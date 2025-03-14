Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Gets Woman Pregnant But Never Finds Out, Now He’s About To Be Her New Manager
Work & Money

Guy Gets Woman Pregnant But Never Finds Out, Now He’s About To Be Her New Manager

One-night stands can have unexpected consequences – like surprise pregnancies. Usually, the two people involved will decide together how best to manage the situation, but what if they suddenly lose all contact with each other?

This was the situation facing one woman after the guy she spent the night with left the country the day after. With no way to reach him, she raised her daughter herself, but now he’s back in town and about to become her new manager.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    One-night stands might seem like a good idea at the time, but they can have unintended consequences down the line, as this woman found out the hard way

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After spending the night with a fellow PhD student, she found out she was pregnant, but he’d already left the country, shut down his local number, and wasn’t on social media

    Image credits: Ling App / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    With no way to get hold of him, she got on with raising their daughter alone but, in a twist of fate years later, found out he was about to become her new manager

    Image credits: August de Richelieu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    When she told HR the truth about their history together, they immediately did everything they could to push her out of the company

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    In a meeting with her lawyer, the union rep, HR, and a member of the senior management team, she was asked to resign

    Image credits: Edmond Dantès / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    When she said no, they insisted on a statutory declaration about the intimate details of her relationship with Jacob, which she also declined

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The company’s solution was to start messing with her pay, benefits, and swipe card access

    Image credits: Sora Shimazaki / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Her lawyer guessed that it would take ages to get any kind of resolution, and at that point she didn’t even want the job anymore

    Image credits: Alison Green

    Wanting to steer clear of any more workplace warfare, she resigned, but let the clueless dad know about their daughter anyway

    Life has a habit of throwing curveballs, but nothing could’ve prepared this woman for the plot twist that hit her inbox. Years after a one-night stand with a fellow PhD student, Jacob, she discovered he was about to become her new boss. The kicker? He had no idea their night together had made him a dad

    As office introductions rolled in, the reality of their history loomed large. Would he be okay managing someone he unknowingly had a daughter with? Could she keep things professional while holding onto a life-changing secret

    After disclosing their relationship to HR, however, management started playing dirty. The stress was unbearable, and she decided to resign rather than endure any more workplace warfare. 

    But there was one last thing for OP to do—tell Jacob. To her relief, he didn’t want to take legal action and said he’d love to meet his daughter—if she was ready. And OP’s daughter? She was glad to have his contact info but didn’t want to disrupt her life for the time being.

    It’s not like OP didn’t try to get hold of Jacob and, when she could, she didn’t take long to put all her cards on the table. The real villains of this story seem to be the HR department. So, is HR your friend? We went looking for answers.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    In her article for The Guardian, Alaina Demopoulos writes that, in a 2021 survey of 1,000 workers at UK organizations with over 250 employees, 47% reported that they didn’t trust HR to help with conflict resolution. 

    Peter Cappelli, a professor of management, says the problem is that many employees don’t grasp how HR fits into a company as a whole.

    “What people don’t understand is that ultimately, HR works for the company and the employer organization,” Cappelli explains. 

    In her article for the BBC, Joanna York writes that, when disputes arise, HR departments often walk a fine line between delivering the outcome the employee wants and the outcome the organization wants.

    Perhaps OP’s decision to resign was the right move. They sound like a lousy company to work for anyway.

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she made the right choice by telling HR about her history with Jacob? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers slammed the company for breaking a bunch of laws and some even advised the woman to pursue legal action

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    sapphirefyre avatar
    Saphyre Fyre
    Saphyre Fyre
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is soap opera material. Why do people have one night stands without using protection??

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's really awful that she had to quit her job over this, like one of the comment said it was years ago, they had no contact over the years, she was in the company first... Really unfair for her, she was just trying to do the right thing.

