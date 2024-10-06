ADVERTISEMENT

As you get older, you realize one harsh truth about life: time passes, whether you want it to or not. Parents get old, children grow up, and your favorite sneaker will get worn down to the point that it looks like a slipper.

Here, we have a list of interesting things that show just how much time affects the things we use. Some of these we might not even think about, like the floors we walk on and the counters we eat on. But isn't it sometimes intriguing to take a look at how things look after years and years of daily wear and tear?

Bored Panda reached out to Shelly Kannagh, a recycling artist, master thrifter, and DIY decorator who shares her creations on YouTube. We talked with Shelly about reusing and repurposing old, worn-down things, and she even shared some tips for those who might be new to the repurposing game. Read her thoughts below!

More info: Repurposed My Way | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

#1

The Multiple Layers Of Floor Worn Through In The Service Bar At This Restaurant

iwalktowork Report

#2

Well-Sharpened Knife

pearcelewis Report

#3

Wear And Tear On Hiking Boots. New vs. Old

kitsilanokyle Report

You've probably heard the saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." It's especially relevant in the current climate where overconsumption is rampant. When an item gets old and unattractive, we usually just throw it in the trash, not thinking about how we're contributing to the ever-growing global waste crisis.

But, perhaps, some things really do reach their end date when they're incredibly worn down? We asked Shelly Kannagh, a recycling artist, thrifter, DIY enthusiast, and the creative mind behind the Repurposed My Way channel to weigh in on the debate. Can we really try to reuse all things or do some of them truly belong in the trash?
#4

13-Year-Old Vader Keychain vs. A New One

Slug701 Report

#5

My Dog Made A Perfect Circle In The Grass From All The Years He's Been Running Around

OverDemand2297 Report

#6

One Headstone In The Graveyard Of The Kirk In My Town Has Completely Worn Through

Hyzyhine Report

"I think there is almost always a way to reuse or repurpose an item," the master of reusing and repurposing items Shelly Kannagh tells us. "I especially like rusty metal and weather-worn wood that people toss to create many upcycled and renewed projects."

Granted, repurposing materials like wood and metal comes with its challenges. "Items like wood can be a challenge when it's rotten in spots and crumbles. Most times you can cut out the bad spots if they don't work for your vision. As far as fixing or embracing imperfections, it goes on an item-by-item basis for me," Shelly adds.
#7

The Inner Seat On This London Underground Train Is Much More Worn Than The Outer One

NameTak3r Report

#8

The Difference In These Stacks Of $1 Bills That Are Used vs. New

CardiganHall Report

#9

My Boss's Laptop's Trackpad Is Worn Down To The Circuit Board

Steven_Ray20 Report

For those who are looking to start their recycling and reusing journey, Shelly has some words of encouragement about where to start. "Find things that are pleasing to your eye," she says. "The color may be wrong, but that can always be changed. Try to keep organized, metal pieces, frames, like items, etc. make things easier when you are in the middle of creating."
#10

The Counter Of Chet’s Diner In My Hometown In USA

KGBspy Report

elou8888 avatar
Fishpanda (fish/panda/it)
Fishpanda (fish/panda/it)
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see what BP is getting at here. Is it a worn table design or something else?

#11

These Wall Stains From The Heads Of The Back Row

Erkoltz Report

jacobrasmussen avatar
Knucklehead
Knucklehead
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Harlem in the era of soul-glo, Eddie Murphy, Coming to America

#12

After 25 Years Of Being Married I Had My Ring Cut Off

dvrooster Report

"Try to envision what you could do with the item, and how you can create with it," Shelly adds. "When thrifting, put it in your cart if it's something you might want. Give yourself time to think about your final decision. You can always put it back if you don't want it."

The most important thing, according to Shelly, is to get creative. "Don't be afraid to get dirty and to put things together that you might normally overlook. Have fun with it!"
#13

This Handle Has Visibly Worn Down The Door Due To Years Of People Turning It

TheReddittingHatter Report

#14

You Guys Have Any Idea What The Code Could Be?

Lee_does_stuff Report

elou8888 avatar
Fishpanda (fish/panda/it)
Fishpanda (fish/panda/it)
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are at around 256 possibilities for this code if you assume its a four digit code. And it only gets higher from there.

#15

You Can Now See Where The Spare Key In My Wallet Is

Dizzymo Report

Just because an item is old and worn down doesn't mean we can no longer use it. Clothes, for example, nowadays are made from cheap materials and don't really last that long. Experts say that it's because of consumerism. The pressure to supply more stuff results in lower-quality garments, and we all want more clothes for cheaper, right?

#16

A New Trail Marker vs. One That’s More Than 20 Years Old

Supmah2007 Report

#17

The Difference In My Work Gloves After Using Them For 2 Weeks, One Week And New

8hu5rust Report

#18

Drywall Under The Card Swipe At My Child's Daycare

doubleskeet Report

sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thought that said credit card swipe at child's daycare

Well, not necessarily. Lately, the concept of visible mending has been trending. Apparently, extending a garment's life just by nine months can reduce its environmental impact by 20-30%. UK-based department store chain John Lewis also reported a sold-out situation of darning needles in 2022. Sales of products like patches and repair tape also more than doubled, as they went up 61%.
#19

Very Worn Out Stairs That Have Been In Use For Hundreds Of Years

BackOk1502 Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are conspiracy theorists on YouTube who see stairs like these and think we must have had advanced heat weapons in the past, or nuclear bombs centuries ago. You can learn so much on YouTube.

#20

Subtle Branding And Color Changes In Limoncello Bottles, 6 Years Apart

creepydanielle Report

#21

My Left Shoe Has Developed A Fuzzy Texture Over Time Despite Having The Same Number Of Wears As My Right Shoe

Meatball_666 Report

The Japanese art of visible mending 'sashiko' is similar in its philosophy and execution to 'kintsugi.' Both are about embracing the transcience and imperfection of things with the passage of time. But where kintsugi is about repairing broken pottery with gold, sashiko is about mending fabric with geometrical patterns.

#22

The Contrast Between My Wife’s Old And New Shoes

Karnus115 Report

#23

Here’s A Metal Spatula I’ve Used For About 7 Years Compared To Its New Replacement

guyfromri64 Report

#24

A Heavy Ship Propeller Sinking Into The Soil Over Years And Leaving Its Mark On The Wall

twentiesforever Report

Those who want to make art out of mending usually use sashiko sewing kits. But that doesn't mean that all visible mending has to be that way. Kate Sekules, the author of Mend!: A Refashioning Manual and Manifestoclaims that everyone and anyone can do it. "Visible Mending is for everyone, including the unvisual and the cack-handed and the non-sewer. It's experimental stitchery, mending improv, fun with thread."
#25

How This Wall Has Eroded Over Time

IntrepidStatus Report

#26

My Old Black Jeans After 3 Years Of Daily Use vs. The Same Brand New Jeans

birchfree Report

#27

A Pitcher After One Day Of Use (In A Bakery) vs. Used For More Than A Year

CeriseFern Report

The goal of visible mending is to highlight the imperfections in a creative, eye-catching way. According to the Embroiderers' Guild of America, people can use visible mending for many issues: "To repair upholstery, fabric or canvas bags, knitted or crocheted accessories or any other items that are constructed from fabric, denim or fibers."

#28

Wear Pattern On Stairs Going Up vs. Down

flatoutsportsracer Report

#29

My Wife's Old Pair Of Dr. Martens vs. Her New Pair

Accr8 Report

#30

The Difference In Wear On The Toilet Doors In The Pool Club

palbryggfjeld Report

So, Pandas, what are the items that have been with you for many years and that you're the most proud of? Let us know what interesting things you own or have come across that reflect the inevitable and relentless passing of time. And if you'd like to see some more cool worn-down things, you can head down herehere, and here!
#31

54-Year-Old Key vs. New One I Just Had Cut

CoreyTrevorson123 Report

#32

Wear On My Mouse After 10 Years Of Daily Use

Flugengretheimchen Report

#33

My Gross Chair That's Been Sat On Every Day For The Past 20 Years

amiraisokish Report

#34

My Salt Rock Deodorant After Five Years Of Almost Daily Usage vs. A New One

Kritisk-Varning Report

sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have never heard of rock salt Deodorant, is it better?

#35

Customer Hadn’t Changed Their Water Filter Since 2017

SenorKerry Report

#36

The Same Tea Ball: 15 Years Of Use vs. Brand New Replacement

joey_patches Report

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But why replace the old one? It's just a bit tea-stained. Me? I use a tea pot and believe me, the inside of that tea pot is an awful lot more tea-stained that the pictured gadget.

#37

You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because It's Worn Off Where The Door Closes

Sugarmugr Report

#38

The Matching Wear On The Heels Of Two Of My Daily-Use Pairs Of Dr. Martens

BestEverDeathMetal Report

#39

A Paint Stick That's Been Used For Three Houses

ASuds_65 Report

#40

The Insoles From My Work Shoes After 8 Months

Critical_Complex_736 Report

#41

My Favorite Stuffy vs. New One I Got For My Birthday A Few Years Ago

AxeHead75 Report

#42

My Mum Replaced A Wooden Spoon After 53 Years Of Use

dr_lm Report

#43

I've Used The Same Strap To Pick My Backpack Up Since I Started 6th Grade In 2011

charming_quarks Report

#44

During The Rain You Can See Where The Tires Typically Are At This Car Park

PonySlaystationn Report

#45

You Can See The Fingernail Marks On My Wife's Work Keyboard From How Much She Types (Faded Lettering Too)

Svargas05 Report

#46

My Belt Over A Year Of Weight Gain And Loss

Solondthewookiee Report

#47

In Downtown Cincinnati, All The Roads Used To Be Cobbled Instead Of Asphalt, And Apparently They Never Tore It Up

Kumquat_The_RainWing Report

#48

New vs. 1-Week-Old Filter In A Fabrication Shop

The-Beverage-Man Report

#49

2 Identical Hats, But One Was Worn Every Day For A Year

vidmantuks Report

#50

My Right Slide Is Much More Worn Than My Left

can_ya_dont Report

#51

Cup I've Been Using For A Few Years Shows The Consistency Of Tea Stirring

CallumLloyd_13 Report

#52

10 Years Of CS:GO On A Mousepad

Mysterious_Prune415 Report

#53

Restaurant's Floor

yourmomak Report

#54

Stone Steps Outside Of The University Of Cambridge

Impossible_Result851 Report

#55

My Good Boy Has Been Rubbing Himself Against This Wall Every Day For 3 Years

kawaiilovecraft Report

#56

The Mortar Between The Bricks At My Daughter's School Has Been Eroded By 65 Years Of Children Running Their Hands Through It

throwawaybutnotrlly Report

#57

Two Identical Wool Blankets: 20 Years Of Use vs. 20 Years In Storage

AutomaticNectarine Report

#58

My Daughter Isn't Walking Yet, So Her Shoes Are Wearing Out Backwards

erock1119 Report

#59

The Difference In Upkeep On Both Sides Of These Semi-Detached Houses

BoldlyGettingThere Report

#60

My Sweaty Palms Have Corroded My MacBook's Aluminum Over The Years

PlatinumRaptor95 Report

#61

My Light Blue Sharpie Is So Old That It Turned Green

thepriceisright63 Report

#62

29-Year-Old Cheese Grater vs. Brand New One

penesimp64oz Report

#63

A New Box Of Matches vs. One Left Out In The Sun For Four Years

GreenGiant67 Report

#64

Walk Sign That Sees No Sunlight vs. Sign That Gets Direct Sunlight

mxttyice Report

#65

The Difference Between 18 Months Of Daily Wear And New

boohoob1 Report

#66

The Letters On This Bottle Are Falling

dracpmurt Report

#67

My Baby Blanket: New vs. 21-Year-Old

I understand it's pretty much a rag but I love it and still sleep with it lol.

reddit.com Report

#68

Finally Got Around To Replacing The Brush On Our Floor Sweeper

LivingStatue Report

#69

My Childhood Beanie Baby That I Got When I Was Two Weeks Old (Now I'm 22) vs. A Completely New One. Safe To Say, He’s Well-Loved

sad-electrons Report

#70

This Penny I've Had On My Keyring Since Childhood Doesn't Look Like A Penny Anymore

WillHammerhead Report

#71

Ten Years Of Wear On A Dog Tag

duckman2002 Report

#72

This Spoon We’ve Used For The Last Few Years To Scrape Bowls Has Actually Gotten Better At Its Job Over Time

CombLow1069 Report

#73

The Pattern This Wire Fence Wore Onto The Rock Over The Years (From A Local Mountain Trail)

NatsuDragnee1 Report

#74

Brand New Battery vs. One I Had In My Laptop For Two Years

reddit.com Report

#75

My Lime Lite Night Light I've Had Plugged In Since The 90s, Compared To A Brand New One I Plugged In Today

rmm45177 Report

#76

20-Year-Old Used vs. Backup Cordless Phone

bookworm_em Report

#77

This 50-Year-Old Spark Plug Compared To Its New Replacement

StasisChassis Report

#78

The Pair Of Converse I Owned For Nearly 10 Years vs. The Pair I Bought Today

inreallife12001 Report

#79

How My Work Pants Have Aged. New vs. 6-Month-Old vs. 2-Year-Old

NonCuttingEdge Report

#80

The Wear On The Right Handle vs. The Left One

venti_lvr Report

