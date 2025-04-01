ADVERTISEMENT

Since our world is so diverse in many senses, that means that at least from time to time, we have to deal with people who are different from us. And while sometimes differences are no big deal (and even bring some variety to life), other times, it can be quite a daunting experience. For example, when you have to deal with folks that have differing views of you and like to be provocative about it.

That’s something that today’s OP had to deal with. Her brother-in-law used to yap about how “immigrants take everyone’s jobs” and other similar nonsense, which irritated the woman. One day, due to his rather fallacious thinking, he gave her a chance to put him in his place.

It’s no secret that dealing with racist people can be quite a headache, especially if they’re one of those who like to provoke others

Image credits: ufabizphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman’s brother-in-law was one of these provocateurs racists, which made her visits to her sister’s house difficult

Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One of his beloved discourses was about “immigrants, who take everyone’s jobs,” and he loved bringing that up anytime he saw the woman

Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Then one day, he started talking about moving abroad for his retirement and getting a job there, as his current pension wouldn’t cover the living cost

Image credits: lovemyneighbours

Clocking in how hypocritical his words were, the woman called him out, which basically made him crawl out of his skin due to embarrassment

The OP’s sister has a disabled daughter who needs 24/7 care. So, their family home is partly built to support her needs. Such house extensions took a lot of work to do, which basically made their current house their forever home, as moving would cost too much money and work.

It also is kind of a reason why this sister hasn’t left her husband for many years – she has nowhere to go with her daughter and money to find anything proper for them, despite working full time.

Why would she want to leave him, you might wonder? Well, in the original poster’s eyes, this man is a terrible human being. And his awfulness mostly manifests through his racism.

For example, before Brexit (the UK’s referendum to remove them from the European Union), the man used to yap about “immigrants taking our jobs,” a discourse that was very prominent at the time, especially between certain groups of people.

The thing is, the people who love to bring this topic up are skewing the argument. According to experts, immigrants getting employed in a country they come to isn’t actually taking away too many jobs from local civilians or reducing their wages. In fact, they boost the economies by coming to them—by creating new job positions, spending money in local economies, and even starting businesses.

So, while the argument is rather fruitless, it still gets repeated by many folks, making life harder for the immigrants.

To add fuel to the fire, the man from the story always used to bring up things like that anytime he was around the OP, knowing how anti-racist she was. Basically, trying to provoke her is something many people like him like to do, as it makes them feel superior.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This man kept pushing her buttons, and as she couldn’t leave, since she was there to support her sister and her daughter, she had to endure all of that.

What makes matters worse is that she tried ignoring him, which would make him even more annoying, as he would start to whine about something along the lines of “everyone’s so sensitive, you can’t make a joke nowadays” – you probably get the gist about these kinds of sayings and people, who express them.

Funnily enough, besides his racist remarks, this man also kept talking about how he wanted to retire abroad, somewhere like Spain. The only thing is that he doesn’t have a private pension, meaning that he would have to get a job if they moved there. You probably can sense where this is going, can’t you?

Well, the OP easily recognized how hypocritical this view of his was—he complained about immigrants taking people’s jobs but was willing to “take someone else’s job” when he emigrated. She called him out on such nonsense, which stumped him, to say the least.

His face dropped, and his eyes went blank – a reaction he likely wants to get from people he likes to provoke. From that point on, the man didn’t talk to the post’s author – that’s how humble he was.

Well, at least his embarrassment entertained people online. They were overjoyed to see such a terrible man being humiliated in a way he liked to do to others. They were also joyous that someone called him out on his hypocrisy. If we want people to be more mindful about their actions, someone has to do it for the team, right?

Such turned tables really amused the netizens — they were overjoyed to see a nasty man being put into his place

