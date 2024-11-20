ADVERTISEMENT

In most relationships, at a certain point it just becomes common sense to move in together. More time shared, lower rent and a sure sign that the relationship is being taken to the next level. However, as many women have learned, often this can mean becoming a truly surrogate mother for a partner who suddenly doesn’t know how to do basic tasks.

We’ve gathered some of the most egregious examples of “weaponized incompetence” shared by women across the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to roll your eyes, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

#1

My Boyfriend Puts The Butter Away Like This In The Fridge Door. Fully Exposed And Touching The Fridge I Haven’t Washed In Months

My Boyfriend Puts The Butter Away Like This In The Fridge Door. Fully Exposed And Touching The Fridge I Haven’t Washed In Months

How_you_like_meow Report

jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually do wonder about the frequency in which people clean their fridge? I wipe the door and shelves down with a cloth every week, but I only deep clean (take everything out and wash with warm soapy water) once a month. Am I normal?

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

My Boyfriend Lovingly Insists On Cooking Dinner On Mondays, But Ends Up Leaving All Of His Dishes And Mess Behind Because He Has To Leave For His Weekly Chess Meet Up

My Boyfriend Lovingly Insists On Cooking Dinner On Mondays, But Ends Up Leaving All Of His Dishes And Mess Behind Because He Has To Leave For His Weekly Chess Meet Up

reddit.com Report

#3

Went To Get Some Ice Cream And My Boyfriend Left Me This. In Case I “Needed A Pick Me Up But Didn’t Want A Bunch Of Ice Cream.”

Went To Get Some Ice Cream And My Boyfriend Left Me This. In Case I “Needed A Pick Me Up But Didn’t Want A Bunch Of Ice Cream.”

olive711 Report

beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Typing "Monster" here feels like harvesting a very low hanging fruit....

View more commentsArrow down menu

For those who are unfamiliar with the concept of weaponized incompetence, it’s rather simple. Imagine a couple, living together. Perhaps they have just moved in together. It’s time to do the laundry. The man, either lying or entirely truthfully goes "I don’t know how to do it!" So now it’s the woman’s household task.

Now this suddenly becomes her regular routine chore. She asks him to learn, but he either insists it’s impossible or, even worse, he attempts to do it and does the laundry so poorly that she feels like she should do it next time. None of this to say that all women are saints, but this flavor of poor behavior is often male.
#4

Boyfriend Put His Drink On My Brand New Notebook, Yesterday

Boyfriend Put His Drink On My Brand New Notebook, Yesterday

CaroDieOn Report

#5

Just Done My Business. *someone* Left This. And Yes, I’m Using This Sub Of 4 Million Users To Personally Call Out My Boyfriend

Just Done My Business. *someone* Left This. And Yes, I’m Using This Sub Of 4 Million Users To Personally Call Out My Boyfriend

beepboopwannadie Report

#6

This Is How My Boyfriend Leaves The Sink After He Shaves

This Is How My Boyfriend Leaves The Sink After He Shaves

nymphymixtwo Report

Remember, asking a grown adult to do a household task is a normal thing to do. If someone can work a job, even an entry-level one, they have the necessary skills to wash a plate, mop the floor or iron some clothes. It’s ok to not be good at it at first, although it’s really never that hard, unless the plates are truly piled sky-high.

#7

The Way My Boyfriend Is Eating This Pie

The Way My Boyfriend Is Eating This Pie

Ok-Cover-4137 Report

#8

Boyfriend Leaves All His Trash In The Car

Boyfriend Leaves All His Trash In The Car

g0atyy Report

#9

Recently Moved In With My Boyfriend Who Has A Habit Of Leaving His Clothes On The Floor, I Asked Him To Put His Jeans Away In His Closet And This Is What I Found Later

Recently Moved In With My Boyfriend Who Has A Habit Of Leaving His Clothes On The Floor, I Asked Him To Put His Jeans Away In His Closet And This Is What I Found Later

Mallll4 Report

stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it's his house, he can leave the clothes wherever he wants. As long as he does his own laundry

View more commentsArrow down menu

Unfortunately, some men seem to think that doing their share of manual labor is worse than openly admitting that they can’t figure out which end of a broom to use. This entire strategy relies on the fact that no one calls them out. After all, at some point, as the live-in partner of such a man, you will need some dishes, so you will end up cleaning them yourself.

#10

Safari On My Boyfriend’s Phone

Safari On My Boyfriend’s Phone

burnerakcount Report

#11

Stayed The Night At My Boyfriend’s, Didn’t Bring Breakfast Because He Said I Can Cook There. Morning Comes, He Proceeds To Pull Out These Two Things. Out Of The Dishwasher No Less

Stayed The Night At My Boyfriend’s, Didn’t Bring Breakfast Because He Said I Can Cook There. Morning Comes, He Proceeds To Pull Out These Two Things. Out Of The Dishwasher No Less

ShySubm Report

#12

Instead Of Rinsing His Cup Between Drinks, My Boyfriend Will Just Refill It With Whatever Since It “Mixes In His Stomach Anyway”. Pictured Is His Glass Of “Water” After Milk And Oreos

Instead Of Rinsing His Cup Between Drinks, My Boyfriend Will Just Refill It With Whatever Since It “Mixes In His Stomach Anyway”. Pictured Is His Glass Of “Water” After Milk And Oreos

gr8cornh0lio Report

The causes are myriad, but it mostly comes down to the fact that these things simply have to be done. Most likely, growing up, these fellows had a parental figure, a maid or even a sibling who picked up the slack while they relaxed. They never mature into adults who take responsibility for the environment around them, to the detriment of their partners. Even worse, they can’t do the most simple things, like finally taking out the trash (themselves.)

#13

Sisters Boyfriend Lost His Wallet Before Leaving To Go To His Moms

Sisters Boyfriend Lost His Wallet Before Leaving To Go To His Moms

EducationalQuiet1052 Report

beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who's to say it? Who's to say it...? I - blunt German - trying out American politeness: "Umm, nice curtains?"

#14

Boyfriend Keeps A Graveyard Of Shower Gel With One Half-Squirt Left

Boyfriend Keeps A Graveyard Of Shower Gel With One Half-Squirt Left

reddit.com Report

#15

My Boyfriend's Single Bite Of My Apple

My Boyfriend's Single Bite Of My Apple

cloudnineteen99 Report

#16

My Boyfriend, Who Doesn’t Buy Any Of The Groceries, Decided To Use Multiple Pounds Of Chicken In A Cooler Instead Of The Bag Of Ice We Have

My Boyfriend, Who Doesn’t Buy Any Of The Groceries, Decided To Use Multiple Pounds Of Chicken In A Cooler Instead Of The Bag Of Ice We Have

cariwinkle Report

katieallen avatar
Katie Allen
Katie Allen
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

chicken that went bad tends to smell terrible, that smell alone is nature's way of saying "don't eat this"

#17

My Boyfriend Ate All The Skin Off Our Rotisserie Chicken

My Boyfriend Ate All The Skin Off Our Rotisserie Chicken

logicalnifty Report

#18

How My Boyfriend Eats His Jimmy Johns Sandwich

How My Boyfriend Eats His Jimmy Johns Sandwich

thewisestgoat Report

#19

My Boyfriend’s Solution To Me Being Mad That He Finishes Everything In The House Without Buying A Replacement

My Boyfriend’s Solution To Me Being Mad That He Finishes Everything In The House Without Buying A Replacement

OhhHunnyBunny Report

#20

The Way My Boyfriend Brutalises The Butter :(

The Way My Boyfriend Brutalises The Butter :(

thefawnboy Report

#21

My Boyfriend 'Helpfully' Put My Expensive Indoor Plants Outside For "Fresh Air", And They Got Irreparably Sunburnt :(

My Boyfriend 'Helpfully' Put My Expensive Indoor Plants Outside For "Fresh Air", And They Got Irreparably Sunburnt :(

Failingunistudent_ Report

#22

How My Boyfriend Packed Up A Moving Box With Kitchen Stuff While I Was At Work

How My Boyfriend Packed Up A Moving Box With Kitchen Stuff While I Was At Work

Late-Style4892 Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like he emptied ’ The Drawer' into a box. I have done the same every time I've moved, then I just have to empty the box into a new drawer. I would however not mix in the fridge contents.

#23

My Boyfriends Food Cupboard 😳 I Think He Must Upend His Shopping Bags Direct In The Cupboard Rather Than Unpack

My Boyfriends Food Cupboard 😳 I Think He Must Upend His Shopping Bags Direct In The Cupboard Rather Than Unpack

lellielellelelle Report

#24

How My Boyfriend Leaves His Coffee Cup Every Morning

How My Boyfriend Leaves His Coffee Cup Every Morning

BaahMcDuck Report

beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm more worried about the fact that someone takes the time to make a pic and posting it to online strangers instead of moving the side table 5cm nearer towards the bed, especially if it's a repeating behaviour?

#25

My Boyfriend Insists On Storing Leftovers In Ziplock Bags Even Though We Have Plenty Of Tupperware. His Reasoning Is It “Saves A Dish”, Even Though They Have To Be Transferred To A Dish Later Anyway. In Reality He Just Makes A Huge Mess And Wastes A Bag

My Boyfriend Insists On Storing Leftovers In Ziplock Bags Even Though We Have Plenty Of Tupperware. His Reasoning Is It “Saves A Dish”, Even Though They Have To Be Transferred To A Dish Later Anyway. In Reality He Just Makes A Huge Mess And Wastes A Bag

leftnewdigg2 Report

#26

Good Morning. Found My Boyfriends Glass Bottles In The Freezer. He’s At Work

Good Morning. Found My Boyfriends Glass Bottles In The Freezer. He’s At Work

AriValentina Report

#27

Why Is My Boyfriend Doing This? ) ‘ :

Why Is My Boyfriend Doing This? ) ‘ :

watzit_t00ya Report

#28

How My Boyfriend Wears His Socks. They Didn't Roll Down On Their Own, He Intentionally Does This

How My Boyfriend Wears His Socks. They Didn't Roll Down On Their Own, He Intentionally Does This

HowThoseTitsFart Report

beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So what? I really see no hygienic malpractice or "Fremdschäm-Anlass"(opportunity for feeling embarrassed for someone else's behaviour) like in the other posts.

#29

Are These Really Still Ok? My Boyfriend Thinks That These Shoes Are Fine. Wears Them To Work, Around Town. “50% Of People Wear Their Shoes To This Point”

Are These Really Still Ok? My Boyfriend Thinks That These Shoes Are Fine. Wears Them To Work, Around Town. “50% Of People Wear Their Shoes To This Point”

qweenmothraaa Report

joshh0534 avatar
Dumb teenager
Dumb teenager
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess if he’s fine with it then so be it. Doesn’t affect anyone else

#30

Called My Boyfriend From The Supermarket To Check If I Needed To Grab More Pads, He Said ‘No There’s Loads Left’

Called My Boyfriend From The Supermarket To Check If I Needed To Grab More Pads, He Said ‘No There’s Loads Left’

Interesting-Cress-43 Report

#31

According To My Boyfriend, His Toothbrush Does Not Need To Be Changed

According To My Boyfriend, His Toothbrush Does Not Need To Be Changed

ihadanightmarewithu Report

#32

My Boyfriend’s Toilet Paper Graveyard

My Boyfriend’s Toilet Paper Graveyard

PardonedTurkey Report

#33

My Boyfriend Loves To Text Me And Then Completely Abandon His Phone. Note That I Responded No More Than A Minute After He First Texted Me, Its Been Over An Hour And Still Nothing. I Even Tried Calling Him And Surprise, No Answer. It’s More Than Mildly Infuriating But I Love Him Regardless

My Boyfriend Loves To Text Me And Then Completely Abandon His Phone. Note That I Responded No More Than A Minute After He First Texted Me, Its Been Over An Hour And Still Nothing. I Even Tried Calling Him And Surprise, No Answer. It’s More Than Mildly Infuriating But I Love Him Regardless

the_worst_seamstress Report

#34

How My Stoned Boyfriend Cut Our Pizza

How My Stoned Boyfriend Cut Our Pizza

lovelycassy Report

#35

Sometimes, I Think About How Much I Love My Boyfriend. Then He Does Stuff Like This

Sometimes, I Think About How Much I Love My Boyfriend. Then He Does Stuff Like This

reddit.com Report

beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Obelix, cut the cake." (Recommend reading the lovely comic "Asterix and Cleopatra", the movie isn't bad either.)

#36

My Boyfriend Made Me Coffee The Other Day

My Boyfriend Made Me Coffee The Other Day

farachun Report

#37

Hos Much Dishsoap My Boyfriend Think He Needs For One Pot

Hos Much Dishsoap My Boyfriend Think He Needs For One Pot

Fegmdute Report

#38

When My Boyfriend Leaves Empty Packages In The Fridge

When My Boyfriend Leaves Empty Packages In The Fridge

anonysmoker Report

#39

Boyfriend Leaves His Used Dental Floss On The Side Table By The Couch

Boyfriend Leaves His Used Dental Floss On The Side Table By The Couch

Big_Bottle3763 Report

#40

My Boyfriend Put My Nintendo Switch Through The Washing Machine

My Boyfriend Put My Nintendo Switch Through The Washing Machine

pr3ttypup Report

#41

My Boyfriend Forgot To Buy Shower Curtain Rings

My Boyfriend Forgot To Buy Shower Curtain Rings

Kindly-Small-4845 Report

katieallen avatar
Katie Allen
Katie Allen
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

rings usually come with the shower curtain when you buy it

#42

My Boyfriend Uses An Absurd Amount Of Hand Lotion Before Bed Every Night

My Boyfriend Uses An Absurd Amount Of Hand Lotion Before Bed Every Night

420girly_ Report

robertbashford avatar
Korthias
Korthias
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm getting the ick just looking at that. I hate the feeling of stuff on my hands

#43

My Boyfriends Gaming Set Up

My Boyfriends Gaming Set Up

Sassandride Report

#44

The Container My Boyfriend Picked To Put Away Leftover Pancakes

The Container My Boyfriend Picked To Put Away Leftover Pancakes

yourdadcaIIsmekatya Report

beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least he DID pick a container (remembering the exposed bit of butter in the fridge further up?)

#45

My Boyfriend Made Croissants This Way.. Am I Dating A Serial K*ller?

My Boyfriend Made Croissants This Way.. Am I Dating A Serial K*ller?

AdComprehensive114 Report

#46

My Boyfriend Took A Bite Out Of All Three Of My Hashbrowns

My Boyfriend Took A Bite Out Of All Three Of My Hashbrowns

gabbapentin Report

#47

For The Past Month My Windshield Has Been Icing Up On Both The Inside And The Outside. It Is Extremely Difficult To Remove From The Inside Even With An Ice Scraper. My Boyfriend Was Trying To Be Sweet And Washed My Floor Mats In The Middle Of Winter, But Didn't Dry Them

For The Past Month My Windshield Has Been Icing Up On Both The Inside And The Outside. It Is Extremely Difficult To Remove From The Inside Even With An Ice Scraper. My Boyfriend Was Trying To Be Sweet And Washed My Floor Mats In The Middle Of Winter, But Didn't Dry Them

nomorehoney Report

beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, if it's this thickly frosted on the inside even I would turn on the engine and warm up the shield an air the humidity out, environment be damned: no matter how much you scrape and clean it very likely will fog up again and you're gonna be a hazard on wheels for yourself and everybody else. And dry the wet floor mats back in the house or you will have this going on for several days in a row.

#48

Came Home To A Smokey Apartment And A Boyfriend Asleep On The Couch. Not Even Sure What These Were

Came Home To A Smokey Apartment And A Boyfriend Asleep On The Couch. Not Even Sure What These Were

Interesting-Duck6793 Report

#49

How My Boyfriend Eats Burgers

How My Boyfriend Eats Burgers

EmyTheEm Report

#50

My Boyfriend : *does The Dishes* The Sink :

My Boyfriend : *does The Dishes* The Sink :

lululock Report

#51

My Boyfriend Refuses To Throw Away These Jeans

My Boyfriend Refuses To Throw Away These Jeans

kaypond Report

#52

This Can Has Been Directly In Front Of My Boyfriend's Sink Side For Two Weeks And I've Chosen Not To Toss It Just To See If He Would. He Still Hasn't

This Can Has Been Directly In Front Of My Boyfriend's Sink Side For Two Weeks And I've Chosen Not To Toss It Just To See If He Would. He Still Hasn't

Moneychode Report

#53

This Is How Much Ice Cream My Boyfriend Left In My Pint Of Ben & Jerry's 🙃

This Is How Much Ice Cream My Boyfriend Left In My Pint Of Ben & Jerry's 🙃

EllyDarling Report

#54

Came To The Kitchen To Find Out That My Boyfriend Hung The Towel Like This 🤨

Came To The Kitchen To Find Out That My Boyfriend Hung The Towel Like This 🤨

reddit.com Report

#55

My Boyfriend "Tastes Tests" All The Chocolates One By One Whenever I Buy Us A Box Of Chocolates To Share

My Boyfriend "Tastes Tests" All The Chocolates One By One Whenever I Buy Us A Box Of Chocolates To Share

WalterWhitesVan Report

#56

My Boyfriend's Job Title Is Actually "Solutions Engineer." This Was His Solution

My Boyfriend's Job Title Is Actually "Solutions Engineer." This Was His Solution

8Ariadnesthread8 Report

sepantt avatar
Superb Owl
Superb Owl
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well it _is_ a solution. Is it a good solution? No. Is it an annoying solution? Yes – but it is a solution.

#57

This Is How My Boyfriend Eats His Burgers

This Is How My Boyfriend Eats His Burgers

HailsBerry15 Report

#58

The Way My Boyfriend Wears Socks Around The House

The Way My Boyfriend Wears Socks Around The House

Trippytrickster Report

#59

Asking My Boyfriend To Not Empty The Entire Can Of Pringles (My Fav Flavor)

Asking My Boyfriend To Not Empty The Entire Can Of Pringles (My Fav Flavor)

egewh Report

#60

My Boyfriend Puts Snacks In My Fruit Hanging Basket

My Boyfriend Puts Snacks In My Fruit Hanging Basket

LurkisMcGurkis Report

#61

My Boyfriend Left A Smushed Up Soap Bar And A Leaf In The Drain After Taking A Shower

My Boyfriend Left A Smushed Up Soap Bar And A Leaf In The Drain After Taking A Shower

AdvertisingPhysical2 Report

#62

The Way My Boyfriend Eats Pizza

The Way My Boyfriend Eats Pizza

smrco Report

#63

My Boyfriend Doesn't Use The Card Slots In His Wallet

My Boyfriend Doesn't Use The Card Slots In His Wallet

AmieKinz Report

#64

The Plate My Boyfriend Made Himself For Dinner. Needless To Say The Air In Our Apartment Was Unbreathable A Few Hours Later

The Plate My Boyfriend Made Himself For Dinner. Needless To Say The Air In Our Apartment Was Unbreathable A Few Hours Later

reddit.com Report

#65

My (Now Ex) Boyfriend Just Broke Up With Me Via Text Message Tonight :|

My (Now Ex) Boyfriend Just Broke Up With Me Via Text Message Tonight :|

reddit.com Report

#66

My Boyfriend Insists We Hang Up The Banana Some How…

My Boyfriend Insists We Hang Up The Banana Some How…

amyhearts Report

#67

Boyfriend Always Buys A Bag At The Store

Boyfriend Always Buys A Bag At The Store

LottieChp Report

#68

My Boyfriend Refuses To Use The „wash As You Go“ Method When Cooking Dinner

My Boyfriend Refuses To Use The „wash As You Go“ Method When Cooking Dinner

SchwulerSchwanz Report

#69

The Amount Of Tea My Boyfriend Left In The Pitcher

The Amount Of Tea My Boyfriend Left In The Pitcher

gir_jaspyr Report

#70

The Way My Boyfriend Makes Ramen

The Way My Boyfriend Makes Ramen

meredith_ks Report

#71

My Boyfriend Always Opens The Bag Like This

My Boyfriend Always Opens The Bag Like This

reddit.com Report

#72

My Boyfriend Took A Bite Of All The Chocolates To Find The Caramel One, There Wasn't Any

My Boyfriend Took A Bite Of All The Chocolates To Find The Caramel One, There Wasn't Any

WalterWhitesVan Report

#73

How My Boyfriend Uses Cheese... I-

How My Boyfriend Uses Cheese... I-

mood_alchemy Report

#74

This Is My Boyfriends Car. I’ve Circled The Empty Trash Can For Fun

This Is My Boyfriends Car. I’ve Circled The Empty Trash Can For Fun

BitterlyRadiant Report

#75

How My Boyfriend Folds Socks Versus How They Should Be Folded

How My Boyfriend Folds Socks Versus How They Should Be Folded

sehwyl Report

ivoh avatar
Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"How they should be folded" - according to whom? Ministry of socks folding?

