doesn't Want To Show Me The Fuel Tank Level Today. One Of The Reason Why I Hate The Move To Digital Share icon

#49 My Clothes Washer Has Had One Minute Left For The Past 7 Minutes Share icon

#50 It Appears There Was A Spider Egg In My Computer, Any Advice? Share icon

#51 70% Of My Essay Is Being Detected As AI, Depite Not Using Any AI Share icon this is due very soon, and i have no idea how im going to make my OWN writting look less ai written.



#52 BF Bought Me A Wordsearch Book That Has Only One Word In 200 Pages Share icon

#53 I Don't Follow Him. I Even Blocked Him. But After A Short Time He's Always Unblocked And I Get Notifications For His Brainded Tweets Share icon

#54 It Happens Earlier Every Year. It's September, They Have Already Started Taking Down The Halloween Modules Share icon

#55 Window Seat With No Window??? Share icon I’ve never been on a flight where the window seat has no window! If my job wasn’t paying for this I’d be super salty about paying for a non-existent view. But as it is, I’m just mildly infuriated.



#56 Dmc Thread Is The Same Number But Two Different Colors Share icon DMC threads will change there dyes or something and will mark stating that with the smallest dot ever next to the number. This was thread color 602 originally but the new one I got is 602. Instead of 602 lmao. So mildly infuriating.



#57 For The Ones Saying “Oh Why Is It So Hot This October” You Made This Happen Share icon

#58 This Company Has A Monopoly On Taco Shells In My Area, And I Hate It. Nothing Like Looking Forward To Taco Night All Day, Just To Open The Box To This Bs Share icon

#59 Orbit - I Hate Your Packaging Share icon Why is it so difficult to remove a piece of gum from their packaging? Why do they insist on using the world’s strongest glue to place every piece?



#60 My Anxiety Medication Disintegrated Share icon No idea why, I've been taking this for years and this has never happened before.

#61 When My Calculator Does This Share icon It's only two more button presses to get the decimal. But it annoys me every single time.



#62 Every Time Share icon

#63 I Hate Seeing Used Car Seats At Thrift Stores When I Know Damn Well The Store Has No Idea What The History Of The Seat Is Share icon

#64 I Hate Laffy Taffy Packaging Share icon

#65 New Laptop And I'm Cursing This Function Button Every Time I Try To Copy Or Paste Share icon

#66 Went To A Beer Festival With Standardized Cups, Turns Out The 250ml Mark Was Only Around 227ml Share icon Went to this beer festival with a lot of different local breweries back in December. And basically they were cheating everyone by 10%. I'm not even sure if it was on purpose or just happen because they bought the cheapest beer cups they could find with their label printed on it... But they were cheating nonetheless. Also I filled the cup slightly above the 250 mark just to be "fair". But still only 227ml at the mark.



#67 My Oven Downloaded An Update And Now It's In Some Weird Loop And Can't Get The Weather. The Infuriating Part... It Needs To Finish Getting The Weather Before It Will Do Other Stuff... Like Cook Stuff! (But It Will Give Me A Recipe For Maple Bacon Monkey Bread) Share icon

#68 I Hate These Things From My Sweet Gum Tree. Almost Sprained My Ankle On One. Do You Have A Local Name For These? Share icon

#69 Wife Got This Bag For A Baby Shower. Some Animals Don’t Seem To Represent The Letter Share icon A for “An Emu”? L for “L’hare”? Unless we’re crazy… it’s mildly infuriating that they dont all match! If we’re crazy… that’d be mildly infuriating too.



#70 I Am 37 And Every Time I Arrive Or Leave A Concert Siri Suggests I Check In With My Mom, Who Lives Across The Country Share icon

#71 Faucet Has A Tiny Leak Share icon

#72 Especially On A Saturday Night Share icon

#73 It Looks Good On Some Shirts Share icon

#74 Now That We Sold The House I Can Safely Post This Share icon I noticed the posts shortly after we moved in a couple years ago and was bothered by them every day. But I didn't say anything to the wife cause she would have made me do more renos. A couple days before move out she noticed it too.

