ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re a shopper or a shop assistant, you’ve possibly had at least one annoying experience in a store. Research shows customers are getting increasingly irate and retail workers are being treated worse than ever.

Target has more than 400,000 employees and almost 2,000 stores across America. It seems there’s no shortage of buyers behaving badly at some of these outlets. From shoppers demanding doors open early, to leaving dirt in the aisles, or causing food to go off, Target employees say they are going through the most.

Enter r/Target: "A Place For Team Members To Do Stuff That Kind Of Matters". More than 197,000 members have joined this online community since it started. We've gathered a list of some of the worst customer crimes they've come across, so that you can check yourself before you commit them. Scroll on to see how you might be making someone's life a living hell. And don’t miss the interesting chat Bored Panda had with a consumer research specialist who broke down why customers are acting cocky, and what retail staff can do about it.