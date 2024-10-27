ADVERTISEMENT

A beautiful home isn't just fancy furniture and aesthetically pleasing decor. It's also functionality; ingenious decisions, elevating good design to a truly modern classic. And where better to look for inspiration than on the ever-aesthetically pleasing Instagram?

Here we have a special best-of-all-time compilation from the "Call It Design" page. An account dedicated to showcasing satisfying modern design solutions that's been going strong since 2020 and has been featured on Bored Panda many times before.

To celebrate this special occasion, we reached out to the creator of the page Ali Traibiz. He kindly agreed to tell us the secrets of the page's longevity and shared his favorite designs he featured on the page throughout the years. Check out our conversation with him below!

#1

Stunning Door Design

Stunning Door Design

Behind the page is Ali Traibiz, a 26-year-old digital marketing and social media marketing expert. "My passion for modern design drives me to curate and showcase content that highlights the beauty and innovation of contemporary spaces," he tells Bored Panda. "Alongside my professional journey, I'm also an athlete, which instills discipline and creativity in all aspects of my life."

"Running 'Call It Design' has been an incredible experience," Ali shares. "[It allows] me to merge my love for design with my expertise in building online communities. Watching this community grow and connect over shared interests has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey."
#2

Cozy Balcony

Cozy Balcony

Zophra
Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Until it rains and the wind blows. Maybe it has a sliding partition?

#3

Luna Mirror

Luna Mirror

Ali has been running the "Call It Design" page for four years now. We were curious to know the secret behind the Internet Magazine's longevity. "When I first started 'Call It Design,' it was simply a passion project," Ali told us. "A place where I could gather and showcase the kinds of design that I personally found inspiring."

"Over the years, what's kept it going strong is the genuine connection it has with the audience. I think the secret lies in staying true to a few core principles: consistency, creativity, and community." The 149k followers the page garnered through the years may not be massive, but it's all about quality, not quantity, right?

#4

The Door By Ernest Delune

The Door By Ernest Delune

#5

This Library Left Us Speechless

This Library Left Us Speechless

#6

Custom Made Wrapping Barn Door

Custom Made Wrapping Barn Door

Shoopyfloop Roundbird
Shoopyfloop Roundbird
Shoopyfloop Roundbird
Community Member
23 minutes ago

As someone who works in the millwork industry this is absolutely amazing. But also i hope nobody sees this because we cant make this in our shop.

Ali also explained what he considers to be good modern design. "I've always believed that great design is about more than just aesthetics—it's about the stories that these designs tell, the emotions they evoke, and how they make spaces (and lives) function better."

"Every post I share aims to strike that balance between beauty and practicality, and I think that's what has helped 'Call It Design' resonate with so many people over time. Design trends may change, but the love for something that truly works—on both a functional and emotional level—remains constant," Ali believes.
#7

Stunning Pool Art Design!

Stunning Pool Art Design!

#8

In Love With This Awesome Woodworking Art

In Love With This Awesome Woodworking Art

#9

Buildings And Stars Cut Into Blackout Curtains!

Buildings And Stars Cut Into Blackout Curtains!

BrunoVI
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Kinda defeats the point? (But yes, cool looking.)

Traibiz says that the support and comments from the page's followers also motivate him to keep the account going. "The feedback from the audience has been a source of motivation to keep curating content that not only inspires but also creates conversations around design choices," he shares.
#10

Orchid Forest Cikole

Orchid Forest Cikole

#11

Creative Cutlery Drainer By Peleg Design

Creative Cutlery Drainer By Peleg Design

#12

Imagine Taking This Magical Train Ride Through Alaska!

Imagine Taking This Magical Train Ride Through Alaska!

Of course, each post resonates with different people. We asked Ali which design styles—the more minimalist, Scandinavian designs or maximalist spaces—his audience responds to the most. "The audience response to various design styles is one of the most fascinating parts of running this page," Ali admits.
#13

Brazilian Street Artist @fabiogomestrindade Creates Murales With Women And Children Portraits Wearing The Branches Of Trees As “Hair”

Brazilian Street Artist @fabiogomestrindade Creates Murales With Women And Children Portraits Wearing The Branches Of Trees As “Hair”

#14

When You Walk Through Barcelona You Have To Do It With Your Eyes Wide Open

When You Walk Through Barcelona You Have To Do It With Your Eyes Wide Open

BrunoVI
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ya gotta do that in Manhattan, too. (Or else you get run over.) I"M WALKIN' HERE!!!

#15

Creative Door Hinge

Creative Door Hinge

"Minimalist and modern styles, with their clean lines and focus on simplicity, always garner a lot of attention," the creator says. "I think people are drawn to the idea of decluttering and the peace that comes with a minimalist space. It's a style that gives you room to breathe, both physically and mentally, and that's something people crave in our fast-paced world."

#16

A Cozy And Warm Spot

A Cozy And Warm Spot

Gwen
Gwen
Gwen
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Give me all the books I can get, and will be here all winter!

#17

Saklikent Restaurant

Saklikent Restaurant

#18

Gorgeous Door Design

Gorgeous Door Design

Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Looking at that for longer than a couple of seconds makes my eyes hurt. My brain sees the star points as moving outward, and freaks out because it wants to follow them all at the same time.

"But then there's the opposite—maximalist, bohemian, and more eclectic styles—that evoke equally passionate responses," Ali continues. "These designs tend to create a sense of wonder, almost like stepping into a visual story where every object has a history, every color has meaning, and every pattern tells a tale."
#19

Folding Loft Stairs With Access To Washing Machine

Folding Loft Stairs With Access To Washing Machine

Mariele Scherzinger
Mariele Scherzinger
Mariele Scherzinger
Community Member
1 hour ago

Excellent. It may also prevent the washing machine from moving when spinning.

#20

Cozy Place With Green Fresh View!

Cozy Place With Green Fresh View!

#21

The Colorful Set Up

The Colorful Set Up

Savannah Farmer
Savannah Farmer
Savannah Farmer
Community Member
46 minutes ago

The after picture will be of the flower pots being swiped onto the floor!

The creator of "Call It Design" that while it may not be everyone's cup of tea, the more eclectic styles generate more discussions. "What's interesting is that these bolder styles tend to spark more conversations," he says. "They challenge the norms and invite people to debate, explore, and even reconsider their own preferences."

#22

I'm In Love With This View

I'm In Love With This View

#23

Miniature Terrarium By Jardim No Pote

Miniature Terrarium By Jardim No Pote

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago

Love the UP-reference. Ia it water real or resin? Looks a bit artificial

#24

Unique House In Sirmione, Italy

Unique House In Sirmione, Italy

"While the minimalist styles tend to inspire admiration, it's the more layered, complex designs that invite dialogue—and that mix is what makes curating content so much fun," Ali sums up. "The audience's reactions help guide what I post, but I also like to push boundaries and expose them to styles they might not normally engage with."
#25

Imagine Waking Up And Having Breakfast In Amalfi Coast

Imagine Waking Up And Having Breakfast In Amalfi Coast

#26

All The Colors In Istanbul

All The Colors In Istanbul

#27

Corner Desk

Corner Desk

The creative mind behind "Call It Design" also kindly agreed to share his favorite posts throughout the years. This restaurant entrance holds a special place in his heart because it was the first post he ever shared on "Call It Design."

#28

Absolutely In Love With This Cozy Space

Absolutely In Love With This Cozy Space

#29

Jack’s Treehouse

Jack’s Treehouse

#30

Mountain Cabin In Austria

Mountain Cabin In Austria

Ali shares six more of his favorite posts, saying "They stand out because of how they perfectly balance functionality and aesthetic appeal, which is really the heart of great design." He points to this counter sofawire bottle vases, the Hut AdventurerLuna Mirror, the folding loft stairs, and a whimsical bunk bed.

If you want to see more from "Call It Design," check out our features hereherehere, and here!
#31

Adventure Tent Cat Bed By Tinkertradingco

Adventure Tent Cat Bed By Tinkertradingco

#32

Amazing Bunk Bed

Amazing Bunk Bed

#33

South Kensington Townhouse Photo By Bei.bei.wei

South Kensington Townhouse Photo By Bei.bei.wei

#34

Indoor Wood Slide / Staircase By Archology

Indoor Wood Slide / Staircase By Archology

#35

Colors In Istanbu

Colors In Istanbu

#36

Welcome To Villa Saraceni In Sicily

Welcome To Villa Saraceni In Sicily

#37

‘Flacking’ By Ememem, Using Artwork To Fill Or Repair A Hole In The Pavement

‘Flacking’ By Ememem, Using Artwork To Fill Or Repair A Hole In The Pavement

#38

Teddy Bear Ceiling Lights By Elle Home Decor

Teddy Bear Ceiling Lights By Elle Home Decor

#39

Bunk Bed By Aenny Chung

Bunk Bed By Aenny Chung

Nimitz
Nimitz
Nimitz
Community Member
3 minutes ago

There is a 100% chance that at some point one of those kids will get a finger caught in those stupid barn door rollers. Grats to the instagram parent who wanted this

#40

Northern Lights Ranch In Lapland, Finland

Northern Lights Ranch In Lapland, Finland

#41

Stained Glass Bathtub By She Freaks, She Speaks With Midjouney

Stained Glass Bathtub By She Freaks, She Speaks With Midjouney

glowworm2
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is actually an AI art series of stained glass bathtubs by She Freaks, She Speaks. The big clue is that MidJourney is mentioned.

#42

Extraordinary Vine Canopy In Jerez De La Frontera Spain

Extraordinary Vine Canopy In Jerez De La Frontera Spain

#43

Droplet Vase By Kitbox Design

Droplet Vase By Kitbox Design

#44

Bunk Bed Inspiration

Bunk Bed Inspiration

#45

Beautiful Bathroom Design!⁣⁣

Beautiful Bathroom Design!⁣⁣

#46

Cool Coffee Table

Cool Coffee Table

#47

In Love With This Bookshop

In Love With This Bookshop

#48

Spring Is Coming

Spring Is Coming

#49

Beautiful Sculptures

Beautiful Sculptures

#50

Handcarved Land & Sky Buffet

Handcarved Land & Sky Buffet

#51

Space For Relaxation

Space For Relaxation

#52

Bookshelf

Bookshelf

#53

Childhood Memories By @selvaaparicio Is A “Rug” Carved Directly Into A Utility Oak Floor

Childhood Memories By @selvaaparicio Is A “Rug” Carved Directly Into A Utility Oak Floor

#54

Kyali Oval Pet Bed

Kyali Oval Pet Bed

Gwen
Gwen
Gwen
Community Member
15 minutes ago

This would be an amazing reading nook if it was people sized!

#55

Cabin In The Woods By Jay Lalka

Cabin In The Woods By Jay Lalka

#56

Work Space Design

Work Space Design

#57

The Face Said “Read The Sign”. This Is An Awesome DIY Cat Bed

The Face Said “Read The Sign”. This Is An Awesome DIY Cat Bed

#58

End Of August Raining In Amalfi Coast

End Of August Raining In Amalfi Coast

#59

What Do You Think About This Beautiful Tiny House?

What Do You Think About This Beautiful Tiny House?

#60

I'm In Love With This Stunning Wall Painting

I'm In Love With This Stunning Wall Painting

#61

Scrat In The Bathroom

Scrat In The Bathroom

#62

In Love With This Amazing Design

In Love With This Amazing Design

#63

This Artist Painted Himself Painting Himself Drawing Himself Painting Himself Painting Himself Painting Himself

This Artist Painted Himself Painting Himself Drawing Himself Painting Himself Painting Himself Painting Himself

#64

This 7-Eleven In Monterrey, Mexico Has A Tree Growing Through It

This 7-Eleven In Monterrey, Mexico Has A Tree Growing Through It

#65

Take A Look At This Beautiful Space

Take A Look At This Beautiful Space

#66

The Dog House Sofa By Seungji Mun

The Dog House Sofa By Seungji Mun

#67

Hut Adventurer By Dmitri Reviakin

Hut Adventurer By Dmitri Reviakin

#68

The Terrace

The Terrace

#69

A Stunning Home

A Stunning Home

#70

Workspace Inspo

Workspace Inspo

#71

Amazing Bookshelf Designs From Around The World

Amazing Bookshelf Designs From Around The World

#72

Persian Customized Mercedes 300sl

Persian Customized Mercedes 300sl

#73

French Street Artist Le Cyklop Transforms City Bollards Into Anthropomorphic, LEGO-Inspired Caricatures

French Street Artist Le Cyklop Transforms City Bollards Into Anthropomorphic, LEGO-Inspired Caricatures

#74

Charging Drawer By Rev-A-Shelf

Charging Drawer By Rev-A-Shelf

e gads
e gads
e gads
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Everything rev-a-shelf makes is too expensive, you could make this for less than fifty bucks but they want at least three hundred.go ahead and look it up.

#75

Vibrant Flowers As Main Interior Decor

Vibrant Flowers As Main Interior Decor

#76

Circular Flower Stand By Zhi Lian

Circular Flower Stand By Zhi Lian

#77

Treasure Mug By White Rabbit Express

Treasure Mug By White Rabbit Express

e gads
e gads
e gads
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Nifty but looks like it wont hold enough ambrosia for me

#78

Design By @mousarris

Design By @mousarris

#79

So Unique And Creative

So Unique And Creative

