I don’t know who needs to hear it, but people can spot humblebragging a mile away. So, rather than trying to downplay your achievements and skills, it's better to speak about them openly and confidently. Of course, there is a reason people see bragging in a negative light, but in certain cases, it is important to acknowledge your accomplishments, which are essential for your growth.

However, due to the fear of being perceived as narcissistic, people tend to exchange it for something more modest while still seeking validation. These occurrences don’t go unnoticed and end up being shared on the r/humblebrag subreddit. Hopefully, these examples will teach us to strike a balance between recognizing our accomplishments and being humble.

Let's aim to communicate confidently, honestly, and with authenticity.

#1

A Wholesome Humble Brag, But A Humble Brag Nonetheless

A Wholesome Humble Brag, But A Humble Brag Nonetheless

Nor
Nor
Well done John, for not being an a-hole

#2

Dudes Twitter Is A Goldmine For This S**t

Dudes Twitter Is A Goldmine For This S**t

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haha I know right, some people just carry condiments around and have their car keys sticking out of their purse upside down.

#3

So Pretty And Not Even Trying

So Pretty And Not Even Trying

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yes well all i do is roll in a little mud but good for you

#4

Damn, Ed, That Must Be So Hard For You...

Damn, Ed, That Must Be So Hard For You...

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbh I don't get the random hate towards Ed Sheeran, he has similar songs just like many artists out there. Romantic pop songs, is that really that bad? Same with james blunt

#5

The Resemblance Is Uncanny

The Resemblance Is Uncanny

#6

Ugh My Screen Time Is So High

Ugh My Screen Time Is So High

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeh I gotta chill, I spent 70 grand last week

#7

Way Too Many Scholarships

Way Too Many Scholarships

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't know Taco Bell had a university.

#8

A Guy I See Regularly On The Elevator Where I Live Had This Slip Out Of His Pocket And Casually Said, “Oh, Sorry You Had To See That.” He Then Left It On The Elevator When He Got Off

A Guy I See Regularly On The Elevator Where I Live Had This Slip Out Of His Pocket And Casually Said, "Oh, Sorry You Had To See That." He Then Left It On The Elevator When He Got Off

Nor
Nor
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guys who brag about size, normally have small ones

#9

Haha Even When I’m Ugly I’m Hot Haha Lmao

Haha Even When I'm Ugly I'm Hot Haha Lmao

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's always work for the "before" images.

#10

Maddie Ziegler With Jimmy Kimmel

Maddie Ziegler With Jimmy Kimmel

waddles
waddles
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not to brag but i have PERFECTED bad dancing it's almost like i can't even do good dancing

#11

Wow! Must Be Hard To Be That Smart

Wow! Must Be Hard To Be That Smart

#12

My First Encounter

My First Encounter

KDS
KDS
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are they all clown colleges?

#13

Does This Count?

Does This Count?

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this is true, you need help for talking about it online and she needs help dealing with her insecurities.

#14

From Whisper

From Whisper

il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is where they continue with a montage on how hard it is to be so perfect in every way imaginable and all the "suffering" they go through

#15

Horrible Attempt At Humble Bragging...

Horrible Attempt At Humble Bragging...

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So you're incredibly intelligent but can't spell or use proper grammar? And how in the hell do you get a car and college tuition by using just words?

#16

"Failed" Attempt At Icing Bragging To Beginners

"Failed" Attempt At Icing Bragging To Beginners

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope someone commented, "Yeah you're right that looks like s**t"

#17

Lady Gaga With That Hard Flex

Lady Gaga With That Hard Flex

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, what's the brag here? Having 3 Grammys or having friends?

#18

Yup, He's Really Humble This One

Yup, He's Really Humble This One

#19

...i Found One In The Wild...

...i Found One In The Wild...

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe she's shallow, maybe it's Maybelline.

#20

I Am So Grateful

I Am So Grateful

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn't a humble brag at all, just straight up obnoxious. I'm sure they'd appreciate it if you took your a*s back inside and let them do their job.

#21

It Is So Difficult Being Such A Milf!

It Is So Difficult Being Such A Milf!

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not everyone wants to f**k you, get over yourself. However, women do deserve to get to walk on a beach without getting harassed.

#22

Friend Is Mad His $1,280.00 Hoodie Isn’t Warm Enough On His Trip To Alaska

Friend Is Mad His $1,280.00 Hoodie Isn't Warm Enough On His Trip To Alaska

Persephone hates Pomegranate
Persephone hates Pomegranate
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alaskan here. WHY WOULD YOU ONLY BRING A HOODIE TO AN ALASKAN WINTER? also it looks like your mushing? PLEASE NEVER COME BACK WE DON'T CLAIM YOU.

#23

This Old Car Is Cool, But Not As Cool As The One I’m In. It Costs A Lot Of Money In Case You Didn’t Know

This Old Car Is Cool, But Not As Cool As The One I'm In. It Costs A Lot Of Money In Case You Didn't Know

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1. You're a complete and utter a*****e for holding up traffic for a picture, if that's true. 2. Why in the hell did you need to talk about your car like anyone sees it and gives a f**k?

#24

Crying Emoji

Crying Emoji

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I speak american, australian, english and british, but I don't think that's enough :((((

#25

My Friend’s Oopsie

My Friend's Oopsie

bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what in the holy heavens is that hat

#26

He’s Learning How To Be Humble

He's Learning How To Be Humble

waddles
waddles
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i feel like he might be going against his beliefs

#27

Yep, That Will Definitely Help

Yep, That Will Definitely Help

#28

Thank You Random Facebook Dude, Very Cool...

Thank You Random Facebook Dude, Very Cool...

Anita Edwardd
Anita Edwardd
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really? Could have fooled me!

#29

Well Alright

Well Alright

waddles
waddles
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i can assemble a burger and i'm a pig that's not a fabulous flex

#30

Look At What A Great Person I Am !

Look At What A Great Person I Am !

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of those tiktoks where they give stuff to homeless folk, but make a big deal about it. If you're really a good person, do it off camera.

#31

Guy Goes To Gordon Ramsey Restaurant And Acts Like A Food Critic When He Doesn’t Know What A Z Score Is

Guy Goes To Gordon Ramsey Restaurant And Acts Like A Food Critic When He Doesn't Know What A Z Score Is

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"After I demanded" just immediately makes you a d**k head. The staff aren't your servants, and you aren't somebody.

#32

Just Tired Of Always Being An Alpha

Just Tired Of Always Being An Alpha

#33

Reddit Can You Tell Me Why I’m So Hot And Irresistible??

Reddit Can You Tell Me Why I'm So Hot And Irresistible??

il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*David Attenborough voice* After bragging about his false achievments to his fellow incels Terrence has stood up, he calls to his mother from the basement inquiring about the days lunch. After hearing a satisfactory reply he dons his fedora and begins his hunt for a mate, Terrence returns later that day, dejected. Once Terrence has ingested his four burritos he goes back down to his basement, wondering about which of his waifus he will marry.

#34

Straight Up Bragging

Straight Up Bragging

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was

#35

I’m Just Too Nice It’s Socially Unacceptable

I’m Just Too Nice It’s Socially Unacceptable

#36

Is This A Humble Brag?

Is This A Humble Brag?

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This can also not be a humble brag and more of a response to something. It is true, people that are naturally good at stuff can give up easily cause they aren't used to failing (and that's not a comfy feeling)

#37

Completely Necessary

Completely Necessary

Bienlunée
Bienlunée
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now we know who is about to get robbed.

#38

So Forgetful

So Forgetful

#39

Rolled My Eyes So Hard It Cracked My Neck

Rolled My Eyes So Hard It Cracked My Neck

bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the caption is *chefs kiss*

#40

A Professor At My School Posted This

A Professor At My School Posted This

#41

Doesn't Look A Day Over 50 In My Opinion

Doesn't Look A Day Over 50 In My Opinion

AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Biggest load of bulls××t I have ever read. Poor deluded moron

#42

It’s A Reoccurring Problem Guys

It’s A Reoccurring Problem Guys

Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure who's more deluded and pathetic: the idiots on this page or the fake instagram morons. Either way, they are all deeply insecure.

#43

Double Brag

Double Brag

siedzac niej
siedzac niej
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and thats a fake rolex anyway

#44

From A Adventure Motorcycle Group On Fb. Original Post Was Asking People To Post Pictures Of Their Moto Related Tattoos

From A Adventure Motorcycle Group On Fb. Original Post Was Asking People To Post Pictures Of Their Moto Related Tattoos

#45

Elon Musk Humble Brag

Elon Musk Humble Brag

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

F**k you Elon, and f**k anyone who stands with you. I can't believe people are still fighting for him like he's not one of the biggest morons I've ever see.

#46

My Day Was Going Great Until This Guy Flexed On Me With His Retweets And Blackheads

My Day Was Going Great Until This Guy Flexed On Me With His Retweets And Blackheads

#47

Valedictorian But Also R/Ihavesex

Valedictorian But Also R/Ihavesex

il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The dudes username pretty much told us everything we needed to know

#48

Hate When This Happens

Hate When This Happens

Taperedfox
Taperedfox
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shouldn’t fall asleep in the call centre then

#49

Omg Crying

Omg Crying

#50

He Even Said, Be Humble

He Even Said, Be Humble

#51

I Love This Guy His Stories Always Make Me Laugh Considering He Lives In His Moms Basement

I Love This Guy His Stories Always Make Me Laugh Considering He Lives In His Moms Basement

#52

Oh No! I Messed With My Brother’s Psych Project!

Oh No! I Messed With My Brother’s Psych Project!

#53

Truly In Awe Of This Legendary Humblebrag

Truly In Awe Of This Legendary Humblebrag

#54

Guys I Did A Thing, Nbd

Guys I Did A Thing, Nbd

#55

Just Got Another Husband

Just Got Another Husband

#56

8th Language Lmao

8th Language Lmao

°CORLEONE°
°CORLEONE°
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Knowing to say "Hello" in other languages does not mean you know that language.

#57

"I'm Still The Man"

"I'm Still The Man"

#58

Gold Eggs For Sale!

Gold Eggs For Sale!

#59

Posted By A Well Known Fitness Entrepreneur. Equal Parts Obnoxious And Irresponsible

Posted By A Well Known Fitness Entrepreneur. Equal Parts Obnoxious And Irresponsible

#60

This Guy Hasn’t Played High School Baseball In 15 Years But He’s Always Posting Stuff Like This

This Guy Hasn’t Played High School Baseball In 15 Years But He’s Always Posting Stuff Like This

N000dle
N000dle
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, I found Al Bundy!

#61

"I Had Both But Love The Meme"

"I Had Both But Love The Meme"

