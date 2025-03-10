Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Why Can’t You?”: Woman Learns What Weaponized Incompetence Is After A Fight With Husband
Couples, Relationships

“Why Can’t You?”: Woman Learns What Weaponized Incompetence Is After A Fight With Husband

In marriage, couples vow to be there for each other until the end of their lives. This applies to the most difficult challenges and mundane matters like house chores. 

This man, however, could not be bothered to heed his wife’s request to put up the groceries. His weaponized incompetence and foul-mouthed responses led to a huge fight that pushed the woman to storm out of their home and spend the night somewhere else. 

The wife is now voicing her feelings to the AITAH subreddit community, hoping to find answers. 

    Weaponized incompetence has been a source of tension in many relationships

    Image credits: mstandret / Envato (not the actual photo)

    This man engaged in such behavior when he vehemently refused a simple favor from his wife

    Image credits: eakkachaih / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Feeling disrespected, the woman vented her feelings online

    Image credits: SleepPleaseCome

    Weaponized incompetence may have deep-rooted causes

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It’s easy to attribute weaponized incompetence to something shallow, like laziness. However, experts believe there are deep-rooted causes behind this behavior. 

    As psychotherapist Layne Baker tells Wondermind, gender stereotypes may be a contributing factor. It may explain why the man refused to deal with the groceries, as he may have felt it was his wife’s duty to handle them. 

    There’s also the issue of upbringing. According to Los Angeles-based psychotherapist Dominique Harrison, MPH, LMFT, LPCC, it may have been a prevalent habit while the person was growing up.

    “They may have grown up without completing or claiming responsibility for specific tasks, chores, and actions and weren’t disciplined as a child,” she explained. 

    If weaponized incompetence is gender-rooted, there is a risk of it turning into an intergenerational behavior while also impeding relationship growth. 

    “You might end up reinforcing stereotypical gender roles to your children,” psychologist Dr. Mark Travers wrote in an article for Forbes

    Clearly defined household chores may help prevent weaponized incompetence

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The lack of a clear division of household chores makes it easy for someone to pass off responsibilities while saying, “You do it because I can’t.” Clinical psychologist Dr. Ryan Howes says it’s about finding a middle ground and establishing what is fair for both parties. 

    Experts also advise calling out a spouse who feigns incompetence to avoid doing a task. However, a softer approach is necessary in such situations. Baker suggests statements like, “This doesn’t make me feel good.” This is a direct statement that does not come off as an attack. 

    Dr. Travers also advises against throwing blame or accusations, as it can possibly escalate the use of weaponized incompetence. 

    If all else fails, know when to walk away. As Harrison reminds, You deserve to be in a relationship where your values are respected and you are not consistently disappointed or dismissed.”

    In the story’s case, however, the couple could have handled their argument better. The man was clearly out of line by refusing to help his wife and cursing her while he was at it. For her part, the author was also at fault by fanning the flames and storming out.

    She is already in therapy, but seeking counseling as a couple may help them address deeper issues that may be lingering and provide them a healthier way to deal with the typical problems married couples face. 

    According to the author, this was the first time her husband acted in such a hostile way

    Some commenters feel there may be deeper-seated issues between the couple

    However, many of them sided with the wife

    Those who blamed her had a few choice words

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TF? Why are they fighting about something as stupid as who puts groceries away? And then she runs away to a hotel over the argument and needs her therapist to tell her to talk about her feelings like a grownup. And his reaction is to swear at her? They both suck.

    carrieb avatar
    Carrie B
    Carrie B
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good lord, this person's reddit post history is bananas.

