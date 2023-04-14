101 Times People Felt The Need To “Humble Brag” Online And Got Shamed For It
I don’t know who needs to hear it, but people can spot humblebragging a mile away. So, rather than trying to downplay your achievements and skills, it's better to speak about them openly and confidently. Of course, there is a reason people see bragging in a negative light, but in certain cases, it is important to acknowledge your accomplishments, which are essential for your growth.
However, due to the fear of being perceived as narcissistic, people tend to exchange it for something more modest while still seeking validation. These occurrences don’t go unnoticed and end up being shared on the r/humblebrag subreddit. Hopefully, these examples will teach us to strike a balance between recognizing our accomplishments and being humble.
Let's aim to communicate confidently, honestly, and with authenticity.
A Wholesome Humble Brag, But A Humble Brag Nonetheless
Dudes Twitter Is A Goldmine For This S**t
So Pretty And Not Even Trying
Damn, Ed, That Must Be So Hard For You...
Tbh I don't get the random hate towards Ed Sheeran, he has similar songs just like many artists out there. Romantic pop songs, is that really that bad? Same with james blunt
The Resemblance Is Uncanny
Ugh My Screen Time Is So High
Way Too Many Scholarships
A Guy I See Regularly On The Elevator Where I Live Had This Slip Out Of His Pocket And Casually Said, “Oh, Sorry You Had To See That.” He Then Left It On The Elevator When He Got Off
Haha Even When I’m Ugly I’m Hot Haha Lmao
Maddie Ziegler With Jimmy Kimmel
Wow! Must Be Hard To Be That Smart
My First Encounter
Does This Count?
From Whisper
This is where they continue with a montage on how hard it is to be so perfect in every way imaginable and all the "suffering" they go through
Horrible Attempt At Humble Bragging...
"Failed" Attempt At Icing Bragging To Beginners
Lady Gaga With That Hard Flex
Yup, He's Really Humble This One
...i Found One In The Wild...
I Am So Grateful
It Is So Difficult Being Such A Milf!
Friend Is Mad His $1,280.00 Hoodie Isn’t Warm Enough On His Trip To Alaska
Alaskan here. WHY WOULD YOU ONLY BRING A HOODIE TO AN ALASKAN WINTER? also it looks like your mushing? PLEASE NEVER COME BACK WE DON'T CLAIM YOU.
This Old Car Is Cool, But Not As Cool As The One I’m In. It Costs A Lot Of Money In Case You Didn’t Know
Crying Emoji
I speak american, australian, english and british, but I don't think that's enough :((((
My Friend’s Oopsie
He’s Learning How To Be Humble
Yep, That Will Definitely Help
Thank You Random Facebook Dude, Very Cool...
Well Alright
Look At What A Great Person I Am !
Guy Goes To Gordon Ramsey Restaurant And Acts Like A Food Critic When He Doesn’t Know What A Z Score Is
Just Tired Of Always Being An Alpha
Reddit Can You Tell Me Why I’m So Hot And Irresistible??
*David Attenborough voice* After bragging about his false achievments to his fellow incels Terrence has stood up, he calls to his mother from the basement inquiring about the days lunch. After hearing a satisfactory reply he dons his fedora and begins his hunt for a mate, Terrence returns later that day, dejected. Once Terrence has ingested his four burritos he goes back down to his basement, wondering about which of his waifus he will marry.
Straight Up Bragging
I’m Just Too Nice It’s Socially Unacceptable
Is This A Humble Brag?
Completely Necessary
So Forgetful
Rolled My Eyes So Hard It Cracked My Neck
A Professor At My School Posted This
Doesn't Look A Day Over 50 In My Opinion
Biggest load of bulls××t I have ever read. Poor deluded moron
It’s A Reoccurring Problem Guys
I'm not sure who's more deluded and pathetic: the idiots on this page or the fake instagram morons. Either way, they are all deeply insecure.
Double Brag
From A Adventure Motorcycle Group On Fb. Original Post Was Asking People To Post Pictures Of Their Moto Related Tattoos
Elon Musk Humble Brag
My Day Was Going Great Until This Guy Flexed On Me With His Retweets And Blackheads
Valedictorian But Also R/Ihavesex
The dudes username pretty much told us everything we needed to know
Hate When This Happens
Omg Crying
He Even Said, Be Humble
I Love This Guy His Stories Always Make Me Laugh Considering He Lives In His Moms Basement
Oh No! I Messed With My Brother’s Psych Project!
Truly In Awe Of This Legendary Humblebrag
Guys I Did A Thing, Nbd
Just Got Another Husband
8th Language Lmao
Knowing to say "Hello" in other languages does not mean you know that language.