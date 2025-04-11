Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Finds Out Her Rent Money Is Secretly Being Pocketed By Her Boyfriend
Couples, Relationships

Woman Finds Out Her Rent Money Is Secretly Being Pocketed By Her Boyfriend

Open list comments 10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

10

ADVERTISEMENT

Moving in together entails loads of fun, but there’s quite a bit of the less romantic stuff that needs to be taken care of, too, like chores, rent, and bills.

Ideally, all should be shared between partners—whether equally or in a way that works for both—but that’s not always the case. For this redditor, for instance, it was rent that wasn’t exactly shared. As a matter of fact, she was the only one paying, which she found out when she learned that her boyfriend was pocketing her rent money. Scroll down to find the full story below.

RELATED:

    Talking about money might not be easy, but it’s important for the well-being of the relationship

    Image credits: Dimaberlin / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    This woman started questioning her relationship after she learned that the rent wasn’t shared equally, as she thought it was

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Impactphotography / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ThrowRAturnip978

    Most couples move in together after dating for six to eleven months

    At a certain point in the relationship, the partners jumping from home to home to visit each other simply becomes too much of a hassle. At said point, half of their belongings are at their partner’s home anyway, so why not have it all in one place and move in together?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While it’s usually part of the natural progression of a relationship, moving in together is a step couples take at different stages. For some, a couple months of dating is enough. Others prefer to have their own space for a year or two, sometimes more, and there’s no right or wrong when it comes to this.

    According to The Knot, one in every four couples moves in together before they hit the six-month milestone. Roughly a third do after spending six to eleven months together.

    Talking about the perfect time for couples to move in together, dating and relationship expert Marisa T. Cohen, PhD, told The Knot that it ranges from couple to couple. “There is no ‘normal’ when it comes to the length of time a couple should be together before cohabitating,” she said. “Each relationship has a different momentum. So, for example, in three to six months, you may have couples who see each other multiple times per week and have already integrated one another into their lives, and for others, they may have only gone on a few dates.”

    Before moving in together, it’s important to have a money talk with your partner

    Moving in together usually entails (or at least it should) not only unpacking at the new place but having an in-depth talk about the new arrangement, too. Who pays the rent? Is it shared? Who cooks? Who cleans? Who’s responsible for the groceries? There are many things that need to be discussed for the well-being of both the residents and their relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many of the things that require discussion involve money. After all, rent, bills, and groceries are not free. So it’s crucial to sit down and have a money conversation with your partner—ideally, on a regular basis, but definitely one before moving in together—as awkward as it might be.

    A survey from 2025 found that the main reason some people find it difficult to talk about money with their partner is fear of getting into an argument. According to the data, such arguments usually arise over what the partners consider a “necessity” each month, how much money should be spent on “non-essentials,” and how much should be set aside for saving.

    The aforementioned survey found that more than four in five respondents believe that having a similar philosophy about money to that of your partner is key for a healthy relationship. That’s likely one of the reasons why the OP said she was “an open book” and wished that she and her boyfriend were more open with each other about finances. For her, learning that her partner wasn’t paying rent and was pocketing her money was a blow not because of the money but because of the lack of honesty, which even made her reevaluate her entire relationship. Fellow netizens were seemingly split into camps over this; they shared their two cents in the comments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some netizens believed that the boyfriend was in the wrong for doing what he did

    Others, however, didn’t see the problem in the situation

    Comment discussing boyfriend pocketing rental money from a woman, questioning the issue if father's involved.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    34

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    10
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    34

    Open list comments

    10

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is getting screwed over by her bf and his family. She's working two jobs and literally paying for her deadbeat roommate's carefree lifestyle. This is better known as financial abuse, which will not get better with time, only worse. I hope she has the foresight to cut her losses and get out of this web. The longer she waits, the more difficult that mob will make it for OP to escape. Here's hoping she doesn't get babytrapped.

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dishonesty is one big issue. The second big issue is that she's unknowingly with not a normal decent fellow, but a leeching layabout who has free rent and 1 - either requires $800 "pocket money" per month and is happy for her to provide it or 2- (less likely) has built up savings of 5x12x$800 and hasn't told her or 3- is in such massive debt that 5x12x$800 still hasn't dug him out of it *and* he hasn't told her about it.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    myronmog avatar
    moggie63
    moggie63
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Daddy is paying the rent, you are effectively paying your bf to live with him.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is getting screwed over by her bf and his family. She's working two jobs and literally paying for her deadbeat roommate's carefree lifestyle. This is better known as financial abuse, which will not get better with time, only worse. I hope she has the foresight to cut her losses and get out of this web. The longer she waits, the more difficult that mob will make it for OP to escape. Here's hoping she doesn't get babytrapped.

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dishonesty is one big issue. The second big issue is that she's unknowingly with not a normal decent fellow, but a leeching layabout who has free rent and 1 - either requires $800 "pocket money" per month and is happy for her to provide it or 2- (less likely) has built up savings of 5x12x$800 and hasn't told her or 3- is in such massive debt that 5x12x$800 still hasn't dug him out of it *and* he hasn't told her about it.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    myronmog avatar
    moggie63
    moggie63
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Daddy is paying the rent, you are effectively paying your bf to live with him.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda