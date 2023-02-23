“My Supervisor Yelled At Me For Upcharging For Add-Ons Because ‘The Customer Is Always Right,’ So I Proceeded To Give Them For Free”
Working at a food service job can be daunting. You deal with hangry or entitled customers, listen to complaints, and handle odd orders. But all that is nothing compared with having a toxic manager sitting on your shoulder.
Recently, a story from a former food service employee was shared on the Malicious Compliance subreddit and caught everyone’s attention. “This job was absolutely horrible, as I got written up for anything and everything I did,” the author wrote.
But the tension rose to the boiling point after one particular incident. Despite the company’s strict policy of charging customers for their add-ons, the supervisor burst into yelling at his employee in front of the client with a “customer is always right.”
Read on below to find out how that evolved into a malicious compliance rollercoaster.
A former food service employee shared how their supervisor’s lesson that “the customer is always right” turned into malicious compliance
Image credits: s_kawee (not the actual photo)
Image credits: AboutImages (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)
Image source: Hyperquizzitist
This write up thing is wild. In France you cannot have a disciplinary meeting without your worker representatives to assist you on demand and to make sure there are legitimate concerns you need to work on. What they did to her is basically harassment.
This write up thing is wild. In France you cannot have a disciplinary meeting without your worker representatives to assist you on demand and to make sure there are legitimate concerns you need to work on. What they did to her is basically harassment.