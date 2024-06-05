ADVERTISEMENT

Photography, especially landscape photography, often tends to capture moments in light, evoking emotions and telling stories without words. The 2024 ReFocus Color Photography Awards celebrates this genre, showcasing stunning images that transport viewers to breathtaking scenes of majestic mountains and serene seascapes, highlighting the planet's beauty.

These standout landscape photographs amazed both judges and audiences, presenting unique views of nature. Examples include a dramatic seascape at sunset with waves crashing against jagged rocks, a towering mountain under the mesmerizing display of the Northern Lights, and a serene scene of a massive iceberg reflecting in calm waters at dusk just to name a few.

#1

Gold, Northern Silk Road By Rolf Gemperle

Gold, Northern Silk Road By Rolf Gemperle

#2

Silver, Untitled By Dean Lhospital

Silver, Untitled By Dean Lhospital

#3

Silver, Frozen Pocket By Norman Mccloskey

Silver, Frozen Pocket By Norman Mccloskey

#4

Bronze, The Lonesome Volcano By Rolf Gemperle

Bronze, The Lonesome Volcano By Rolf Gemperle

#5

The Emotion Of The Waves And Skies By Gary Bhaztara

The Emotion Of The Waves And Skies By Gary Bhaztara

#6

Silver, Frozen Pocket By Norman Mccloskey

Silver, Frozen Pocket By Norman Mccloskey

#7

Weano Gorge By Kingsley Burton

Weano Gorge By Kingsley Burton

#8

Por Sobre El Misterio By Paulo Olivier Hanshing

Por Sobre El Misterio By Paulo Olivier Hanshing

#9

Karijini By Kingsley Burton

Karijini By Kingsley Burton

#10

Flowering Tree By Zdeněk Vošický

Flowering Tree By Zdeněk Vošický

#11

People’s Vote Award, Twenty Years After The Siege By Alex Elena

People's Vote Award, Twenty Years After The Siege By Alex Elena

#12

Alabama Hills – Boot Arch By John Bosma

Alabama Hills – Boot Arch By John Bosma

#13

Brothers By Gary Bhaztara

Brothers By Gary Bhaztara

#14

Lights Of My Heart By Gary Bhaztara

Lights Of My Heart By Gary Bhaztara

#15

The Platform By Virgil Reglioni

The Platform By Virgil Reglioni

#16

Crescendo By Kent Burkhardsmeier

Crescendo By Kent Burkhardsmeier

#17

Where Sea Meets Desert By Brooke Pyke

Where Sea Meets Desert By Brooke Pyke

#18

Untouched Elegance Of Valensole Lavender By Jan-Tore Oevrevik

Untouched Elegance Of Valensole Lavender By Jan-Tore Oevrevik

#19

Pastels On Ice By Giovanna (Gio) Arnaud Fleming

Pastels On Ice By Giovanna (Gio) Arnaud Fleming

#20

Moment Of Bliss By Alberto Fornasari

Moment Of Bliss By Alberto Fornasari

