Bored Panda also reached out to the mods of the subreddit. So scroll away to find the best of r/GoodDesign and read on for our interview with one of the moderators of the community.

Here is a collection of examples that implement all of the above in design. The subreddit r/GoodDesign is for those who appreciate pleasing visuals and mindful execution. Check out these design innovations that prove not everything has to suck. Product and packaging design can be practical, original and beautiful at the same time.

What do we consider good design? Packaging that's pleasing to the eye? A product that makes our lives easier? A structure that blends in seamlessly with nature? A design that's sustainable but practical all at once? Maybe it's something that fits the criteria for all of the above.

The community we're covering this time has a pretty straightforward name – r/GoodDesign. It's where people find and showcase great design. It's not particularly large in numbers. Although created in 2012, in more than 11 years it has amassed a modest 30k members. And although that might not seem like a lot in these times of viral content, it's still in the top 5% of all Reddit communities. Bored Panda reached out to the moderator KingDrude of the subreddit. He was kind enough to tell us more about how the community is doing and what it's like moderating it.

The story of how KingDrude became the moderator is pretty straightforward. "They needed moderators and I applied," the Redditor simply says. "I had been following the sub for a while and I quite enjoy moderating." Small numbers don't always mean less work. The mod tells us that the workload depends on the activity of the community members. "I have been [a] mod on other subreddits with the same amount of people and that was much more work because it was more active," KingDrude tells Bored Panda. "This sub isn't extremely active, so not a lot to do."

#4 This Toilet Paper With A Mini Roll Of Toilet Paper Inside Instead Of An Hollow Cardboard Roll!

#5 This Chair In The Food Court Of A Mall Has A Notch Cut Out For Your Bags

r/GoodDesign is not the only community that KingDrude moderates. He is the head moderator of r/AntiA-holeDesign. Or, more accurately, was. "It's no longer active because me and my team decided to join the protest against the API changes back in June," the Redditor admits.

#9 Decathlon Now Sews The Labels Onto Small Scraps Of Fabric Instead Of The Actual Clothing Item, So It's Easier To Cut Them And They Don't Leave Any Itchy Residue Behind

Since he's been moderator of two design communities, it's pretty obvious KingDrude enjoys interesting design solutions. "I am a fan of satisfying and innovative design," the Redditor says. "Although the main reason I moderate is because I love moderating. I do quite enjoy the content of the subs though," he adds.

#16 I Possibly Found The Best Ever Pencils. After Using Them You Can Plant Them In The Soil And Then A Sapling Will Grow From The Green Bottom!

#20 My New Shoes Came With A Pick Keychain To Get Our Rocks And Gunk In The Tread

#22 Nail Polish Bottle Has A Swatch Of The Colour Attached To The Bottle So You Can See How The Colour Looks On You

#23 Washington Dc New Metro Pass Displays The Metro Map With Augmented Reality When You Look At It With Your Phone Or Smart Glasses

#24 The USB And Aux Port In My Moms Car Glows At Night So You Can Plug Them In Without Much Hassle

#25 The "One A Day Banana" Pack, Containing Several Bananas Of Different Ripeness So That You Can Eat Them Over Several Days. (Korea)

#26 Tesla Cars Have A Feature That Lets Bystanders Know That The Car Is Air-Conditioned And The Pen Inside Is Safe

#31 Amazon Has Reflective Panels In The Top Of Their Lockers So You Don't Have To Jump Around Like A Maniac To Make Sure You Got All Your Stuff

#33 Where Are These When I Forget My Sunglasses. They Put Rails Under The Benches In This Park So You Can Always Be In The Shadow

#34 My Protein Powder Scoop Is Designed To Sit On A Lip Just Under The Lid... So You Don't Have To Reach Into The Powder To Grab It

#37 This Is Exactly What Makes Good Design! Oklahoma Manhole Covers Have A City Map On It With A White Dot Showing Where In The City You Are

#40 My 3 Tacos Came In A Container That Was Made To Hold 3 Tacos Upright 🌮

#42 Shades By Design Logo Is Correct When Read Up And Down And When Read Left To Right!

#45 This Pill Can Be Split Into 5mg Doses Or 7.5mg Doses Depending On Which Side You Break It

#47 So Mundane, And Yet So Helpful: These Table Knives Have Flat Ends. Sooo Much Less Frustrating To Get The Last Bit Of Peanut Butter Or Jelly Out Of The Jar