Woman Is Told She Failed The ‘Supportive Wife Test’: “I Had Been Crying All Day”

ADVERTISEMENT

The only test relationships should go through is the test of time. However, some people choose to test their partners nevertheless, eager to see if they pass or fail.

Redditor ‘raggedyange77’ recently found herself being tested by her partner; and according to him, she failed the “supportive wife test” by choosing to make dinner over going to greet him at the airport. She shared her story online, where some netizens suggested that it was the husband who failed and not her. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Many things can test a relationship, including one of the partners themselves

Share icon

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia/Envato (not the actual photo)

This woman was told that she failed the “supportive wife test”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Iakobchuk/Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: drazenphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: raggedyange77

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, many criticized the husband

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT