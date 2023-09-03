People across the net share the interesting effects of time and use on everyday items. While not intentional, the incremental, tiny changes add up, creating a sort of organic, new art. So get comfortable, settle into your favorite chair, and scroll through. Upvote the most interesting examples and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

Time waits for no man, nor anything really. Use, neglect, or just the simple passing of days and years, inevitably, end up leaving a mark on everything and everyone. Like a canyon being worn down by the flow of water over thousands of years, everyday use can leave its own impact, from grove marks to wear and tear.

#1 Countless Hours Of Wind Moved The Chains To Get This Piece Of Art

#2 Generations Of Bunnies Have Worn A Perfect Groove In My Neighbor's Fence

#3 A Broken Tube TV In My Work Has "Game Over" Burnt Into The Screen

Time really doesn’t treat everyone and everything equally. By one’s late forties, it’s easy to see what people have “aged well” or “aged poorly,” while in objects, certain materials hold up a lot better than others. A car, left in a field for decades will inevitably begin rusting down into nothing over time, while plastic and glass, unless there is some significant force, will be around for centuries. Some of the largest examples of this are in nature, where water, wind, and sun have been steadily working before we had even emerged from the oceans. The Grand Canyon, for example, took the Colorado River around five to six million years or “work,” wearing down rocks piece by piece.

#4 The Art And The Artist 11 Years Later

#5 My Mother-In-Law Plays A Lot Of Yahtzee. Bottom Row Are Her Favorite Dice

#6 Decomposed Jeans I Found On The Job Yesterday

Physicists and other scientists call this particular phenomenon entropy, as new matter or energy is never created, but everything slowly breaks down over time. Originally used in thermodynamics, most people know it from everyday occurrences in nature. Mountains get shorter, cliffs erode and dunes are slowly washed away.

#7 New vs. Old $20 Bills In ATM Dispenser

#8 Family Heirloom Watch That Was Passed Down To Me. Traces Of The Family Photo Carried On The Back Are Still Visible

#9 23 Years Ago, My Girlfriend Was Given 2 Identical Stuffed Peter Rabbit Toys. One She Kept With Her At All Times (And Still Does), The Other Was Stored Away

Sometimes the combination of patterns creates a sort of emergent art piece, as colors and shapes are formed. Human beings have an amazing ability to find beauty in the most random collections of things, so it’s not surprising that many of these images were wildly popular on the net before being gathered here.

#10 Tree Ate A Road Sign

#11 Madrid

#12 My Dad Found A ~20-Year-Old Banana In His Coat Pocket

Other examples are more about satisfying human curiosity. From food items stashed away for decades to years of dust creating rug-like layers, most people might find these sorts of edge cases interesting, as we tend to not encounter them on a daily basis. It might be a great way how to satisfy that childhood curiosity of “What if?”

#13 Eiffel Tower's Stairs Are Slightly More Worn On The Inside Because Of People's Fear Of Heights

#14 Organ Keys From The 1850s

#15 Years Of Paint Build-Up I Chipped Of An Old Trestle At Work

As Geoffrey Chaucer wrote, “Time and tide wait for no man,” which is a good lesson to remember, regardless of what you do, time will pass. An older form, “And te tide and te time þat tu iboren were, schal beon iblescet,” has been attributed to an 11th-century manuscript, but regardless of authorship, the idea stands. Most people prefer to not think too much about aging, but it’s unhealthy to deny the fact that we will age.

#16 A Black Shirt Of Mine That Got A Solar Tie-Dye Job After Years Of Being Crammed In The Back Of My Car

#17 My Parents' Cat Always Follows The Same Path Through Their Garden

#18 My Mom's Purse Was Stolen In The 80s At A Hiking Trailhead. Today Someone Found It. The Leather Was All Destroyed, But She Is Getting Some Cool Keepsakes Back

So the images here also can be seen as quasi-educational, showing precisely how time (and tides, for that matter) wear things down. If you start to look carefully, you’ll find examples in most parts of life, from paths etched through grass where people want to cut a corner, to certain buttons in elevators being pressed significantly more frequently.

#19 Went Back To Office Today Since I Started Teleworking From Pandemic

#20 Years Of Graffiti (Oakland, CA, 2012)

#21 A Gift Bag My Mom Has Been Reusing For 39 Years

Many of the examples here focus on paint, from graffiti to interior design. While each layer might seem tiny, just a millimeter thick, these pictures show just how quickly they add up. Jerry Seinfeld had a bit describing how repainting his apartment always made him nervous, as he could feel it “closing in” around him.

#22 Today On My Walk I Found An "Army Man" Embedded In The Sidewalk

#23 It's Safe To Assume Which Pocket My Husband Prefers To Keep His Phone In

#24 The Red Came Off This "No Smoking" Sign

Seeing some of these images shows that in the long run, he is right. If a landlord (or series of landlords) are lazy enough, they will just paint over the previous layer, year by year. While this might actually help with insulation, the tenant is technically paying for a slowly shrinking apartment, which, at the very least, is an interesting metaphor for the housing crisis.

#25 I Work At A Mini Golf Course. These Golf Balls Have Been Stuck In A Stream For So Long They Became Smooth

#26 500 Old Singles vs. 500 Brand New

#27 What Working And Sitting On The Same Spot For 41 Years Does To The Floor

One other fringe benefit is it’s a good way to see what products and brands know how to pass the test of time. Sadly, a lot of modern products are woefully designed and break down after a few years, if not a few months of use. Lists like this help separate the actually quality items from cheap copies.

#28 Four Leaf Clover My Great-Grandmother Found In 1922 In Her Diary

#29 All The Layers Of Paint On The Berlin Wall

#30 Abandoned Audi TT Quattro Along With A Lot Of Other Abandoned Cars UK

The last decade of mass smartphone use has been a great way for people to document all these interesting and curious findings, to such a degree that there are whole internet groups devoted to it. The “Mildly Interesting” subreddit is one such example. So if found that this list wasn’t enough, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our other list of stuff that time left a mark on and this article about things that got really, really worn down.

#31 This Laminated Paper Sign Has Turned Into A Bag Full Of Water

#32 An Elderly Customer Came In Today With A McDonald's VIP Card

#33 A Stop Sign In My Town Is So Old It's Becoming A Metal Band Logo

#34 My Old Next To My New Clogs

#35 I Found A Car In Toronto Overgrown With Plants, On A Busy Street Parked Beside Other Cars

#36 The Stirring Pattern Formed Over Time In My Coffee Cup

#37 My Dress Shoe Sole Has Worn Out To Make It Look Like It Has An Eye On The Bottom Of It

#38 Finally Got A New Phone Cord At Work

#39 400-Year-Old Wooden Staircase In Prague

#40 The Wall After Countless Swipes With Key Cards

#41 Old vs. New Shopping Cart Wheels

#42 This Door Keypad. Passcode Is 2929

#43 The Spot Where Everyone Stands In This Elevator In Belgium

#44 A Customer At My Work Paid With A Series 1934 $100 Bill

#45 Whiskey Turned Black After 7 Days In A Flask

#46 The Sun Has Changed The Meaning Of This Sign

#47 I Work Near A Pool, And All My Tape 'Grows'

#48 Reinforced Concrete Dissolved By Years Of Dog Urine

#49 I Work At A Whole Animal Butcher Shop And Finally Replaced My Primary Boning Knife After Three Years

#50 I Work In A School That Was Built In 1917. These Are The Stairs From Students Walking On Them For Over A Century

#51 The Door Handle To The Restroom At Work Is Marked By Wedding Rings

#52 New Retainer vs. Old Retainer

#53 After 4 Years Of Wearing This Sweatshirt To Work, A Completely Different Imprint Has Started To Appear Under The Original

#54 Moss Growing On A Sign, But Only The Parts That Illuminate

#55 Look How Thick The Layers Of All These Posters Are On This Lamppost In Berlin, Germany

#56 Same Size, Make And Model Boots, 1 Year Wear And Tear Of Working In A Mine

#57 Old Tape Measure vs. New

#58 My Husband's Decade-Old Computer Chair vs. New One, The Same Model, I Am Suprising Him With

#59 A New Keyboard Cover Just Came In, I'm A Writer With A Bad Habit Of Hard Typing

#60 Found A Go Pro That's Been In The Ocean For Roughly 2 Months, It Still Works

#61 You Can See My Weight Loss Progress In My Work Belt

#62 Asphalt Over Tiles In A Waco, TX Parking Lot

#63 My Vans And My New Vans. These Are The Same Color

#64 The Buttons That Contain The Numbers For This Door Code Are Significantly Faded

#65 This Clock Has Been Around My Office For More Or Less 20 Years. It Is Disintegrating On The Sunny Side

#66 Someone Dropped This Off, Check That Screen Burn. It’s Off

#67 25 Years Of Burn-In On An Old Pacman Arcade Screen

#68 I Left The Key In The Shed Door During A Very Windy Night And The Keyring Wore A Circle Into The Wood

#69 My More Than 10-Year-Old Wallet vs. A New One Of The Exact Same Design

#70 The Well-Worn Groove On This Step At Westminster Abbey, After 800 Or So Years Of Visitors

#71 The Worn-Down Parts On This Statue At Zion National Park

#72 Sink Worn By Years Of Dripping Soap

#73 Store Clerk's Counter

#74 “Don’t You Dare Try To Upsell Me Sir. Just Do The Damn Oil Change”

#75 Nobody Wants A Car Wash

#76 The Staircase On This Ship Where You Can See That The Majority Of People Step Down Left Foot First