Woman Wants To Charge BF Ridiculous Rent To Move In With Her: “I’m Just Making Excuses”
Couples, Relationships

Woman Wants To Charge BF Ridiculous Rent To Move In With Her: “I’m Just Making Excuses”

Moving in together is like unlocking a new level in a relationship—it’s fun, it’s exciting, but it comes with a unique set of challenges. Last week, Reddit user Throwawayl4081 made a post on r/AITAH about a dilemma he’s facing with his girlfriend.

The woman owns a house and wants him to move in, but she’s uncomfortable adding him to the mortgage. While he said he understood, she asked for “rent” that’s double what he currently pays, and they got into a standoff where neither is willing to budge, and the man is growing increasingly unsure if he’s being unreasonable or if she wants too much.

A couple should progress through their relationship when both feel like taking the next step

Image credits: Monstera Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

So after this man got into a disagreement with his girlfriend about moving in together, it cast a shadow over their entire future

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwawayl4081

The reactions to the story are mixed—some people said the man is being perfectly reasonable

While others believe both the man and woman could approach the argument with more empathy

A few also said the man is the one who is in the wrong

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Indrė Lukošiūtė

tristessa avatar
Sedona
Sedona
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's info missing so its hard, but I think the dude is a little mad she didn't want to put him down as owner of the house.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
ninettet avatar
Nina
Nina
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Based on the info, NTA. It would be berserk to pay a rent that covers the whole house. If she wanted that type of rent to be paid, she should move out en become a landlord of the place. It's fair to split the cost so they both contribute evenly to the cost of living there. It's not okay to let your partner pay a rent as if they're renting the whole place without a roommate.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
donnapeluda_1 avatar
Donna Peluda
Donna Peluda
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Carefull mate, while you are paying rent she is building equity. Even splitting the cost 50/50 is not fair because you get nothing out of it. You should move in and cover utilities and buy a place a rent it so that way when break up you'll have somewhere to live. Think 10, 15 years ahead. I've never asked my GF to cover my mortgage, just expenses.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
