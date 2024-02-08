ADVERTISEMENT

Each of us has our own sources of inspiration, unique “places of power” where we draw energy for our creativity. A place where we collect various references for visual images we like. A place where we always return to find something that will inspire us to create something new.

And sometimes such collections of visual references actually develop into something more than one large online moodboard. Want a great example? Then here's Dreamspaces - a dedicated Instagram account with tons of inspiring ideas for interior design and architecture.

More info: Instagram