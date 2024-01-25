ADVERTISEMENT

Over the last few years, between the energy market going nuts, COVID-19, and inflation, people have become significantly more aware of just how much the cost of living is spiraling out of control. It’s a pretty common refrain, that many younger people can’t afford housing, but this has started to expand to cars and even groceries.

So we’ve gathered some examples of what things used to cost in the US, from “cost of living” lists, to old menus and ads. From the cost of tuition at Harvard in the 1850s to McDonald's items, back when they just cost a few cents. We also got in touch with Daniella Flores from iliketodabble.com to learn more about managing money. 

Cost Of Living In 1938

Cost Of Living In 1938

historyinmemes Report

39 minutes ago

You would think that college couldn't get any more expensive than that (accounting for inflation) but here we are. Imagine being able to buy a house with two years worth of money from an average salary.

Mcdonald’s Menu From 1959

Mcdonald’s Menu From 1959

VisionaryVoid Report

58 minutes ago

It's not the prices that get me, it's all the adjectives that they're using.

1916 Sears Catalog Home

1916 Sears Catalog Home

They shipped the entire house to you by railroad car. Sears was like Ikea before Ikea. Friends and family would come from all around to help the owner build it.

High0nHistory Report

Bored Panda got in touch with Daniella Flores, the Founder & CEO of iliketodabble.com, a site and blog dedicated to helping people manage their money. First and foremost, we were curious to hear what she thought is the biggest misconception most people have about managing money.

“That you have to use a strict budget and restrict your life, you can manage your money and still live your life too. Instead of cutting on the things you love, review your spending and look for the purchases that you don't remember or notice that you spent that money on something that didn't matter much to you - that is what you should cut. Spend money on the things that matter to you and cut what doesn't.”
The Westerner Motor Hotel

The Westerner Motor Hotel

Heather David Report

The Bill For A Semester At Harvard, 1869: $170.42

The Bill For A Semester At Harvard, 1869: $170.42

timecaptales Report

suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
36 minutes ago

That's still really expensive for the time and average salary.

Kmart in 1977

Scott Damcom Report

suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Spaghetti for 1.22? The definition of heaven on earth

In general, many people get uncomfortable around the idea of managing their money and making a detailed plan for the future, so we were curious to hear her take on what pushes people away. “Money is emotional with beliefs that get ingrained in us from childhood. It is difficult to face that head-on, review your spending, and actually create a plan to manage your money. That's why it's great to work with a financial coach who can talk you through that process in a non-judgmental way.”
Vintage Travel Ad - Hotel Las Brisas, Acapulco, Mexico - 1965

Vintage Travel Ad - Hotel Las Brisas, Acapulco, Mexico - 1965

Heather David Report

Housing Ad From 1955

Housing Ad From 1955

High0nHistory Report

Danish Modern Furniture Ad 1962

Danish Modern Furniture Ad 1962

Heather David Report

“Your beliefs about money might lead you to think you're "bad with money", but that isn't true. The game is rigged but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't educate yourself about financial wellness. Learn how to navigate the financial system in a way that works best for you, and who knows - maybe you can help change it one day.”

"Vacation Specials" - Steve Aloi Ford Ad [c.1970]

"Vacation Specials" - Steve Aloi Ford Ad [c.1970]

FNaXQ Report

My Grandmama Just Passed Away And We Found The Hospital Bill Of When She Had My Aunt In 1957. Insurance Paid $100 So They Ended Up Paying $2.95 For Having A Baby

My Grandmama Just Passed Away And We Found The Hospital Bill Of When She Had My Aunt In 1957. Insurance Paid $100 So They Ended Up Paying $2.95 For Having A Baby

squidnezy Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It still baffles me how expensive medical care is in the US. Having to pay to have a baby?! 😭 And even to just get an ambulance from what I’ve heard. Where I’m from it’s all free (public healthcare). There are also private hospitals where you have to pay but it’s still affordable to the general public for simple appointments and procedures (but can be expensive for surgeries, admissions, etc - still cheaper than the US!). I hope that the US can someday may this basic human necessity free or, in the least, more affordable to its people.

McDonald's Menu From 1925

McDonald's Menu From 1925

Heather David Report

Daniella left us some suggestions of where to start if someone was dealing with a lot of financial insecurity or was just looking at a beginner's guide to investing. You can also find more on the iliketodabble X and Instagram page. Because looking at these prices might seem sad, but it’s always better to think about the future. 
1924 Cost Of Living

1924 Cost Of Living

themindcircle Report

suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Eggs for 13 cents a dozen is really what's catching my eye. 40x the price now.

1943 Cost Of Living

1943 Cost Of Living

Memory Road Report

suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
31 minutes ago

The pay stayed about the same over the years, only real differences are the house, car, and college prices

1947 Hospital Bill Found Out My Parents’ Attic. Not Sure Who It’s For

1947 Hospital Bill Found Out My Parents’ Attic. Not Sure Who It’s For

Old97sFan Report

While many people have accepted that things are terrible, some economists argue that, to some degree, the discourse around the economy is dominated by bad vibes and not facts. Kyla Scanlon, financial analyst, writer, and content creator coined the term “vibecession” to describe the strange disconnect of the US avoiding a recession while many people in it vehemently believe the sky is falling. 

McDonald's Extra Value Menu 1993

McDonald's Extra Value Menu 1993

Djf47021 Report

1959 Cost Of Living

1959 Cost Of Living

VisionaryVoid Report

suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Compared to 10 years prior, the average income is 2.5x larger and the average house price is 4x larger.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken

InsomniacAttentionSeeker Report

Despite all the doom and gloom, economic indicators show that wages are growing alongside the economy. While our current prices are, obviously, higher, due to inflation, some people seem to be working from the misguided position that prices would go down or that there would be deflation, ignoring the fact that this would actually be an indicator of inflation. 
Hospital Bill From When My Grandpa Blew Up A Stump With Homemade Tnt And Lost His Eye

Hospital Bill From When My Grandpa Blew Up A Stump With Homemade Tnt And Lost His Eye

WudButton Report

In-N-Out Burger(1970s)

In-N-Out Burger(1970s)

T1mbuk1 Report

The Taco Bell Five! (1968)

The Taco Bell Five! (1968)

AxlCobainVedder Report

St. Luke Hospital - 1950s

St. Luke Hospital - 1950s

adam2341 Report

The Original Burger King Whopper In 1963

The Original Burger King Whopper In 1963

reddit.com Report

Vintage Nintendo Ad From 1989

Vintage Nintendo Ad From 1989

leejtam Report

suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
26 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vintage New Home Advertisement, Toronto With $500 Bonus!

Vintage New Home Advertisement, Toronto With $500 Bonus!

jabnes Report

Cost Of Living 1989

Cost Of Living 1989

VisionaryVoid Report

suckit avatar
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Compared to 40 years prior, the average salary increased by 13x, average house price increased by 40x.

Lunch Menu From R.h. Macy & Co, New York, 1917. All Prices Are In Cents

Lunch Menu From R.h. Macy & Co, New York, 1917. All Prices Are In Cents

timecaptales Report

A Woolworth’s Menu From The 1960s When They Served Food

A Woolworth’s Menu From The 1960s When They Served Food

VisionaryVoid Report

Retro Fast Food Nostalgia

Retro Fast Food Nostalgia

InsomniacAttentionSeeker Report

Kmart Prices

Kmart Prices

Kmart Report

Old Popeye Menu

Old Popeye Menu

Jimmy takes photos Report

Disneyland Menu, 1955

Disneyland Menu, 1955

ElectroSpark Report

1952 Cost Of Living

1952 Cost Of Living

TonyLiberty Report

1960 Cost Of Living

1960 Cost Of Living

Memory Road Report

1968 Cost Of Living

1968 Cost Of Living

Memory Road Report

1970 Cost Of Living

1970 Cost Of Living

themindcircle Report

1971 Cost Of Living

1971 Cost Of Living

Memory Road Report

1999 Cost Of Living

1999 Cost Of Living

Memory Road Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
1 hour ago

The massive bump in the costs of a new house and tuition from the previous decades! 😳

The massive bump in the costs of a new house and tuition from the previous decades! 😳

Chicken Hut Menu

Chicken Hut Menu

Menu from the Chicken Hut restaurant, which opened in 1944 at 427 11th Street NW, in space previously occupied by Schneider's Restaurant. Chicken Hut was an early fast food chain. Later the Alla Scala Italian restaurant was located here. The façade of the building survives and now houses a FedEx office

Streets of Washington Report

Mayfair Department Store Ad San Jose 1956

Mayfair Department Store Ad San Jose 1956

Ad that appeared in a San Jose Mercury News insert called "COOK BOOK" - Sunday, September 2, 1956

Heather David Report

Book Price List From 1956

Book Price List From 1956

SilvahSoul Report

Prices In 1923 Found In My Great Grandma’s Memoir

Prices In 1923 Found In My Great Grandma’s Memoir

CryptographerLost407 Report

The Price Of A PC In The Mid-90's

The Price Of A PC In The Mid-90's

HarrarLongberry Report

jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago

The high end PCs were quite expensive. I was able to afford a lower end one while doing lawn work.

The high end PCs were quite expensive. I was able to afford a lower end one while doing lawn work.

Plane Ticket Price In 1946

Plane Ticket Price In 1946

jollytoes Report

wloginw avatar
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
35 minutes ago

We're still able in 2024 to take a 2h flight for 15 eur/usd

We’re still able in 2024 to take a 2h flight for 15 eur/usd

The Prices Of Floor Model Tvs From 1976

The Prices Of Floor Model Tvs From 1976

Efficient-Ad-3302 Report

Mortgage Payment In 1952

Mortgage Payment In 1952

1stumbler Report

My Great Grandma's Medical Bill From 1950

My Great Grandma's Medical Bill From 1950

Kytothelee Report

chelseamckee avatar
Chelsea McKee
Chelsea McKee
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My EKG was free with my marketplace insurance. Regular price would have been $16, thanks to activism and interest in having more affordable healthcare.

My Grandma’s Hospital Bill After Giving Birth To My Dad In 1955

My Grandma’s Hospital Bill After Giving Birth To My Dad In 1955

VirgoQueen918 Report

Cat's Meow Restaurant, Fort Lauderdale Florida, 1950s Menu

Cat's Meow Restaurant, Fort Lauderdale Florida, 1950s Menu

CincoDeMayoFan Report

Vote arrow up
1960's Cocktail Menu From The 'Cannibal Room' At Ren Clark's Polynesian Village In Ft. Worth, Tx

1960's Cocktail Menu From The 'Cannibal Room' At Ren Clark's Polynesian Village In Ft. Worth, Tx

5_Frog_Margin Report

Sears Men's Fashion 1960's

Sears Men's Fashion 1960's

dogbytes Report

Try The Mcdonald’s All American 3-Course Meal (1965)

Try The Mcdonald’s All American 3-Course Meal (1965)

AxlCobainVedder Report

Modern Home Floor Plan, Sears 1934 Catalog

Modern Home Floor Plan, Sears 1934 Catalog

DualCay0te Report

Unknown Drive-In In Southern Us Circa 1950

Unknown Drive-In In Southern Us Circa 1950

travio Report

Mcdonalds Circa 1965

Mcdonalds Circa 1965

AxlCobainVedder Report

Prices Of Houses In Pine Hills Back In The Day

Prices Of Houses In Pine Hills Back In The Day

Draesden Report

1952 Ad For National Homes

1952 Ad For National Homes

morganmonroe81 Report

Who Needed A Food Court When Woolworth's Lunchonette Counter Was Serving Up 35-Cent Hamburgers

Who Needed A Food Court When Woolworth's Lunchonette Counter Was Serving Up 35-Cent Hamburgers

birminghamrewound Report

Bayou Menu

Bayou Menu

Vintage menu from the Dixieland days of the Bayou, the famed supper club at 3135 K St NW under the Whitehurst Freeway in Georgetown. The Bayou opened as a Dixieland club in 1953 and continued that format until the mid 1960s, when it switched to rock 'n roll and became famous

Streets of Washington Report

Bayou Menu

Bayou Menu

Vintage menu from the Dixieland days of the Bayou, the famed supper club at 3135 K St NW under the Whitehurst Freeway in Georgetown. The Bayou opened as a Dixieland club in 1953 and continued that format until the mid 1960s, when it switched to rock 'n roll and became famous

Streets of Washington Report

Herman Miller Chairs Ad 1957

Herman Miller Chairs Ad 1957

Heather David Report

Hawaiian Bikini Ad 1960s

Hawaiian Bikini Ad 1960s

Heather David Report

Ad For Space Shoes 1962

Ad For Space Shoes 1962

Heather David Report

The Stable Menu 60 S. Bellevue, Memphis, Tenn. Known The World Over For "Florida Fried Shrimp"

The Stable Menu 60 S. Bellevue, Memphis, Tenn. Known The World Over For "Florida Fried Shrimp"

jericl cat Report

Lawless Shoppe

Lawless Shoppe

birminghamrewound Report

1958 Cost Of Living

1958 Cost Of Living

Memory Road Report

1962 Cost Of Living

1962 Cost Of Living

Memory Road Report

1963 Cost Of Living

1963 Cost Of Living

Memory Road Report

Walgreens (1955)

Walgreens (1955)

SL13377 Report

1950's Woolworth's Special Menu Signs That Were On The Walls At The Luncheonettes And Lunch Counters!

1950's Woolworth's Special Menu Signs That Were On The Walls At The Luncheonettes And Lunch Counters!

AxlCobainVedder Report

1954 Snack Bar Menu, Connie Mack Stadium, Philadelphia (Pa)

1954 Snack Bar Menu, Connie Mack Stadium, Philadelphia (Pa)

AxlCobainVedder Report

Who Wants To Get Mexican Spaghetti At The Chinese Place Tonight? China Inn, Tulsa Ok, 1950s

Who Wants To Get Mexican Spaghetti At The Chinese Place Tonight? China Inn, Tulsa Ok, 1950s

Msktb Report

The Moskowitz & Lupowitz Restaurant Menu, New York City (1940)

The Moskowitz & Lupowitz Restaurant Menu, New York City (1940)

HelloSlowly Report

Toll Booth Quarter Gun (1962)

Toll Booth Quarter Gun (1962)

GymbagDarrel Report

“Colonial” Living Room Furniture From The Sears Catalog, 1975

“Colonial” Living Room Furniture From The Sears Catalog, 1975

Quick_Presentation11 Report

Kmart Grill- July 1971

Kmart Grill- July 1971

AxlCobainVedder Report

My Great Grandfather's Pizza Shop Menu From The 1970's

My Great Grandfather's Pizza Shop Menu From The 1970's

AnAwfulLotOfOcelots Report

Chris' Hot Dogs, Montgomery, Al Circa 1941-1945

Chris' Hot Dogs, Montgomery, Al Circa 1941-1945

HappyBreezer Report

The Famous Cotton Club: The Aristocrat Of Harlem Menu. New York: (C. April 1932)

The Famous Cotton Club: The Aristocrat Of Harlem Menu. New York: (C. April 1932)

HelloSlowly Report

Vintage Ad From Kaybee Toys Featuring Some Nintendo Nostalgia

Vintage Ad From Kaybee Toys Featuring Some Nintendo Nostalgia

reddit.com Report

Ad For A 4-Bedroom Home In 1958

Ad For A 4-Bedroom Home In 1958

2ndSifter Report

chelseamckee avatar
Chelsea McKee
Chelsea McKee
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Y'all wanna know what I can afford on a full-time job in 2024?

Y'all wanna know what I can afford on a full-time job in 2024?

Champ's Menu 02-27-1962

Champ's Menu 02-27-1962

Streets of Washington Report

Akron Planter Parade Ad 1957

Akron Planter Parade Ad 1957

Heather David Report

The Hot Dog Show 450 S. La Cienega 3694 Crenshaw Boulevard Los Angeles 1949

The Hot Dog Show 450 S. La Cienega 3694 Crenshaw Boulevard Los Angeles 1949

jericl cat Report

New Bake Shop

New Bake Shop

birminghamrewound Report

Opening Sale

Opening Sale

birminghamrewound Report

Chicken Hut Menu

Chicken Hut Menu

Menu from the Chicken Hut restaurant, which opened in 1944 at 427 11th Street NW, in space previously occupied by Schneider's Restaurant. Chicken Hut was an early fast food chain. Later the Alla Scala Italian restaurant was located here. The façade of the building survives and now houses a FedEx office

Streets of Washington Report

Vintage Ad TV Trays 1952

Vintage Ad TV Trays 1952

Heather David Report

This Price For Alien 3 On Vhs In 1993

This Price For Alien 3 On Vhs In 1993

eltonjohnstamos Report

Hot Soda Menu Northwestern Druggist 1913

Hot Soda Menu Northwestern Druggist 1913

travio Report

Caesars Palace, Pool Service Menu, Circa 1960s

Caesars Palace, Pool Service Menu, Circa 1960s

AxlCobainVedder Report

When I’m 64

When I’m 64

Yahtrok Report

Coffee Shop Menu For The Woman's Club Of Tallahassee's Christmas Bazaar, Ca. 1940

Coffee Shop Menu For The Woman's Club Of Tallahassee's Christmas Bazaar, Ca. 1940

AxlCobainVedder Report

