Say what you want, but on any given day, the open roads around the world can serve as the backdrop for the most unpredictable and humorous scenes you might witness. Take, for instance, the spectacle of a man confidently "parking" his cow next to a local McDonald's. Not your average vehicle, but hey, it's eco-friendly transportation! Or how about peeking into the car beside you at a stoplight, only to find the driver nonchalantly holding a sneaker in his mouth? Perhaps it's a bold fashion statement, or maybe he's just a very literal follower of the "taste in shoes" concept.

Oooh, and just when you think you've seen it all, brace yourself as a massive pirate ship rolls majestically down the road in your neighborhood. It's a sight that could give even Captain Jack Sparrow a run for his money, complete with an enthusiastic crew of pirates shouting "Arrr!" at bewildered pedestrians. These are just a few of the examples you will see in this post, Pandas, so buckle up, the ride is wild to say the least!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Pitbull Pulled Out His Teddy To Show It To The Dog Of The Other Car

This Pitbull Pulled Out His Teddy To Show It To The Dog Of The Other Car

Report

29points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This photo pops up a lot here, but it's always nice to look at. 😊

0
0points
reply
#2

There Was A Massive Pirate Ship Driving Around My Neighborhood

There Was A Massive Pirate Ship Driving Around My Neighborhood

ceqwz Report

26points
POST
#3

This Person Riding A Cow Though The McDonald's Drive-Thru

This Person Riding A Cow Though The McDonald's Drive-Thru

Ohnobros111 Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#4

While Driving, I Saw A Man With A Shoe In His Mouth

While Driving, I Saw A Man With A Shoe In His Mouth

mcnugglet Report

26points
POST
Nurichwersonst
Nurichwersonst
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anger management. 🤷‍♀️

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

The Sun Hit This Freshly-Paved Tarmac Just Right And Made A Real-Life Rainbow Road Through Polarized Lenses

The Sun Hit This Freshly-Paved Tarmac Just Right And Made A Real-Life Rainbow Road Through Polarized Lenses

kenziemonsterrawr Report

25points
POST
CouchChihuahua
CouchChihuahua
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg this reminds me of the super mario kart map on the nintendo 3ds. Dang the nostalgia just hit me hard

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

In The Drive-Thru Today

In The Drive-Thru Today

Ok_Extension5535 Report

25points
POST
#7

As A Driver, I Agree With His Argument

As A Driver, I Agree With His Argument

reddit.com Report

24points
POST
#8

Three Deloreans Driving In A Row

Three Deloreans Driving In A Row

Itsnottuna Report

24points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the same Delorean, two of them are from the future, travelled back just to make this drive.

4
4points
reply
#9

Saw This Bananamobile On The Highway

Saw This Bananamobile On The Highway

Big-Neck Report

23points
POST
#10

Do Idiots On Motorcycles Count?

Do Idiots On Motorcycles Count?

Dr_Zol_Epstein_III Report

23points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't help but trying to imagine what happens when he gets oncoming traffic on both sides 🤭 (yes, I know it's highly unlikely)

0
0points
reply
View more comments

#11

Florida Man

Florida Man

_johnald_ Report

23points
POST
CouchChihuahua
CouchChihuahua
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If he made it waterproof he would have a jetskicarmobile

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

The Way This Truck Is Painted To Look Like It's Open

The Way This Truck Is Painted To Look Like It's Open

FreddiePrinzeJr4Life Report

23points
POST
CouchChihuahua
CouchChihuahua
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol imagine a robber tryna rob the truck and he walks into the back of it

1
1point
reply
#13

This Is Still One Of My Favorite Things I’ve Witnessed On The Highway

This Is Still One Of My Favorite Things I’ve Witnessed On The Highway

SilverOwl321 Report

23points
POST
#14

The Car I Designed In 3rd Grade Has Finally Made It Into Production

The Car I Designed In 3rd Grade Has Finally Made It Into Production

dennisonb Report

23points
POST
#15

Moving Day

Moving Day

d0ppelgangr2 Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#16

Toaster Car

Toaster Car

radioheadbabe Report

22points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bet the toaster goes wrong soon, it is made in the USA.

0
0points
reply
#17

I Passed "The Nut Mobile" Today While Driving

I Passed "The Nut Mobile" Today While Driving

Ambulldogmama Report

22points
POST
#18

There’s A Town In Massachusetts Called Sandwich And Their Cop Cars Read “Sandwich Police”

There’s A Town In Massachusetts Called Sandwich And Their Cop Cars Read “Sandwich Police”

Artistic-Confection7 Report

21points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Sir, put the bacon on AFTER the lettuce, we do not allow LBT sandwiches around here."

0
0points
reply
#19

Pspspsps

Pspspsps

ginapsallidas Report

21points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please please please let it be parked next to a Puma or Cougar or even a Kuga

0
0points
reply
#20

This Car Covered In Nickels

This Car Covered In Nickels

pacexmaker Report

21points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, I want my nickel back (yes, I'll see myself out)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

A Chicken Is Literally Crossing The Road

A Chicken Is Literally Crossing The Road

dgevxn Report

21points
POST
#22

Saw This Guy Playing A Recorder While Driving His Fiat On The Highway

Saw This Guy Playing A Recorder While Driving His Fiat On The Highway

schottslc Report

21points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He doesn't seem to be moving, practicing his music in a traffic jam maybe?

1
1point
reply
#23

Saw This While On The Highway

Saw This While On The Highway

the_agentpickles Report

21points
POST
#24

Drove By These Guys The Other Day

Drove By These Guys The Other Day

NismoJase Report

21points
POST
#25

I Knew It Was Trouble When They Drove By

I Knew It Was Trouble When They Drove By

MadDongTannen Report

21points
POST
#26

Who Needs A Moving Truck

Who Needs A Moving Truck

RealPinchersKorean Report

20points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"And here we see the elusive wild trampoline being transported in a precarious way"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

This Guy Has A Skeleton In His Passenger Seat

This Guy Has A Skeleton In His Passenger Seat

The____Wizrd Report

20points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is a nice Barracuda

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#28

Broken Window Resolution

Broken Window Resolution

IndrawnCliff442 Report

20points
POST
#29

Drove Behind Them For 30 Minutes

Drove Behind Them For 30 Minutes

blacknmap Report

20points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And another entry for the Darwin Award, why women live longer than man-category

1
1point
reply
#30

Drove By A Helicopter Wrapped In Plastic This Morning

Drove By A Helicopter Wrapped In Plastic This Morning

cantread4content007 Report

20points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you know it is a helicopter?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#31

Sitting At A Red Light When A Peregrine Falcon Landed On The Hood Of My Car

Sitting At A Red Light When A Peregrine Falcon Landed On The Hood Of My Car

Astrofluke Report

20points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Drop us off at the KFC please mate!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

The Way You Can See The Truck Through These Pipes

The Way You Can See The Truck Through These Pipes

wiegandster Report

20points
POST
#33

A Tiny House On A Trailer On The Highway This Afternoon

A Tiny House On A Trailer On The Highway This Afternoon

Johnny_Carcinogenic Report

20points
POST
#34

This Guy Driving An Old Style Race Car Around My Town. He Has The Correct Clothes On And Everything

This Guy Driving An Old Style Race Car Around My Town. He Has The Correct Clothes On And Everything

khnnhk Report

20points
POST
#35

A Creepy Biden Mannequin Bound And Gagged On A Car In Texas

A Creepy Biden Mannequin Bound And Gagged On A Car In Texas

Easy_senpai Report

20points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Biden doll is not the creepy part.

1
1point
reply
#36

This Ice Cream Cone Rolling Down The Road

This Ice Cream Cone Rolling Down The Road

tburns1469 Report

19points
POST
#37

Saw This “Upside Down” Truck On The Highway A Few Years Ago

Saw This “Upside Down” Truck On The Highway A Few Years Ago

thestorysoclose Report

19points
POST
#38

A Car Designed As The Dumb And Dumber Van That Went Through My Chic-Fil-A Drive-Through

A Car Designed As The Dumb And Dumber Van That Went Through My Chic-Fil-A Drive-Through

Ryanfunroe Report

19points
POST
#39

I Found Someone Driving A Home-Made Limo In Virginia

I Found Someone Driving A Home-Made Limo In Virginia

JStahlman Report

19points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't they have a general periodic inspection they have to pass?

0
0points
reply
#40

This Car I Saw On The Highway Today

This Car I Saw On The Highway Today

Exa_N0ri Report

19points
POST
#41

That Time I Was At The McDonald’s Drive-Through And Got Side-Eyed By A Dog In A Backpack

That Time I Was At The McDonald’s Drive-Through And Got Side-Eyed By A Dog In A Backpack

macabrejaguar Report

19points
POST
#42

Love Knows No Bounds And Doesn't Care About The Highway Code

Love Knows No Bounds And Doesn't Care About The Highway Code

SonnyWade Report

19points
POST
#43

Saw This Guy On The Highway Yesterday

Saw This Guy On The Highway Yesterday

sambran414 Report

19points
POST
#44

Sears Tower. Banana For Scale

Sears Tower. Banana For Scale

DorShow Report

19points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need a banana for that banana

0
0points
reply
#45

Drove Behind A Van Today With The Warning "Blind Man Driving"

Drove Behind A Van Today With The Warning "Blind Man Driving"

i_need_coffee_ Report

19points
POST
#46

This Had All My Attention On The Drive Home From Work

This Had All My Attention On The Drive Home From Work

Fptmike Report

19points
POST
#47

This Guy Driving Around With His Pet Iguana

This Guy Driving Around With His Pet Iguana

Cameronb102697 Report

19points
POST
#48

Biker Casually Wearing Two Katanas On His Back (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Biker Casually Wearing Two Katanas On His Back (Tel Aviv, Israel)

RonaldGolden Report

19points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Deadpool on his day off?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#49

Cattle Dogs Being Transported Under The Herd

Cattle Dogs Being Transported Under The Herd

lizjeann Report

19points
POST
#50

This Land Rover Has A Working Clock On Its Rear

This Land Rover Has A Working Clock On Its Rear

reddit.com Report

18points
POST
#51

Yesterday I Managed To Witness The Rare And Miraculous Birth Of A Seasonal Reindeer Vehicle While Waiting At A Red Light

Yesterday I Managed To Witness The Rare And Miraculous Birth Of A Seasonal Reindeer Vehicle While Waiting At A Red Light

360inMotion Report

18points
POST
#52

When You Gotta Get Somewhere No Matter What

When You Gotta Get Somewhere No Matter What

rto0057 Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#53

In Case You Need To Connect While On The Road

In Case You Need To Connect While On The Road

skywalker3165 Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#54

I Saw This Car Today

I Saw This Car Today

A1rightyTh3n Report

18points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Paint it in 6 different coloured squares, 9 squares each side

0
0points
reply
#55

Spotted An Old School Bat Mobile On The Road

Spotted An Old School Bat Mobile On The Road

Yurrrr__Brooklyn347 Report

18points
POST
#56

This Driver Has Woody And Buzz Hanging Off Their Truck

This Driver Has Woody And Buzz Hanging Off Their Truck

thatguywhojunk Report

18points
POST
#57

I Was Waiting At The Red Light And Realized That I Was Surrounded With All White Cars

I Was Waiting At The Red Light And Realized That I Was Surrounded With All White Cars

maxistellar Report

18points
POST
#58

Found The Mystery Machine While On The Road Today

Found The Mystery Machine While On The Road Today

mycatnolikeme Report

18points
POST
#59

Ready For The Highway

Ready For The Highway

sheavill Report

18points
POST
#60

Just Passed Jay Leno Driving A Steam Powered Car Near The Burbank Airport

Just Passed Jay Leno Driving A Steam Powered Car Near The Burbank Airport

Badfish1060 Report

18points
POST
#61

This Truck I Was Driving Behind On My Way Home Dragging Another Truck Facing Me

This Truck I Was Driving Behind On My Way Home Dragging Another Truck Facing Me

babyim Report

18points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fun sight to wake a passenger up to

0
0points
reply
#62

The Car I Was Behind Was Almost The Same As The Toy One I Keep On My Dash

The Car I Was Behind Was Almost The Same As The Toy One I Keep On My Dash

NiallSeamistWay Report

18points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Drove Next To The Wiener Mobile Today

Drove Next To The Wiener Mobile Today

Jzimm25 Report

18points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pfft, my Wiener Mobile is bigger than his.

1
1point
reply
#64

Blue Angel Being Hauled On The I90 Outside Of Seattle

Blue Angel Being Hauled On The I90 Outside Of Seattle

evancd Report

17points
POST
#65

This Jurassic Park Jeep I Spotted On My Way To Work

This Jurassic Park Jeep I Spotted On My Way To Work

TheYoungGriffin Report

17points
POST
#66

Was Driving Through Town And Ended Up Behind This Garbage Truck With A Paint Job Showing Stacks Of Money

Was Driving Through Town And Ended Up Behind This Garbage Truck With A Paint Job Showing Stacks Of Money

iDurtyDan Report

17points
POST
#67

Somehow Ended Up Behind These 2 Cars At The Same Location A Couple Of Days Apart

Somehow Ended Up Behind These 2 Cars At The Same Location A Couple Of Days Apart

duckduckbananas Report

17points
POST