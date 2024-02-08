ADVERTISEMENT

Each of us has our own sources of inspiration, unique “places of power” where we draw energy for our creativity. A place where we collect various references for visual images we like. A place where we always return to find something that will inspire us to create something new.

And sometimes such collections of visual references actually develop into something more than one large online moodboard. Want a great example? Then here's Dreamspaces - a dedicated Instagram account with tons of inspiring ideas for interior design and architecture.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Shah Cheragh Mirror Mosque

Shah Cheragh Mirror Mosque

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

The Botanical Gardens In Mount Lofty, Australia Shot From Above By @tuberosamx

The Botanical Gardens In Mount Lofty, Australia Shot From Above By @tuberosamx

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Marison Hermes In Tokyo By Renzo Piano

Marison Hermes In Tokyo By Renzo Piano
Marison Hermes In Tokyo By Renzo Piano
Marison Hermes In Tokyo By Renzo Piano
Marison Hermes In Tokyo By Renzo Piano

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

The Dreamspaces project, which as of today can boast over 212K subsrcibers, has 1,195 postings so far and is run by Isabelle Wuilloud, a London-based digital creative and digital designer. The author herself describes Dreamspaces as “a platform to explore utopian design and architecture,” and this, as you can see, is damn close to reality.
#4

Casa Organica By Javier Senosiain, Completed In 1984 In The Naucalpan De Juárez Neighbourhood Outside Mexico City, Images By @piariverola

Casa Organica By Javier Senosiain, Completed In 1984 In The Naucalpan De Juárez Neighbourhood Outside Mexico City, Images By @piariverola
Casa Organica By Javier Senosiain, Completed In 1984 In The Naucalpan De Juárez Neighbourhood Outside Mexico City, Images By @piariverola
Casa Organica By Javier Senosiain, Completed In 1984 In The Naucalpan De Juárez Neighbourhood Outside Mexico City, Images By @piariverola
Casa Organica By Javier Senosiain, Completed In 1984 In The Naucalpan De Juárez Neighbourhood Outside Mexico City, Images By @piariverola
Casa Organica By Javier Senosiain, Completed In 1984 In The Naucalpan De Juárez Neighbourhood Outside Mexico City, Images By @piariverola
Casa Organica By Javier Senosiain, Completed In 1984 In The Naucalpan De Juárez Neighbourhood Outside Mexico City, Images By @piariverola

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

The Dome, Narrative Of A Temple Iv By @albadlfuente_

The Dome, Narrative Of A Temple Iv By @albadlfuente_

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Chateau Laurens In Agde, France Via @icantaffordthisbutmaybeshecan

Chateau Laurens In Agde, France Via @icantaffordthisbutmaybeshecan
Chateau Laurens In Agde, France Via @icantaffordthisbutmaybeshecan

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Isabelle, who has many years of experience working with brands such as Farfetch and Burberry, has been running this Instagram account since September 2019, collecting the creations of designers and architects from different countries and times that inspire her, match her inner mood, or which she simply likes very much. "Your definitive source for really good design" - this is how the creator describes her project.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

1960s Sheep Sculptures By François-Xavier & Claude Lalanne

1960s Sheep Sculptures By François-Xavier & Claude Lalanne
1960s Sheep Sculptures By François-Xavier & Claude Lalanne
1960s Sheep Sculptures By François-Xavier & Claude Lalanne

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Armand Pierre Fernandez, Parco Sempione, Milan, 1973 Via @steffan @somethingcurated

Armand Pierre Fernandez, Parco Sempione, Milan, 1973 Via @steffan @somethingcurated
Armand Pierre Fernandez, Parco Sempione, Milan, 1973 Via @steffan @somethingcurated

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Artistic installation for the 1973 Triennale dell'Arte di Milano by French-American artist Arman. Close by, there are two other artworks from the same event, the "Mysterious Baths" by Giorgio De Chirico and the "Continuous Theater" by Alberto Burri (this, a reconstruction of the original)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

In Collaboration With @joemortell Hey Arnold’s Bedroom Reimagined Featuring A Retractable Ds - 600 De Sede Sofa, Yoshitomo Nara Painting, Gherpe Lamp By Superstudio And A De Sede-Inspired Bed

In Collaboration With @joemortell Hey Arnold’s Bedroom Reimagined Featuring A Retractable Ds - 600 De Sede Sofa, Yoshitomo Nara Painting, Gherpe Lamp By Superstudio And A De Sede-Inspired Bed

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Well, judge for yourself - among the creations collected in the Dreamspaces virtual museum, you can find both ultra-modern interior design and the ruins of ancient buildings on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, from strict classical beauty in furniture, to some overly weird yet somehow attractive shrimp chaise longue. This is probably why creative people around the world do love this page - because here everyone will find something to their liking.
#10

French Communist Party Headquarters In Paris, Designed By Oscar Niemeyer 1980. Alta Lounge Chairs & Coffee Table Designed By Niemeyer And His Daughter Anna Maria

French Communist Party Headquarters In Paris, Designed By Oscar Niemeyer 1980. Alta Lounge Chairs & Coffee Table Designed By Niemeyer And His Daughter Anna Maria
French Communist Party Headquarters In Paris, Designed By Oscar Niemeyer 1980. Alta Lounge Chairs & Coffee Table Designed By Niemeyer And His Daughter Anna Maria
French Communist Party Headquarters In Paris, Designed By Oscar Niemeyer 1980. Alta Lounge Chairs & Coffee Table Designed By Niemeyer And His Daughter Anna Maria
French Communist Party Headquarters In Paris, Designed By Oscar Niemeyer 1980. Alta Lounge Chairs & Coffee Table Designed By Niemeyer And His Daughter Anna Maria

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Le Cocodoll Bed By Les Lalanne, 1964

Le Cocodoll Bed By Les Lalanne, 1964
Le Cocodoll Bed By Les Lalanne, 1964
Le Cocodoll Bed By Les Lalanne, 1964

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Malabar Room By @zyvastudio

Malabar Room By @zyvastudio

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

New times require new solutions - if previously many great art galleries grew out of private collections of devoted (and well-off) lovers of beauty, now almost any of us can afford to collect something similar in digital form. So why not start right now? Please feel free to scroll this selection of the best postings from Dreamspaces, collected by Bored Panda, and maybe some of them will inspire you to create something nice and beautiful right now!

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

The Forest House, Designed By Peter Bohlin For His Parents In Connecticut, 1975 Photographs By @bohlincywinskijackson

The Forest House, Designed By Peter Bohlin For His Parents In Connecticut, 1975 Photographs By @bohlincywinskijackson
The Forest House, Designed By Peter Bohlin For His Parents In Connecticut, 1975 Photographs By @bohlincywinskijackson
The Forest House, Designed By Peter Bohlin For His Parents In Connecticut, 1975 Photographs By @bohlincywinskijackson
The Forest House, Designed By Peter Bohlin For His Parents In Connecticut, 1975 Photographs By @bohlincywinskijackson

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Verner Panton Visiona 1970 The Designer That Sparked My Design Obsession Images Owned By @vernerpantonofficial

Verner Panton Visiona 1970 The Designer That Sparked My Design Obsession Images Owned By @vernerpantonofficial
Verner Panton Visiona 1970 The Designer That Sparked My Design Obsession Images Owned By @vernerpantonofficial
Verner Panton Visiona 1970 The Designer That Sparked My Design Obsession Images Owned By @vernerpantonofficial
Verner Panton Visiona 1970 The Designer That Sparked My Design Obsession Images Owned By @vernerpantonofficial

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

An Elevated View Of Bette Midler's Soho Loft In 1981, Designed By Alan Buchsbaum Photo By Susan Wood

An Elevated View Of Bette Midler's Soho Loft In 1981, Designed By Alan Buchsbaum Photo By Susan Wood

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Francesco Risso’s, Marni Cd, Milan Apartment. Photos By @francescodolfophotography

Francesco Risso’s, Marni Cd, Milan Apartment. Photos By @francescodolfophotography
Francesco Risso’s, Marni Cd, Milan Apartment. Photos By @francescodolfophotography
Francesco Risso’s, Marni Cd, Milan Apartment. Photos By @francescodolfophotography
Francesco Risso’s, Marni Cd, Milan Apartment. Photos By @francescodolfophotography

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Lenny Kravitz’s House In Miami, Designed By Architröpolis (1999), Scanned In By @y2kaesthetics

Lenny Kravitz’s House In Miami, Designed By Architröpolis (1999), Scanned In By @y2kaesthetics
Lenny Kravitz’s House In Miami, Designed By Architröpolis (1999), Scanned In By @y2kaesthetics
Lenny Kravitz’s House In Miami, Designed By Architröpolis (1999), Scanned In By @y2kaesthetics
Lenny Kravitz’s House In Miami, Designed By Architröpolis (1999), Scanned In By @y2kaesthetics
Lenny Kravitz’s House In Miami, Designed By Architröpolis (1999), Scanned In By @y2kaesthetics

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Nissei Theater In Tokyo @kawaharatatsuya

Nissei Theater In Tokyo @kawaharatatsuya

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Pleasure Island Waterbed By Aaron Donner, C. 1971

Pleasure Island Waterbed By Aaron Donner, C. 1971
Pleasure Island Waterbed By Aaron Donner, C. 1971
Pleasure Island Waterbed By Aaron Donner, C. 1971

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

A. Quincy Jones’ Smalley Residence Updated By Studio Shamshiri @studioshamshiri

A. Quincy Jones’ Smalley Residence Updated By Studio Shamshiri @studioshamshiri
A. Quincy Jones’ Smalley Residence Updated By Studio Shamshiri @studioshamshiri
A. Quincy Jones’ Smalley Residence Updated By Studio Shamshiri @studioshamshiri
A. Quincy Jones’ Smalley Residence Updated By Studio Shamshiri @studioshamshiri

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

The Walstrom Residence By John Lautner, 1969 Via @oshsdesign

The Walstrom Residence By John Lautner, 1969 Via @oshsdesign
The Walstrom Residence By John Lautner, 1969 Via @oshsdesign

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

House Muller, Belgium 1974. Designed By Ivan Van Mossevelde

House Muller, Belgium 1974. Designed By Ivan Van Mossevelde
House Muller, Belgium 1974. Designed By Ivan Van Mossevelde
House Muller, Belgium 1974. Designed By Ivan Van Mossevelde
House Muller, Belgium 1974. Designed By Ivan Van Mossevelde

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

La Fábrica, The Abandoned Cement Factory Turned Home Of Architect Ricardo Bofill In Sant Just Desvern, Spain, 1975 By @merit_la

La Fábrica, The Abandoned Cement Factory Turned Home Of Architect Ricardo Bofill In Sant Just Desvern, Spain, 1975 By @merit_la
La Fábrica, The Abandoned Cement Factory Turned Home Of Architect Ricardo Bofill In Sant Just Desvern, Spain, 1975 By @merit_la

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Charles Harker’s Bloom House In Austin, Texas

Charles Harker’s Bloom House In Austin, Texas
Charles Harker’s Bloom House In Austin, Texas
Charles Harker’s Bloom House In Austin, Texas
Charles Harker’s Bloom House In Austin, Texas
Charles Harker’s Bloom House In Austin, Texas

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Timothy Oulton’s ‘Apollo’ Structures

Timothy Oulton’s ‘Apollo’ Structures
Timothy Oulton’s ‘Apollo’ Structures

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Christo, Big Air Package, 2013 🎪 Via @barton_alfie @sophierichter__

Christo, Big Air Package, 2013 🎪 Via @barton_alfie @sophierichter__

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My Favorite Project To Date : Palladium, A Club Concept Designed By @joemortell And __dreamspaces

My Favorite Project To Date : Palladium, A Club Concept Designed By @joemortell And __dreamspaces
My Favorite Project To Date : Palladium, A Club Concept Designed By @joemortell And __dreamspaces
My Favorite Project To Date : Palladium, A Club Concept Designed By @joemortell And __dreamspaces
My Favorite Project To Date : Palladium, A Club Concept Designed By @joemortell And __dreamspaces
My Favorite Project To Date : Palladium, A Club Concept Designed By @joemortell And __dreamspaces
My Favorite Project To Date : Palladium, A Club Concept Designed By @joemortell And __dreamspaces
My Favorite Project To Date : Palladium, A Club Concept Designed By @joemortell And __dreamspaces

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Maison Margiela Boutique At Sanlitun Village In Beijing

Maison Margiela Boutique At Sanlitun Village In Beijing
Maison Margiela Boutique At Sanlitun Village In Beijing
Maison Margiela Boutique At Sanlitun Village In Beijing

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Weston Bonaventure Hotel In La By John C Portman, Photo @phdonohue

Weston Bonaventure Hotel In La By John C Portman, Photo @phdonohue
Weston Bonaventure Hotel In La By John C Portman, Photo @phdonohue
Weston Bonaventure Hotel In La By John C Portman, Photo @phdonohue

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Most Likely Isla Mujeres In Mexico

Most Likely Isla Mujeres In Mexico

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Winnipeg International Airport Baggage Claim

Winnipeg International Airport Baggage Claim

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Inside The Palace Of India’s ‘Most Dashing’ (At Least According To @archdigest) Royal Couple – The Home Of Maharaja Yeshwant Holkar And Maharani Sanyogita Devi The Palace Bedroom, Featuring A Louis Sognot Bed, Ivan Da Silva Bruhns Carpet

Inside The Palace Of India’s ‘Most Dashing’ (At Least According To @archdigest) Royal Couple – The Home Of Maharaja Yeshwant Holkar And Maharani Sanyogita Devi The Palace Bedroom, Featuring A Louis Sognot Bed, Ivan Da Silva Bruhns Carpet
Inside The Palace Of India’s ‘Most Dashing’ (At Least According To @archdigest) Royal Couple – The Home Of Maharaja Yeshwant Holkar And Maharani Sanyogita Devi The Palace Bedroom, Featuring A Louis Sognot Bed, Ivan Da Silva Bruhns Carpet
Inside The Palace Of India’s ‘Most Dashing’ (At Least According To @archdigest) Royal Couple – The Home Of Maharaja Yeshwant Holkar And Maharani Sanyogita Devi The Palace Bedroom, Featuring A Louis Sognot Bed, Ivan Da Silva Bruhns Carpet

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

An Oldie But A Goodie New York, 1975

An Oldie But A Goodie New York, 1975

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Fuzzy Hi!breed Dining Set By @charlottekingsnorth

Fuzzy Hi!breed Dining Set By @charlottekingsnorth

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These don't look like they would have hygiene issues at all . . . . .

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Retti Candle Shop By Hans Hollien In Vienna

Retti Candle Shop By Hans Hollien In Vienna
Retti Candle Shop By Hans Hollien In Vienna

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Just A Swan And Her Duckies

Just A Swan And Her Duckies

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

The Torres Blancas Building Designed By Francisco Javier Sáenz De Oiza, Completed In 1969

The Torres Blancas Building Designed By Francisco Javier Sáenz De Oiza, Completed In 1969
The Torres Blancas Building Designed By Francisco Javier Sáenz De Oiza, Completed In 1969
The Torres Blancas Building Designed By Francisco Javier Sáenz De Oiza, Completed In 1969
The Torres Blancas Building Designed By Francisco Javier Sáenz De Oiza, Completed In 1969
The Torres Blancas Building Designed By Francisco Javier Sáenz De Oiza, Completed In 1969

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Dreamspaces

Dreamspaces

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Entelechy I, 1964 By Architect John Portman. Cozy Cozy In Atlanta

Entelechy I, 1964 By Architect John Portman. Cozy Cozy In Atlanta
Entelechy I, 1964 By Architect John Portman. Cozy Cozy In Atlanta
Entelechy I, 1964 By Architect John Portman. Cozy Cozy In Atlanta
Entelechy I, 1964 By Architect John Portman. Cozy Cozy In Atlanta
Entelechy I, 1964 By Architect John Portman. Cozy Cozy In Atlanta

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Paul Thoryk, Finished In 1974

Paul Thoryk, Finished In 1974
Paul Thoryk, Finished In 1974
Paul Thoryk, Finished In 1974

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Castellaras Estate In Mouans-Sartoux, France, Architect Jacques Couëlle Photographed By @christophecoenon

Castellaras Estate In Mouans-Sartoux, France, Architect Jacques Couëlle Photographed By @christophecoenon

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#42

A Classic 🏠 By David Shelley In Nottinghamshire

A Classic 🏠 By David Shelley In Nottinghamshire

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Parties, Designed By The Inimitable Tony Duquette

Parties, Designed By The Inimitable Tony Duquette
Parties, Designed By The Inimitable Tony Duquette
Parties, Designed By The Inimitable Tony Duquette
Parties, Designed By The Inimitable Tony Duquette
Parties, Designed By The Inimitable Tony Duquette
Parties, Designed By The Inimitable Tony Duquette

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Anish Kapoor - Marsyas, As Part Of The Unilever Series For The Turbine Hall At Tate Modern, London, 2002-2003, By @hubytheordinary

Anish Kapoor - Marsyas, As Part Of The Unilever Series For The Turbine Hall At Tate Modern, London, 2002-2003, By @hubytheordinary
Anish Kapoor - Marsyas, As Part Of The Unilever Series For The Turbine Hall At Tate Modern, London, 2002-2003, By @hubytheordinary

__dreamspaces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!