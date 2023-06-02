122 Pictures Of The Weirdest Things People Saw On The Road (New Pics)
Say what you want, but on any given day, the open roads around the world can serve as the backdrop for the most unpredictable and humorous scenes you might witness. Take, for instance, the spectacle of a man confidently "parking" his cow next to a local McDonald's. Not your average vehicle, but hey, it's eco-friendly transportation! Or how about peeking into the car beside you at a stoplight, only to find the driver nonchalantly holding a sneaker in his mouth? Perhaps it's a bold fashion statement, or maybe he's just a very literal follower of the "taste in shoes" concept.
Oooh, and just when you think you've seen it all, brace yourself as a massive pirate ship rolls majestically down the road in your neighborhood. It's a sight that could give even Captain Jack Sparrow a run for his money, complete with an enthusiastic crew of pirates shouting "Arrr!" at bewildered pedestrians. These are just a few of the examples you will see in this post, Pandas, so buckle up, the ride is wild to say the least!
This Pitbull Pulled Out His Teddy To Show It To The Dog Of The Other Car
There Was A Massive Pirate Ship Driving Around My Neighborhood
This Person Riding A Cow Though The McDonald's Drive-Thru
While Driving, I Saw A Man With A Shoe In His Mouth
The Sun Hit This Freshly-Paved Tarmac Just Right And Made A Real-Life Rainbow Road Through Polarized Lenses
Omg this reminds me of the super mario kart map on the nintendo 3ds. Dang the nostalgia just hit me hard
In The Drive-Thru Today
As A Driver, I Agree With His Argument
Three Deloreans Driving In A Row
It's the same Delorean, two of them are from the future, travelled back just to make this drive.
Saw This Bananamobile On The Highway
Do Idiots On Motorcycles Count?
Florida Man
If he made it waterproof he would have a jetskicarmobile
The Way This Truck Is Painted To Look Like It's Open
lol imagine a robber tryna rob the truck and he walks into the back of it
This Is Still One Of My Favorite Things I’ve Witnessed On The Highway
The Car I Designed In 3rd Grade Has Finally Made It Into Production
Moving Day
Toaster Car
Bet the toaster goes wrong soon, it is made in the USA.
I Passed "The Nut Mobile" Today While Driving
There’s A Town In Massachusetts Called Sandwich And Their Cop Cars Read “Sandwich Police”
"Sir, put the bacon on AFTER the lettuce, we do not allow LBT sandwiches around here."
Pspspsps
Please please please let it be parked next to a Puma or Cougar or even a Kuga
This Car Covered In Nickels
A Chicken Is Literally Crossing The Road
Saw This Guy Playing A Recorder While Driving His Fiat On The Highway
Saw This While On The Highway
Drove By These Guys The Other Day
I Knew It Was Trouble When They Drove By
Who Needs A Moving Truck
This Guy Has A Skeleton In His Passenger Seat
Broken Window Resolution
Drove Behind Them For 30 Minutes
Drove By A Helicopter Wrapped In Plastic This Morning
Sitting At A Red Light When A Peregrine Falcon Landed On The Hood Of My Car
The Way You Can See The Truck Through These Pipes
A Tiny House On A Trailer On The Highway This Afternoon
This Guy Driving An Old Style Race Car Around My Town. He Has The Correct Clothes On And Everything
A Creepy Biden Mannequin Bound And Gagged On A Car In Texas
This Ice Cream Cone Rolling Down The Road
Saw This “Upside Down” Truck On The Highway A Few Years Ago
A Car Designed As The Dumb And Dumber Van That Went Through My Chic-Fil-A Drive-Through
I Found Someone Driving A Home-Made Limo In Virginia
This Car I Saw On The Highway Today
That Time I Was At The McDonald’s Drive-Through And Got Side-Eyed By A Dog In A Backpack
Love Knows No Bounds And Doesn't Care About The Highway Code
Saw This Guy On The Highway Yesterday
Sears Tower. Banana For Scale
Drove Behind A Van Today With The Warning "Blind Man Driving"
This Had All My Attention On The Drive Home From Work
This Guy Driving Around With His Pet Iguana
Biker Casually Wearing Two Katanas On His Back (Tel Aviv, Israel)
Cattle Dogs Being Transported Under The Herd
This Land Rover Has A Working Clock On Its Rear
Yesterday I Managed To Witness The Rare And Miraculous Birth Of A Seasonal Reindeer Vehicle While Waiting At A Red Light
When You Gotta Get Somewhere No Matter What
In Case You Need To Connect While On The Road
I Saw This Car Today
Paint it in 6 different coloured squares, 9 squares each side