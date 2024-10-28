ADVERTISEMENT

Architects have given us the most gorgeous and impressive creations throughout history, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Notre Dame Cathedral, or more recent wonders like The Guggenheim and the Sydney Opera House. However, architects also create some real doozies sometimes.

In these cases, their creations usually end up in the "That's It, We're Architecture Shaming" group. From weird commercial buildings to uninviting homes, this group has everything. Bizarre-looking and serving no functional purpose? Shameworthy! So, if you're looking to have a laugh at some of the most ridiculous and aesthetically infuriating buildings, this is the right place!

Bored Panda got in touch with the group's administrator, social marketing specialist and media master Alicia Mariah Elfving. She kindly agreed to tell us more about the inception of the group and how buildings that get shamed the most can be great conversation starters. Read her thoughts below!

