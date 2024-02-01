39 Of The Most Eye-Pleasing And Interesting Pics From The Instagram Page “Call It Design”Interview With Author
Arguably, the most incredible human feature is our creativity. We can think of and realize some outstanding and unheard-of things, and we seem to be only truly limited by our imagination.
But you don’t necessarily have to be a creator to be able to enjoy what others make. For example, this Instagram page shares some absolutely stunning pictures featuring modern designs that could probably mesmerize and inspire even the least creative person on Earth. And if this proves to be not enough, check out these older articles for additional ideas and inspiration. Scroll down to see what we’re talking about!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
The Instagram page going by the name Call It Design is the go-to place if you like to gaze your eyes at some incredibly satisfying pictures. It aims to bring entertainment, creativity, and design to its viewers, and, in doing so, through more than 2,700 posts since January 2020, it has built up a vibrant community of over 122,000 followers.
Amazed by what we found on this page, Bored Panda decided to take a closer look and contacted Ali Traibiz, the man behind the scenes, who was happy to share some details about himself, his inspiration, and what Callitdesignco really is about.
Ali began by saying that design and technology have been some of his deepest passions for a very long time. “My background is in Design and Marketing, which has provided me with a unique perspective on how design intersects with everyday life,” explained the designer. “I am constantly inspired by the world around me, and I enjoy exploring how creativity can be used to solve problems and bring joy.”
The man shared that his inspiration for the page stemmed from his desire to create a platform that would celebrate design for more than just its aesthetic value and highlight its ability to solve problems and inspire change. “I wanted to share content that sparks curiosity and ignites a passion for innovation.”
This account, which started as Ali’s personal project with a goal of documenting and sharing design trends, cutting-edge technology, and unique products that he found fascinating, to his surprise, has since grown into a large community for like-minded people of similar passions. “Seeing the growing number of followers and the engaging community that has formed around our shared interests is incredibly humbling and motivating,” said the man happily, expressing his commitment to continue delivering inspiring and innovative content.
These days, Call It Design is as active as ever. Since its launch in January 2020, the account has made more than 2,700 posts, and the number keeps growing daily so when we asked Ali if he could pick a favorite post, he answered that this task is quite challenging, as, to him, each piece is special its own way. However, there was one that captured his attention just a little bit more than the others.
The image the man chose primarily depicts a washing machine neatly fitted behind the folding stairs to the house’s second floor. “It perfectly encapsulates what Callitdesignco stands for – innovation, creativity, and design that pushes boundaries,” said Ali, explaining that it was the first account’s post that enhanced his awareness and engagement so significantly.
For anyone wondering: That's the Praça do Comércio in Lisbon
Summarizing his thoughts, the man behind the scenes added that Callitdesignco is now a lot more than just a page sharing interesting and visually appealing content. “It’s a growing community of curious minds and creative souls. We are continuously evolving and seeking new ways to inspire and be inspired. Our journey is a testament to the power of creativity and the ever-expanding realm of design and technology.”
In the end, communities like these are what help us thrive. It’s no secret that humans are social creatures, and while we can usually achieve most things on our own, it’s many times more efficient and enjoyable when doing it surrounded by like-minded people. So why not let yourself be inspired and inspire others by joining or even creating a place, just like Ali did, where everybody views the world through similarly colored glasses?
What did you think of these modern design pieces? What are some places where you stem your inspiration from? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
I have a suspicion this is AI-generated but I'm not 100% sure.
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
You May Also Like
“They Saw The Blood Leave My Body”: Woman Refuses To Tip 10% At Bridal Store
How do you feel about the practice of tipping at a bridal store?
17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It
Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?
Don't understand why this post is entitled "modern design ideas". BP staff will likely change caption in an hour though, then my comments won't make any sense.
More of a Hodge Podge (confusing mixture) of interesting things.Load More Replies...
I call shenanigans. Most of these are almost definitely AI-generated, not things that actually exist.
Wholeheartedly agree, "not that there's anything wrong with that!"Load More Replies...
That's wrong if people are misled, it should be mandatory to let people know what they are looking at.
Don't understand why this post is entitled "modern design ideas". BP staff will likely change caption in an hour though, then my comments won't make any sense.
More of a Hodge Podge (confusing mixture) of interesting things.Load More Replies...
I call shenanigans. Most of these are almost definitely AI-generated, not things that actually exist.
Wholeheartedly agree, "not that there's anything wrong with that!"Load More Replies...
That's wrong if people are misled, it should be mandatory to let people know what they are looking at.