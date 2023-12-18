People Share Examples Of “Great Design” In This Online Group And Here Are The 93 Best PicsInterview
What do we consider good design? Packaging that's pleasing to the eye? A product that makes our lives easier? A structure that blends in seamlessly with nature? A design that's sustainable but practical all at once? Maybe it's something that fits the criteria for all of the above.
Here is a collection of examples that implement all of the above in design. The subreddit r/GoodDesign is for those who appreciate pleasing visuals and mindful execution. Check out these design innovations that prove not everything has to suck. Product and packaging design can be practical, original and beautiful at the same time.
Bored Panda also reached out to the mods of the subreddit. So scroll away to find the best of r/GoodDesign and read on for our interview with one of the moderators of the community.
This Should Be The Standard
The community we're covering this time has a pretty straightforward name – r/GoodDesign. It's where people find and showcase great design. It's not particularly large in numbers. Although created in 2012, in more than 11 years it has amassed a modest 30k members.
And although that might not seem like a lot in these times of viral content, it's still in the top 5% of all Reddit communities. Bored Panda reached out to the moderator KingDrude of the subreddit. He was kind enough to tell us more about how the community is doing and what it's like moderating it.
Love That!
Crosswalk Projected On A Dirty Winter Road
The story of how KingDrude became the moderator is pretty straightforward. "They needed moderators and I applied," the Redditor simply says. "I had been following the sub for a while and I quite enjoy moderating."
Small numbers don't always mean less work. The mod tells us that the workload depends on the activity of the community members. "I have been [a] mod on other subreddits with the same amount of people and that was much more work because it was more active," KingDrude tells Bored Panda. "This sub isn't extremely active, so not a lot to do."
This Toilet Paper With A Mini Roll Of Toilet Paper Inside Instead Of An Hollow Cardboard Roll!
This Chair In The Food Court Of A Mall Has A Notch Cut Out For Your Bags
Love The Design For The Spine Of These Books
r/GoodDesign is not the only community that KingDrude moderates. He is the head moderator of r/AntiA-holeDesign. Or, more accurately, was. "It's no longer active because me and my team decided to join the protest against the API changes back in June," the Redditor admits.
Clever!
Good Design Is Right Where You Need It
Decathlon Now Sews The Labels Onto Small Scraps Of Fabric Instead Of The Actual Clothing Item, So It's Easier To Cut Them And They Don't Leave Any Itchy Residue Behind
Since he's been moderator of two design communities, it's pretty obvious KingDrude enjoys interesting design solutions. "I am a fan of satisfying and innovative design," the Redditor says. "Although the main reason I moderate is because I love moderating. I do quite enjoy the content of the subs though," he adds.
You Only Can See This At Night
Thought This Would Belong Here
its a pity most saucepan/pot designers have forgotten what the holes on the pot handles are for. originlly they were for putting your utensil handles in so they dripped back into the pot but now the designers seem to think they are hanging them up to catch dirt. if you look at your grandparents old pots and utensils you will find the utensils handle fits nicely in the holes and the untensil end drips into the pot. now everything has a slick modern look but nothing fits as it should.
This Dishwasher Projects A Timer Onto The Floor
The Door Handles Turn Red If You Lock The Door
My Shirt Has A Cloth For Cleaning Glasses Sewn Into It
Never Crane My Neck Again!
Finally I can see around big trucks without fearing driving through a red!
I Possibly Found The Best Ever Pencils. After Using Them You Can Plant Them In The Soil And Then A Sapling Will Grow From The Green Bottom!
The Tiger Face On My Bag Of Nuts Spells Out Tiger Nuts
Someone Requested A Pop-Up Sloth Hook
I Would Apply
My New Shoes Came With A Pick Keychain To Get Our Rocks And Gunk In The Tread
Genius Ad For A Funeral Company
Nail Polish Bottle Has A Swatch Of The Colour Attached To The Bottle So You Can See How The Colour Looks On You
Washington Dc New Metro Pass Displays The Metro Map With Augmented Reality When You Look At It With Your Phone Or Smart Glasses
Seems like it'd just be easier to have the map as a PDF on your phone
The USB And Aux Port In My Moms Car Glows At Night So You Can Plug Them In Without Much Hassle
The "One A Day Banana" Pack, Containing Several Bananas Of Different Ripeness So That You Can Eat Them Over Several Days. (Korea)
Tesla Cars Have A Feature That Lets Bystanders Know That The Car Is Air-Conditioned And The Pen Inside Is Safe
These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats
Really Appreciated The Removable Sticker Brand Name For A Reusable Canister
Hmmm. Reuse, so 'Good'. Throwaway plastic, so 'Bad'. Decisions, decisions...
My Puzzle Came With A Stand For The Box
Cool
Amazon Has Reflective Panels In The Top Of Their Lockers So You Don't Have To Jump Around Like A Maniac To Make Sure You Got All Your Stuff
My Empanada Says What Meat Is Inside
Where Are These When I Forget My Sunglasses. They Put Rails Under The Benches In This Park So You Can Always Be In The Shadow
My Protein Powder Scoop Is Designed To Sit On A Lip Just Under The Lid... So You Don't Have To Reach Into The Powder To Grab It
This Pasta Packaging
(X-Post) "The Middle Snap On My Baby's Onesie Is A Different Color To Help Align The Buttons."
This Is Exactly What Makes Good Design! Oklahoma Manhole Covers Have A City Map On It With A White Dot Showing Where In The City You Are
Who says you're not being followed? How do those maps always know where you are?
Neat
This Is A 1954 Camper With A Boat As Its Top
My 3 Tacos Came In A Container That Was Made To Hold 3 Tacos Upright 🌮
An Elevator With The Option To Select Your Floor As You Walk In
Shades By Design Logo Is Correct When Read Up And Down And When Read Left To Right!
These Shoes Are Pretty Neat!
A Drum Pedal Was Repurposed To Provide A Zero-Contact Hand Sanitizer Station
This Pill Can Be Split Into 5mg Doses Or 7.5mg Doses Depending On Which Side You Break It
This Track To Help People Bring Their Bikes Up Or Down Stairs
So Mundane, And Yet So Helpful: These Table Knives Have Flat Ends. Sooo Much Less Frustrating To Get The Last Bit Of Peanut Butter Or Jelly Out Of The Jar
This Mini Screwdriver Contains Its Bits Inside Itself For Practicality In A Pinch
A Trash Can For Cyclists To Toss Things While They Bike
This Babydoor Inside A Normal Door
OK, the purpose doesn't seem real intuitive on this one. What am I missing?
Only The Keys With Alternate Functions Stay Highlighted When You Hold Down The "Fn" Key
These Posters
Good Ink Bottle Design
This Remote Has A Headphone Plug In It To Listen To TV Quietly
OMG this could have saved me from getting scolded by my parents at 2 am trying to watch tv
This Is Perfect
This Restaurant He Went Has Solar-Powered Phone Chargers Built Into The Umbrellas
Integrated Storage For Chocks In Space Above Fender
Fun Design
its always the Japanese products that are the best and cutest designs