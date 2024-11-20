We’ve gathered some of the most egregious examples of “weaponized incompetence” shared by women across the world . So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to roll your eyes, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

In most relationships, at a certain point it just becomes common sense to move in together. More time shared, lower rent and a sure sign that the relationship is being taken to the next level. However, as many women have learned, often this can mean becoming a truly surrogate mother for a partner who suddenly doesn’t know how to do basic tasks.

#1 My Boyfriend Puts The Butter Away Like This In The Fridge Door. Fully Exposed And Touching The Fridge I Haven’t Washed In Months Share icon

#2 My Boyfriend Lovingly Insists On Cooking Dinner On Mondays, But Ends Up Leaving All Of His Dishes And Mess Behind Because He Has To Leave For His Weekly Chess Meet Up Share icon

#3 Went To Get Some Ice Cream And My Boyfriend Left Me This. In Case I “Needed A Pick Me Up But Didn’t Want A Bunch Of Ice Cream.” Share icon

For those who are unfamiliar with the concept of weaponized incompetence, it’s rather simple. Imagine a couple, living together. Perhaps they have just moved in together. It’s time to do the laundry. The man, either lying or entirely truthfully goes "I don’t know how to do it!" So now it’s the woman’s household task. Now this suddenly becomes her regular routine chore. She asks him to learn, but he either insists it’s impossible or, even worse, he attempts to do it and does the laundry so poorly that she feels like she should do it next time. None of this to say that all women are saints, but this flavor of poor behavior is often male.



#4 Boyfriend Put His Drink On My Brand New Notebook, Yesterday Share icon

#5 Just Done My Business. *someone* Left This. And Yes, I’m Using This Sub Of 4 Million Users To Personally Call Out My Boyfriend Share icon

#6 This Is How My Boyfriend Leaves The Sink After He Shaves Share icon

Remember, asking a grown adult to do a household task is a normal thing to do. If someone can work a job, even an entry-level one, they have the necessary skills to wash a plate, mop the floor or iron some clothes. It’s ok to not be good at it at first, although it’s really never that hard, unless the plates are truly piled sky-high.

#7 The Way My Boyfriend Is Eating This Pie Share icon

#8 Boyfriend Leaves All His Trash In The Car Share icon

#9 Recently Moved In With My Boyfriend Who Has A Habit Of Leaving His Clothes On The Floor, I Asked Him To Put His Jeans Away In His Closet And This Is What I Found Later Share icon

Unfortunately, some men seem to think that doing their share of manual labor is worse than openly admitting that they can’t figure out which end of a broom to use. This entire strategy relies on the fact that no one calls them out. After all, at some point, as the live-in partner of such a man, you will need some dishes, so you will end up cleaning them yourself. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Safari On My Boyfriend’s Phone Share icon

#11 Stayed The Night At My Boyfriend’s, Didn’t Bring Breakfast Because He Said I Can Cook There. Morning Comes, He Proceeds To Pull Out These Two Things. Out Of The Dishwasher No Less Share icon

#12 Instead Of Rinsing His Cup Between Drinks, My Boyfriend Will Just Refill It With Whatever Since It “Mixes In His Stomach Anyway”. Pictured Is His Glass Of “Water” After Milk And Oreos Share icon

The causes are myriad, but it mostly comes down to the fact that these things simply have to be done. Most likely, growing up, these fellows had a parental figure, a maid or even a sibling who picked up the slack while they relaxed. They never mature into adults who take responsibility for the environment around them, to the detriment of their partners. Even worse, they can’t do the most simple things, like finally taking out the trash (themselves.)

#13 Sisters Boyfriend Lost His Wallet Before Leaving To Go To His Moms Share icon

#14 Boyfriend Keeps A Graveyard Of Shower Gel With One Half-Squirt Left Share icon

#15 My Boyfriend's Single Bite Of My Apple Share icon

#16 My Boyfriend, Who Doesn’t Buy Any Of The Groceries, Decided To Use Multiple Pounds Of Chicken In A Cooler Instead Of The Bag Of Ice We Have Share icon

#17 My Boyfriend Ate All The Skin Off Our Rotisserie Chicken Share icon

#18 How My Boyfriend Eats His Jimmy Johns Sandwich Share icon

#19 My Boyfriend’s Solution To Me Being Mad That He Finishes Everything In The House Without Buying A Replacement Share icon

#20 The Way My Boyfriend Brutalises The Butter :( Share icon

#21 My Boyfriend 'Helpfully' Put My Expensive Indoor Plants Outside For "Fresh Air", And They Got Irreparably Sunburnt :( Share icon

#22 How My Boyfriend Packed Up A Moving Box With Kitchen Stuff While I Was At Work Share icon

#23 My Boyfriends Food Cupboard 😳 I Think He Must Upend His Shopping Bags Direct In The Cupboard Rather Than Unpack Share icon

#24 How My Boyfriend Leaves His Coffee Cup Every Morning Share icon

#25 My Boyfriend Insists On Storing Leftovers In Ziplock Bags Even Though We Have Plenty Of Tupperware. His Reasoning Is It “Saves A Dish”, Even Though They Have To Be Transferred To A Dish Later Anyway. In Reality He Just Makes A Huge Mess And Wastes A Bag Share icon

#26 Good Morning. Found My Boyfriends Glass Bottles In The Freezer. He’s At Work Share icon

#27 Why Is My Boyfriend Doing This? ) ‘ : Share icon

#28 How My Boyfriend Wears His Socks. They Didn't Roll Down On Their Own, He Intentionally Does This Share icon

#29 Are These Really Still Ok? My Boyfriend Thinks That These Shoes Are Fine. Wears Them To Work, Around Town. “50% Of People Wear Their Shoes To This Point” Share icon

#30 Called My Boyfriend From The Supermarket To Check If I Needed To Grab More Pads, He Said ‘No There’s Loads Left’ Share icon

#31 According To My Boyfriend, His Toothbrush Does Not Need To Be Changed Share icon

#32 My Boyfriend’s Toilet Paper Graveyard Share icon

#33 My Boyfriend Loves To Text Me And Then Completely Abandon His Phone. Note That I Responded No More Than A Minute After He First Texted Me, Its Been Over An Hour And Still Nothing. I Even Tried Calling Him And Surprise, No Answer. It’s More Than Mildly Infuriating But I Love Him Regardless Share icon

#34 How My Stoned Boyfriend Cut Our Pizza Share icon

#35 Sometimes, I Think About How Much I Love My Boyfriend. Then He Does Stuff Like This Share icon

#36 My Boyfriend Made Me Coffee The Other Day Share icon

#37 Hos Much Dishsoap My Boyfriend Think He Needs For One Pot Share icon

#38 When My Boyfriend Leaves Empty Packages In The Fridge Share icon

#39 Boyfriend Leaves His Used Dental Floss On The Side Table By The Couch Share icon

#40 My Boyfriend Put My Nintendo Switch Through The Washing Machine Share icon

#41 My Boyfriend Forgot To Buy Shower Curtain Rings Share icon

#42 My Boyfriend Uses An Absurd Amount Of Hand Lotion Before Bed Every Night Share icon

#43 My Boyfriends Gaming Set Up Share icon

#44 The Container My Boyfriend Picked To Put Away Leftover Pancakes Share icon

#45 My Boyfriend Made Croissants This Way.. Am I Dating A Serial K*ller? Share icon

#46 My Boyfriend Took A Bite Out Of All Three Of My Hashbrowns Share icon

#47 For The Past Month My Windshield Has Been Icing Up On Both The Inside And The Outside. It Is Extremely Difficult To Remove From The Inside Even With An Ice Scraper. My Boyfriend Was Trying To Be Sweet And Washed My Floor Mats In The Middle Of Winter, But Didn't Dry Them Share icon

#48 Came Home To A Smokey Apartment And A Boyfriend Asleep On The Couch. Not Even Sure What These Were Share icon

#49 How My Boyfriend Eats Burgers Share icon

#50 My Boyfriend : *does The Dishes* The Sink : Share icon

#51 My Boyfriend Refuses To Throw Away These Jeans Share icon

#52 This Can Has Been Directly In Front Of My Boyfriend's Sink Side For Two Weeks And I've Chosen Not To Toss It Just To See If He Would. He Still Hasn't Share icon

#53 This Is How Much Ice Cream My Boyfriend Left In My Pint Of Ben & Jerry's 🙃 Share icon

#54 Came To The Kitchen To Find Out That My Boyfriend Hung The Towel Like This 🤨 Share icon

#55 My Boyfriend "Tastes Tests" All The Chocolates One By One Whenever I Buy Us A Box Of Chocolates To Share Share icon

#56 My Boyfriend's Job Title Is Actually "Solutions Engineer." This Was His Solution Share icon

#57 This Is How My Boyfriend Eats His Burgers Share icon

#58 The Way My Boyfriend Wears Socks Around The House Share icon

#59 Asking My Boyfriend To Not Empty The Entire Can Of Pringles (My Fav Flavor) Share icon

#60 My Boyfriend Puts Snacks In My Fruit Hanging Basket Share icon

#61 My Boyfriend Left A Smushed Up Soap Bar And A Leaf In The Drain After Taking A Shower Share icon

#62 The Way My Boyfriend Eats Pizza Share icon

#63 My Boyfriend Doesn't Use The Card Slots In His Wallet Share icon

#64 The Plate My Boyfriend Made Himself For Dinner. Needless To Say The Air In Our Apartment Was Unbreathable A Few Hours Later Share icon

#65 My (Now Ex) Boyfriend Just Broke Up With Me Via Text Message Tonight :| Share icon

#66 My Boyfriend Insists We Hang Up The Banana Some How… Share icon

#67 Boyfriend Always Buys A Bag At The Store Share icon

#68 My Boyfriend Refuses To Use The „wash As You Go“ Method When Cooking Dinner Share icon

#69 The Amount Of Tea My Boyfriend Left In The Pitcher Share icon

#70 The Way My Boyfriend Makes Ramen Share icon

#71 My Boyfriend Always Opens The Bag Like This Share icon

#72 My Boyfriend Took A Bite Of All The Chocolates To Find The Caramel One, There Wasn't Any Share icon

#73 How My Boyfriend Uses Cheese... I- Share icon

#74 This Is My Boyfriends Car. I’ve Circled The Empty Trash Can For Fun Share icon