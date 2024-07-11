ADVERTISEMENT

All rules cease to exist the moment you step foot in an airport. Dressing like Lord Farquaad to catch a flight? No biggie. Chowing down on your third beer at 7 AM? Totally acceptable. Bringing a pizza box as your carry-on? Go ahead, you legend. 

Don’t believe us? Just take a look at all of the strangest moments captured in airports that we at Bored Panda gathered from the depths of the internet. Be prepared to take off on a bizarre adventure, and don’t forget to share your thoughts on it down below!

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with an experienced traveler and blogger, Apeksha Shah, who kindly agreed to share the weird moments she witnessed while trying to catch a flight.

#1

Workers At Prague Airport Having Fun

Workers At Prague Airport Having Fun

malickyberanek Report

#2

Airport Raccoon

Airport Raccoon

uxsmith Report

#3

Denver Airport Mocking Conspiracy Theorists

Denver Airport Mocking Conspiracy Theorists

PleasedTaco43 Report

cindyjbrick
Cindy Brick
Cindy Brick
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They forgot to mention Bigfoot! He/she is supposed to be wandering around the luggage tunnels, too...

Experienced traveler and blogger who has visited 39 countries, Apeksha Shah, tells Bored Panda, “Airport antics start from literally checking in till baggage collection. Some small classic scenarios that I usually encounter would be someone trying to fit an oversized suitcase into an overhead bin meant for a bag half its size, much to the amusement of fellow passengers.”

A more extremely bizarre moment she recalls is a person falling onto a conveyor belt and being unable to get out. “Also, an airport is a place where people are usually either too dressed up or are literally in their pajamas, directly from their beds. I have encountered people literally carrying inflatable dinosaurs along, dressing up like superheroes or anime characters - these sights are not frequent,” she shared with us.
#4

This Pilot Was Flying His Retirement Flight And Wanted To Look Special And He Did

This Pilot Was Flying His Retirement Flight And Wanted To Look Special And He Did

atlcollie Report

#5

The Best Thing To Happen In An Airport, Ever

The Best Thing To Happen In An Airport, Ever

Silliosophical Report

#6

The Best Way To Never Lose Luggage

The Best Way To Never Lose Luggage

jew3lr0se Report

Incidents that she sees happening more frequently are often due to language barriers, “sometimes very hilarious, and which even get chaotic at times.”

According to Apeksha, immigration also seems to result in comical situations. “Failure of a person to understand the immigration process, like scanning of passport and thumb impressions, actually led to an immigration officer literally leaving his place and guiding the person through, which was quite amusing and somewhat comical with the reactions and expressions from the officer.”

She adds, “People have been found sleeping in creative places, one that I encountered was curled up on the floor under the seats in an airport."
#7

Buffalo Airport Hires Service Dogs For Passengers To Pet. 13/10 Would Pet Again

Buffalo Airport Hires Service Dogs For Passengers To Pet. 13/10 Would Pet Again

flutensarah Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would definitely help pass the waiting time away

#8

Someone Checked In A Stick At The Airport

Someone Checked In A Stick At The Airport

future_lard Report

#9

Who Is This Dude?

Who Is This Dude?

Rupertii Report

When asked why she thinks such bizarre moments are often witnessed at airports, the need for public attention was the first reason she mentioned. “Also, we cannot deny the fact that the anonymity where people are surrounded by strangers they likely won't see again, can encourage them to dress up like this, as airports have relaxed social norms. 

Thirdly, I feel people travel through different time zones. So the disrupted routine of a traveler's internal clock might be the reason for drinking at 7 am. Additionally, many people feel stressed by air travel. The primary reasons are adhering to tight schedules, enduring long waits, and navigating through securities and customs.”
#10

A Sign Outside An Airport In Helsinki, Finland

A Sign Outside An Airport In Helsinki, Finland

avaltone Report

#11

Flying Is Rarely Fun, But These Two Strangers Put A Smile On My Face For Our 6 AM Flight

Flying Is Rarely Fun, But These Two Strangers Put A Smile On My Face For Our 6 AM Flight

jmvw12v Report

#12

Atlanta International Airport Ad. Thanks For The Anxiety

Atlanta International Airport Ad. Thanks For The Anxiety

Techfuture2 Report

Despite all these struggles, she believes that weird airport antics definitely make the airport a fun place to be. “Watching people amidst the hustle and bustle of travel has a quirky charm, and there's always room for a bit of laughter and human connection. These lighthearted moments might also give a routine break to the staff, making the atmosphere more free and light.”
#13

All Shapes Welcome At The Jacksonville Airport Bathroom

All Shapes Welcome At The Jacksonville Airport Bathroom

vull Report

#14

My Dad Bumped Into His Doppelganger At The Airport In Newark

My Dad Bumped Into His Doppelganger At The Airport In Newark

notevenbro Report

#15

I Think They Are Recording Us, Bremen Airport

I Think They Are Recording Us, Bremen Airport

El_Kurgan_Alas Report

Even though some airport weirdness can brighten the day of any traveler or staff member, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reminds us that it can sometimes become a threat to our safety. In 2022, the organization released a video listing the top 10 most bizarre catches of the year that people tried to smuggle through security.

In the honorable tenth place are crutches stuffed with soiled banknotes. They were discovered by agents at El Paso International Airport in Texas. “It's hard to imagine someone thinking this idea did not stink,” the TSA said in the video.
#16

When Someone Takes "Sleeping At The Airport" To A Whole New Level

When Someone Takes "Sleeping At The Airport" To A Whole New Level

Subtle_brags Report

#17

This Sofa In Stockholm Airport That Looks Like A Baggage Carousel With "Suitcase" Cushions

This Sofa In Stockholm Airport That Looks Like A Baggage Carousel With "Suitcase" Cushions

Svengelska1990 Report

#18

Flight To Cancun Was Delayed After 3 Hours For Plane Issues. Everyone Is Angry. This Guy Just Gets On The Floor And Plays Cars With His Son. I Can't Be Mad Anymore

Flight To Cancun Was Delayed After 3 Hours For Plane Issues. Everyone Is Angry. This Guy Just Gets On The Floor And Plays Cars With His Son. I Can't Be Mad Anymore

Alkap0wn Report

The ninth catch was an inert grenade (one that doesn’t explode) at General Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin. Before it was discovered to be an imitation, the bomb squad was called in for help. The passenger said in a statement at the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office that he had purchased it at an air show. 

The eighth peculiar find was three electric cattle prods (sticks used to make livestock move by striking or poking them) packed inside a carry-on guitar case at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. TSA’s spokesperson said he was allowed to relocate them in a checked bag, however, passengers definitely can’t carry such items into an aircraft’s cabin.
#19

Two Stalls, One Roll. I Guess DFW Airport Wants Me To Fight This Guy

Two Stalls, One Roll. I Guess DFW Airport Wants Me To Fight This Guy

defineyoursound Report

#20

Dude Going Through Airport Security Had 2 Pizzas As Carry-Ons

Dude Going Through Airport Security Had 2 Pizzas As Carry-Ons

2000SK Report

gyimesi-mark-2357
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh really, but I can't bring 100 ml of water through security

#21

Maybe The Whole World Just Needs A Few Airport Beers

Maybe The Whole World Just Needs A Few Airport Beers

j_legweak Report

The next one was a firearm stashed inside a PlayStation console. The agent who found it noticed it in an odd X-ray picture. “This isn’t a game…” wrote TSA on their Instagram account. “Our officers at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport powered down this passenger’s poor packing choice. It’s never an idea rated E for everyone to pack firearm parts or guns in a carry-on bag.”

They also noted, ”Without going into graphic detail, gun parts, firearms, and ammunition must be placed in checked bags. You’ll control your travel destiny by declaring these items with your airline and ensuring they are packaged properly.”

#22

Things Not To Try And Take Through Newcastle International Airport Security, Number 1: Sword

Things Not To Try And Take Through Newcastle International Airport Security, Number 1: Sword

Chipfatbob Report

#23

A Friend Of Mine Saw This Traveler And His Falcons At Doha Airport In Qatar

A Friend Of Mine Saw This Traveler And His Falcons At Doha Airport In Qatar

MyNameIsntPatrick Report

annikperrot
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those birds have probably been captured by poachers/egg-thieves somewhere and sold for à lot of $$$$$. There's an ongoing traffic to the Gulf countries.

#24

Not Getting The Coronavirus. Spotted At The Atlanta Airport

Not Getting The Coronavirus. Spotted At The Atlanta Airport

hbts2002 Report

From fifth to second place, the list is occupied by weapons concealed inside various objects. A knife was hidden in a laptop at Richmond International Airport. Meanwhile, several firearms were stashed in medical arm sling, jars of peanut butter, and even a raw chicken. The former discovery was made in November, nearing Thanksgiving, which prompted TSA agents to write about it in a pun-filled post

“The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving. For us, it’s a time to be thankful that our officers are always working around the cluck to keep you safe. Take for instance this “hen you believe it?” find at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 

We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. This idea wasn’t even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised. The only roast happening here is this poor packing choice!”
#25

New Zealand Airport

New Zealand Airport

extrafarts44 Report

#26

When Benches Are Too Hard To Sleep On At The Airport

When Benches Are Too Hard To Sleep On At The Airport

gilear Report

#27

Airport Breastfeeding Suite Uses 8008 As A Passcode

Airport Breastfeeding Suite Uses 8008 As A Passcode

kayliemarie Report

Can you guess what catch took first place? If you said 12,000 pills made of illegal substances hidden inside "Sweetarts," "Skittles," and “Whoppers” candy boxes, you would be right! Such a discovery was made at Los Angeles International Airport. The suspect was able to escape before being detained by law enforcement but has been identified, according to the LA Sheriff’s Department.
#28

The Airport In Portland, Oregon Has Giant Sticky Notes While They're Undergoing Construction

The Airport In Portland, Oregon Has Giant Sticky Notes While They're Undergoing Construction

Chooseoneorgetnone Report

#29

This Puppy At The Airport Yesterday

This Puppy At The Airport Yesterday

heddalicious Report

#30

She Has Actually Done What I Think She Has Done

She Has Actually Done What I Think She Has Done

xViZzip Report

#31

I'm Sorry Sir, That Is Not How You Go Through Security

I'm Sorry Sir, That Is Not How You Go Through Security

imgur.com Report

stress021
STress (I/me)
STress (I/me)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what you get when they forget few bolts after shoulder surgery...

#32

Apparently Booked A Business Trip On A Furry Flight. I Feel Like I’ve Entered A Different Dimension

Apparently Booked A Business Trip On A Furry Flight. I Feel Like I’ve Entered A Different Dimension

CleanAxe Report

#33

I'd Bet Some % Of People End Up Clicking Yes By Mistake. Wonder What Happens Then?

I'd Bet Some % Of People End Up Clicking Yes By Mistake. Wonder What Happens Then?

MradulOjha_ Report

#34

The TSA Dog At The Airport "Confiscated" A Ball From Someone's Bag And Wouldn't Give It Back

The TSA Dog At The Airport "Confiscated" A Ball From Someone's Bag And Wouldn't Give It Back

kodex1717 Report

gpollock01
Gwen
Gwen
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obviously contraband! Keeping the world safe one tennis ball at a time!

#35

London Heathrow Airport, May 4th 2018. May The Fourth Be With You, Well Played

London Heathrow Airport, May 4th 2018. May The Fourth Be With You, Well Played

ArmedSweeping Report

outdoorhunk
vennyp0o
vennyp0o
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe it was a flashback from 2318, where Heathrow is a spaceport...?

#36

Seriously? Found At The London City Airport Security Point

Seriously? Found At The London City Airport Security Point

leftleaningmexican Report

#37

This Airport Restroom Has Four Different Hand Dryers

This Airport Restroom Has Four Different Hand Dryers

joetothemo Report

#38

My Local Airport Was De-Icing The Frozen Plane

My Local Airport Was De-Icing The Frozen Plane

InterGamer Report

#39

Nice Try Dublin Airport. You Ain't Catching Me Out Today

Nice Try Dublin Airport. You Ain't Catching Me Out Today

Rokyard Report

#40

Special Arrival At Sydney Airport For Tonight

Special Arrival At Sydney Airport For Tonight

tomahawk4422 Report

#41

New Chitose, Sapporo Airport Crew Gave Everyone A Warm Welcome Last Christmas

New Chitose, Sapporo Airport Crew Gave Everyone A Warm Welcome Last Christmas

pandaLambda Report

#42

This Guy At The Airport

This Guy At The Airport

zredditz Report

pernillewinkel
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a lumberjack, and I'm okay, I sleep all night, I work all day.

#43

Pilot Speaks To The Wife Of An Angry Passenger. The Wife Wasn't Buying His Excuse That His Flight Home Has Been Delayed 14 Hours

Pilot Speaks To The Wife Of An Angry Passenger. The Wife Wasn't Buying His Excuse That His Flight Home Has Been Delayed 14 Hours

dmurdah Report

the_true_opifex
Beak Hookage
Beak Hookage
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Look, if we gave you all this bottled springwater will you be satisfied?"

#44

How Many People Are Trying To Bring Marmite Through Gatwick Airport To Warrant This?

How Many People Are Trying To Bring Marmite Through Gatwick Airport To Warrant This?

jarvischrist Report

#45

At Jacksonville International Airport, Each Airline Decorated A Tree. Had To Laugh At The Effort Allegiant Put Into Theirs

At Jacksonville International Airport, Each Airline Decorated A Tree. Had To Laugh At The Effort Allegiant Put Into Theirs

dandan14 Report

#46

These Shoes I Saw At The Airport In Trinidad

These Shoes I Saw At The Airport In Trinidad

Smellyjobbies Report

#47

At The Airport Right Now

At The Airport Right Now

REVSdocent Report

#48

In Honor Of The Anniversary Of The Last Bag Of Peanuts Offered On A Southwest Flight, Orlando International Airport Set Up This Exhibit To Honor A Relic Of Airplane Food History

In Honor Of The Anniversary Of The Last Bag Of Peanuts Offered On A Southwest Flight, Orlando International Airport Set Up This Exhibit To Honor A Relic Of Airplane Food History

alexman420 Report

#49

Baby Skateboarding At An Airport

Baby Skateboarding At An Airport

OneTwoThreeFour- Report

#50

Delta Passenger Put Down Mattress And Goes To Sleep At The Gate

Delta Passenger Put Down Mattress And Goes To Sleep At The Gate

JOEY2X Report

#51

This Airport Uses A Roomba To Clean The Top Of The Luggage Claim

This Airport Uses A Roomba To Clean The Top Of The Luggage Claim

iced__coffee Report

#52

Jersey Airport Smoke Shaming

Jersey Airport Smoke Shaming

tps-report Report

#53

These Airport Wheelchairs

These Airport Wheelchairs

MakeALaneThere Report

#54

These Huge Dumplings At The Airport In Taiwan

These Huge Dumplings At The Airport In Taiwan

lyricmeowmeow Report

#55

The Toilet Door Was Broken At The Airport, So I Decided To Use My Brain For Once

The Toilet Door Was Broken At The Airport, So I Decided To Use My Brain For Once

TheTrittRedditer Report

#56

Saw This Guy At The Airport Playing Age Of Empires On His Knee, Boss

Saw This Guy At The Airport Playing Age Of Empires On His Knee, Boss

OctopusSenpai Report

#57

This Floor Tile At LaGuardia Airport Has A House Key Embedded In It

This Floor Tile At LaGuardia Airport Has A House Key Embedded In It

booketh Report

#58

An Airport Lounge Has Instructions On Building A Paper Plane

An Airport Lounge Has Instructions On Building A Paper Plane

Cordy_cat Report

#59

Ran Into A Guy Wearing The Same T-Shirt At The Airport

Ran Into A Guy Wearing The Same T-Shirt At The Airport

invisiblepola Report

#60

This Airport Waiting Area Has A Slide

This Airport Waiting Area Has A Slide

dbblaster0 Report

#61

Someone Tried (And Failed) To Take A Tin Of Baked Beans Through Security At Manchester Airport

Someone Tried (And Failed) To Take A Tin Of Baked Beans Through Security At Manchester Airport

SunflowerNoodles Report

#62

Seen At Saskatoon Airport. I Think They Got Their Point Across

Seen At Saskatoon Airport. I Think They Got Their Point Across

ShadoWalker3065 Report

#63

Met A Guy At The Airport And This Is How He Manages His Various Mac Chargers And Cables. Steve Jobs Might Turn In His Grave, Jony Ive Disapprove, But It Works For This Guy

Met A Guy At The Airport And This Is How He Manages His Various Mac Chargers And Cables. Steve Jobs Might Turn In His Grave, Jony Ive Disapprove, But It Works For This Guy

uxphil Report

#64

Travel Companions

Travel Companions

barbara.marcotulli Report

#65

I'm Never Surprised By The Things I See In The Orlando International Airport

I'm Never Surprised By The Things I See In The Orlando International Airport

watchmevacay Report

#66

Was Excited To Find An Outlet Next To A Chair In The Airport, Until I Found Out It Was Just A Sticker

Was Excited To Find An Outlet Next To A Chair In The Airport, Until I Found Out It Was Just A Sticker

thepunderful Report

#67

The Drains For The Sinks In The Minneapolis Airport Are Airplanes

The Drains For The Sinks In The Minneapolis Airport Are Airplanes

Json-TheRandom11 Report

#68

There's A Yoga Class At Manchester Airport Train Station If You're Interested

There's A Yoga Class At Manchester Airport Train Station If You're Interested

holybannaskins Report

#69

Porter Being A Very Good Boy At The Airport

Porter Being A Very Good Boy At The Airport

HenryAlbusNibbler Report

#70

Saw This Frozen Bag Someone Bought For Their Kid At Guangzhou Airport, And Something Doesn't Look Right

Saw This Frozen Bag Someone Bought For Their Kid At Guangzhou Airport, And Something Doesn't Look Right

cheongeh Report

#71

My Foreign Mom Texted Me "I Saw Hog Hogan At Frankfurt Airport And Took A Selfie With Him"

My Foreign Mom Texted Me "I Saw Hog Hogan At Frankfurt Airport And Took A Selfie With Him"

SolomonMassey Report

#72

Charlotte Airport Has Rocking Chairs

Charlotte Airport Has Rocking Chairs

InfamousAnimal Report

#73

When You're On A Flight To Fort Lauderdale

When You're On A Flight To Fort Lauderdale

oldjersey14 Report

#74

Delta Wins Tonight. Pizza For A Delayed Flight, Minneapolis

Delta Wins Tonight. Pizza For A Delayed Flight, Minneapolis

jon1746 Report

#75

An Interesting Visitor Spotted At Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Area

An Interesting Visitor Spotted At Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Area

Celwind Report

#76

This Sign At The Airport. Mom Laughed

This Sign At The Airport. Mom Laughed

ScrubbyDoubleNuts Report

#77

The Person Next To Me

The Person Next To Me

gatorpuppetoffical Report

#78

This Man At The Airport Was Wearing 3 Fedoras

This Man At The Airport Was Wearing 3 Fedoras

gorlock666 Report

#79

Well, I'm Definitely Not In Los Angeles Anymore. Yippee Ki Yay 

Well, I'm Definitely Not In Los Angeles Anymore. Yippee Ki Yay 

thetinyjaha Report

#80

"Delta In The Streets, United In The Sheets"

"Delta In The Streets, United In The Sheets"

svgt1317 Report

#81

Delta Sky Club Puts A Sign For Bananas In Case You're Confused

Delta Sky Club Puts A Sign For Bananas In Case You're Confused

Undercrwn Report

#82

This Step Stool At My Local Airport's Shoe Shine Place

This Step Stool At My Local Airport's Shoe Shine Place

killerant182 Report

#83

We All Know You Have To Have An Alcoholic Drink At The Airport, But It's Nice They Now Got Signs Up, Making It Mandatory

We All Know You Have To Have An Alcoholic Drink At The Airport, But It's Nice They Now Got Signs Up, Making It Mandatory

sonicandfffan Report

#84

Seattle's Airport Knows What You Need

Seattle's Airport Knows What You Need

Madcat81 Report

#85

Birmingham Airport Staff Must Be Having A Laugh Sending This Out First On The Carousel

Birmingham Airport Staff Must Be Having A Laugh Sending This Out First On The Carousel

elena1583 Report

#86

I'm Not Doing That When They Call Us To Line Up For Boarding

I'm Not Doing That When They Call Us To Line Up For Boarding

sean_horejs Report

#87

These Helpful Robots That Wander Incheon Airport, Seoul, That You Can Use To Check Flight Information

These Helpful Robots That Wander Incheon Airport, Seoul, That You Can Use To Check Flight Information

stirredturd Report

#88

At Stansted Airport You Can Have Your 10th Pair Of Nail Scissors Confiscated For Free

At Stansted Airport You Can Have Your 10th Pair Of Nail Scissors Confiscated For Free

l97 Report

#89

It Finally Happened. I Was Prompted To Tip At The Airport Self-Checkout Station

It Finally Happened. I Was Prompted To Tip At The Airport Self-Checkout Station

_seaweed_ Report

#90

Turning 20 Today, So I Leave You The Wisdom Of The Airport Restroom Sages

Turning 20 Today, So I Leave You The Wisdom Of The Airport Restroom Sages

WarNinjaQ Report

#91

I Saw This Guy In An Airport Today. His Words: "Mom Said She Wanted A Sign, But She Never Said What She Wanted On The Sign"

I Saw This Guy In An Airport Today. His Words: "Mom Said She Wanted A Sign, But She Never Said What She Wanted On The Sign"

tuscaloser Report

#92

Made Me Look Twice

Made Me Look Twice

sandi_resheske Report

#93

New Baggage Screening Machines At Detroit Metro Airport

New Baggage Screening Machines At Detroit Metro Airport

QwertyTop Report

#94

Saw This Luggage Unattended At The Airport And Reported It. Was Told It Is A Part Of The Duty Free Alcohol Display

Saw This Luggage Unattended At The Airport And Reported It. Was Told It Is A Part Of The Duty Free Alcohol Display

thesimreaperatewhat Report

#95

Knives For Sale Past Security

Knives For Sale Past Security

simple123mind Report

the_true_opifex
Beak Hookage
Beak Hookage
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh thank goodness, my plans aren't foiled after all! *uncorks wine*

#96

The Airport Ad Is An Accurate Public Service Announcement For Visitors 

The Airport Ad Is An Accurate Public Service Announcement For Visitors 

Rowsdower_was_taken Report

#97

That's A Funny Airport Sign

That's A Funny Airport Sign

therealsamburns Report

#98

Airport Uses Xbox Cameras To Scan Bags

Airport Uses Xbox Cameras To Scan Bags

Fire_Frog_ Report

#99

This Amazing Airport Carpet

This Amazing Airport Carpet

TyrranicalOverlord Report

