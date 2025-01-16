“Me Letting A Man Mansplain” Trend Sweeps TikTok, Here Are 30 Of The Best Examples
Joining the words “man” and “explain”, society has coined the perfect term to use when a male feels the need to tell you how things are done or how they work. And it’s safe to assume that many people—men and women alike—have experienced what it’s like to listen to someone “mansplain” things.
One of the many problems with that is, you really have to know when or—more importantly—who to mansplain things to. That has been emphasized by a new internet trend where women let a guy mansplain something to them, only to show that that something is (related to) how they make a living themselves.
Scroll down to find some viral examples of the trend on the list below, and see for yourself why it might be better to ask if a person knows how things work, before jumping to conclusions that they don’t and that they’re waiting for you to tell them.
@sky_cowgirl this trend is fun #avgeek #pilot #flying ♬ That dont impress me much - MusicVideos102 👑
I'm assuming that the brain pictured was no longer required by its owner
There was another one of these "would have punched a drill sergeant" earlier. Maybe it was the same guy and he says that to every women he talks to. Me, I would have joined the army but I didn't like the idea of having my long hair cut and beard removed
God, I hate TikTok! What a stupid and unnecessary trend
Me at a random morning scrolling bp- Also me wondering how many sexy tough women really !!! need to brag about their jobs on tiktok
I don't want to discount for a second how insufferable and patronizing men often are toward women, but a lot of these sound like the women kept quiet about their jobs or expertise and let the dude ramble on. These would be more interesting if the "mansplaining" happened even when the guy knows he's talking to a pro (which I know happens too often - I'm just not convinced that's always the case here.)
