Joining the words “man” and “explain”, society has coined the perfect term to use when a male feels the need to tell you how things are done or how they work. And it’s safe to assume that many people—men and women alike—have experienced what it’s like to listen to someone “mansplain” things.

One of the many problems with that is, you really have to know when or—more importantly—who to mansplain things to. That has been emphasized by a new internet trend where women let a guy mansplain something to them, only to show that that something is (related to) how they make a living themselves.

Scroll down to find some viral examples of the trend on the list below, and see for yourself why it might be better to ask if a person knows how things work, before jumping to conclusions that they don’t and that they’re waiting for you to tell them.

#1

Woman listening to mansplaining at a bar, then depicted in surgical gear for brain surgery.

ladyspinedoc Report

    #2

    Woman listening at a bar and later piloting a plane, highlighting the TikTok "mansplain" trend.

    sky_cowgirl Report

    #3

    Woman listens to mansplaining; second image shows her dressed as a soldier on a weekend adventure. TikTok trend example.

    heatherbrent Report

    #4

    Woman in red top letting a man mansplain at the bar, then in police uniform by a patrol car the next morning.

    _alexandragrace Report

    #5

    Woman reacting to mansplaining in a bar, followed by her washing hands at work in medical scrubs.

    bbtessytok Report

    #6

    Woman listening at a bar with text overlay, and a pink car at a race track, highlighting the mansplain trend on TikTok.

    zoeyeracing Report

    #7

    Two women taking a selfie at a bar, showcasing the "mansplain" TikTok trend with a humorous follow-up image.

    miadimilano Report

    Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    I'm assuming that the brain pictured was no longer required by its owner

    #8

    Woman listens to mansplaining about motorbikes; juxtaposed with her racing at a World Championship event.

    taylarelph_ Report

    #9

    Woman in a bar listening to mansplaining, then in firefighter gear the next morning as part of TikTok trend.

    prodigiouspaola Report

    #10

    Woman listening to mansplaining at a sports event and reporting in a stadium, part of the TikTok trend.

    kenzbrooksbets Report

    #11

    Woman at bar listening to mansplaining about a pipeline job, with equipment shown the next morning.

    preschaytors Report

    #12

    Woman listening to a man's story in a bar; next day, wearing a pilot uniform, part of TikTok mansplain trend.

    pilotvictoria Report

    #13

    Side-by-side images of a woman: left in casual attire, right in hockey gear; part of TikTok's mansplain trend.

    mikaylademaiterr Report

    #14

    Two women relaxing, listening to a man explain his blue-collar job. Trend mansplain example from TikTok.

    kayedence2 Report

    #15

    Woman smiling in a mirror selfie; later, she installs an HVAC system, referencing the TikTok mansplain trend.

    _3mz_ Report

    #16

    Woman listens to man mansplain at a racetrack, embracing TikTok trend humor.

    jordanagajanian Report

    #17

    TikTok trend: woman in mirror photo, text about mansplaining; workmen in vests and helmets with text "Meanwhile" on right.

    atostenson416 Report

    #18

    Woman measuring something in a workshop while listening to mansplaining; tractor view in a field the next day.

    alexamn265 Report

    #19

    Woman smiling in a mirror selfie with text overlay about mansplaining; the next frame shows a skydiving view.

    neicyh Report

    #20

    Person listening to mansplaining about machinery; ship operating shown in background, part of TikTok trend.

    cashman907 Report

    #21

    Woman humorously listening to a man mansplain tire inflation, juxtaposed with her operating large farming machinery.

    daddysmoney00 Report

    #22

    Woman humorously showcasing "Me Letting A Man Mansplain" trend on TikTok, wearing casual and work attire.

    nikol.day Report

    #23

    Two people humorously illustrating the "letting a man mansplain" trend on TikTok, swapping roles in daily tasks.

    samanthadelaar Report

    #24

    Two people, one in a sports jersey, with captions about mansplaining.

    kayleesticker Report

    #25

    Two women contrasting mansplaining: one listening, one showing dirty hands from work under machinery.

    rad.redd Report

    #26

    Split image showing TikTok trend: woman in a bathroom mirror and a group rucking with text captions.

    bunchesofbeggs Report

    Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    There was another one of these "would have punched a drill sergeant" earlier. Maybe it was the same guy and he says that to every women he talks to. Me, I would have joined the army but I didn't like the idea of having my long hair cut and beard removed

    #27

    Woman looking unfazed, text reads "Men 'Mansplaining'" next to a colorful monster truck.

    jamiesullivanracing Report

    #28

    Woman at a bar with a drink; another in a pilot suit by a jet, reflecting "Me Letting A Man Mansplain" trend on TikTok.

    maianatalie Report

    #29

    Woman in a stylish setting on the left, doctor in scrubs on the right, highlighting the "mansplain" trend on TikTok.

    juliarose.md Report

    #30

    Two images: Left shows women at a bar listening, right shows a female race driver in gear, referencing the "mansplain" TikTok trend.

    jodieracing Report

