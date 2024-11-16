ADVERTISEMENT

It’s safe to assume that most of us have undergone at least one hair-related disaster. It might have been giving yourself a haircut at home—whether back when you were five or just a couple of years ago, during the DIY-filled period of the pandemic—or a visit to the salon gone terribly wrong, but no matter the case, one thing that likely provided hope was the fact that hair grows back.

Well, people in the pictures on today’s list probably held on tightly to the same idea. If you scroll down a little, you will find some of the most unfortunate haircuts and hairstyles the internet has ever seen. So, if you want to make yourself feel better about your unfortunate hair decisions, or simply look at what other people managed to do with theirs, go down the list and enjoy.

#1

Business Up Top, Party On The Sides

Business Up Top, Party On The Sides

ben_rosen Report

#2

Plastic Bag Used To Retain Heat While Bleaching Hair. Pure Genius

Plastic Bag Used To Retain Heat While Bleaching Hair. Pure Genius

PlausibleDeniabiliti Report

#3

I Let My 8th Grade Graduates Cut My Hair Each Year. This Year They Gave Me The Full Van Buren

I Let My 8th Grade Graduates Cut My Hair Each Year. This Year They Gave Me The Full Van Buren

tpieman2029 Report

For many people, cutting a chunk of their own hair out is a typical childhood experience; a milestone, if you will. If you haven’t done it yourself, there are plenty of videos online showing the aftermath of kids hitting such ‘milestones.’ (I myself still remember the shock in my mother’s eyes after she saw what I had done.)

But quite a few individuals say goodbye to their hair later in life, as they try to give themselves haircuts as adults, often not that successfully, unfortunately.
#4

Losing A Bet Can Suck

Losing A Bet Can Suck

AfroStoner Report

#5

Anyone Seen That Viral TikTok Video Of The Woman Who Lost The Majority Of Her Hair In A Day After Bleaching At Home? Yeah, It Happened To Me

Anyone Seen That Viral TikTok Video Of The Woman Who Lost The Majority Of Her Hair In A Day After Bleaching At Home? Yeah, It Happened To Me

I was someone who bleached her hair several times over the years (at home) and never had problems, but everything changed today. My hair was finally getting long, so decided to bleach it, fast forward to the shower and rinsing it out, and my hair broke off in globs. I was mortified. I've never felt less feminine than I do now.

Please, don't let this happen to you. I'm not implying that everyone is like me or will make the same mistakes as me but when in doubt, or if you just don't have complete confidence, please let this be your sign to spend the money and see a professional. If I can help even one person by sharing that's all that matters to me.

candyfornialand Report

Many of people’s less fortunate hair-related decisions were likely made during quarantine. Back then, they didn’t have much of a choice, as, due to the lockdown, they couldn’t go get their hair done as they normally would have. So, they tried everything from trimming their ends to dying their hair to even getting buzz cuts during the time they spent at home.

But to be fair, that was arguably the best time to try all of that out, since if the haircut didn’t end up looking good, no one outside of the household would likely see it. Not right away, at least.
#6

My Mom Made A Mistake While Cutting My Hair

My Mom Made A Mistake While Cutting My Hair

sadkkman123 Report

Helena
Community Member
Helena
Helena
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope, she just didnt like your haircut and made a "mistake"

#7

My Friend Dyed His Hair, We Found Out That He Is Allergic

My Friend Dyed His Hair, We Found Out That He Is Allergic

Darth-Zeus Report

#8

This Dude's Haircut

This Dude's Haircut

jardanovic Report

A YouGov poll from 2020 found that during the outbreak of COVID-19, close to three in ten Americans had their hair cut at home, either by themselves or a member of their household. The poll also found that men were more likely to get their hair cut than their female counterparts during that time. More than half of surveyed women said they hadn’t had their hair cut at home at that point and they weren’t planning on doing so.

#9

My First Attempt At "Shaving" My Head. Been At Work For Two Days Like This And Didn’t Even Realize Until A Coworked Asked If I'm Ok

My First Attempt At "Shaving" My Head. Been At Work For Two Days Like This And Didn’t Even Realize Until A Coworked Asked If I'm Ok

packaslimJIM27 Report

#10

3 Going On 50 And Divorced

3 Going On 50 And Divorced

snoopal00p Report

#11

The Hairdresser Had "No Idea" How This Happened

The Hairdresser Had "No Idea" How This Happened

kitkat354 Report

Nowadays, according to another YouGov poll, roughly 18% of people in the US always have their hair cut at home; 13% of them do it sometimes, and 12% rarely do it. Close to four-in-ten of respondents said they’ve never cut their hair under their own roof.
#12

My Barber Did Me Dirty

My Barber Did Me Dirty

SnooPickles4285 Report

#13

Started Shaving My Hair Before My Razor Died, Right Before Having Dinner With My Girlfriend's Family

Started Shaving My Hair Before My Razor Died, Right Before Having Dinner With My Girlfriend's Family

Supahsecretsauce Report

#14

Barbers Should Have Some Type Of Hippocratic Oath They Have To Follow

Barbers Should Have Some Type Of Hippocratic Oath They Have To Follow

SixthGrader Report

Around the time of the pandemic, in addition to cutting their own hair, many people tried coloring their hair, too, whether to fix their roots or to try out a new color completely. According to Statista, between the years of 2017 and 2021, the number of women dying their hair at home increased in countries all over the world. In Spain, for instance, it went from 29% to 31% over the course of four years, in Germany it grew from 20% to 23%, and in the US—from 22% to 23%.

It’s safe to assume that once people learned how to dye their hair at home, some decided to continue doing so even after the pandemic ended.
#15

My Brother Decided To Shave His Head (Left) And My Mom Tried To Fix It (Right)

My Brother Decided To Shave His Head (Left) And My Mom Tried To Fix It (Right)

ohihatethesepants Report

#16

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

LemonberryTea Report

Helena
Community Member
Helena
Helena
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The left is done by someone whose whole life is color theory, the right is one of the services offered by a small town hairstylist.

#17

Hair Dye Fail

Hair Dye Fail

neojipc Report

In the years following 2020, some people didn’t limit themselves to just trimming their ends or touching up on their roots but instead changed their hair completely. While to some it might have seemed like nothing more than a style change, for others, it was a way to regain control during the turbulent time.

According to Dr. Vivian Diller, a psychologist, and author of Face It: What Women Really Feel as Their Looks Change, when everything else in the world feels out of control, one way for people to retain some control is by controlling what they can. “Organizing our closets or cutting our hair can serve that purpose,” Dr. Diller said in an interview with Refinery29.

The expert continued by pointing out that it’s not uncommon for women to change their looks to mark certain significant changes in their lives, such as marriages, moves, or losses. “It’s possible that cutting hair or changing styles during COVID is a way for women to use their appearance to make a statement marking this world event,” she added.
#18

I’ve Dyed My Hair With Some Weird Hair Dye And I Can’t Get It Off My Hands

I’ve Dyed My Hair With Some Weird Hair Dye And I Can’t Get It Off My Hands

It’s not coming off no matter how hard I try do y’all have any tips how to get it off I don’t want my mom knowing I did all of this at 4am.

Inevitable_Honey5166 Report

colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gloves are a thing people! They’re not even that hard to find! The dollar store has them ffs

#19

Came Home From Work This Evening To See That My Wife Gave My Kid A Karen Cut

Came Home From Work This Evening To See That My Wife Gave My Kid A Karen Cut

Cory0527 Report

#20

Got A Haircut 3 Days Before My Wedding

Got A Haircut 3 Days Before My Wedding

Zeb_ra_ Report

colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Colour it in with a sharpie and hope nobody notices. (Let’s be real here, everybody is gonna notice.)

It’s unclear whether the haircuts and hairstyles on this list were a result of the pandemic, but they sure were lessons. Lessons that it might be better not to cut your own hair or try to save up to dye it at a sketchy salon. Though, some of them were arguably not even lessons, but plain old bad luck. But whatever the case, there’s always that glimmer of hope one can hold on to—hair grows back.
#21

The New "Angled Bob" According To This Ladie's Hair Dresser

The New "Angled Bob" According To This Ladie's Hair Dresser

punkysilg Report

colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This “hairdresser” should find another calling. This is clearly not the one

#22

Gave My Brother A Bowllet

Gave My Brother A Bowllet

ShrekQueen Report

#23

Who Else Tried To Bleach Their Own Hair But Was Faced With Instant Regret?

Who Else Tried To Bleach Their Own Hair But Was Faced With Instant Regret?

leila.anne.hairdressing Report

theendisnigh75 avatar
XanthippeⓐWulf🇨🇦️️🇬🇧
XanthippeⓐWulf🇨🇦️️🇬🇧
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg, I am snort laughing! Not at this poor dear, but this reminded me of something that happened in HS.  I'm blonde, but my bestie at the time was Asian, so think long, thick, jet black hair. For some idiotic reason, we got it in our heads to both be blonde and that, yes, we could do it ourselves, and yes, this was an awesome idea. What could go wrong, right? Her hair looked like burnt spaghetti 🤣🤣🤣; we laugh about it now, but her mother wanted to murder us! Thanks for being cool about me burning your hair off, Anji! ❤️❤️❤️🤣

#24

Dyed My Hair Back To Black, Didn’t Have Gloves On. How Do I Get It Off?

Dyed My Hair Back To Black, Didn’t Have Gloves On. How Do I Get It Off?

Lizaboo242 Report

#25

Tried To Save Money By Having My Roommate Cut My Hair. She Forgot That She Took The Guard Off

Tried To Save Money By Having My Roommate Cut My Hair. She Forgot That She Took The Guard Off

SirRinjez Report

#26

So, I Tried To Cut My Hair

So, I Tried To Cut My Hair

Volosa_Golddragon Report

#27

My Hair Wasn’t The Only Thing That Was Dyed. This Took Over An Hour Of Scrubbing To Get Out

My Hair Wasn’t The Only Thing That Was Dyed. This Took Over An Hour Of Scrubbing To Get Out

SaphirMeer Report

#28

Went To Get My Bangs Cut, Came Home And Brushed My Hair Out To Find This

Went To Get My Bangs Cut, Came Home And Brushed My Hair Out To Find This

NannerWheat Report

#29

Asked For A High Fade And To Even Out The Top. This Is What I Got

Asked For A High Fade And To Even Out The Top. This Is What I Got

eddiecasillas Report

#30

Let The Wife Cut My Hair. I Knew Something Was Wrong When She Started Laughing Hysterically

Let The Wife Cut My Hair. I Knew Something Was Wrong When She Started Laughing Hysterically

natsess Report

#31

Tried Cutting My Daughter's Bangs And Failed

Tried Cutting My Daughter's Bangs And Failed

Barajasjayr Report

wolf_lotje avatar
Angrywolf
Angrywolf
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even the kid is thinking "What the hell did you do, How dare you" hahahaha

#32

Never Ask Your Hairdresser For "Something Different"

Never Ask Your Hairdresser For "Something Different"

buddhai-beats Report

#33

That One Time Almost 2 Years Ago When I Royally Messed Up My Kids Haircut And Didn't Realize It Until The Next Day When We Were Out Grocery Shopping

That One Time Almost 2 Years Ago When I Royally Messed Up My Kids Haircut And Didn't Realize It Until The Next Day When We Were Out Grocery Shopping

I started laughing so hard and he kept asking me what was wrong. Obviously I had to take pictures to show him and he was so mad at me not just for the choppy cut but for laughing so hard I was crying.

jeanlaurap Report

#34

Tried To Give Myself A Haircut. You Never Think It Will Happen To You

Tried To Give Myself A Haircut. You Never Think It Will Happen To You

GamatetheEngineer Report

#35

After Fixing My Hair Trimmer, I Forgot To Put The Depth Thing Back On

After Fixing My Hair Trimmer, I Forgot To Put The Depth Thing Back On

BipedalSnake Report

#36

My Mother Took Up A Hair Cutting Course 9 Years Ago. She Confidently Lured My Brother In For A Haircut And This Is The Result

My Mother Took Up A Hair Cutting Course 9 Years Ago. She Confidently Lured My Brother In For A Haircut And This Is The Result

GuccimyBoi Report

#37

Not The Worst Haircut I've Ever Ha-

Not The Worst Haircut I've Ever Ha-

RuViking Report

#38

Guard Broke Before The Next Swipe

Guard Broke Before The Next Swipe

hcl8811 Report

#39

5 Seconds Into My Haircut

5 Seconds Into My Haircut

BillsSabresSeminoles Report

#40

Girlfriend Was Helping Cut My Hair, She Was Doing A Fantastic Job Until I Heard A Gasp

Girlfriend Was Helping Cut My Hair, She Was Doing A Fantastic Job Until I Heard A Gasp

GentlemanCookie Report

#41

My Girlfriend Of 3 Months "Can" Cut Hair

My Girlfriend Of 3 Months "Can" Cut Hair

cardbord_spaceship Report

#42

One Finger Of My Glove Busted While I Was Dying My Hair Black

One Finger Of My Glove Busted While I Was Dying My Hair Black

kelleyjo Report

#43

The Razor Edge Broke Off In My Hair And Left Me With The Following

The Razor Edge Broke Off In My Hair And Left Me With The Following

JKrookz Report

#44

My Personal Hair Trimmer Broke While Using It Today

My Personal Hair Trimmer Broke While Using It Today

Eyad_Hefny Report

#45

She Let Her Brother "Fix" Her Hair. She Looks Haunted By Her Life Choices In The After Picture

She Let Her Brother "Fix" Her Hair. She Looks Haunted By Her Life Choices In The After Picture

mmfair000 Report

#46

Comb Over With A Hard Part, Like "Moses Parting The Red Sea" Hard

Comb Over With A Hard Part, Like "Moses Parting The Red Sea" Hard

reddit.com Report

#47

My Moter-In-Law Cut My Son's Hair Without Asking

My Moter-In-Law Cut My Son's Hair Without Asking

Whspers12 Report

#48

I Asked For 8 Inches Off

I Asked For 8 Inches Off

bluenighthawk Report

#49

New Barber Left Me With A Hard Part Moses Would Be Satisfied With

New Barber Left Me With A Hard Part Moses Would Be Satisfied With

Kontemporary Report

#50

My Friend Was Feeling Good, Until He Saw The Back

My Friend Was Feeling Good, Until He Saw The Back

F_Diemer Report

#51

I Guess I'll Have To Wear A Hat Until It Grows Out

I Guess I'll Have To Wear A Hat Until It Grows Out

Pandabears1229 Report

#52

Got My Haircut In China

Got My Haircut In China

krockthewilly Report

#53

The Hairstylist Will Call You A Troll If You Are Vocal About Not Liking It

The Hairstylist Will Call You A Troll If You Are Vocal About Not Liking It

3k4n5h1 Report

holschrk avatar
Bec
Bec
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The back looks pretty awesome, so walk everywhere backwards I guess

#54

Quarantine Hair

Quarantine Hair

lockdown_haircut_fails Report

#55

When You Cut Your Own Hair And You Still Book The Job LOL! Crafty Was The Best On This Set! At Least He Picked Some Cheese Too

When You Cut Your Own Hair And You Still Book The Job LOL! Crafty Was The Best On This Set! At Least He Picked Some Cheese Too

friedmantwinkies Report

#56

My Friend's Kid Really Likes Cutting His Own Hair. This Is Not The First Time. What Should We Call This?

My Friend's Kid Really Likes Cutting His Own Hair. This Is Not The First Time. What Should We Call This?

loveerictaylor Report

#57

Recently Tried To Dye My Hair Red, But It Came Out Bright Orange

Recently Tried To Dye My Hair Red, But It Came Out Bright Orange

curlyfruit Report

#58

I Had Hair Down To My Hips And It Went In A Nice V, Shape But I Wanted To Get Some Of The Bleach Fried Hair Off, And This Was The Result

I Had Hair Down To My Hips And It Went In A Nice V, Shape But I Wanted To Get Some Of The Bleach Fried Hair Off, And This Was The Result

GlitterGoth8904 Report

#59

Husband Had Long Hair, All One Length, And Decided To Get An Undercut

Husband Had Long Hair, All One Length, And Decided To Get An Undercut

pandabearwife Report

#60

Was I Wrong To Leave A 1-Star Review For This Hair Dye Job? $140 And They Told Me It Was "Impossible" To Get The Dye Of My Neck, Forehead And Ears, And It Would Come Off "Eventually"

Was I Wrong To Leave A 1-Star Review For This Hair Dye Job? $140 And They Told Me It Was "Impossible" To Get The Dye Of My Neck, Forehead And Ears, And It Would Come Off "Eventually"

SpringtimeMoonlight Report

#61

My Dad Forgot To Put The Spacer Back Onto The Machine When Cutting My Hair

My Dad Forgot To Put The Spacer Back Onto The Machine When Cutting My Hair

strohmy98 Report

#62

Parents Got Me A Well Known, Posh Salon Voucher For My Birthday, This Was The Result Of A €250 Dye Job

Parents Got Me A Well Known, Posh Salon Voucher For My Birthday, This Was The Result Of A €250 Dye Job

They also lied and told me it was all one colour, then said it was my fault for dying my hair with semi-permanent dye three years ago (which I told them about in advance).

Deadanddugup Report

chelseamckee avatar
ZestyBison
ZestyBison
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So did we not consider the box dye I did three years ago (as I had mentioned, or)

#63

My Beautiful Femme Butchered This Butch

My Beautiful Femme Butchered This Butch

pawlyamorous Report

#64

Meet My New Friend Spot And Bloch

Meet My New Friend Spot And Bloch

sirwillowfartsalot Report

colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What kind of hairdresser is this bad with dye application?!

#65

Attempted To Dye My Hair Silver, Not Realising You Had To Really Get It White Before Doing So! Aah Well, Light Bluey Greeny Yellow Hair Will Have To Do For Now

Attempted To Dye My Hair Silver, Not Realising You Had To Really Get It White Before Doing So! Aah Well, Light Bluey Greeny Yellow Hair Will Have To Do For Now

harley_5150 Report

#66

My New Haircut

My New Haircut

Nova_Voltaris Report

#67

Let My Friend Cut My Hair

Let My Friend Cut My Hair

meatballmania007 Report

#68

I Went To Get My Hair Cut By Mom Who, Hours Earlier, Said She Went To The Eye Doctor And Wasn’t Sure If She Could See Properly To Do It But Later On Assured Me She Could

I Went To Get My Hair Cut By Mom Who, Hours Earlier, Said She Went To The Eye Doctor And Wasn’t Sure If She Could See Properly To Do It But Later On Assured Me She Could

JoeEstevez Report

#69

This Haircut That I Paid $60 For

This Haircut That I Paid $60 For

rainstorm22 Report

#70

My Boyfriend Decided To Get A $5 Haircut, And It Shows

My Boyfriend Decided To Get A $5 Haircut, And It Shows

hgmarieeee Report

holschrk avatar
Bec
Bec
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got a trim at a beauty college once, it was just a few bucks. I had long hair and just wanted the ends trimmed, I think she cut $2 off because she was too nervous to cut it

#71

I Asked For Subtle Balayage. Hair Stylist Won’t Text Me Back After Asking Her To Fix It

I Asked For Subtle Balayage. Hair Stylist Won’t Text Me Back After Asking Her To Fix It

ninefortysix Report

#72

When Will I Learn That Blue Hair Dye Just Rarely Works For Me?

When Will I Learn That Blue Hair Dye Just Rarely Works For Me?

coppermoonwitch Report

acarberry430 avatar
Angela C
Angela C
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For me it's purple that doesn't work, my natural color is too yellow blonde

#73

Are We Talking Bad Haircuts? Courtesy Of Grandma

Are We Talking Bad Haircuts? Courtesy Of Grandma

purpletube5678 Report

#74

This Is Me After Using A Coupon For A Haircut At Greatclips

This Is Me After Using A Coupon For A Haircut At Greatclips

PajammySammy Report

#75

The Box Said "Warm Ashy Brown" I Got Severus Snape Black

The Box Said "Warm Ashy Brown" I Got Severus Snape Black

instagram.com Report

teresalewis429 avatar
distant_echo
distant_echo
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The ash will take any will tone down any red in your hair. It's probably why it looks black.

#76

After Another Rinse My "Lavender" Hair Dye Has Turned Swamp Green

After Another Rinse My "Lavender" Hair Dye Has Turned Swamp Green

kkantoinette Report

#77

Is This A Bad Haircut?

Is This A Bad Haircut?

viral_goalz Report

#78

Dyed My Hair "Periwinkle". It's Awful! I Hate It

Dyed My Hair "Periwinkle". It's Awful! I Hate It

sophieiam Report

#79

Mistakes Were Made. My Friend Just Tried To Dye His Hair Red Without Using Any Of The Instructions On The Box

Mistakes Were Made. My Friend Just Tried To Dye His Hair Red Without Using Any Of The Instructions On The Box

Westindian_ Report

