Time waits for no man, nor anything really. Use, neglect, or just the simple passing of days and years, inevitably, end up leaving a mark on everything and everyone. Like a canyon being worn down by the flow of water over thousands of years, everyday use can leave its own impact, from grove marks to wear and tear. 

People across the net share the interesting effects of time and use on everyday items. While not intentional, the incremental, tiny changes add up, creating a sort of organic, new art. So get comfortable, settle into your favorite chair, and scroll through. Upvote the most interesting examples and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

#1

Countless Hours Of Wind Moved The Chains To Get This Piece Of Art

Countless Hours Of Wind Moved The Chains To Get This Piece Of Art

Richicash Report

#2

Generations Of Bunnies Have Worn A Perfect Groove In My Neighbor's Fence

Generations Of Bunnies Have Worn A Perfect Groove In My Neighbor's Fence

justin_memer Report

#3

A Broken Tube TV In My Work Has "Game Over" Burnt Into The Screen

A Broken Tube TV In My Work Has "Game Over" Burnt Into The Screen

nordvplan Report

Time really doesn’t treat everyone and everything equally. By one’s late forties, it’s easy to see what people have “aged well” or “aged poorly,” while in objects, certain materials hold up a lot better than others. A car, left in a field for decades will inevitably begin rusting down into nothing over time, while plastic and glass, unless there is some significant force, will be around for centuries.

Some of the largest examples of this are in nature, where water, wind, and sun have been steadily working before we had even emerged from the oceans. The Grand Canyon, for example, took the Colorado River around five to six million years or “work,” wearing down rocks piece by piece. 
#4

The Art And The Artist 11 Years Later

The Art And The Artist 11 Years Later

Professional_Tea_ Report

#5

My Mother-In-Law Plays A Lot Of Yahtzee. Bottom Row Are Her Favorite Dice

My Mother-In-Law Plays A Lot Of Yahtzee. Bottom Row Are Her Favorite Dice

zeeow Report

#6

Decomposed Jeans I Found On The Job Yesterday

Decomposed Jeans I Found On The Job Yesterday

navybluetea Report

Physicists and other scientists call this particular phenomenon entropy, as new matter or energy is never created, but everything slowly breaks down over time. Originally used in thermodynamics, most people know it from everyday occurrences in nature. Mountains get shorter, cliffs erode and dunes are slowly washed away. 
#7

New vs. Old $20 Bills In ATM Dispenser

New vs. Old $20 Bills In ATM Dispenser

delofan Report

#8

Family Heirloom Watch That Was Passed Down To Me. Traces Of The Family Photo Carried On The Back Are Still Visible

Family Heirloom Watch That Was Passed Down To Me. Traces Of The Family Photo Carried On The Back Are Still Visible

IncandescentSquid Report

#9

23 Years Ago, My Girlfriend Was Given 2 Identical Stuffed Peter Rabbit Toys. One She Kept With Her At All Times (And Still Does), The Other Was Stored Away

23 Years Ago, My Girlfriend Was Given 2 Identical Stuffed Peter Rabbit Toys. One She Kept With Her At All Times (And Still Does), The Other Was Stored Away

andyj85 Report

Sometimes the combination of patterns creates a sort of emergent art piece, as colors and shapes are formed. Human beings have an amazing ability to find beauty in the most random collections of things, so it’s not surprising that many of these images were wildly popular on the net before being gathered here.
#10

Tree Ate A Road Sign

Tree Ate A Road Sign

Environmental_Ad2203 Report

#11

Madrid

Madrid

throwawaygamh Report

#12

My Dad Found A ~20-Year-Old Banana In His Coat Pocket

My Dad Found A ~20-Year-Old Banana In His Coat Pocket

The_GreatWhiteNorth Report

Other examples are more about satisfying human curiosity. From food items stashed away for decades to years of dust creating rug-like layers, most people might find these sorts of edge cases interesting, as we tend to not encounter them on a daily basis. It might be a great way how to satisfy that childhood curiosity of “What if?” 
#13

Eiffel Tower's Stairs Are Slightly More Worn On The Inside Because Of People's Fear Of Heights

Eiffel Tower's Stairs Are Slightly More Worn On The Inside Because Of People's Fear Of Heights

TomLewisMan Report

#14

Organ Keys From The 1850s

Organ Keys From The 1850s

teflon42 Report

#15

Years Of Paint Build-Up I Chipped Of An Old Trestle At Work

Years Of Paint Build-Up I Chipped Of An Old Trestle At Work

AusShroomer Report

As Geoffrey Chaucer wrote, “Time and tide wait for no man,” which is a good lesson to remember, regardless of what you do, time will pass. An older form, “And te tide and te time þat tu iboren were, schal beon iblescet,” has been attributed to an 11th-century manuscript, but regardless of authorship, the idea stands. Most people prefer to not think too much about aging, but it’s unhealthy to deny the fact that we will age. 
#16

A Black Shirt Of Mine That Got A Solar Tie-Dye Job After Years Of Being Crammed In The Back Of My Car

A Black Shirt Of Mine That Got A Solar Tie-Dye Job After Years Of Being Crammed In The Back Of My Car

IntrepidFlow Report

#17

My Parents' Cat Always Follows The Same Path Through Their Garden

My Parents' Cat Always Follows The Same Path Through Their Garden

thomerow Report

#18

My Mom's Purse Was Stolen In The 80s At A Hiking Trailhead. Today Someone Found It. The Leather Was All Destroyed, But She Is Getting Some Cool Keepsakes Back

My Mom's Purse Was Stolen In The 80s At A Hiking Trailhead. Today Someone Found It. The Leather Was All Destroyed, But She Is Getting Some Cool Keepsakes Back

CanisPecuarius Report

So the images here also can be seen as quasi-educational, showing precisely how time (and tides, for that matter) wear things down. If you start to look carefully, you’ll find examples in most parts of life, from paths etched through grass where people want to cut a corner, to certain buttons in elevators being pressed significantly more frequently. 
#19

Went Back To Office Today Since I Started Teleworking From Pandemic

Went Back To Office Today Since I Started Teleworking From Pandemic

porchtoad77 Report

#20

Years Of Graffiti (Oakland, CA, 2012)

Years Of Graffiti (Oakland, CA, 2012)

Embarrassed_Yak4566 Report

#21

A Gift Bag My Mom Has Been Reusing For 39 Years

A Gift Bag My Mom Has Been Reusing For 39 Years

Ironthumb Report

Many of the examples here focus on paint, from graffiti to interior design. While each layer might seem tiny, just a millimeter thick, these pictures show just how quickly they add up. Jerry Seinfeld had a bit describing how repainting his apartment always made him nervous, as he could feel it “closing in” around him. 
#22

Today On My Walk I Found An "Army Man" Embedded In The Sidewalk

Today On My Walk I Found An "Army Man" Embedded In The Sidewalk

ARCWuLF1 Report

#23

It's Safe To Assume Which Pocket My Husband Prefers To Keep His Phone In

It's Safe To Assume Which Pocket My Husband Prefers To Keep His Phone In

holmesla0319 Report

#24

The Red Came Off This "No Smoking" Sign

The Red Came Off This "No Smoking" Sign

ALegitimatelyCoolGuy Report

Seeing some of these images shows that in the long run, he is right. If a landlord (or series of landlords) are lazy enough, they will just paint over the previous layer, year by year. While this might actually help with insulation, the tenant is technically paying for a slowly shrinking apartment, which, at the very least, is an interesting metaphor for the housing crisis. 
#25

I Work At A Mini Golf Course. These Golf Balls Have Been Stuck In A Stream For So Long They Became Smooth

I Work At A Mini Golf Course. These Golf Balls Have Been Stuck In A Stream For So Long They Became Smooth

The_Car_Fax Report

#26

500 Old Singles vs. 500 Brand New

500 Old Singles vs. 500 Brand New

J_a_x_ Report

#27

What Working And Sitting On The Same Spot For 41 Years Does To The Floor

What Working And Sitting On The Same Spot For 41 Years Does To The Floor

Sels31 Report

One other fringe benefit is it’s a good way to see what products and brands know how to pass the test of time. Sadly, a lot of modern products are woefully designed and break down after a few years, if not a few months of use. Lists like this help separate the actually quality items from cheap copies. 
#28

Four Leaf Clover My Great-Grandmother Found In 1922 In Her Diary

Four Leaf Clover My Great-Grandmother Found In 1922 In Her Diary

tnick771 Report

#29

All The Layers Of Paint On The Berlin Wall

All The Layers Of Paint On The Berlin Wall

pa_instaking Report

#30

Abandoned Audi TT Quattro Along With A Lot Of Other Abandoned Cars UK

Abandoned Audi TT Quattro Along With A Lot Of Other Abandoned Cars UK

Dabmasterrick Report

The last decade of mass smartphone use has been a great way for people to document all these interesting and curious findings, to such a degree that there are whole internet groups devoted to it. The “Mildly Interesting” subreddit is one such example. So if found that this list wasn’t enough, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our other list of stuff that time left a mark on and this article about things that got really, really worn down
#31

This Laminated Paper Sign Has Turned Into A Bag Full Of Water

This Laminated Paper Sign Has Turned Into A Bag Full Of Water

Rainebowraine123 Report

#32

An Elderly Customer Came In Today With A McDonald's VIP Card

An Elderly Customer Came In Today With A McDonald's VIP Card

ItzSurgeBruh Report

#33

A Stop Sign In My Town Is So Old It's Becoming A Metal Band Logo

A Stop Sign In My Town Is So Old It's Becoming A Metal Band Logo

FalconerGuitars Report

#34

My Old Next To My New Clogs

My Old Next To My New Clogs

Hier_Is_Sven Report

#35

I Found A Car In Toronto Overgrown With Plants, On A Busy Street Parked Beside Other Cars

I Found A Car In Toronto Overgrown With Plants, On A Busy Street Parked Beside Other Cars

SmoothBrein Report

#36

The Stirring Pattern Formed Over Time In My Coffee Cup

The Stirring Pattern Formed Over Time In My Coffee Cup

quietryet Report

#37

My Dress Shoe Sole Has Worn Out To Make It Look Like It Has An Eye On The Bottom Of It

My Dress Shoe Sole Has Worn Out To Make It Look Like It Has An Eye On The Bottom Of It

slyeguy25 Report

#38

Finally Got A New Phone Cord At Work

Finally Got A New Phone Cord At Work

wvbeergirl Report

#39

400-Year-Old Wooden Staircase In Prague

400-Year-Old Wooden Staircase In Prague

Harristhehorrid Report

#40

The Wall After Countless Swipes With Key Cards

The Wall After Countless Swipes With Key Cards

Mekelaxo Report

#41

Old vs. New Shopping Cart Wheels

Old vs. New Shopping Cart Wheels

PabloPipe Report

#42

This Door Keypad. Passcode Is 2929

This Door Keypad. Passcode Is 2929

Cucumberia Report

#43

The Spot Where Everyone Stands In This Elevator In Belgium

The Spot Where Everyone Stands In This Elevator In Belgium

Prestigious-Wish-176 Report

#44

A Customer At My Work Paid With A Series 1934 $100 Bill

A Customer At My Work Paid With A Series 1934 $100 Bill

ryaninflorida1 Report

#45

Whiskey Turned Black After 7 Days In A Flask

Whiskey Turned Black After 7 Days In A Flask

Jumanji4ever Report

#46

The Sun Has Changed The Meaning Of This Sign

The Sun Has Changed The Meaning Of This Sign

cyberchief Report

#47

I Work Near A Pool, And All My Tape 'Grows'

I Work Near A Pool, And All My Tape 'Grows'

thesuperzapper Report

#48

Reinforced Concrete Dissolved By Years Of Dog Urine

Reinforced Concrete Dissolved By Years Of Dog Urine

RandomUsername12123 Report

#49

I Work At A Whole Animal Butcher Shop And Finally Replaced My Primary Boning Knife After Three Years

I Work At A Whole Animal Butcher Shop And Finally Replaced My Primary Boning Knife After Three Years

GruntCandy86 Report

#50

I Work In A School That Was Built In 1917. These Are The Stairs From Students Walking On Them For Over A Century

I Work In A School That Was Built In 1917. These Are The Stairs From Students Walking On Them For Over A Century

HoLLyWoodxo Report

#51

The Door Handle To The Restroom At Work Is Marked By Wedding Rings

The Door Handle To The Restroom At Work Is Marked By Wedding Rings

BoardWithLife Report

#52

New Retainer vs. Old Retainer

New Retainer vs. Old Retainer

Spzncer Report

#53

After 4 Years Of Wearing This Sweatshirt To Work, A Completely Different Imprint Has Started To Appear Under The Original

After 4 Years Of Wearing This Sweatshirt To Work, A Completely Different Imprint Has Started To Appear Under The Original

taltank Report

#54

Moss Growing On A Sign, But Only The Parts That Illuminate

Moss Growing On A Sign, But Only The Parts That Illuminate

evilmanic Report

#55

Look How Thick The Layers Of All These Posters Are On This Lamppost In Berlin, Germany

Look How Thick The Layers Of All These Posters Are On This Lamppost In Berlin, Germany

MaxLamborghini Report

#56

Same Size, Make And Model Boots, 1 Year Wear And Tear Of Working In A Mine

Same Size, Make And Model Boots, 1 Year Wear And Tear Of Working In A Mine

Zedandbreakfast Report

#57

Old Tape Measure vs. New

Old Tape Measure vs. New

Fripsle Report

#58

My Husband's Decade-Old Computer Chair vs. New One, The Same Model, I Am Suprising Him With

My Husband's Decade-Old Computer Chair vs. New One, The Same Model, I Am Suprising Him With

cranberryleopard Report

#59

A New Keyboard Cover Just Came In, I'm A Writer With A Bad Habit Of Hard Typing

A New Keyboard Cover Just Came In, I'm A Writer With A Bad Habit Of Hard Typing

Telutha Report

#60

Found A Go Pro That's Been In The Ocean For Roughly 2 Months, It Still Works

Found A Go Pro That's Been In The Ocean For Roughly 2 Months, It Still Works

Leazulzorro Report

#61

You Can See My Weight Loss Progress In My Work Belt

You Can See My Weight Loss Progress In My Work Belt

Thsfknguy Report

#62

Asphalt Over Tiles In A Waco, TX Parking Lot

Asphalt Over Tiles In A Waco, TX Parking Lot

khard44 Report

#63

My Vans And My New Vans. These Are The Same Color

My Vans And My New Vans. These Are The Same Color

reddit.com Report

#64

The Buttons That Contain The Numbers For This Door Code Are Significantly Faded

The Buttons That Contain The Numbers For This Door Code Are Significantly Faded

dudeveau Report

#65

This Clock Has Been Around My Office For More Or Less 20 Years. It Is Disintegrating On The Sunny Side

This Clock Has Been Around My Office For More Or Less 20 Years. It Is Disintegrating On The Sunny Side

reddit.com Report

#66

Someone Dropped This Off, Check That Screen Burn. It’s Off

Someone Dropped This Off, Check That Screen Burn. It's Off

flamewingdragon Report

#67

25 Years Of Burn-In On An Old Pacman Arcade Screen

25 Years Of Burn-In On An Old Pacman Arcade Screen

rexmons Report

#68

I Left The Key In The Shed Door During A Very Windy Night And The Keyring Wore A Circle Into The Wood

I Left The Key In The Shed Door During A Very Windy Night And The Keyring Wore A Circle Into The Wood

nodnodwinkwink Report

#69

My More Than 10-Year-Old Wallet vs. A New One Of The Exact Same Design

My More Than 10-Year-Old Wallet vs. A New One Of The Exact Same Design

Blitzkreeg21 Report

#70

The Well-Worn Groove On This Step At Westminster Abbey, After 800 Or So Years Of Visitors

The Well-Worn Groove On This Step At Westminster Abbey, After 800 Or So Years Of Visitors

bullfrogftw Report

#71

The Worn-Down Parts On This Statue At Zion National Park

The Worn-Down Parts On This Statue At Zion National Park

dominicthomas09 Report

#72

Sink Worn By Years Of Dripping Soap

Sink Worn By Years Of Dripping Soap

centro99 Report

#73

Store Clerk's Counter

Store Clerk's Counter

Mister1two Report

#74

“Don’t You Dare Try To Upsell Me Sir. Just Do The Damn Oil Change”

"Don't You Dare Try To Upsell Me Sir. Just Do The Damn Oil Change"

ohmygodrob Report

#75

Nobody Wants A Car Wash

Nobody Wants A Car Wash

never_go_full_potato Report

#76

The Staircase On This Ship Where You Can See That The Majority Of People Step Down Left Foot First

The Staircase On This Ship Where You Can See That The Majority Of People Step Down Left Foot First

Orcus_ Report

#77

Two-Decade-Old Nalgene vs. The New Replacement

Two-Decade-Old Nalgene vs. The New Replacement