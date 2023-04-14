I don’t know who needs to hear it, but people can spot humblebragging a mile away. So, rather than trying to downplay your achievements and skills, it's better to speak about them openly and confidently. Of course, there is a reason people see bragging in a negative light, but in certain cases, it is important to acknowledge your accomplishments, which are essential for your growth.

However, due to the fear of being perceived as narcissistic, people tend to exchange it for something more modest while still seeking validation. These occurrences don’t go unnoticed and end up being shared on the r/humblebrag subreddit. Hopefully, these examples will teach us to strike a balance between recognizing our accomplishments and being humble.

Let's aim to communicate confidently, honestly, and with authenticity.