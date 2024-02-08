44 Inspirational And Sometimes Weird Design And Architecture Pics Collected By ‘Dreamspaces’ IG Page
Each of us has our own sources of inspiration, unique “places of power” where we draw energy for our creativity. A place where we collect various references for visual images we like. A place where we always return to find something that will inspire us to create something new.
And sometimes such collections of visual references actually develop into something more than one large online moodboard. Want a great example? Then here's Dreamspaces - a dedicated Instagram account with tons of inspiring ideas for interior design and architecture.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Shah Cheragh Mirror Mosque
The Botanical Gardens In Mount Lofty, Australia Shot From Above By @tuberosamx
Marison Hermes In Tokyo By Renzo Piano
The Dreamspaces project, which as of today can boast over 212K subsrcibers, has 1,195 postings so far and is run by Isabelle Wuilloud, a London-based digital creative and digital designer. The author herself describes Dreamspaces as “a platform to explore utopian design and architecture,” and this, as you can see, is damn close to reality.
Casa Organica By Javier Senosiain, Completed In 1984 In The Naucalpan De Juárez Neighbourhood Outside Mexico City, Images By @piariverola
The Dome, Narrative Of A Temple Iv By @albadlfuente_
Chateau Laurens In Agde, France Via @icantaffordthisbutmaybeshecan
Isabelle, who has many years of experience working with brands such as Farfetch and Burberry, has been running this Instagram account since September 2019, collecting the creations of designers and architects from different countries and times that inspire her, match her inner mood, or which she simply likes very much. "Your definitive source for really good design" - this is how the creator describes her project.
1960s Sheep Sculptures By François-Xavier & Claude Lalanne
Armand Pierre Fernandez, Parco Sempione, Milan, 1973 Via @steffan @somethingcurated
Artistic installation for the 1973 Triennale dell'Arte di Milano by French-American artist Arman. Close by, there are two other artworks from the same event, the "Mysterious Baths" by Giorgio De Chirico and the "Continuous Theater" by Alberto Burri (this, a reconstruction of the original)
In Collaboration With @joemortell Hey Arnold’s Bedroom Reimagined Featuring A Retractable Ds - 600 De Sede Sofa, Yoshitomo Nara Painting, Gherpe Lamp By Superstudio And A De Sede-Inspired Bed
Well, judge for yourself - among the creations collected in the Dreamspaces virtual museum, you can find both ultra-modern interior design and the ruins of ancient buildings on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, from strict classical beauty in furniture, to some overly weird yet somehow attractive shrimp chaise longue. This is probably why creative people around the world do love this page - because here everyone will find something to their liking.
French Communist Party Headquarters In Paris, Designed By Oscar Niemeyer 1980. Alta Lounge Chairs & Coffee Table Designed By Niemeyer And His Daughter Anna Maria
Le Cocodoll Bed By Les Lalanne, 1964
Malabar Room By @zyvastudio
New times require new solutions - if previously many great art galleries grew out of private collections of devoted (and well-off) lovers of beauty, now almost any of us can afford to collect something similar in digital form. So why not start right now? Please feel free to scroll this selection of the best postings from Dreamspaces, collected by Bored Panda, and maybe some of them will inspire you to create something nice and beautiful right now!
The Forest House, Designed By Peter Bohlin For His Parents In Connecticut, 1975 Photographs By @bohlincywinskijackson
Verner Panton Visiona 1970 The Designer That Sparked My Design Obsession Images Owned By @vernerpantonofficial
An Elevated View Of Bette Midler's Soho Loft In 1981, Designed By Alan Buchsbaum Photo By Susan Wood
Francesco Risso’s, Marni Cd, Milan Apartment. Photos By @francescodolfophotography
Lenny Kravitz’s House In Miami, Designed By Architröpolis (1999), Scanned In By @y2kaesthetics
Nissei Theater In Tokyo @kawaharatatsuya
Pleasure Island Waterbed By Aaron Donner, C. 1971
A. Quincy Jones’ Smalley Residence Updated By Studio Shamshiri @studioshamshiri
The Walstrom Residence By John Lautner, 1969 Via @oshsdesign
House Muller, Belgium 1974. Designed By Ivan Van Mossevelde
La Fábrica, The Abandoned Cement Factory Turned Home Of Architect Ricardo Bofill In Sant Just Desvern, Spain, 1975 By @merit_la
Charles Harker’s Bloom House In Austin, Texas
Timothy Oulton’s ‘Apollo’ Structures
Christo, Big Air Package, 2013 🎪 Via @barton_alfie @sophierichter__
My Favorite Project To Date : Palladium, A Club Concept Designed By @joemortell And __dreamspaces
Maison Margiela Boutique At Sanlitun Village In Beijing
Weston Bonaventure Hotel In La By John C Portman, Photo @phdonohue
Most Likely Isla Mujeres In Mexico
Winnipeg International Airport Baggage Claim
Inside The Palace Of India’s ‘Most Dashing’ (At Least According To @archdigest) Royal Couple – The Home Of Maharaja Yeshwant Holkar And Maharani Sanyogita Devi The Palace Bedroom, Featuring A Louis Sognot Bed, Ivan Da Silva Bruhns Carpet
An Oldie But A Goodie New York, 1975
Fuzzy Hi!breed Dining Set By @charlottekingsnorth
These don't look like they would have hygiene issues at all . . . . .