People Are Sharing Prices From The 20th Century To Show Just How Out Of Hand Prices Are Now (94 Pics)Interview
Over the last few years, between the energy market going nuts, COVID-19, and inflation, people have become significantly more aware of just how much the cost of living is spiraling out of control. It’s a pretty common refrain, that many younger people can’t afford housing, but this has started to expand to cars and even groceries.
So we’ve gathered some examples of what things used to cost in the US, from “cost of living” lists, to old menus and ads. From the cost of tuition at Harvard in the 1850s to McDonald's items, back when they just cost a few cents. We also got in touch with Daniella Flores from iliketodabble.com to learn more about managing money.
This post may include affiliate links.
Cost Of Living In 1938
Mcdonald’s Menu From 1959
It's not the prices that get me, it's all the adjectives that they're using.
1916 Sears Catalog Home
They shipped the entire house to you by railroad car. Sears was like Ikea before Ikea. Friends and family would come from all around to help the owner build it.
Bored Panda got in touch with Daniella Flores, the Founder & CEO of iliketodabble.com, a site and blog dedicated to helping people manage their money. First and foremost, we were curious to hear what she thought is the biggest misconception most people have about managing money.
“That you have to use a strict budget and restrict your life, you can manage your money and still live your life too. Instead of cutting on the things you love, review your spending and look for the purchases that you don't remember or notice that you spent that money on something that didn't matter much to you - that is what you should cut. Spend money on the things that matter to you and cut what doesn't.”
The Westerner Motor Hotel
The Bill For A Semester At Harvard, 1869: $170.42
In general, many people get uncomfortable around the idea of managing their money and making a detailed plan for the future, so we were curious to hear her take on what pushes people away. “Money is emotional with beliefs that get ingrained in us from childhood. It is difficult to face that head-on, review your spending, and actually create a plan to manage your money. That's why it's great to work with a financial coach who can talk you through that process in a non-judgmental way.”
Vintage Travel Ad - Hotel Las Brisas, Acapulco, Mexico - 1965
Housing Ad From 1955
Danish Modern Furniture Ad 1962
“Your beliefs about money might lead you to think you're "bad with money", but that isn't true. The game is rigged but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't educate yourself about financial wellness. Learn how to navigate the financial system in a way that works best for you, and who knows - maybe you can help change it one day.”
"Vacation Specials" - Steve Aloi Ford Ad [c.1970]
My Grandmama Just Passed Away And We Found The Hospital Bill Of When She Had My Aunt In 1957. Insurance Paid $100 So They Ended Up Paying $2.95 For Having A Baby
It still baffles me how expensive medical care is in the US. Having to pay to have a baby?! 😭 And even to just get an ambulance from what I’ve heard. Where I’m from it’s all free (public healthcare). There are also private hospitals where you have to pay but it’s still affordable to the general public for simple appointments and procedures (but can be expensive for surgeries, admissions, etc - still cheaper than the US!). I hope that the US can someday may this basic human necessity free or, in the least, more affordable to its people.
McDonald's Menu From 1925
I want a free Halloween goblin balloon.
Daniella left us some suggestions of where to start if someone was dealing with a lot of financial insecurity or was just looking at a beginner's guide to investing. You can also find more on the iliketodabble X and Instagram page. Because looking at these prices might seem sad, but it’s always better to think about the future.
1924 Cost Of Living
1943 Cost Of Living
1947 Hospital Bill Found Out My Parents’ Attic. Not Sure Who It’s For
While many people have accepted that things are terrible, some economists argue that, to some degree, the discourse around the economy is dominated by bad vibes and not facts. Kyla Scanlon, financial analyst, writer, and content creator coined the term “vibecession” to describe the strange disconnect of the US avoiding a recession while many people in it vehemently believe the sky is falling.
McDonald's Extra Value Menu 1993
1959 Cost Of Living
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Despite all the doom and gloom, economic indicators show that wages are growing alongside the economy. While our current prices are, obviously, higher, due to inflation, some people seem to be working from the misguided position that prices would go down or that there would be deflation, ignoring the fact that this would actually be an indicator of inflation.
Hospital Bill From When My Grandpa Blew Up A Stump With Homemade Tnt And Lost His Eye
In-N-Out Burger(1970s)
The Taco Bell Five! (1968)
St. Luke Hospital - 1950s
The Original Burger King Whopper In 1963
Vintage Nintendo Ad From 1989
Vintage New Home Advertisement, Toronto With $500 Bonus!
Cost Of Living 1989
Lunch Menu From R.h. Macy & Co, New York, 1917. All Prices Are In Cents
A Woolworth’s Menu From The 1960s When They Served Food
Retro Fast Food Nostalgia
Kmart Prices
Old Popeye Menu
Disneyland Menu, 1955
1952 Cost Of Living
1960 Cost Of Living
1968 Cost Of Living
1970 Cost Of Living
1971 Cost Of Living
1999 Cost Of Living
Chicken Hut Menu
Menu from the Chicken Hut restaurant, which opened in 1944 at 427 11th Street NW, in space previously occupied by Schneider's Restaurant. Chicken Hut was an early fast food chain. Later the Alla Scala Italian restaurant was located here. The façade of the building survives and now houses a FedEx office
Mayfair Department Store Ad San Jose 1956
Ad that appeared in a San Jose Mercury News insert called "COOK BOOK" - Sunday, September 2, 1956
Book Price List From 1956
Prices In 1923 Found In My Great Grandma’s Memoir
The Price Of A PC In The Mid-90's
Plane Ticket Price In 1946
We’re still able in 2024 to take a 2h flight for 15 eur/usd
The Prices Of Floor Model Tvs From 1976
Mortgage Payment In 1952
My Great Grandma's Medical Bill From 1950
My EKG was free with my marketplace insurance. Regular price would have been $16, thanks to activism and interest in having more affordable healthcare.
My Grandma’s Hospital Bill After Giving Birth To My Dad In 1955
Cat's Meow Restaurant, Fort Lauderdale Florida, 1950s Menu
1960's Cocktail Menu From The 'Cannibal Room' At Ren Clark's Polynesian Village In Ft. Worth, Tx
Sears Men's Fashion 1960's
Try The Mcdonald’s All American 3-Course Meal (1965)
Modern Home Floor Plan, Sears 1934 Catalog
Unknown Drive-In In Southern Us Circa 1950
Mcdonalds Circa 1965
Prices Of Houses In Pine Hills Back In The Day
1952 Ad For National Homes
Who Needed A Food Court When Woolworth's Lunchonette Counter Was Serving Up 35-Cent Hamburgers
Bayou Menu
Vintage menu from the Dixieland days of the Bayou, the famed supper club at 3135 K St NW under the Whitehurst Freeway in Georgetown. The Bayou opened as a Dixieland club in 1953 and continued that format until the mid 1960s, when it switched to rock 'n roll and became famous
Bayou Menu
Vintage menu from the Dixieland days of the Bayou, the famed supper club at 3135 K St NW under the Whitehurst Freeway in Georgetown. The Bayou opened as a Dixieland club in 1953 and continued that format until the mid 1960s, when it switched to rock 'n roll and became famous
Herman Miller Chairs Ad 1957
Hawaiian Bikini Ad 1960s
Ad For Space Shoes 1962
The Stable Menu 60 S. Bellevue, Memphis, Tenn. Known The World Over For "Florida Fried Shrimp"
Lawless Shoppe
1958 Cost Of Living
1962 Cost Of Living
1963 Cost Of Living
Walgreens (1955)
1950's Woolworth's Special Menu Signs That Were On The Walls At The Luncheonettes And Lunch Counters!
1954 Snack Bar Menu, Connie Mack Stadium, Philadelphia (Pa)
Who Wants To Get Mexican Spaghetti At The Chinese Place Tonight? China Inn, Tulsa Ok, 1950s
The Moskowitz & Lupowitz Restaurant Menu, New York City (1940)
Toll Booth Quarter Gun (1962)
“Colonial” Living Room Furniture From The Sears Catalog, 1975
Kmart Grill- July 1971
My Great Grandfather's Pizza Shop Menu From The 1970's
Chris' Hot Dogs, Montgomery, Al Circa 1941-1945
The Famous Cotton Club: The Aristocrat Of Harlem Menu. New York: (C. April 1932)
Vintage Ad From Kaybee Toys Featuring Some Nintendo Nostalgia
Ad For A 4-Bedroom Home In 1958
Y'all wanna know what I can afford on a full-time job in 2024?
Champ's Menu 02-27-1962
Akron Planter Parade Ad 1957
The Hot Dog Show 450 S. La Cienega 3694 Crenshaw Boulevard Los Angeles 1949
New Bake Shop
Opening Sale
Chicken Hut Menu
Menu from the Chicken Hut restaurant, which opened in 1944 at 427 11th Street NW, in space previously occupied by Schneider's Restaurant. Chicken Hut was an early fast food chain. Later the Alla Scala Italian restaurant was located here. The façade of the building survives and now houses a FedEx office
Vintage Ad TV Trays 1952
This Price For Alien 3 On Vhs In 1993
Hot Soda Menu Northwestern Druggist 1913
Caesars Palace, Pool Service Menu, Circa 1960s
When I’m 64
Coffee Shop Menu For The Woman's Club Of Tallahassee's Christmas Bazaar, Ca. 1940
The list was chronologically sorted at the beginning, the only good way for this article. Now everything is moving around based on a useless popularity system, it sucks big time.
The list was chronologically sorted at the beginning, the only good way for this article. Now everything is moving around based on a useless popularity system, it sucks big time.