Photography, especially landscape photography, often tends to capture moments in light, evoking emotions and telling stories without words. The 2024 ReFocus Color Photography Awards celebrates this genre, showcasing stunning images that transport viewers to breathtaking scenes of majestic mountains and serene seascapes, highlighting the planet's beauty.

These standout landscape photographs amazed both judges and audiences, presenting unique views of nature. Examples include a dramatic seascape at sunset with waves crashing against jagged rocks, a towering mountain under the mesmerizing display of the Northern Lights, and a serene scene of a massive iceberg reflecting in calm waters at dusk just to name a few.

More info: Instagram | refocus-awards.com | Facebook