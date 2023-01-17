Someone decided to ask the community of r/AskReddit what they believed to be the most telltale signs of goodness, and dozens of netizens delivered their verdicts. Make sure you do the same by upvoting your favorites, leaving your thoughts in the comments below, and if you’re curious to see the other side of the coin, Bored Panda has you covered with an article right here . Now let’s get into it!

But what isn’t too difficult to decide upon are the ‘green flags’ that show one to be a genuinely good human. Even though a person may look harsh on the outside, they may be the kindest cinnamon roll on the inside, as showcased through their words and actions. Little birds seem to fly around them, and the clouds part to let sunshine rain down on them.

Most of us know the image of the angel and devil sitting on either shoulder, whispering sweet nothings into the ears of the decision-maker. How do you make the choice between them? Which side do you listen to? Is it the moral values, is it society’s expectations, or is it a 50/50 impulse? Hard to say.

#1 when you're in a group and that one person keeps trying to say something or add to the conversation but they keep getting talked over. Then that other person will look at them and say, "Sorry person, I didn't catch what you were trying to say, can you repeat it?" and makes space for the person being ignored unintentionally. That's a real gem.

To sin or not to sin, you ask yourself at the crosswalk as you wait for the light to turn green, but there’s not a car in sight, so are you gonna run for it? To be honest, this type of situation doesn’t reflect much on whether someone’s a good person or not, but it is interesting to consider the amount of thought we go through when making decisions. However, there are some things that can universally be agreed upon to be signs of goodness within a person. Although subtle and requiring a bit of notice, they’re there, and they make living all the more pleasant. A Reddit user decided to ask the community of r/AskReddit for their opinions on ‘green flags’ that show one to be a good human being. Or human beans if you’re into cute things.

#2 Guy I used to work with was such a class clown, always cracking jokes. Everybody liked him because he was so funny. It was a while before I realized that his jokes were never at anybody’s expense. He was kind. There was never anything mean in anything he ever said, to anybody’s face or behind their back.



Anyway we’re married now.

#3 they don't ask question that might hurt other people. like "why ur not married yet?" or "why u don't have kids?"

So what actually makes a person good? Is it the combination of all these little actions that are being discussed in this list? Well, this is quite an interesting philosophical conundrum as goodness can be understood in many different ways, but is there a universal consensus on it all? Let’s delve a little into it all. We begin with the views on moral character. Most of the Greek moralists think that if we are rational, we aim at living well (eu zên) or happiness (eudaimonia). So the Stoics identify happiness with “living coherently,” and Aristotle says that happiness is “perfect” or “complete” and something distinctively human. When we are living well, our life is worthy of imitation and praise.

#4 They say “take your time”

#5 People who ignore things like accidentally spitting while talking or accidentally farting to not make you feel embarrassed

#6 They are given a chance to quietly talk bad about someone, but instead, says something good.

However, one doesn’t need to be a philosopher to understand the fact that happiness comes in many forms, differing from person to person. Yet, whatever happiness is, according to Greek moralists, it must give a prominent place to the exercise of virtue, for virtuous traits of character are stable and enduring and are not products of fortune, but of learning or cultivation. In Plato’s Protagoras, Socrates seems to identify happiness with pleasure, with various virtues being an instrumental means to pleasure. Yet, it’s not necessarily a selfish kind of pleasure, as we know that virtuous acts require some sacrifice. Thus, according to Aristotle in Nicomachean Ethics, people who have the proper attitude toward external goods (material possessions) will be ready to sacrifice such goods if by doing so they achieve a higher goal. They recognize that when everyone concentrates on doing good, their actions promote a betterment in society.

#7 I don't really know how I want to word this, so I'll just tell you the story.



This past Sunday at 2:34am, my cat/son George was euthanized because he was so sick. Naturally, I was very, very, very close to my son and I took it extremely hard. I didn't go to work on Monday, but did show up to work on Tuesday. So the math so far is I've lost my son less than 72 hours, and it was just 48 hours before then that I quite literally collapsed in grief. What I'm trying to say is: I was very visibly upset, frequently crying, really quiet, etc.



A customer had noticed that I was upset and asked if everything was okay. I had hit a place in the day where I felt like I could open up to total strangers about what was wrong, and so I told her. It turns out she lost her cat the same weekend in the same manner. She told me she hopes I take comfort in knowing George was no longer suffering and that my husband and I made the right decision. She paid for her groceries and left.



She came back not even 30 minutes later with a single wrapped gerbera daisy. She said, "This is for George, okay?" before leaving. Her kindness spoke absolute volumes. She was grieving the loss of her own pet, but when she saw a total stranger- a cashier, who many customers regard as being inhuman, no less- mourning the loss of their pet too, she reached out and offered an ear and genuine condolences. No hidden agenda, no ulterior motives- just genuine compassion.

#8 When you are having an argument and they actually listen to your point instead of just getting ready to make theirs.

#9 They're kind to animals.



A friend of my dad's was mind of grumpy and was very loud, and tried to come off way tougher than he was... but absolutely MELTED over small animals. Bunnies, squirrels, but his favorite was his cat Taco. That cat was treated like damn royalty and got all the perks and baby-talk included.



Even the Grinch had a dog.

Because an individual’s good is included in the good of the community, it makes it much easier to take the virtuous path when you’re not alone in doing so. According to Immanuel Kant, we are always fighting against the impulses and dispositions that oppose the moral law. We need strength of will and self-mastery to fulfill our imperfect duties, and this self-mastery Kant calls courage. And surrounding oneself with people who are equally as courageous makes it more likely one will take a path of benevolence. Although Kant thinks that feelings cannot be required of anyone, some feelings are nevertheless associated with the moral ends we adopt. If we adopt others’ happiness as an end, we will not take malicious pleasure in their downfall.

#10 You can tell a good kid when they purposely try to include the quiet shy kid at school, and make an effort to be nice and friendly to them



I was that kid at high school and it always made me happy when these kids would make an effort to talk to me

#11 They have really happy cats. Shows that they're caring and nurturing

#12 They pick up litter and put it in the bin without posting a picture on social media saying "You guysss this is so depressing to see :'("

However, life is a complex entity and not everything is as easy as pursuing a moral state of happiness. It may seem obvious that one cannot respond to all appeals for help. This suggests that being a helpful person requires some thinking about what is most important in one’s life. So we should not expect helping behavior to be wholly consistent, given the complex situations in which persons find themselves. Albert Camus wrote in The Plague: “On the whole, men are more good than bad; that, however, isn’t the real point. But they are more or less ignorant, and it is this that we call vice or virtue; the most incorrigible vice being that of an ignorance that fancies it knows everything and therefore claims for itself the right to kill. The soul of the murderer is blind; and there can be no true goodness nor true love without the utmost clear-sightedness.”

#13 People who don't kill spiders but gently relocate them to outside.

#14 I waited tables at a pretty popular New Mexican restaurant when I was in college. There was this one manager, her name was Rosie, and she never smiled. She always looked like she was pissed off at everyone and everything.



The entire waitstaff and bus staff feared her. When she walked into the kitchen and wanted something, the line would immediately jump to her demands. It was rumored that she was the person to fire any employee when an employee was fired.



The only people that didn't seem to be scared of her were the hostesses. They were always talking to her like she was just any other manager or person in the restaurant.



She scared the hell out of me for the first year I worked there. I made sure that she never had anything to be upset at with me. One day, I came into work sick as f**k and having just a really bad day. She took me to the side and talked to me for a good half hour. Just asking quesitons about my day and how school was going. Towards the end of the conversation she said I didn't look good and that if I wanted to , I could take the night off.



Rosie was the best f*****g person I ever met inside the restaurant industry. From that day on it was my goal to make her laugh. I never did make her laugh. But I got a smile out of her quite a bit after that. She was not just a good person, she was one of the best. But man, you wouldn't know it unless you really took the time to look.



She was one of those types of people you know had had a hard time in life and put up a rough exterior. But deep down she was a softie and loving grandmother type. I hope she's happy in her retirement.

#15 Someone who's always quiet but raises their concern when they feel it's against theirs or someone's will.

So what does this all mean? One thing is that a good moral character is not something that we can achieve on our own. Both other people and public institutions must lead with similar values in order for us to have the best chance at a virtuous life. But it shouldn’t be misconstrued with obedience. Rachana Kamtekar, a professor of philosophy at Cornell University, states that “Goodness is expressed through loving, kindness, generosity of spirit and deed, and the thoughtful consideration of others. It can be as simple as offering to let someone ahead of you in line and as complicated as making yearlong sacrifices of your freedom because someone you love needs your help. Over the course of a lifetime, most of us do both.” As you continue scrolling through this list, make sure you’re upvoting your favorites, leaving comments along the way, and sharing your own thoughts on what makes one a good person. See you all in the next one!

#16 When someone is honest, even at the detriment of themselves.



Ex they won't lie to save face

#17 Someone who is willing to embarrass themselves in order to help someone else.

#18 Probably a boring answer, but I have this friend who I can just tell is really sincere when he asks how I’m doing. I appreciate anyone asking because it’s a convenient conversation starter, but with him I can tell he actually cares what the answer is.

#19 How they treat animals and customer service staff. Especially when they are agitated.



Putting their shopping cart in the corral, even if it's not right next to them.

#20 Admonishes people for being rude to wait staff. I was at a family dinner at a pub/restaurant years ago, and my sister was very rude to the waiter because her steak was overcooked or something, really went hard on him, and my brother's new girlfriend, who always seemed a shy and quiet person, told my sister to basically stop being a b***h and that the waiters didn't cook the food, and you're embarrassing all of us, everyone's looking at us etc.



From that point on, I knew she was a good sort.

#21 People who make excuses to do good deeds.



Picking you up from the airport? "Oh, it was on my way."



Buying you a beer? "I accidentally ordered two."



Helping you move? "I need the work out! Now I don't have to go to the gym later!"



Volunteering at an event? "I had nothing else going on tonight, I'm just here 'cause my buddy asked me to."



Anyone who does a favor for you and then acts like you're doing them a favor, or brushes the favor off as nothing, is a person who is doing the good deed for the sake of it and not for the praise or clout they receive. These are the best kinds of people.

#22 When they actually respond/say something to homeless people asking for change instead of just ignoring/walking past them.



A simple: “Sorry, man” or “Not today, sorry”



Just an acknowledgement that they exist, instead of treating them as inanimate objects.

#23 They don't brag.

#24 When someone is actually in trouble/needs help, they will help out, even if it's really subtle or disguised as something else.



For instance, there was a kid in my school who had a reputation for not caring about others, doing whatever he wanted, and tried to convince everyone that he pretty much had "no emotions". I think he thought it made him seem more tough and hardcore, and although he didn't necessarily do anything bad to anyone, he tried not to seem kind either.



Once, one of my friends at school had some sort of emergency where she needed (I think) $30. Most people in class either didn't have $30 (which was quite a bit for a kid to bring to school) to loan her, or they just didn't want to give it to her, thinking they would never get it back, and she was panicking. The teachers couldn't help her for some sort of legal reason (I think she wanted to take a Taxi to the hospital because something had happened to a family member but was slightly underage, and the teachers had to pretend that they had no idea she was doing this).



So, this kid with the "reputation" collected money from all of his friends (since he didn't have the money himself), under the pretense of another reason - I think it was something like movie tickets or something for that evening. Then, he privately gave it to her, but told her not to tell anyone it was him (I was close friends with her and was actually standing right next to her when he approached us and told us this). She managed to get to the hospital on time, while he paid for the tickets or whatever with his own money once he got home. When she later offered to pay him back, he refused, insisting that he didn't do anything (I think he knew that her family would struggle to pay that back, they were having some financial trouble).



I guess it's not extremely subtle in my case since I was standing RIGHT THERE, but that was the first time I began realizing how some people pretended to not be a good person when they actually were.

#25 I used to have a riding instructor who, while not outwardly mean, was pretty firm and expected every student to heed her words. She never struck me as a bad person or anything, but I had never seen her show any love toward the horses. She didn't treat them poorly, she always watched for injuries, illnesses, a rock in their hooves, improper tack fit, etc, but she wasn't one to hug and kiss on the animals. She treated them kind of like tools, because, well, she paid a lot of money to buy those horses and even more money to get them into working shape, so naturally, she tried to get as much out of them as she could.



There came a day when she called all the students, including myself, over to where she was sitting. We were told that the stable's most popular horse, Fiddle, had passed away the night before. Fiddle was the first horse I ever rode and he never gave anybody any issues, never a glare, a buck, a bite, nothing. Anyway, my instructor told us that the horse was clearly unwell and she called the vet. The vet had her take old Fiddle to the arena and try to get him to the center jump. Fiddle couldn't make it that far. He laid down and the vet euthanized him there. Fiddle was 18 and suffered kidney failure. I had never seen my instructor display any strong emotions, but she couldn't stop herself from tearing up. It became very clear that, while she may not have always shown it, she loved the c**p outta those horses.



I later learned that my instructor would give Fiddle days off if it was really hot or if he gave her a look that said, "I can't do this today." She retired many months ago but still comes to the stables frequently.



Sorry for the long story.

#26 Had a teacher growing up that was came across as very strict and standoffish, gave off this air of "learn the material or fail." In reality though, he would answer any questions you had, even if it was being repeated, was incredibly patient, and would stay as late as he needed to in order to make sure the students understood the material. If a majority of the class bombed a test he would address it with the class to understand what went wrong, and would redo the material if needed.







Looking at him or just popping by his class, you'd think he'd be a typical hardass, but in reality he cared immensely about making sure we understood our lessons and were prepared for the next year.

#27 When folks are piling on jokes on teases on someone that they don't know very well and the person quietly raises a point of kindness or empathy.



It's so easy to be mean spirited, especially in group settings.



It's harder to be kind in those situations.

#28 When they wait and hold the door open for you.

#29 I had a maths teacher who used to bust my chops. He was fun, but also very temperamental. He’d be silly to a point, then tell you off when you out-sillied his silliness.



I was sat opposite a quiet girl who suddenly looked really distressed. She said something to him in a whisper, and he looked down to a puddle on the floor. She’d wet herself. This was when we were 11-12, so it was quite a big deal.



I clocked this at the same time, and he gave me this look like ‘don’t you dare’, He went over to his desk, poured himself a water, then came back and was pretending to peer at her work, before stumbling and dropping it on her. He apologised and made a big scene and told her she could go and get a spare uniform from the office as it was his mistake.



I really respected that, I think it showed a lot about his character and care.

#30 they say they are not a good person, and can give you examples of times they have done things wrong. truly bad people cannot admit to or even recognize when they have done wrong. This is basically the "what are your strengths and weaknesses?" question in job interviews. If they say I have no weaknesses and I never do wrong, chances are they are a sociopath. It's more likely than them actually being perfect.

#31 My best friend comes off kinda cold at times to others, I’ve always seen him for how warm he really is, just shy. But I always notice that anywhere he goes and if there are pets, they are like magnets to him.

#32 They give credit to people who are not in the room.

#33 I was at school with a guy who was the king of the cool kids. He was always getting busted for breaking school rules (drinking, smoking, bad mouthing the teachers and so on). In fact, he did a bit of jail time later (for non-violent low-level drug dealing). I was the uber-geek of the school. I didn't get bullied as such, but I remember one time that his cool-gang kids were ribbing me a bit too much, and he stepped in and told them to cool it, and a bit later, when I won the school academic prize, he went out of his way to sincerely congratulate me.





In fact, a few years later (and after the jail time) he became pretty well known as a TV personality and had his own show, where he was generally lauded as giving the impression of being a really nice guy (which, in this case, he was).

#34 A person who brings their shopping cart to the cart coral when they are done with it.

#35 My ex wife's father was diagnosed with a stage 4 cancer. About 2 months before he passed, my in-laws' apartment burned down. No renter's insurance, almost everything went up in smoke due to electrical fire. They moved in with us.



Right around same time my AC went, so I called a friend of a friend and he came out to look at AC. Did a $800 or so job and we were just shooting s**t and I told him casually about the fire. He wouldn't take a penny and told me to use the money to buy something for her parents at their new place. Bedding, whatever stuff they needed. Wouldn't take the money, full stop.



I used the money for their security deposit on the place. None of our so called 'close' friends did such thing. No one bothered to even ask how they can help.



About 6 months later, he invited us to his birthday party. We went and I said a toast, telling everyone how good of a person he was.



I had a hard time finishing the toast, because almost everyone choked up. Except my ex, who looked at me like I was scum.



When we got home, she said: "I was so embarrassed you were singing him praises. You don't even know this man and yet it was like you were trying to climb up his a*s. You're pathetic."



It didn't matter what the did, apparently, because I put out the cash. The fact that I was going to pay that money to him and he didn't take it, giving it to her parents apparently didn't matter



So here are the two opposites. No regrets.

#36 You must actually catch them in action, because they will not call attention to themselves in any way. They're the ones who allow others to merge in traffic or stop short of a commercial driveway to let a car out into traffic. They'll see a cart abandoned in the lot, walk to it, and take it into the store to use. They'll bring coupons from home that they won't use and place them on the market shelves for others. They'll call the cashier by name, engage them in conversation rather than play with their phone, and make them smile.

#37 I love it when people are good deceptively. Like when they give you the shoes you’ve been wanting but can’t afford because “they were the wrong size and it’s too late for me to take them back” or when they claim they found $20 in your couch cushions but you know it’s from their own wallet. The kind of lying that’s to keep people from thanking them is the best kind of lying there is.

#38 When they do yard work or snow removal for a an older or disadvantaged neighbor regularly all under the guise of keeping up the curb appeal or property values of the neighborhood

#39 They say they “don’t like helping people” but they continue to help others, and go for a job/occupation that is centered around helping/protecting others.



My best friend is like that. She is in the military more specifically the National Guard, and always stands for what’s right, and helps others. She cares about other people more than she does herself, and will go above, and beyond to help someone/be there for them, and keep them safe despite her saying “I don’t like helping people”.



Her helpful actions are what led to her becoming my best friend, and I’ve had her in my life since middle school. I’ve never met a more pure perfect human being than her.

#40 Not being judgy towards other peoples choices. They hear other people out and built an opinion that takes into consideration, where the person is coming from.

#41 When you tell them a secret and they keep it secret

#42 They acknowledge a comment made in a group that nobody else does. By either addressing it or locking eyes w the person who made it and letting them know

#43 I've discovered that often what *appears* to be indifference is actually an internal struggle of, "I am extremely concerned about this but I don't think that it's any of my f*****g business or requires my intervention."

#44 Recently my boss and I were waiting for a train in London, I see him hurrying back up the stairs.



He had seen a woman on her own approaching the stairs with a pushchair and instinctively dashed up to assist her.



Must have been 50 people around us that either didn't see or didn't care enough to act.

#45 People who don't mock others for problems they're going through, basically; they avoid belitteling others despite having numerous opportunities to do so esp in family/large gatherings.

#46 Definitely the way they treat animals. My husband went through a lot of a trauma and in order to break free of his "people pleaser" mode, he kind of turned into an a*****e. But seeing how gentle he is with animals/children and how much he loves them, I knew he still had a soft heart.



He still struggles with being assy to protect himself but he's definitely shown more of his loving side over the years.







On the flip side. I had a family member who loved to pretend they were a "good person" but abused and neglected their pets or at least yelled at them constantly when we were around. After a while we realized they had a mean heart.

#47 Often introverts get overlooked or people assume we are not interested or don't WANT to participate. It's just that we hold back. Sometimes it's that we need the space to contribute. Sometimes it is that we feel we don't have anything further to add. It doesn't mean we are not engaged.

#48 You can see the fear/pain in their eyes when others get hurt.

#49 When said person is in need and won't ask for help but are the first to give the shirt off their back for you.. or simply show respect to the elderly. That s**t goes far in my book

#50 Being quiet, polite and willing to help.



Or anyone who isn’t self centered generally leans to being a good person.

#51 When they simply *do* things that benefit / helping others without telling everyone that their about to do that thing. If you're announcing it, you're doing it for the praise and attention. If no one knows it was you, it's for others.

#52 An old friend of mine is complete gym freak, womaniser and used to get into his fair share of fights on nights out. One night there was a guy in a wheelchair on his own trying to have a good night but was struggling to get around, and also due to his disability was struggling to talk to bar staff and order. My friend befriended him and proceeded to make sure he had the best night ever. He made space for him on the dance floor, ordered his drinks and made sure he got home safe too. He puts on this big persona of being a "lad" but I know he showed his true colours that night. He still goes on nights out with the guy in the wheelchair.

#53 One who does good and genuinely does not realize. It’s these people I feel are almost inherently good. Doing good comes to them as a second nature. They’re rare, but they do exist.

#54 When they notice subtle signs you become tense or uncomfortable and they either back away or ask if they did anything to cause it.

#55 People who can always find the good in a situation, no matter how s****y.

#56 The chair of my department at my university scared the s**t out of me. He was very stern and looked angry to the untrained eye. His class was notorious for being insanely difficult, and I tried to avoid him the first two years of school. I think he tried to curate an air of authority, but I’m not entirely sure he meant for it to be so… effective.



And then… I had to get him to sign something for independent research on a Friday. I walked into the pod and “Party in the USA” was playing. He was dancing in his office when I walked up to the doorway. With a fully straight face and little no affect in his voice, he said,



“I see you aren’t dancing! That’s alright, I believe it’s your first Top 40 Friday. However, I expect to see some dancing next time. Do you have something for me to sign?”



And that’s when I learned that he was Just *Like That*. He was frozen in a stern expression, with a naturally cranky sounding voice, but didn’t really feel that way most of the time. Another time I was at an honor’s gathering, chatting with a group of people. Adjacent to us, Dr. Department Chair was chatting with some students. One of them asked a question, and I leaned in to answer it. He very sternly said, “You. Get over here and join this conversation. You do not need to hesitate to jump into this group.” It was a very pushy way of saying “Hey, you are valuable to this conversation and I want you to know that you are allowed to participate.”



A year later, a symposium for the department had free pizza for all attending. He was running around for the last 30 minutes informing *all* of students present that there was *still* pizza and he was going to get in *so* much trouble with his wife if he brought too much of it home again. “Miss Hashbrown, you have been manning your poster for over an hour. Are you *sure* you’ve had enough to eat? If any of you are secretly hungry and just being polite, I will know! The department only has a few events a year, and I want everyone to leave them well fed.” Still very stern, very serious, but *very* intent on all of us having a full dinner (and not spoiling his wife’s upcoming dinner and lunch plans with leftover pizza).

#57 Not exactly subtle but someone who learns to communicate with foreigners in their native language. Every little bit helps.🤷‍♂️

#58 You can see that they are happy for other’s success

#59 People who pick up nails and screws in parking lots so others do not get flats. Real MVPS

#60 My friend came up to me and said "I need to vent, but I know work is stressful for you right now, is it ok if I unload on you?" The fact that she had the awareness and was kind enough to realize that I don't necessarily always have the mental fortitude to take on her problems as well as my own shook me to the core. I try to do this whenever I need to vent to a friend now.

#61 When they're not insecure about their partner's success.



My mom earns quite a bit more than my dad. My relatives are all of the typical Indian 'old fashioned mindset'. I mean they still think that my dad 'letting' my mom work is ridiculous. On top of that, the fact that she earns more than him is like a very common statement I've seen people use to make fun of my dad.



But not once did he ever care about it. In fact, he even brings it up himself sometimes, and happily tells people that my mom earns more than him.



He's not perfect by any means, but that's one thing about him I'm really proud of. AND it taught me a valuable lesson which I'm pretty sure I wouldn't have learned otherwise, based on the mindset of a LOT of my colleagues/friends/classmates.

#62 Doing kind things and not taking credit or posting for internet karma.

#63 They yield to people that approach an elevator first, hold doors, and are pleasant/patient with people in the service industry.

#64 When they realize you need help just by a look in your eyes and then actually help you.

#65 When someone does some big brain moves that’s helpful to everyone, but doesn’t like the attention

#66 Ooo the reverse of people who act like they care but their actions prove otherwise. People who act like they’re judgmental, selfish, lack compassion, etc. but their actions show that they are the opposite. When it counts, they do things that really matter and make a positive impact.

#67 Donates to charities / people for a good cause without talking about it.

#68 He or she treats your waiter with respect while on a first date.

#69 When someone doesnt split people into 'good person' or 'bad person', aside from psychopaths or whatever else 1% group of people, everyone is good sometimes, bad sometimes, depending on lifes situations.





People should be split into joyful or miserable, optimistic or pessimistic, when someone has that good energy about them, being kind and happy and playful OR when someone is always pessimistic, judgemental without information, sad and enjoying being sad, etc.





Basically people should be judged about their outlook on life, the aura they give off, how they act when nobody else is watching, etc. Not how they describe themselves or what virtue signalling they engage in.

#70 They keep themselves locked away in their emotion and refused to take anything from anybody, but at the end of they day would give everything they have to someone who needs it more. Idk why reading this hit my heart..

#71 I have this friend that’s pretty hard. Been through a lot since a young age, and if you saw him at night you might cross the road (big Ukrainian dude, few tats, buff as hell and wears wife beaters a lot).



I know he’s a good person cuz I’m close to him, but most other people seem to pick up on it when they see how he talks to service workers. He’s always as respectful as possible and even tries to fake a smile sometimes. Also, his demeanor noticeably changes if he sees he’s making someone uncomfortable. He can’t really help the scary a*s resting look he has but switches up consciously if someone looks unnerved.

#72 They don't f*****g care.



I mean that.



You screwed up. You did something wrong. They don't f*****g care you're human. They've been there.



Then they don't f*****g care if you saw them be nice/do something. They did it because its the RIGHT THING TO DO

#73 they ask questions that sound more curious than judgemental

#74 When you're in bed with them and they're about to go down on you and they say "get comfy for me?" before going to town.

#75 They don't chime in when others are talking badly about other people.

#76 Surprising others with gifts but not necessarily things (also nice gestures) and having no need to brag about doing it

#77 If they pay for, like, a small meal, like a pizza, or a small amount of weed or something, and just go “Hey man dont worry about paying me back”. I try to do that when Im not REALLY poor.

#78 Misdirection but not in a malicious way.



I worked with a guy who excelled at portraying himself as unstable. He did this because in his job it was easier to have people think you were a little unbalanced because they would not only leave you alone unless they had to deal with you generally but would also do what you told them just to get away from you faster. The reason he got away with it was because he produced. You could drop him into any situation and it would get fixed.



Some of his closer associates would play 'victim' to his 'unstable' actions and word would spread. That is how he kept up the illusion. The twist is he would do anything for anyone if they asked nicely. The catch was he literally tell them to not mention him or the thing he did for them to anyone. The man was a ghost, working in the shadows, and it was all a long con.

#79 When someone is in a high position of leadership, but knows everyone's name - without an agenda.



I had a CEO once who was like this. He had the reputation of being a stern, emotionless man. But, he made the effort of knowing everyone's name in our building (about 80 people) without making a show about it. He would always address you by your name when speaking to you and would do the small things like pass you in the hallway and say "Hey [name], good to see you".

#80 Do good things. Then grumble obscenely before, during, and afterwards.

#81 Being Patient with someone who is new to anything.



New hobby? Yep.



New Job? Yep.



New Home? Yep.

#82 People who see you struggling with multiple items or a heavy item and offer to help carry something to relieve you a bit

#83 Helping others for the sake of helping them without expecting anything in return.

#84 The person who asks, "How are you?" and genuinely wants to know, giving responses that show understanding.

#85 For me it's a combination of things. Speaking up for someone who is not present, listening, empathy.

#86 When they try to shoo away the little bluebirds circling around them.

#87 When they do the right thing against all odds.

#88 It’s called being humble.

#89 Look at them at moments when they don’t expect you to. You might see a gentle smile on their face. Honestly, it’ll make your day.

#90 one day you realize that, whenever you talk to this person, they don't talk about themselves incessantly and actually show an interest in *your* life too.

#91 They quietly listen, and wait til you're finished speaking to respond.

#92 Doesn’t gossip.

#93 When they *could* pick up Thor's hammer but chooses not to.

#94 They don't announce to the world all of their good deeds. They just do them.