“Do You Even Love Me?“: Social Media Divided Over “Orange Peel Theory” To Test Couple Love
The “orange peel theory” is sparking debates on social media, with multiple women going viral on TikTok after testing it out directly on their boyfriends.
The theory involves someone asking their partner to perform the small task of peeling an orange as one way to test their appreciation and love.
If the targetted person responds with “no” or “do it yourself,” according to the theory, one should break up with them, as they don’t truly love the person.
The most viral version of this trend saw a girl called Shelby asking her boyfriend to peel her orange, only to be told “she’s not that special” and that he’s trying to “build her up as a female” by telling her to peel it herself.
In the now-viral TikTok video, which has amassed 24.2 million views, Shelby could be seen telling her boyfriend: “I hate peeling it,” as a lure to get him to peel it for her.
After asking, “You’re not gonna peel it for me?“, the boyfriend was heard responding: “As if I don’t do enough,” before concluding: “Dude, I ask you to do things all the time.”
Safe to say that Shelby’s boyfriend did not pass the orange peel theory.
While some viral TikToks showcased various responses, with some igniting arguments, other videos have also featured some hilarious reactions, such as Amy Carreon, who amassed 788,400 views for making fun of the whole trap.
Reacting to the viral trend, sex and relationships psychologist Charisse Cooke told Vice: “They can be useful if we tend to minimize issues in our partnerships and be in denial about some of the problematic aspects of our relationships.
“By doing a test, it can draw attention to attitudes or behaviors in a relationship that are not healthy or loving.”
She further revealed: “The best way to create a caring partnership is to ask your partner for what you need.
“I think we want our partners to read our minds or ‘just know’ what we want.
“But we’re always learning in relationships, and we can teach our partners how we like to be loved and what is most meaningful to us.
“This is the best way to develop an open-hearted, reciprocal relationship. Start making requests and asking for things in your relationship rather than testing them.”
“If you have to ‘test’ your relationship, you probably shouldn’t be in one,” a reader commented
I am probably going to get insanely downvoted for this, but this is my last straw. I am SICK AND TIRED of all these completely made up social media relationship rules and tests. They are based on absolutely nothing, and they probably destroy more relationships than you can know. There's a massive difference between your partner not being willing to help you through anything, and them questioning why you, if you are a fully-functional and able-bodied adult human, cannot perform and extremely simple task by yourself. If your partner was busy with another task, irritated, sleepy, etc., then yeah, maybe they will wonder why you can't peel your own fruit yourself. That is ZERO reason to break up with them. An actual indicator of a red-flag would be if you were upset by something, and they refused to help you through it; then, yeah, it's time to break up. Just love your partners, guys. Put down TikTok, please.
I couldn't agree more. There is zero scientific basis for this rubbish and it's a far bigger red flag to manipulate someone into taking part in a tik tok challenge than it is not to peel an orange. On the flip side, if someone breaks up with you because of something they saw on tik tok, you may have dodged a bullet.
The only time this would be valid is if the one who wants the orange peeled was either temporary incapacitated due to an injury like a broken arm or disabled. If the partner was refusing to help them then, then that is a major red-flag. However, I don't think this is the case for anyone partaking in this "test."
Can we PLEASE stop these utterly cráppy tikfuck transcripts? Can we PLEASE stop this garbage tikfuck ALTOGETHER?
