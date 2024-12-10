Enjoy scrolling through these photos, and have a few good laughs while you’re at it.

#1 Stopped At A Red Light When Grandma Pulls Up With Her T-Rex Riding Shotty Share icon

#2 This Truck Carrying Nothing But A Toy Dumptruck Share icon

#3 The Truck In Front Of Us Lined Up Perfectly With The Mountains! Share icon

It’s one thing to spot something odd as a passenger and take a photo of it. However, drivers must not take their attention off the road in front of them. Unfortunately, distracted driving is a continuous problem that impacts thousands of lives each year. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) classifies three types of distracted driving: visual (taking your eyes off the road), manual (taking your hands off the steering wheel), and cognitive (letting your mind wander while driving).

#4 Passed This On The Highway This Morning Share icon

#5 Somebody Drew A Mona Lisa With Dust Accumulated On The Truck Box Share icon

#6 Spotted In Pennsyltucky Share icon

The CDC also provided statistics on distracted driving, including nine deaths from vehicular accidents daily. 3,100 people died in 2019, and that number rose to 3,308 in 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

#7 Saw This Driving Down The Highway In East Texas Share icon

#8 This Train Car Being Transported Via Highway Share icon

#9 Just Passed A Motorcycle Pulling A Casket Share icon

More statistics by the CDC reveal that younger drivers are more at risk for distracted driving. Age ranges are between 15 and 20 in fatal crashes, as stats reveal that nine percent of these kids were distracted at the time of the accident. Their object of distraction? You guessed it, their mobile phones. A 2019 survey showed that 39% of high school students who drove in the past 30 days either texted or sent emails while behind the wheel at least once. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Coolest Dog In Town Share icon

#11 My Sil Spotted The Weinermobile Pulled Over On I-95 Today Share icon

#12 Thomas The Train Kidnapping Share icon

The US government has implemented measures to help curb incidents caused by distracted driving. The NHTSA launched a campaign called “Put Away or Pay,” which includes a video that shows the dangers of using one’s phone while driving. So the next time you see something peculiar on the road, have a passenger take a photo. Or, at the very least, make sure you’re not on the move.

#13 This Car That Is Covered In Cars I Saw On The Highway Today Share icon

#14 This Bus Has A Fake Car Crashed Into The Back Of It Share icon

#15 Chickens Crossing The Road Share icon

#16 Driving A Giant Shopping Cart Share icon

#17 My Parents Snapped This Picture Driving Through Canada Share icon

#18 Going Down The Highway In Dallas At About 65mph Share icon

#19 This Chicken Car I Saw On The Highway Share icon

#20 Saw This Decked Out Car On The Road With A License Plate That Says “Plate” Share icon

#21 Safety First Share icon

#22 This Truck Loaded With Uncrated Onions Share icon

#23 Dog On A Motorcycle In NYC Share icon

#24 Huge Respect To This Guy Working At A Construction Site At Highway 7 And 400 Who Helped A Huge Flock Of Geese Cross The Busy Street Share icon

#25 Dude Has A Different Taste In Cars Share icon

#26 Hang On Woody Share icon

#27 Jesus Christ Share icon

#28 Oops Share icon

#29 This Is My Home Town In A Nutshell Share icon

#30 Today, I Saw Captain America Driving A Motorcycle On The New Jersey Turnpike Share icon

#31 Person Has A Mini Replica Of Their Own Truck In The Bed Share icon

#32 This Crochet Tire Cover On A Jeep Share icon

#33 This Person Is Driving In The Rain While Holding An Umbrella Share icon

#34 These Guys Were Driving Around And Playing Live Music Share icon

#35 This Guy Driving His Miniature Steam Train Round My Local Town Share icon

#36 This Guy Towing A Mini Version Of His Car In Ohio Share icon

#37 This Car Is Decorated With Old Floppy Disks Share icon

#38 Deers Actually Crossing At A Deer Crossing Sign Share icon

#39 I Saw Batman While Sitting In Traffic Share icon

#40 Just One More Sack Mate Share icon

#41 Saw This On The Road Tonight And Thought This Jeep Belongs Here Share icon

#42 Red Light Share icon

#43 Just Drove Past This On The Highway Share icon

#44 Met This Mobile Toaster On The Road Today Share icon

#45 A Parrot On A Guy's Shoulder While Riding A Motorcycle Share icon

#46 This Truck Is Hauling Tires That Are Wider Than The Truck Share icon

#47 I Think This Guy Wins Halloween. Cruising Down The Road At 50 Miles An Hour Share icon

#48 I Found The Guy From Those Weird Math Problems We Had As Kids Share icon

#49 All-White Fleet Of Cars At An Intersection Share icon

#50 Offline People Must Be So Confused Share icon

#51 This Trucks Shadow Says "Hi" Share icon

#52 Driving Down The Highway When... UFO? Share icon

#53 Saw A Person On The Highway Who Fastened A Mask To The Corner Of Their Headrest Share icon

#54 Imagine This Thing Going 70 Down The Highway Share icon

#55 Spotted Yesterday Share icon

#56 Saw This On The Highway While At Work. Dunno If I Love Or Hate The Exhaust Pipe Share icon

#57 Saw This Hot-Rod Hot-Dog On The Highway Yesterday Share icon

#58 Car Accident Results In Toilet Paper All Over The Highway Share icon

#59 This L.l. Bean Boot Truck I Saw On The Highway Share icon

#60 Couldn’t Help But Share A Picture Today Of This Ride Share icon

#61 Objects In Mirror Are Stranger Than They Appear Share icon

#62 Mobile Home? (State Farm Insurance Advertising) Share icon

#63 Every Car Is A Different Color At A Random Intersection Share icon

#64 This Guy Turned His Jet Ski Into A Motorcycle Share icon

#65 I Was Completely Surrounded By UPS Trucks Yesterday Share icon

#66 This Boeing Trailer Was So Long, The Tail End Had Its Own Driver/Operator Share icon

#67 Saw This Spongebob Car When I Was Stopped At A Red Light Share icon

#68 I Saw Ronald McDonald's Shoe Going Down The Highway Share icon

#69 This Guy Passed Me On The Highway Today. Pretty Unique, I'll Give Him That Share icon