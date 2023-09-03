123 Things Worn Down Over Time That Tell Interesting Stories (New Pics)
Time waits for no man, nor anything really. Use, neglect, or just the simple passing of days and years, inevitably, end up leaving a mark on everything and everyone. Like a canyon being worn down by the flow of water over thousands of years, everyday use can leave its own impact, from grove marks to wear and tear.
People across the net share the interesting effects of time and use on everyday items. While not intentional, the incremental, tiny changes add up, creating a sort of organic, new art. So get comfortable, settle into your favorite chair, and scroll through. Upvote the most interesting examples and be sure to comment your thoughts below.
Countless Hours Of Wind Moved The Chains To Get This Piece Of Art
Generations Of Bunnies Have Worn A Perfect Groove In My Neighbor's Fence
A Broken Tube TV In My Work Has "Game Over" Burnt Into The Screen
Time really doesn’t treat everyone and everything equally. By one’s late forties, it’s easy to see what people have “aged well” or “aged poorly,” while in objects, certain materials hold up a lot better than others. A car, left in a field for decades will inevitably begin rusting down into nothing over time, while plastic and glass, unless there is some significant force, will be around for centuries.
Some of the largest examples of this are in nature, where water, wind, and sun have been steadily working before we had even emerged from the oceans. The Grand Canyon, for example, took the Colorado River around five to six million years or “work,” wearing down rocks piece by piece.
The Art And The Artist 11 Years Later
My Mother-In-Law Plays A Lot Of Yahtzee. Bottom Row Are Her Favorite Dice
Decomposed Jeans I Found On The Job Yesterday
Physicists and other scientists call this particular phenomenon entropy, as new matter or energy is never created, but everything slowly breaks down over time. Originally used in thermodynamics, most people know it from everyday occurrences in nature. Mountains get shorter, cliffs erode and dunes are slowly washed away.
New vs. Old $20 Bills In ATM Dispenser
That's an ATM canister. Each one holds up to $80,000. There's usually two loaded and then a third that takes in money. Depending on the volume of transactions, they're loaded and reconciled every say, or at least once a week.
Family Heirloom Watch That Was Passed Down To Me. Traces Of The Family Photo Carried On The Back Are Still Visible
23 Years Ago, My Girlfriend Was Given 2 Identical Stuffed Peter Rabbit Toys. One She Kept With Her At All Times (And Still Does), The Other Was Stored Away
Sometimes the combination of patterns creates a sort of emergent art piece, as colors and shapes are formed. Human beings have an amazing ability to find beauty in the most random collections of things, so it’s not surprising that many of these images were wildly popular on the net before being gathered here.
Tree Ate A Road Sign
My Dad Found A ~20-Year-Old Banana In His Coat Pocket
For once we don’t have to ask for a banana for scale!
Other examples are more about satisfying human curiosity. From food items stashed away for decades to years of dust creating rug-like layers, most people might find these sorts of edge cases interesting, as we tend to not encounter them on a daily basis. It might be a great way how to satisfy that childhood curiosity of “What if?”
Eiffel Tower's Stairs Are Slightly More Worn On The Inside Because Of People's Fear Of Heights
Organ Keys From The 1850s
Years Of Paint Build-Up I Chipped Of An Old Trestle At Work
As Geoffrey Chaucer wrote, “Time and tide wait for no man,” which is a good lesson to remember, regardless of what you do, time will pass. An older form, “And te tide and te time þat tu iboren were, schal beon iblescet,” has been attributed to an 11th-century manuscript, but regardless of authorship, the idea stands. Most people prefer to not think too much about aging, but it’s unhealthy to deny the fact that we will age.
A Black Shirt Of Mine That Got A Solar Tie-Dye Job After Years Of Being Crammed In The Back Of My Car
My Parents' Cat Always Follows The Same Path Through Their Garden
My Mom's Purse Was Stolen In The 80s At A Hiking Trailhead. Today Someone Found It. The Leather Was All Destroyed, But She Is Getting Some Cool Keepsakes Back
So the images here also can be seen as quasi-educational, showing precisely how time (and tides, for that matter) wear things down. If you start to look carefully, you’ll find examples in most parts of life, from paths etched through grass where people want to cut a corner, to certain buttons in elevators being pressed significantly more frequently.
Went Back To Office Today Since I Started Teleworking From Pandemic
Years Of Graffiti (Oakland, CA, 2012)
A Gift Bag My Mom Has Been Reusing For 39 Years
Many of the examples here focus on paint, from graffiti to interior design. While each layer might seem tiny, just a millimeter thick, these pictures show just how quickly they add up. Jerry Seinfeld had a bit describing how repainting his apartment always made him nervous, as he could feel it “closing in” around him.
Today On My Walk I Found An "Army Man" Embedded In The Sidewalk
It's Safe To Assume Which Pocket My Husband Prefers To Keep His Phone In
The Red Came Off This "No Smoking" Sign
Seeing some of these images shows that in the long run, he is right. If a landlord (or series of landlords) are lazy enough, they will just paint over the previous layer, year by year. While this might actually help with insulation, the tenant is technically paying for a slowly shrinking apartment, which, at the very least, is an interesting metaphor for the housing crisis.
I Work At A Mini Golf Course. These Golf Balls Have Been Stuck In A Stream For So Long They Became Smooth
500 Old Singles vs. 500 Brand New
What Working And Sitting On The Same Spot For 41 Years Does To The Floor
One other fringe benefit is it’s a good way to see what products and brands know how to pass the test of time. Sadly, a lot of modern products are woefully designed and break down after a few years, if not a few months of use. Lists like this help separate the actually quality items from cheap copies.
Four Leaf Clover My Great-Grandmother Found In 1922 In Her Diary
All The Layers Of Paint On The Berlin Wall
Abandoned Audi TT Quattro Along With A Lot Of Other Abandoned Cars UK
This Laminated Paper Sign Has Turned Into A Bag Full Of Water
An Elderly Customer Came In Today With A McDonald's VIP Card
A Stop Sign In My Town Is So Old It's Becoming A Metal Band Logo
My Old Next To My New Clogs
I Found A Car In Toronto Overgrown With Plants, On A Busy Street Parked Beside Other Cars
The Stirring Pattern Formed Over Time In My Coffee Cup
My Dress Shoe Sole Has Worn Out To Make It Look Like It Has An Eye On The Bottom Of It
My sandals that aren't even that old are getting really dirty on the inner soles