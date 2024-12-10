ADVERTISEMENT

The open road can be mundane and uneventful for the most part. But occasionally, you may catch something so interesting that you’d be compelled to take a snapshot

These people did, and they’re sharing these random, attention-grabbing sightings online. Many of the images you’ll see are of peculiar-looking vehicles, chuckle-worthy signs, and motorcycle passengers that may make you question if what you’re seeing is, indeed, real. 

Enjoy scrolling through these photos, and have a few good laughs while you’re at it.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Stopped At A Red Light When Grandma Pulls Up With Her T-Rex Riding Shotty

Dinosaur toy in the passenger seat of a white truck, an interesting thing on the road.

gsqwared Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

This Truck Carrying Nothing But A Toy Dumptruck

Toy dump truck on a flatbed truck, an interesting thing seen on the road.

PinkAnenome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

The Truck In Front Of Us Lined Up Perfectly With The Mountains!

Truck with scenic mountain ad and text, "Where will your après be?" driving on a scenic road under blue sky.

SugmaDoink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

It’s one thing to spot something odd as a passenger and take a photo of it. However, drivers must not take their attention off the road in front of them. Unfortunately, distracted driving is a continuous problem that impacts thousands of lives each year. 

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) classifies three types of distracted driving: visual (taking your eyes off the road), manual (taking your hands off the steering wheel), and cognitive (letting your mind wander while driving).

#4

Passed This On The Highway This Morning

Pink car with mannequin baby in blue outfit riding a kayak on the roof, featuring an interesting sight on the road.

alex123124 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Somebody Drew A Mona Lisa With Dust Accumulated On The Truck Box

Truck with Mona Lisa painting on the road, capturing an interesting sight.

BrianPotato2005 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Spotted In Pennsyltucky

Yellow car on road with upside-down car on roof and motivational text, an interesting roadside sight.

BasilAugust Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

The CDC also provided statistics on distracted driving, including nine deaths from vehicular accidents daily. 3,100 people died in 2019, and that number rose to 3,308 in 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). 
#7

Saw This Driving Down The Highway In East Texas

Person relaxing on a sofa in the back of a moving trailer, captured on the road.

D4dyce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

This Train Car Being Transported Via Highway

Train car being transported on a truck on the highway, showcasing interesting things on the road.

phenols Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Just Passed A Motorcycle Pulling A Casket

Motorcycle towing a coffin along a sunny road, showcasing interesting things on the road.

Catermelonmagoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

More statistics by the CDC reveal that younger drivers are more at risk for distracted driving. Age ranges are between 15 and 20 in fatal crashes, as stats reveal that nine percent of these kids were distracted at the time of the accident. 

Their object of distraction? You guessed it, their mobile phones. A 2019 survey showed that 39% of high school students who drove in the past 30 days either texted or sent emails while behind the wheel at least once.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Coolest Dog In Town

Dog wearing sunglasses in a convertible, captured from a moving car on the road.

RaspberryWhiteClaw13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

My Sil Spotted The Weinermobile Pulled Over On I-95 Today

Hot dog car pulled over by police on the road, surrounded by trees.

THEDONGATOR Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Thomas The Train Kidnapping

Blue train engine being transported on a truck down the highway, providing interesting things on the road.

Deadeye1445 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

The US government has implemented measures to help curb incidents caused by distracted driving. The NHTSA launched a campaign called “Put Away or Pay,” which includes a video that shows the dangers of using one’s phone while driving. 

So the next time you see something peculiar on the road, have a passenger take a photo. Or, at the very least, make sure you’re not on the move.

#13

This Car That Is Covered In Cars I Saw On The Highway Today

Van covered with toy cars driving on the road, showcasing interesting things on the road.

Exa_N0ri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

This Bus Has A Fake Car Crashed Into The Back Of It

Bus with a humorous design on the highway, simulating a cracked window with a car's rear.

monkriss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Chickens Crossing The Road

Chickens crossing a rural road, creating interesting sights on the road.

Grjaryau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

We’d also like to hear from you, readers. Have you ever spotted something so odd while on the road that you had to take a photo of it? Hopefully, you were doing it safely. If so, share those photos in the comments!
#16

Driving A Giant Shopping Cart

Giant shopping cart vehicle labeled "Lowe's" seen on the road, capturing attention with its unusual design.

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

My Parents Snapped This Picture Driving Through Canada

Dog wearing goggles on a motorcycle with a rider, passing a hotel; an interesting thing on the road.

Knife_Ninja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Going Down The Highway In Dallas At About 65mph

SUV on the road carrying a large stack of mattresses tied to the roof, highlighting interesting things seen while driving.

JakeRidesAgain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

This Chicken Car I Saw On The Highway

Car shaped like a chicken on the road, creating an unusual sight for drivers in traffic.

BlackisCat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Saw This Decked Out Car On The Road With A License Plate That Says “Plate”

Decorated car adorned with colorful objects and toys on the road at dusk.

_drumstic_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Safety First

Homemade side mirror with pink plastic frame on a car; creative solution seen on the road.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#22

This Truck Loaded With Uncrated Onions

Truck on highway carrying a load of onions, seen from behind windshield with a turtle toy on the dashboard.

brandmaster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Dog On A Motorcycle In NYC

Dog On A Motorcycle In NYC

TuxedoFloorca Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Huge Respect To This Guy Working At A Construction Site At Highway 7 And 400 Who Helped A Huge Flock Of Geese Cross The Busy Street

Geese crossing a busy intersection with a traffic officer ensuring safety, showcasing interesting things on the road.

strutmcphearson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Dude Has A Different Taste In Cars

Futuristic vehicle with unique pattern spotted on the road, showcasing interesting things on the highway.

PandaBee_Studios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Hang On Woody

Toy figures of astronauts and cowboys hanging on a truck ladder in the rain, an interesting sight on the road.

Anxious_Drummer_7722 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Jesus Christ

Truck on the highway with a face-like appearance on the rear, showcasing interesting things on the road.

GoodWookie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Oops

Blue SUV on the road with a gas hose attached, highlighting interesting travel mishaps.

Kbaker48 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

This Is My Home Town In A Nutshell

Luxury car with "Farm Use" tag on the road, surrounded by traffic.

second_chancer434 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

Today, I Saw Captain America Driving A Motorcycle On The New Jersey Turnpike

Motorcyclist on highway with Captain America shield; an intriguing sight on the road.

Barrister68 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Person Has A Mini Replica Of Their Own Truck In The Bed

Unique truck on the road carrying a smaller replica in its bed, both featuring matching blue and white designs.

datchilidoh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

This Crochet Tire Cover On A Jeep

Crocheted tire cover with colorful patterns spotted on the road.

IwishIwasunique Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Person Is Driving In The Rain While Holding An Umbrella

Red car with an umbrella on a rainy road, following a bus. Interesting things on the road captured in the city.

stinko336 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

These Guys Were Driving Around And Playing Live Music

These Guys Were Driving Around And Playing Live Music

dyke_face Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

This Guy Driving His Miniature Steam Train Round My Local Town

Man rides tiny steam-powered vehicle on road, showcasing interesting things.

Evostance Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

This Guy Towing A Mini Version Of His Car In Ohio

Red vintage van towing a miniature version on a trailer, spotted on the road.

ksmi53 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

This Car Is Decorated With Old Floppy Disks

Car covered in colorful cassette tapes with a Massachusetts license plate, highlighting interesting things on the road.

conandy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

Deers Actually Crossing At A Deer Crossing Sign

Deer crossing a road, with cars approaching, illustrating interesting things on the road.

aadair86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I Saw Batman While Sitting In Traffic

Unique Batmobile-style car on the road, seen through side and rear views.

DogeDoRight Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Just One More Sack Mate

Overloaded truck carrying large bags down the road, showcasing interesting things on the road with urban buildings in background.

Lesteri3174 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Saw This On The Road Tonight And Thought This Jeep Belongs Here

Unusual car shaped like a smiling green creature spotted on the road, showcasing interesting things on a drive.

jcsenka420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Red Light

A car with a lifelike cougar head out the window, an interesting sight on the road.

brainfog88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Just Drove Past This On The Highway

Giant rabbit costume driving a convertible spotted on the road, showcasing interesting things on the road.

mazatx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Met This Mobile Toaster On The Road Today

A van on the road with giant toast on its roof, resembling a toaster.

sailZup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

A Parrot On A Guy's Shoulder While Riding A Motorcycle

Man on a motorcycle with a large parrot on his shoulder, creating an interesting scene on the road.

The_Glitched_Guy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

This Truck Is Hauling Tires That Are Wider Than The Truck

Massive tires on a truck trailer pass a startled driver, an example of interesting things on the road.

benjamincanfly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

I Think This Guy Wins Halloween. Cruising Down The Road At 50 Miles An Hour

Person in a Flintstones-themed vehicle driving on a road, showcasing interesting things on the road.

rickyh7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

I Found The Guy From Those Weird Math Problems We Had As Kids

Pickup truck loaded with various fruits including watermelons on the road.

DismalDude77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

All-White Fleet Of Cars At An Intersection

Cars lined up at a traffic light on the road, with trees in the background and a cloudy sky above.

YourMateFelix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Offline People Must Be So Confused

Highway sign in Jackson, MS reads "Safe Driving is Very Demure, Very Mindful," capturing interesting things on the road.

justdarnecia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

This Trucks Shadow Says "Hi"

Truck carrying a wrapped item in traffic on a tree-lined road, showcasing interesting things on the road.

Hadouken617 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Driving Down The Highway When... UFO?

UFO-shaped vehicle on highway, showcasing interesting things on the road.

BuffaloBradley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Saw A Person On The Highway Who Fastened A Mask To The Corner Of Their Headrest

Saw A Person On The Highway Who Fastened A Mask To The Corner Of Their Headrest

The_Pocono Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Imagine This Thing Going 70 Down The Highway

Unique car with massive wheels spotted on the road.

lTIGERREGITl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Spotted Yesterday

Yellow banana-shaped car on the road, surrounded by regular vehicles, with green trees in the background.

Exvertist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Saw This On The Highway While At Work. Dunno If I Love Or Hate The Exhaust Pipe

Pink convertible with heart-shaped exhaust driving on highway, showcasing interesting things on the road.

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Saw This Hot-Rod Hot-Dog On The Highway Yesterday

Hot dog-shaped vehicle driving on a snowy road, an interesting thing spotted on the road.

rusty317 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Car Accident Results In Toilet Paper All Over The Highway

People picking up scattered toilet paper on the roadside near a parked car, highlighting interesting things on the road.

TheLastOfUsAll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

This L.l. Bean Boot Truck I Saw On The Highway

Novelty shoe-shaped vehicle driving on the highway, showcasing interesting things on the road.

DeidrePozzi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Couldn’t Help But Share A Picture Today Of This Ride

Lifted truck with oversized tires driving on the highway, capturing interesting things on the road.

kampagnepapi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Objects In Mirror Are Stranger Than They Appear

Unusual vehicle on the road, resembling a futuristic design, driving on a clear day.

edgarcia59 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Mobile Home? (State Farm Insurance Advertising)

Truck carrying a small house with chimney on road, showcasing interesting things while driving.

DanfieldAutomation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Every Car Is A Different Color At A Random Intersection

Colorful cars lined up at intersection with lush green trees, showcasing interesting things on the road.

ketchup-lover Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

This Guy Turned His Jet Ski Into A Motorcycle

Man riding a modified jet ski on the road, an interesting thing spotted at an intersection under a clear blue sky.

themilkmaan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

I Was Completely Surrounded By UPS Trucks Yesterday

UPS delivery trucks surrounding a car, illustrating interesting things on the road.

Cranjesmcbasketball1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

This Boeing Trailer Was So Long, The Tail End Had Its Own Driver/Operator

Oversize load on highway, interesting sight with large covered equipment on a truck, flanked by regular traffic.

soccerdadak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Saw This Spongebob Car When I Was Stopped At A Red Light

Colorful car decorated with cartoon characters spotted on the road.

bowblow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

I Saw Ronald McDonald's Shoe Going Down The Highway

Giant shoe-shaped car on a trailer, spotted on the road under a clear blue sky.

guitarlisa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

This Guy Passed Me On The Highway Today. Pretty Unique, I'll Give Him That

Red car on foggy road with playful taillights reading "LOL RUN," a quirky sight seen while driving.

Antistis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Saw This Food Truck On The Highway Today. I Really Wanted To Follow Them

Food truck with cosmic bacon art and slogan, "Let There Be Bacon," driving on the road.

Sarcasma19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!