All rules cease to exist the moment you step foot in an airport . Dressing like Lord Farquaad to catch a flight? No biggie. Chowing down on your third beer at 7 AM? Totally acceptable. Bringing a pizza box as your carry-on? Go ahead, you legend. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at all of the strangest moments captured in airports that we at Bored Panda gathered from the depths of the internet. Be prepared to take off on a bizarre adventure, and don’t forget to share your thoughts on it down below! While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with an experienced traveler and blogger, Apeksha Shah , who kindly agreed to share the weird moments she witnessed while trying to catch a flight.

#1 Workers At Prague Airport Having Fun Share icon

#2 Airport Raccoon Share icon

#3 Denver Airport Mocking Conspiracy Theorists Share icon

Experienced traveler and blogger who has visited 39 countries, Apeksha Shah, tells Bored Panda, “Airport antics start from literally checking in till baggage collection. Some small classic scenarios that I usually encounter would be someone trying to fit an oversized suitcase into an overhead bin meant for a bag half its size, much to the amusement of fellow passengers.” A more extremely bizarre moment she recalls is a person falling onto a conveyor belt and being unable to get out. “Also, an airport is a place where people are usually either too dressed up or are literally in their pajamas, directly from their beds. I have encountered people literally carrying inflatable dinosaurs along, dressing up like superheroes or anime characters - these sights are not frequent,” she shared with us.

#4 This Pilot Was Flying His Retirement Flight And Wanted To Look Special And He Did Share icon

#5 The Best Thing To Happen In An Airport, Ever Share icon

#6 The Best Way To Never Lose Luggage Share icon

Incidents that she sees happening more frequently are often due to language barriers, “sometimes very hilarious, and which even get chaotic at times.” According to Apeksha, immigration also seems to result in comical situations. “Failure of a person to understand the immigration process, like scanning of passport and thumb impressions, actually led to an immigration officer literally leaving his place and guiding the person through, which was quite amusing and somewhat comical with the reactions and expressions from the officer.” She adds, “People have been found sleeping in creative places, one that I encountered was curled up on the floor under the seats in an airport."

#7 Buffalo Airport Hires Service Dogs For Passengers To Pet. 13/10 Would Pet Again Share icon

#8 Someone Checked In A Stick At The Airport Share icon

#9 Who Is This Dude? Share icon

When asked why she thinks such bizarre moments are often witnessed at airports, the need for public attention was the first reason she mentioned. “Also, we cannot deny the fact that the anonymity where people are surrounded by strangers they likely won't see again, can encourage them to dress up like this, as airports have relaxed social norms. ADVERTISEMENT Thirdly, I feel people travel through different time zones. So the disrupted routine of a traveler's internal clock might be the reason for drinking at 7 am. Additionally, many people feel stressed by air travel. The primary reasons are adhering to tight schedules, enduring long waits, and navigating through securities and customs.”

#10 A Sign Outside An Airport In Helsinki, Finland Share icon

#11 Flying Is Rarely Fun, But These Two Strangers Put A Smile On My Face For Our 6 AM Flight Share icon

#12 Atlanta International Airport Ad. Thanks For The Anxiety Share icon

Despite all these struggles, she believes that weird airport antics definitely make the airport a fun place to be. “Watching people amidst the hustle and bustle of travel has a quirky charm, and there's always room for a bit of laughter and human connection. These lighthearted moments might also give a routine break to the staff, making the atmosphere more free and light.”

#13 All Shapes Welcome At The Jacksonville Airport Bathroom Share icon

#14 My Dad Bumped Into His Doppelganger At The Airport In Newark Share icon

#15 I Think They Are Recording Us, Bremen Airport Share icon

Even though some airport weirdness can brighten the day of any traveler or staff member, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reminds us that it can sometimes become a threat to our safety. In 2022, the organization released a video listing the top 10 most bizarre catches of the year that people tried to smuggle through security. In the honorable tenth place are crutches stuffed with soiled banknotes. They were discovered by agents at El Paso International Airport in Texas. “It's hard to imagine someone thinking this idea did not stink,” the TSA said in the video.

#16 When Someone Takes "Sleeping At The Airport" To A Whole New Level Share icon

#17 This Sofa In Stockholm Airport That Looks Like A Baggage Carousel With "Suitcase" Cushions Share icon

#18 Flight To Cancun Was Delayed After 3 Hours For Plane Issues. Everyone Is Angry. This Guy Just Gets On The Floor And Plays Cars With His Son. I Can't Be Mad Anymore Share icon

The ninth catch was an inert grenade (one that doesn’t explode) at General Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin. Before it was discovered to be an imitation, the bomb squad was called in for help. The passenger said in a statement at the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office that he had purchased it at an air show. ADVERTISEMENT The eighth peculiar find was three electric cattle prods (sticks used to make livestock move by striking or poking them) packed inside a carry-on guitar case at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. TSA’s spokesperson said he was allowed to relocate them in a checked bag, however, passengers definitely can’t carry such items into an aircraft’s cabin.

#19 Two Stalls, One Roll. I Guess DFW Airport Wants Me To Fight This Guy Share icon

#20 Dude Going Through Airport Security Had 2 Pizzas As Carry-Ons Share icon

#21 Maybe The Whole World Just Needs A Few Airport Beers Share icon

The next one was a firearm stashed inside a PlayStation console. The agent who found it noticed it in an odd X-ray picture. “This isn’t a game…” wrote TSA on their Instagram account. “Our officers at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport powered down this passenger’s poor packing choice. It’s never an idea rated E for everyone to pack firearm parts or guns in a carry-on bag.” They also noted, ”Without going into graphic detail, gun parts, firearms, and ammunition must be placed in checked bags. You’ll control your travel destiny by declaring these items with your airline and ensuring they are packaged properly.” ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Things Not To Try And Take Through Newcastle International Airport Security, Number 1: Sword Share icon

#23 A Friend Of Mine Saw This Traveler And His Falcons At Doha Airport In Qatar Share icon

#24 Not Getting The Coronavirus. Spotted At The Atlanta Airport Share icon

From fifth to second place, the list is occupied by weapons concealed inside various objects. A knife was hidden in a laptop at Richmond International Airport. Meanwhile, several firearms were stashed in medical arm sling, jars of peanut butter, and even a raw chicken. The former discovery was made in November, nearing Thanksgiving, which prompted TSA agents to write about it in a pun-filled post. “The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving. For us, it’s a time to be thankful that our officers are always working around the cluck to keep you safe. Take for instance this “hen you believe it?” find at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. This idea wasn’t even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised. The only roast happening here is this poor packing choice!”

#25 New Zealand Airport Share icon

#26 When Benches Are Too Hard To Sleep On At The Airport Share icon

#27 Airport Breastfeeding Suite Uses 8008 As A Passcode Share icon

Can you guess what catch took first place? If you said 12,000 pills made of illegal substances hidden inside "Sweetarts," "Skittles," and “Whoppers” candy boxes, you would be right! Such a discovery was made at Los Angeles International Airport. The suspect was able to escape before being detained by law enforcement but has been identified, according to the LA Sheriff’s Department.

#28 The Airport In Portland, Oregon Has Giant Sticky Notes While They're Undergoing Construction Share icon

#29 This Puppy At The Airport Yesterday Share icon

#30 She Has Actually Done What I Think She Has Done Share icon

#31 I'm Sorry Sir, That Is Not How You Go Through Security Share icon

#32 Apparently Booked A Business Trip On A Furry Flight. I Feel Like I’ve Entered A Different Dimension Share icon

#33 I'd Bet Some % Of People End Up Clicking Yes By Mistake. Wonder What Happens Then? Share icon

#34 The TSA Dog At The Airport "Confiscated" A Ball From Someone's Bag And Wouldn't Give It Back Share icon

#35 London Heathrow Airport, May 4th 2018. May The Fourth Be With You, Well Played Share icon

#36 Seriously? Found At The London City Airport Security Point Share icon

#37 This Airport Restroom Has Four Different Hand Dryers Share icon

#38 My Local Airport Was De-Icing The Frozen Plane Share icon

#39 Nice Try Dublin Airport. You Ain't Catching Me Out Today Share icon

#40 Special Arrival At Sydney Airport For Tonight Share icon

#41 New Chitose, Sapporo Airport Crew Gave Everyone A Warm Welcome Last Christmas Share icon

#42 This Guy At The Airport Share icon

#43 Pilot Speaks To The Wife Of An Angry Passenger. The Wife Wasn't Buying His Excuse That His Flight Home Has Been Delayed 14 Hours Share icon

#44 How Many People Are Trying To Bring Marmite Through Gatwick Airport To Warrant This? Share icon

#45 At Jacksonville International Airport, Each Airline Decorated A Tree. Had To Laugh At The Effort Allegiant Put Into Theirs Share icon

#46 These Shoes I Saw At The Airport In Trinidad Share icon

#47 At The Airport Right Now Share icon

#48 In Honor Of The Anniversary Of The Last Bag Of Peanuts Offered On A Southwest Flight, Orlando International Airport Set Up This Exhibit To Honor A Relic Of Airplane Food History Share icon

#49 Baby Skateboarding At An Airport Share icon

#50 Delta Passenger Put Down Mattress And Goes To Sleep At The Gate Share icon

#51 This Airport Uses A Roomba To Clean The Top Of The Luggage Claim Share icon

#52 Jersey Airport Smoke Shaming Share icon

#53 These Airport Wheelchairs Share icon

#54 These Huge Dumplings At The Airport In Taiwan Share icon

#55 The Toilet Door Was Broken At The Airport, So I Decided To Use My Brain For Once Share icon

#56 Saw This Guy At The Airport Playing Age Of Empires On His Knee, Boss Share icon

#57 This Floor Tile At LaGuardia Airport Has A House Key Embedded In It Share icon

#58 An Airport Lounge Has Instructions On Building A Paper Plane Share icon

#59 Ran Into A Guy Wearing The Same T-Shirt At The Airport Share icon

#60 This Airport Waiting Area Has A Slide Share icon

#61 Someone Tried (And Failed) To Take A Tin Of Baked Beans Through Security At Manchester Airport Share icon

#62 Seen At Saskatoon Airport. I Think They Got Their Point Across Share icon

#63 Met A Guy At The Airport And This Is How He Manages His Various Mac Chargers And Cables. Steve Jobs Might Turn In His Grave, Jony Ive Disapprove, But It Works For This Guy Share icon

#64 Travel Companions Share icon

#65 I'm Never Surprised By The Things I See In The Orlando International Airport Share icon

#66 Was Excited To Find An Outlet Next To A Chair In The Airport, Until I Found Out It Was Just A Sticker Share icon

#67 The Drains For The Sinks In The Minneapolis Airport Are Airplanes Share icon

#68 There's A Yoga Class At Manchester Airport Train Station If You're Interested Share icon

#69 Porter Being A Very Good Boy At The Airport Share icon

#70 Saw This Frozen Bag Someone Bought For Their Kid At Guangzhou Airport, And Something Doesn't Look Right Share icon

#71 My Foreign Mom Texted Me "I Saw Hog Hogan At Frankfurt Airport And Took A Selfie With Him" Share icon

#72 Charlotte Airport Has Rocking Chairs Share icon

#73 When You're On A Flight To Fort Lauderdale Share icon

#74 Delta Wins Tonight. Pizza For A Delayed Flight, Minneapolis Share icon

#75 An Interesting Visitor Spotted At Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Area Share icon

#76 This Sign At The Airport. Mom Laughed Share icon

#77 The Person Next To Me Share icon

#78 This Man At The Airport Was Wearing 3 Fedoras Share icon

#79 Well, I'm Definitely Not In Los Angeles Anymore. Yippee Ki Yay Share icon

#80 "Delta In The Streets, United In The Sheets" Share icon

#81 Delta Sky Club Puts A Sign For Bananas In Case You're Confused Share icon

#82 This Step Stool At My Local Airport's Shoe Shine Place Share icon

#83 We All Know You Have To Have An Alcoholic Drink At The Airport, But It's Nice They Now Got Signs Up, Making It Mandatory Share icon

#84 Seattle's Airport Knows What You Need Share icon

#85 Birmingham Airport Staff Must Be Having A Laugh Sending This Out First On The Carousel Share icon

#86 I'm Not Doing That When They Call Us To Line Up For Boarding Share icon

#87 These Helpful Robots That Wander Incheon Airport, Seoul, That You Can Use To Check Flight Information Share icon

#88 At Stansted Airport You Can Have Your 10th Pair Of Nail Scissors Confiscated For Free Share icon

#89 It Finally Happened. I Was Prompted To Tip At The Airport Self-Checkout Station Share icon

#90 Turning 20 Today, So I Leave You The Wisdom Of The Airport Restroom Sages Share icon

#91 I Saw This Guy In An Airport Today. His Words: "Mom Said She Wanted A Sign, But She Never Said What She Wanted On The Sign" Share icon

#92 Made Me Look Twice Share icon

#93 New Baggage Screening Machines At Detroit Metro Airport Share icon

#94 Saw This Luggage Unattended At The Airport And Reported It. Was Told It Is A Part Of The Duty Free Alcohol Display Share icon

#95 Knives For Sale Past Security Share icon

#96 The Airport Ad Is An Accurate Public Service Announcement For Visitors Share icon

#97 That's A Funny Airport Sign Share icon

#98 Airport Uses Xbox Cameras To Scan Bags Share icon