ADVERTISEMENT

What do we consider good design? Packaging that's pleasing to the eye? A product that makes our lives easier? A structure that blends in seamlessly with nature? A design that's sustainable but practical all at once? Maybe it's something that fits the criteria for all of the above.

Here is a collection of examples that implement all of the above in design. The subreddit r/GoodDesign is for those who appreciate pleasing visuals and mindful execution. Check out these design innovations that prove not everything has to suck. Product and packaging design can be practical, original and beautiful at the same time.

Bored Panda also reached out to the mods of the subreddit. So scroll away to find the best of r/GoodDesign and read on for our interview with one of the moderators of the community.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Should Be The Standard

This Should Be The Standard Shares stats

AschoffTheTop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The community we're covering this time has a pretty straightforward name – r/GoodDesign. It's where people find and showcase great design. It's not particularly large in numbers. Although created in 2012, in more than 11 years it has amassed a modest 30k members.

And although that might not seem like a lot in these times of viral content, it's still in the top 5% of all Reddit communities. Bored Panda reached out to the moderator KingDrude of the subreddit. He was kind enough to tell us more about how the community is doing and what it's like moderating it.
#2

Love That!

Love That! Shares stats

cvalda27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can you tell me which edition is that? There's a myriad of them and I can't figure out what the difference might be.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Crosswalk Projected On A Dirty Winter Road

Crosswalk Projected On A Dirty Winter Road Shares stats

OGPhlapjax Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Українська гордість пішохідний перехід

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The story of how KingDrude became the moderator is pretty straightforward. "They needed moderators and I applied," the Redditor simply says. "I had been following the sub for a while and I quite enjoy moderating."

Small numbers don't always mean less work. The mod tells us that the workload depends on the activity of the community members. "I have been [a] mod on other subreddits with the same amount of people and that was much more work because it was more active," KingDrude tells Bored Panda. "This sub isn't extremely active, so not a lot to do."

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

This Toilet Paper With A Mini Roll Of Toilet Paper Inside Instead Of An Hollow Cardboard Roll!

This Toilet Paper With A Mini Roll Of Toilet Paper Inside Instead Of An Hollow Cardboard Roll! Shares stats

Dearisneth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And where am I supposed to keep the mini roll after I put the big roll on the holder? I mean beside the obvious place ;).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

This Chair In The Food Court Of A Mall Has A Notch Cut Out For Your Bags

This Chair In The Food Court Of A Mall Has A Notch Cut Out For Your Bags Shares stats

ursois Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Love The Design For The Spine Of These Books

Love The Design For The Spine Of These Books Shares stats

Literallyasieve Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

r/GoodDesign is not the only community that KingDrude moderates. He is the head moderator of r/AntiA-holeDesign. Or, more accurately, was. "It's no longer active because me and my team decided to join the protest against the API changes back in June," the Redditor admits.
#7

Clever!

Clever! Shares stats

cvalda27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Good Design Is Right Where You Need It

Good Design Is Right Where You Need It Shares stats

deepmindfulness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would not work in the UK as they are constantly moving things around.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Decathlon Now Sews The Labels Onto Small Scraps Of Fabric Instead Of The Actual Clothing Item, So It's Easier To Cut Them And They Don't Leave Any Itchy Residue Behind

Decathlon Now Sews The Labels Onto Small Scraps Of Fabric Instead Of The Actual Clothing Item, So It's Easier To Cut Them And They Don't Leave Any Itchy Residue Behind Shares stats

TheFfrog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Since he's been moderator of two design communities, it's pretty obvious KingDrude enjoys interesting design solutions. "I am a fan of satisfying and innovative design," the Redditor says. "Although the main reason I moderate is because I love moderating. I do quite enjoy the content of the subs though," he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

You Only Can See This At Night

You Only Can See This At Night Shares stats

MaskedWiseman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really smart. And now I know what I'll watch on the first day 2024. Edition: Oops, I've just checked, it came out in 2020. Maybe I'll watch it earlier.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Thought This Would Belong Here

Thought This Would Belong Here Shares stats

MactavishRoseneath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
lesliebudge avatar
les
les
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

its a pity most saucepan/pot designers have forgotten what the holes on the pot handles are for. originlly they were for putting your utensil handles in so they dripped back into the pot but now the designers seem to think they are hanging them up to catch dirt. if you look at your grandparents old pots and utensils you will find the utensils handle fits nicely in the holes and the untensil end drips into the pot. now everything has a slick modern look but nothing fits as it should.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

This Dishwasher Projects A Timer Onto The Floor

This Dishwasher Projects A Timer Onto The Floor Shares stats

staplerjell-o Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

The Door Handles Turn Red If You Lock The Door

The Door Handles Turn Red If You Lock The Door Shares stats

TheOnlyTails Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

My Shirt Has A Cloth For Cleaning Glasses Sewn Into It

My Shirt Has A Cloth For Cleaning Glasses Sewn Into It Shares stats

whynotboth_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Never Crane My Neck Again!

Never Crane My Neck Again! Shares stats

deepmindfulness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally I can see around big trucks without fearing driving through a red!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

I Possibly Found The Best Ever Pencils. After Using Them You Can Plant Them In The Soil And Then A Sapling Will Grow From The Green Bottom!

I Possibly Found The Best Ever Pencils. After Using Them You Can Plant Them In The Soil And Then A Sapling Will Grow From The Green Bottom! Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

The Tiger Face On My Bag Of Nuts Spells Out Tiger Nuts

The Tiger Face On My Bag Of Nuts Spells Out Tiger Nuts Shares stats

FiggyTheNewton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Someone Requested A Pop-Up Sloth Hook

Someone Requested A Pop-Up Sloth Hook Shares stats

clide Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

I Would Apply

I Would Apply Shares stats

Alpha_Shmeat69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as I can use MS Paint for the job, I’d give it a try.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

My New Shoes Came With A Pick Keychain To Get Our Rocks And Gunk In The Tread

My New Shoes Came With A Pick Keychain To Get Our Rocks And Gunk In The Tread Shares stats

OddKng Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Genius Ad For A Funeral Company

Genius Ad For A Funeral Company Shares stats

VenomXsX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Nail Polish Bottle Has A Swatch Of The Colour Attached To The Bottle So You Can See How The Colour Looks On You

Nail Polish Bottle Has A Swatch Of The Colour Attached To The Bottle So You Can See How The Colour Looks On You Shares stats

OddKng Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Washington Dc New Metro Pass Displays The Metro Map With Augmented Reality When You Look At It With Your Phone Or Smart Glasses

Washington Dc New Metro Pass Displays The Metro Map With Augmented Reality When You Look At It With Your Phone Or Smart Glasses Shares stats

Thereaper29 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
fmc avatar
Definitely a Human
Definitely a Human
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems like it'd just be easier to have the map as a PDF on your phone

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

The USB And Aux Port In My Moms Car Glows At Night So You Can Plug Them In Without Much Hassle

The USB And Aux Port In My Moms Car Glows At Night So You Can Plug Them In Without Much Hassle Shares stats

KTthemajicgoat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

The "One A Day Banana" Pack, Containing Several Bananas Of Different Ripeness So That You Can Eat Them Over Several Days. (Korea)

The "One A Day Banana" Pack, Containing Several Bananas Of Different Ripeness So That You Can Eat Them Over Several Days. (Korea) Shares stats

milieux Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Tesla Cars Have A Feature That Lets Bystanders Know That The Car Is Air-Conditioned And The Pen Inside Is Safe

Tesla Cars Have A Feature That Lets Bystanders Know That The Car Is Air-Conditioned And The Pen Inside Is Safe Shares stats

arigon1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats

These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats Shares stats

phut- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather look at boats. Boats are calming. People boil my blood

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Really Appreciated The Removable Sticker Brand Name For A Reusable Canister

Really Appreciated The Removable Sticker Brand Name For A Reusable Canister Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
billswallow_1 avatar
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmm. Reuse, so 'Good'. Throwaway plastic, so 'Bad'. Decisions, decisions...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

My Puzzle Came With A Stand For The Box

My Puzzle Came With A Stand For The Box Shares stats

Tushar-- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

Cool

Cool Shares stats

PixelDonkey2275 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Amazon Has Reflective Panels In The Top Of Their Lockers So You Don't Have To Jump Around Like A Maniac To Make Sure You Got All Your Stuff

Amazon Has Reflective Panels In The Top Of Their Lockers So You Don't Have To Jump Around Like A Maniac To Make Sure You Got All Your Stuff Shares stats

Potato23860 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or they could have lower cabinets for the vertically challenged.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

My Empanada Says What Meat Is Inside

My Empanada Says What Meat Is Inside Shares stats

MartyRacer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
anne-karina avatar
Anne
Anne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not me looking at the spots forever trying to see what kind of meat it was depicting..

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Where Are These When I Forget My Sunglasses. They Put Rails Under The Benches In This Park So You Can Always Be In The Shadow

Where Are These When I Forget My Sunglasses. They Put Rails Under The Benches In This Park So You Can Always Be In The Shadow Shares stats

jadedcloud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Protein Powder Scoop Is Designed To Sit On A Lip Just Under The Lid... So You Don't Have To Reach Into The Powder To Grab It

My Protein Powder Scoop Is Designed To Sit On A Lip Just Under The Lid... So You Don't Have To Reach Into The Powder To Grab It Shares stats

midrandom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

This Pasta Packaging

This Pasta Packaging Shares stats

HiMiru Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

(X-Post) "The Middle Snap On My Baby's Onesie Is A Different Color To Help Align The Buttons."

(X-Post) "The Middle Snap On My Baby's Onesie Is A Different Color To Help Align The Buttons." Shares stats

CustomerComplaintDep Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

This Is Exactly What Makes Good Design! Oklahoma Manhole Covers Have A City Map On It With A White Dot Showing Where In The City You Are

This Is Exactly What Makes Good Design! Oklahoma Manhole Covers Have A City Map On It With A White Dot Showing Where In The City You Are Shares stats

deepmindfulness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who says you're not being followed? How do those maps always know where you are?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Neat

Neat Shares stats

harsh2193 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

This Is A 1954 Camper With A Boat As Its Top

This Is A 1954 Camper With A Boat As Its Top Shares stats

Interesting-Current Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#40

My 3 Tacos Came In A Container That Was Made To Hold 3 Tacos Upright 🌮

My 3 Tacos Came In A Container That Was Made To Hold 3 Tacos Upright 🌮 Shares stats

auguestalfieri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

An Elevator With The Option To Select Your Floor As You Walk In

An Elevator With The Option To Select Your Floor As You Walk In Shares stats

BrownRebel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Shades By Design Logo Is Correct When Read Up And Down And When Read Left To Right!

Shades By Design Logo Is Correct When Read Up And Down And When Read Left To Right! Shares stats

YaBoiLox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

These Shoes Are Pretty Neat!

These Shoes Are Pretty Neat! Shares stats

-FranceIsBeerCan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

A Drum Pedal Was Repurposed To Provide A Zero-Contact Hand Sanitizer Station

A Drum Pedal Was Repurposed To Provide A Zero-Contact Hand Sanitizer Station Shares stats

ilikecarz2much Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

This Pill Can Be Split Into 5mg Doses Or 7.5mg Doses Depending On Which Side You Break It

This Pill Can Be Split Into 5mg Doses Or 7.5mg Doses Depending On Which Side You Break It Shares stats

Vennom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

This Track To Help People Bring Their Bikes Up Or Down Stairs

This Track To Help People Bring Their Bikes Up Or Down Stairs Shares stats

real_dea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lesliebudge avatar
les
les
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

small flaw, my bike has handles and pedals on both sides

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

So Mundane, And Yet So Helpful: These Table Knives Have Flat Ends. Sooo Much Less Frustrating To Get The Last Bit Of Peanut Butter Or Jelly Out Of The Jar

So Mundane, And Yet So Helpful: These Table Knives Have Flat Ends. Sooo Much Less Frustrating To Get The Last Bit Of Peanut Butter Or Jelly Out Of The Jar Shares stats

Alaska_Jack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Mini Screwdriver Contains Its Bits Inside Itself For Practicality In A Pinch

This Mini Screwdriver Contains Its Bits Inside Itself For Practicality In A Pinch Shares stats

ilikecarz2much Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

A Trash Can For Cyclists To Toss Things While They Bike

A Trash Can For Cyclists To Toss Things While They Bike Shares stats

feeling_minty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

This Babydoor Inside A Normal Door

This Babydoor Inside A Normal Door Shares stats

Ziksalama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
billswallow_1 avatar
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK, the purpose doesn't seem real intuitive on this one. What am I missing?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Only The Keys With Alternate Functions Stay Highlighted When You Hold Down The "Fn" Key

Only The Keys With Alternate Functions Stay Highlighted When You Hold Down The "Fn" Key Shares stats

Mantidman13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

These Posters

These Posters Shares stats

O4fuxsayk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Good Ink Bottle Design

Good Ink Bottle Design Shares stats

rosso_dixit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
alex_81 avatar
Al Fun
Al Fun
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another great design: pens that don’t need ink bottles

Vote comment up
-3
-3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

This Remote Has A Headphone Plug In It To Listen To TV Quietly

This Remote Has A Headphone Plug In It To Listen To TV Quietly Shares stats

pintong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
elizabeth-mendolo avatar
ifound_acoolfrog
ifound_acoolfrog
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG this could have saved me from getting scolded by my parents at 2 am trying to watch tv

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

This Is Perfect

This Is Perfect Shares stats

_The_Bomb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

This Restaurant He Went Has Solar-Powered Phone Chargers Built Into The Umbrellas

This Restaurant He Went Has Solar-Powered Phone Chargers Built Into The Umbrellas Shares stats

TheWuho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Integrated Storage For Chocks In Space Above Fender

Integrated Storage For Chocks In Space Above Fender Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Fun Design

Fun Design Shares stats

spodinielri0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
elizabeth-mendolo avatar
ifound_acoolfrog
ifound_acoolfrog
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

its always the Japanese products that are the best and cutest designs

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#59

The Best Toilet Paper Holder Ever Conceived

The Best Toilet Paper Holder Ever Conceived Shares stats