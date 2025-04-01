Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Tells GF She Looks “Boring, Old And Dumpy,” Is Confused Why She’s Cold With Him
Couples, Relationships

Guy Tells GF She Looks “Boring, Old And Dumpy,” Is Confused Why She’s Cold With Him

It’s safe to assume that most people have had to experience what it’s like receiving negative comments. Be it bullying in school, involving yourself in a heated argument as an adult, or any other scenario, for that matter, they are rarely ever easy to hear.

But it gets infinitely worse when the negative things come from a loved one’s mouth. That exact situation was what caused the fight between this redditor and his partner, causing several netizens to call the former an idiot. Scroll down to find the full story below.

RELATED:

    It’s not fun being insulted by anyone, but receiving nasty comments from a partner can feel exceptionally painful

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    This couple got into a fight over the boyfriend’s comments about his partner’s style

    Image credits: Valeriia Miller (not the actual photo)

    Image source: Beneficial-Umpire270

    The netizen answers some of the people’s comments

    People didn’t keep their opinions to themselves, several called the OP an idiot

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    hallalexandra avatar
    lfc73
    lfc73
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn’t read beyond the first two sentences. All I can think to say is. “Girl, RUN!!!!” That is all. Save yourself. What on earth is this supposed to be worth?! Ffs

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This man boy thinks that flashy dressing is the only way to dress up. And it also says that he really pays no attention to the details of his own partner and what she puts effort into.

    rob-kneepkens avatar
    Power puff scientist
    Power puff scientist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I don't understand this comment, how do you know if and how much effort she puts in? What if he is right and she really doesn't?

    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's akin to saying every time you make love hearing is it in yet and wondering why he isn't interested.

