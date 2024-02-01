The Instagram page going by the name Call It Design is the go-to place if you like to gaze your eyes at some incredibly satisfying pictures. It aims to bring entertainment, creativity, and design to its viewers, and, in doing so, through more than 2,700 posts since January 2020, it has built up a vibrant community of over 122,000 followers.

Amazed by what we found on this page, Bored Panda decided to take a closer look and contacted Ali Traibiz, the man behind the scenes, who was happy to share some details about himself, his inspiration, and what Callitdesignco really is about.

Ali began by saying that design and technology have been some of his deepest passions for a very long time. “My background is in Design and Marketing, which has provided me with a unique perspective on how design intersects with everyday life,” explained the designer. “I am constantly inspired by the world around me, and I enjoy exploring how creativity can be used to solve problems and bring joy.”