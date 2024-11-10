Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Started Crying”: Wife Upset Husband Allowed Sleepover After Her Surgery, He’s Confused Why
Couples, Relationships

“I Started Crying”: Wife Upset Husband Allowed Sleepover After Her Surgery, He’s Confused Why

“In sickness and in health” is a part of wedding vows so old that in this day and age it almost seems stuffy. After all, who out there would be surprised by the idea that it’s important to help your partner or, even more importantly, spouse, when they are sick? But as it turns out, there are still folks out there who somehow didn’t get the memo.

A woman asked the internet for advice when she came home after surgery to find that her husband had allowed his son to have five friends over for a sleepover. He did not seem to see the issue and suggested that she just go stay at her mother’s place.

    Recovery after surgery tends to be hard and many people need some help

    Image credits: DC Studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But one woman returned home after an operation to find that her husband had ok’d a sleepover

    Image credits: jeannierv / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    She gave a few more details in a small update

    Image credits: BoldBraveBroken

    Expecting your partner to care about you seems like it should be a given

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that it’s very normal to expect your partner to help when you are injured, sick or down. Indeed, this has been a pretty important part of human relationships since the dawn of time, as we are pretty social creatures. Getting injured as a “lone wolf” would have simply been a death sentence for much of human history.

    Setting aside the social advantages, it would also seem like a normal thing to do. After all, if you love your partner or even generally just like them, it seems like you would probably actually want to help out if they were suddenly sick or injured. Similarly, if your partner was getting pretty intensive surgery, the very least someone could do is prepare the home for their recovery.

    Instead, this man seems to have either forgotten that his literal wife has surgery on this day, or, perhaps worse, he simply does not care. Indeed, he didn’t even consult her or mention it until it was much too late. It does look like they don’t communicate nearly enough and this just was the final straw.

    Then, when she starts crying, he still somehow “doesn’t see” the issue, despite the fact that her reaction should have been enough. Similarly, him saying “if it bothers you so much, leave” is not behavior fit for a partner. He then doesn’t even offer to drive her. All in all, his behavior is ultimately so uncaring that it begs the question, why are they married?

    The husband’s indifference speaks volumes

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Some commenters suggested that the sleepover should not actually be an issue. It’s curious to make such sweeping statements without actually knowing the extent of the surgery, how she feels and the logistics of the home itself. Similarly, in many ways the real issue isn’t just the sleepover, it’s how the husband reacted.

    It would appear that at no point in the day did he think about how his wife will be feeling, he did not let her in on plans and then he refused to acknowledge that she is in desperate need of recovery. It’s a very human reaction to get defensive when someone tells you that you are wrong, but being an adult means moving past those emotions.

    He does not, he simply says that he can’t even comprehend the issue and suggests that she leaves. The fact that this woman even needed to turn to the internet is evidence that he likely behaves like this all the time, to the point that she can’t even see the issue. The bottom line is that he should have consulted her, at the very least. Or perhaps immediately tried to fix the situation when it became clear that a sleepover was causing her distress.

    Instead, he doubled down on being aloof and uncaring, which might spare his ego, but ultimately was enough to make her realize that he simply did not care. That might be acceptable in a roommate, but not in a marriage. As she discusses in the comments (some of which can be found below) this situation was enough to make her reevaluate her entire relationship.

    Many people thought she was in the right

    But some thought she overacted and the entire situation could have been handled better

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think of the husband's decision to host the sleepover without consulting his wife?
    nathanhibbs avatar
    Nathan Hibbs
    Nathan Hibbs
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will agree that she was overreacting, but even still idk why you would think a sleepover is a good idea unless the father was going to be the one to orchestrate the whole thing

    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does he also send her to the garden shed when she's on her period? Ridiculous and major red flag.

    jennifercbowen avatar
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her husband has lost his mind to even consider letting his son have a sleepover let alone approving it.

