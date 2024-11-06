Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Is Told She Failed The ‘Supportive Wife Test’: “I Had Been Crying All Day”
Couples, Relationships

Woman Is Told She Failed The ‘Supportive Wife Test’: “I Had Been Crying All Day”

The only test relationships should go through is the test of time. However, some people choose to test their partners nevertheless, eager to see if they pass or fail.

Redditor ‘raggedyange77’ recently found herself being tested by her partner; and according to him, she failed the “supportive wife test” by choosing to make dinner over going to greet him at the airport. She shared her story online, where some netizens suggested that it was the husband who failed and not her. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Many things can test a relationship, including one of the partners themselves

Image credits:  Wavebreakmedia/Envato (not the actual photo)

This woman was told that she failed the “supportive wife test”

Image credits: Iakobchuk/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: drazenphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: raggedyange77

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, many criticized the husband

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

yupan avatar
Yu Pan
Yu Pan
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait a minute, didn't op text and ask if he wants to be picked up and he didn't say squat?! That alone would have been the end of the conversation. No need to drag into your poor cat, the vet, or the yummy roast dinner. "I asked and you didn't reply. I don't read minds. Don't take out your frustration with your co-worker on me. Oh, and if you do read minds, read this thought!" A**.

a-rocamora avatar
Alro
Alro
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When job affects negatively private life, it's time to change job

orysha_dracarya avatar
Orysha
Orysha
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think that's her husband who affects negatively both professional and personal lives.

sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would have just got up and walked away, and ignored him for the rest of the day. What a d**k. NTA re: the OP. 'Tests' like this are f*****g stupid. It also seems yet another post by BP with no resolutions/updates.

