Guy Tells GF She Looks “Boring, Old And Dumpy,” Is Confused Why She’s Cold With Him
It’s safe to assume that most people have had to experience what it’s like receiving negative comments. Be it bullying in school, involving yourself in a heated argument as an adult, or any other scenario, for that matter, they are rarely ever easy to hear.
But it gets infinitely worse when the negative things come from a loved one’s mouth. That exact situation was what caused the fight between this redditor and his partner, causing several netizens to call the former an idiot. Scroll down to find the full story below.
It’s not fun being insulted by anyone, but receiving nasty comments from a partner can feel exceptionally painful
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
This couple got into a fight over the boyfriend’s comments about his partner’s style
Image credits: Valeriia Miller (not the actual photo)
Image source: Beneficial-Umpire270
The netizen answers some of the people’s comments
People didn’t keep their opinions to themselves, several called the OP an idiot
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I didn’t read beyond the first two sentences. All I can think to say is. “Girl, RUN!!!!” That is all. Save yourself. What on earth is this supposed to be worth?! Ffs
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Didn't read, still feel a need to comment...Load More Replies...
This man boy thinks that flashy dressing is the only way to dress up. And it also says that he really pays no attention to the details of his own partner and what she puts effort into.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I don't understand this comment, how do you know if and how much effort she puts in? What if he is right and she really doesn't?Load More Replies...
Sounds like you also didn't read, and still feel the need to comment. Unless you disagree with E_Foto's analysis? Do you have enough experience in fashion to tell me that they are lying when they say they have experience in the industry and it would take years and much effort to do the roots and that the rest of it probably takes effort as well?
Oh forgot to say he does get his roots dyed because he is a metal fan so has his hair done once a month. Still not high effort fashion.
E-foto does a random analysis based on nothing. My friend also only wears black jeans and black shirts but not because he is fashionable. Because he is lazy and only works with other men so doesnt care what he looks like in daily life. And painting your roots because otherwise you are going grey does not take years of training. I don't need a fashion degree to understand that. As well as saying no make up except mascara is putting a lot of effort. Sorry but this is based upon nothing.
It's akin to saying every time you make love hearing is it in yet and wondering why he isn't interested.
I didn’t read beyond the first two sentences. All I can think to say is. “Girl, RUN!!!!” That is all. Save yourself. What on earth is this supposed to be worth?! Ffs
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Didn't read, still feel a need to comment...Load More Replies...
This man boy thinks that flashy dressing is the only way to dress up. And it also says that he really pays no attention to the details of his own partner and what she puts effort into.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I don't understand this comment, how do you know if and how much effort she puts in? What if he is right and she really doesn't?Load More Replies...
Sounds like you also didn't read, and still feel the need to comment. Unless you disagree with E_Foto's analysis? Do you have enough experience in fashion to tell me that they are lying when they say they have experience in the industry and it would take years and much effort to do the roots and that the rest of it probably takes effort as well?
Oh forgot to say he does get his roots dyed because he is a metal fan so has his hair done once a month. Still not high effort fashion.
E-foto does a random analysis based on nothing. My friend also only wears black jeans and black shirts but not because he is fashionable. Because he is lazy and only works with other men so doesnt care what he looks like in daily life. And painting your roots because otherwise you are going grey does not take years of training. I don't need a fashion degree to understand that. As well as saying no make up except mascara is putting a lot of effort. Sorry but this is based upon nothing.
It's akin to saying every time you make love hearing is it in yet and wondering why he isn't interested.
29
8