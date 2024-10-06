Bored Panda reached out to Shelly Kannagh, a recycling artist, master thrifter, and DIY decorator who shares her creations on YouTube. We talked with Shelly about reusing and repurposing old, worn-down things, and she even shared some tips for those who might be new to the repurposing game. Read her thoughts below!

Here, we have a list of interesting things that show just how much time affects the things we use. Some of these we might not even think about, like the floors we walk on and the counters we eat on. But isn't it sometimes intriguing to take a look at how things look after years and years of daily wear and tear?

As you get older, you realize one harsh truth about life: time passes, whether you want it to or not. Parents get old, children grow up, and your favorite sneaker will get worn down to the point that it looks like a slipper.

#1 The Multiple Layers Of Floor Worn Through In The Service Bar At This Restaurant Share icon

#2 Well-Sharpened Knife Share icon

#3 Wear And Tear On Hiking Boots. New vs. Old Share icon

You've probably heard the saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." It's especially relevant in the current climate where overconsumption is rampant. When an item gets old and unattractive, we usually just throw it in the trash, not thinking about how we're contributing to the ever-growing global waste crisis. But, perhaps, some things really do reach their end date when they're incredibly worn down? We asked Shelly Kannagh, a recycling artist, thrifter, DIY enthusiast, and the creative mind behind the Repurposed My Way channel to weigh in on the debate. Can we really try to reuse all things or do some of them truly belong in the trash?



#4 13-Year-Old Vader Keychain vs. A New One Share icon

#5 My Dog Made A Perfect Circle In The Grass From All The Years He's Been Running Around Share icon

#6 One Headstone In The Graveyard Of The Kirk In My Town Has Completely Worn Through Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think there is almost always a way to reuse or repurpose an item," the master of reusing and repurposing items Shelly Kannagh tells us. "I especially like rusty metal and weather-worn wood that people toss to create many upcycled and renewed projects." Granted, repurposing materials like wood and metal comes with its challenges. "Items like wood can be a challenge when it's rotten in spots and crumbles. Most times you can cut out the bad spots if they don't work for your vision. As far as fixing or embracing imperfections, it goes on an item-by-item basis for me," Shelly adds.

#7 The Inner Seat On This London Underground Train Is Much More Worn Than The Outer One Share icon

#8 The Difference In These Stacks Of $1 Bills That Are Used vs. New Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Boss's Laptop's Trackpad Is Worn Down To The Circuit Board Share icon

For those who are looking to start their recycling and reusing journey, Shelly has some words of encouragement about where to start. "Find things that are pleasing to your eye," she says. "The color may be wrong, but that can always be changed. Try to keep organized, metal pieces, frames, like items, etc. make things easier when you are in the middle of creating."

#10 The Counter Of Chet’s Diner In My Hometown In USA Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 These Wall Stains From The Heads Of The Back Row Share icon

#12 After 25 Years Of Being Married I Had My Ring Cut Off Share icon

"Try to envision what you could do with the item, and how you can create with it," Shelly adds. "When thrifting, put it in your cart if it's something you might want. Give yourself time to think about your final decision. You can always put it back if you don't want it." The most important thing, according to Shelly, is to get creative. "Don't be afraid to get dirty and to put things together that you might normally overlook. Have fun with it!"

#13 This Handle Has Visibly Worn Down The Door Due To Years Of People Turning It Share icon

#14 You Guys Have Any Idea What The Code Could Be? Share icon

#15 You Can Now See Where The Spare Key In My Wallet Is Share icon

Just because an item is old and worn down doesn't mean we can no longer use it. Clothes, for example, nowadays are made from cheap materials and don't really last that long. Experts say that it's because of consumerism. The pressure to supply more stuff results in lower-quality garments, and we all want more clothes for cheaper, right? ADVERTISEMENT

#16 A New Trail Marker vs. One That’s More Than 20 Years Old Share icon

#17 The Difference In My Work Gloves After Using Them For 2 Weeks, One Week And New Share icon

#18 Drywall Under The Card Swipe At My Child's Daycare Share icon

Well, not necessarily. Lately, the concept of visible mending has been trending. Apparently, extending a garment's life just by nine months can reduce its environmental impact by 20-30%. UK-based department store chain John Lewis also reported a sold-out situation of darning needles in 2022. Sales of products like patches and repair tape also more than doubled, as they went up 61%.

#19 Very Worn Out Stairs That Have Been In Use For Hundreds Of Years Share icon

#20 Subtle Branding And Color Changes In Limoncello Bottles, 6 Years Apart Share icon

#21 My Left Shoe Has Developed A Fuzzy Texture Over Time Despite Having The Same Number Of Wears As My Right Shoe Share icon

The Japanese art of visible mending 'sashiko' is similar in its philosophy and execution to 'kintsugi.' Both are about embracing the transcience and imperfection of things with the passage of time. But where kintsugi is about repairing broken pottery with gold, sashiko is about mending fabric with geometrical patterns. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 The Contrast Between My Wife’s Old And New Shoes Share icon

#23 Here’s A Metal Spatula I’ve Used For About 7 Years Compared To Its New Replacement Share icon

#24 A Heavy Ship Propeller Sinking Into The Soil Over Years And Leaving Its Mark On The Wall Share icon

Those who want to make art out of mending usually use sashiko sewing kits. But that doesn't mean that all visible mending has to be that way. Kate Sekules, the author of Mend!: A Refashioning Manual and Manifesto, claims that everyone and anyone can do it. "Visible Mending is for everyone, including the unvisual and the cack-handed and the non-sewer. It's experimental stitchery, mending improv, fun with thread."

#25 How This Wall Has Eroded Over Time Share icon

#26 My Old Black Jeans After 3 Years Of Daily Use vs. The Same Brand New Jeans Share icon

#27 A Pitcher After One Day Of Use (In A Bakery) vs. Used For More Than A Year Share icon

The goal of visible mending is to highlight the imperfections in a creative, eye-catching way. According to the Embroiderers' Guild of America, people can use visible mending for many issues: "To repair upholstery, fabric or canvas bags, knitted or crocheted accessories or any other items that are constructed from fabric, denim or fibers." ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Wear Pattern On Stairs Going Up vs. Down Share icon

#29 My Wife's Old Pair Of Dr. Martens vs. Her New Pair Share icon

#30 The Difference In Wear On The Toilet Doors In The Pool Club Share icon

So, Pandas, what are the items that have been with you for many years and that you're the most proud of? Let us know what interesting things you own or have come across that reflect the inevitable and relentless passing of time. And if you'd like to see some more cool worn-down things, you can head down here, here, and here!

#31 54-Year-Old Key vs. New One I Just Had Cut Share icon

#32 Wear On My Mouse After 10 Years Of Daily Use Share icon

#33 My Gross Chair That's Been Sat On Every Day For The Past 20 Years Share icon

#34 My Salt Rock Deodorant After Five Years Of Almost Daily Usage vs. A New One Share icon

#35 Customer Hadn’t Changed Their Water Filter Since 2017 Share icon

#36 The Same Tea Ball: 15 Years Of Use vs. Brand New Replacement Share icon

#37 You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because It's Worn Off Where The Door Closes Share icon

#38 The Matching Wear On The Heels Of Two Of My Daily-Use Pairs Of Dr. Martens Share icon

#39 A Paint Stick That's Been Used For Three Houses Share icon

#40 The Insoles From My Work Shoes After 8 Months Share icon

#41 My Favorite Stuffy vs. New One I Got For My Birthday A Few Years Ago Share icon

#42 My Mum Replaced A Wooden Spoon After 53 Years Of Use Share icon

#43 I've Used The Same Strap To Pick My Backpack Up Since I Started 6th Grade In 2011 Share icon

#44 During The Rain You Can See Where The Tires Typically Are At This Car Park Share icon

#45 You Can See The Fingernail Marks On My Wife's Work Keyboard From How Much She Types (Faded Lettering Too) Share icon

#46 My Belt Over A Year Of Weight Gain And Loss Share icon

#47 In Downtown Cincinnati, All The Roads Used To Be Cobbled Instead Of Asphalt, And Apparently They Never Tore It Up Share icon

#48 New vs. 1-Week-Old Filter In A Fabrication Shop Share icon

#49 2 Identical Hats, But One Was Worn Every Day For A Year Share icon

#50 My Right Slide Is Much More Worn Than My Left Share icon

#51 Cup I've Been Using For A Few Years Shows The Consistency Of Tea Stirring Share icon

#52 10 Years Of CS:GO On A Mousepad Share icon

#53 Restaurant's Floor Share icon

#54 Stone Steps Outside Of The University Of Cambridge Share icon

#55 My Good Boy Has Been Rubbing Himself Against This Wall Every Day For 3 Years Share icon

#56 The Mortar Between The Bricks At My Daughter's School Has Been Eroded By 65 Years Of Children Running Their Hands Through It Share icon

#57 Two Identical Wool Blankets: 20 Years Of Use vs. 20 Years In Storage Share icon

#58 My Daughter Isn't Walking Yet, So Her Shoes Are Wearing Out Backwards Share icon

#59 The Difference In Upkeep On Both Sides Of These Semi-Detached Houses Share icon

#60 My Sweaty Palms Have Corroded My MacBook's Aluminum Over The Years Share icon

#61 My Light Blue Sharpie Is So Old That It Turned Green Share icon

#62 29-Year-Old Cheese Grater vs. Brand New One Share icon

#63 A New Box Of Matches vs. One Left Out In The Sun For Four Years Share icon

#64 Walk Sign That Sees No Sunlight vs. Sign That Gets Direct Sunlight Share icon

#65 The Difference Between 18 Months Of Daily Wear And New Share icon

#66 The Letters On This Bottle Are Falling Share icon

#67 My Baby Blanket: New vs. 21-Year-Old Share icon I understand it's pretty much a rag but I love it and still sleep with it lol.



#68 Finally Got Around To Replacing The Brush On Our Floor Sweeper Share icon

#69 My Childhood Beanie Baby That I Got When I Was Two Weeks Old (Now I'm 22) vs. A Completely New One. Safe To Say, He’s Well-Loved Share icon

#70 This Penny I've Had On My Keyring Since Childhood Doesn't Look Like A Penny Anymore Share icon

#71 Ten Years Of Wear On A Dog Tag Share icon

#72 This Spoon We’ve Used For The Last Few Years To Scrape Bowls Has Actually Gotten Better At Its Job Over Time Share icon

#73 The Pattern This Wire Fence Wore Onto The Rock Over The Years (From A Local Mountain Trail) Share icon

#74 Brand New Battery vs. One I Had In My Laptop For Two Years Share icon

#75 My Lime Lite Night Light I've Had Plugged In Since The 90s, Compared To A Brand New One I Plugged In Today Share icon

#76 20-Year-Old Used vs. Backup Cordless Phone Share icon

#77 This 50-Year-Old Spark Plug Compared To Its New Replacement Share icon

#78 The Pair Of Converse I Owned For Nearly 10 Years vs. The Pair I Bought Today Share icon

#79 How My Work Pants Have Aged. New vs. 6-Month-Old vs. 2-Year-Old Share icon