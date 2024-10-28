ADVERTISEMENT

Architects have given us the most gorgeous and impressive creations throughout history, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Notre Dame Cathedral, or more recent wonders like The Guggenheim and the Sydney Opera House. However, architects also create some real doozies sometimes.

In these cases, their creations usually end up in the "That's It, We're Architecture Shaming" group. From weird commercial buildings to uninviting homes, this group has everything. Bizarre-looking and serving no functional purpose? Shameworthy! So, if you're looking to have a laugh at some of the most ridiculous and aesthetically infuriating buildings, this is the right place!

Bored Panda got in touch with the group's administrator, social marketing specialist and media master Alicia Mariah Elfving. She kindly agreed to tell us more about the inception of the group and how buildings that get shamed the most can be great conversation starters. Read her thoughts below!

More info: That's It, We're Architecture Shaming | Alicia Elfving | The Moto Lady | Women's Moto Show

#1

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Windows, windows everywhere!
Chata Otulina - Radków, Poland
(rental property close to a national park)

Sandra Segal Report

The group's administrator, Alicia, tells us that the "That's It, We're Architecture" shaming is a second iteration of the iconic "That's It, I'm Architecture Shaming" group on Facebook. "I got a lot of joy out of looking at the hilarious snarky commentary and ugly buildings," she tells us.

"Then one day my comments were getting declined. They didn't say why, but I was guessing maybe the term 'ugly' was no longer allowed, so I re-wrote my comment. Long story short, the group became overrun by spammers, bots, and scam-type profiles. People were reposting spam posts that had reposted themselves... like a robot spam inception."

"So, I saw the writing on the wall and created a new group called 'That's It, We're Architecture Shaming' to give people who really loved the old group, like me, a place to resurrect the amusing content we once loved," Alicia recounts.

Alicia tells us that while the group's primary goal is to make people laugh, true architecture lovers come here as well. "The more time you spend in the group, the more you see how invested people are in these buildings. Architects, architecture lovers, photographers... people can be really passionate," she explains.

#2

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

I wonder if his wife is a quilter.

Becky Beavers Report

#3

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

The Selfridges Building in Birmingham, England.

Suzanne DeStaffany Report

So, what makes a building truly shame-worthy? Alicia thinks it depends on the person. "The more 'out there' a design is, the more it elicits an emotional response. So, usually, buildings that are unique and different get the most shame, just because they give everyone something to talk about. They're real conversation starters."

Alicia also tells Bored Panda that groups like "That's It, We're Architecture Shaming" are a great way for people to be exposed to other opinions. Perhaps it can even change the way people think about architecture.

"[It gives] people an opportunity to explore people's opinions on topics outside their usual echo chamber. That means they have more opportunities to see things from other cultures and perspectives... and for that, I think, it's changed it for the better. Maybe not a lot, but a little better is good, right?"

#4

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

In Leytonstone, east London, UK
The couple who owns the garden ultimately decided to plant some trees and hide the window.

Sandra Segal Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Erect a giant weird sculpture in front of the window that obscures their view. Like a giant disembodied Ronald McDonald head staring into their bedroom or something.

#5

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

I have no words.

Kelly Ogilvie Report

#6

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Need some heritage window frames replaced? No worries, call these guys!

Matt Price Report

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is the first I've come across in the list, but I can see my refrain will be 'It wasn't the architect who was at fault here." It would be very boring for my fellow Pandas to read, so I'm just going to downvote every post where it wasn't an architectural decision.

We can all point and laugh at what we think are ugly buildings and houses. But what does make architecture bad? Aaron Betsky, columnist for Architect Magazine, claims that today, good architecture should be sustainable, functional, enhancing, and, of course, beautiful.

"Architecture should be neither weird nor boring, neither alien nor alienating, neither wasteful nor wanting in the qualities that make us human," he writes. "I think that we rather, first, have to ask the question in all cases: 'Do we really need more buildings?'"

#7

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Pretty sure I’d trip on these steps every single time.

Jess Cruz Almero Report

stevenbennett avatar
The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If there's another doorway at a 90° angle on the left I can maybe understand it; otherwise this is a Mr. Bean sketch waiting to happen.

#8

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Here is a classic Michigan architectural gem - the Ypsilanti Water Tower.. AKA the Brick D*ck!

Nick Koons Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the word Ypsilanti. It scratches my brain itchies somehow.

#9

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

They should have made the stairs a tongue

Sandra Segal Report

arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a fabulous house, and decked out for Hallowe'en. Brilliant.

Vote comment up
According to Arch Daily, good architecture needs to have a purpose. It needs to serve its environment, spatial, and human factors. The magazine claims that we should build infrastructures because we need them, not just because we can. "A considerate project is one that is both supportive and nurturing—of people, of place, and of society."
#10

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Spiked, Steve Messam, Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, Ripon, UK, 2021.

Chong Sim Chung Report

#11

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Yall I found another interior thing why do people put carpet in bathrooms or anywhere in houses. please burn it with fire, why does this bath tub have the bed posts on it so many whys…

Jude Lacovara Report

stevenbennett avatar
The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife would probably like the idea of a canopied bathtub--I wouldn't have gone with the wooden risers, though. But wall to wall carpeting all the way up the sides of the tub? Just no, no, no, no ...

#12

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

this abomination of a driveway

Sandra Segal Report

To an outsider, the world of architecture may seem unproblematic and borderline boring. However, they do have their fair share of Kanyes—revered architects so controversial that their peers and critics hated some of their buildings with a passion. Or, more accurately, the buildings themselves became the Kanyes. Some of them we've learned to love, others... well, they're still standing, so maybe we will someday?
#13

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Got shown this in class today on what not to do.

Nepenthe Wang Report

#14

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Looks like it was built by the second little pig. One sneeze away from being rubble.

Amanda Wilson Report

#15

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Although I initially found the image labelled as a building in Makhachkala in Dagestan, I spotted Arabic writing on a store sign on a less-cropped version. I also found some info saying it was in Egypt. I also replaced the OP image with the second version I found.
If you find more reliable info about it, please add it to the comments.

Sandra Segal Report

sh30joy avatar
Susical
Susical
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like an Egyptian "Up." (The US Pixar movie where they don't want their old house destroyed for a new development.)

Did you know that people originally hated the Eiffel Tower? Upon its completion in 1889, Parisians called it a "tragic giant lamppost," "iron monster," and "watchtower skeleton." Writer Guy de Maupassant claimed to like only its ground floor. "It's the only place in Paris where I can eat and not see that hideous tower," he said.
#16

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

A really wonky building
somewhere in Russia

Sandra Segal Report

rebeccahull avatar
rebecca hull
rebecca hull
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like someone heard the infinite monkey theory and expanded it to hurricanes

#17

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

House I pass every time I visit my parents- it’s on a busy road, hence the Google Maps pic. Was built a couple years ago and they’ve since added some plants… as you can surely visualize, that helps none.

Rachel Thompson Report

#18

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Hi all! I just wanted to introduce myself and share a photo I took

Xeth Feinberg Report

The Guggenheim, which we already mentioned as one of the triumphs of architecture together with the Eiffel Tower, also wasn't received so well in its first years. In fact, some people remarked that it looked like a giant toilet bowl. Back then, critics accused architect Frank Lloyd Wright of creating "architecture for architecture's sake," as the museum's curved walls were terrible for hanging artworks. Some other colorful descriptions include "inverted oatmeal dish" and "hot cross bun."
#19

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Doing a little Looking Up around Miami and saw these built in roof palm trees

Francesca Donovan Report

#20

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Rounded roof or pointy roof? Hmm… both!

Jess Cruz Almero Report

#21

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Canadian bunker house. Ugggh.

Gabriel Jarrett Report

fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait why do we need bunker houses? (Asking as a Canadian)

La Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona by Antonio Gaudí is still one of the most controversial buildings to date. Although it's not finished yet (the newest finish date is 2026), almost five million tourists every year visit the church and bring in €125 million into its budget. Half of it they use for finishing the project, and where the other half goes—no one knows.
#22

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Well..that’s a good use for those spare parts in the back yard.

Alicia Mariah Elfving Report

#23

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Every time I drive by this church I can't help but think it's.... frowning.

Miriam Clara Report

#24

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

This one I feel like they're playing Jenga with building material. 34th and 8th in Manhattan.

Mark Penrod Report

The National Library in Kosovo is often called the ugliest building in the world. With its metal lattice exterior and 99 varying sizes of white domes, it was supposed to blend Islamic and Byzantine styles. At least that's what its author Croatian architect Andrija Mutnjaković was going for.

#25

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

I still can’t figure out what this door is for!! Anyone have any clue what it’s for?

Kameryn Chapman Report

#26

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

This is in a medium/high density residential area.

John Kunst Report

#27

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

It looks like someone gave a bunch of pinterest references to a random "contractor" (not an architect or engineer) and a very rough sketch or a stack of Lego blocks stuck together

Chong Sim Chung Report

One of the most controversial architects of our time is perhaps Frank Gehry. The Canadian-American often gets accused of treating architecture as sculpture. In his work, strange shapes and curves trump the practicality and efficiency of space. Herbert Muschamp, an architecture critic for The New York Times, called Gehry's Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle "like something that crawled out of the sea, rolled over and [passed away]."

#28

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

The street view of the bulging Gehry building. It never gets better.

Dava B. Robins Report

#29

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

I’ve made these houses into memes before because, well, look at them! So full of personality. So much to shame or love, depending on your personal tastes.

Alicia Mariah Elfving Report

#30

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Part of the brick ceiling was chipped away to make room for the stair railing. It's so narrow that one must cling to the center of the spiral staircase to avoid brushing up against the brick as you go up or down. There's a single light at the top, and no light switch for it downstairs.

Carolyn Knott Report

What do you think about the architectural feats in this list, Pandas? Do you think you'd warm up to some of them in the future? Or maybe you don't even think some of them deserve shaming? Let us know in the comments! And, if you want to see more buildings you can shame, head over hereherehere, and here.

#31

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Alright modern Architecture has gone far, i bet the Zillow listing is : cliffhanger of a View, ever wanted to feel like you’re going over a cliff now you can with this house, My nephew and Niece draw better houses than this. Shame on this building shame.

Jude Lacovara Report

perdyr2167 avatar
Somebodys grandmother
Somebodys grandmother
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is so beatiful... it is not disturbing. OMG i want to be there. This is really a skilled architect ❤️❤️❤️

#32

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Alexander Lombard Tower, Melbourne (Travancore)

Sandra Segal Report

#33

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

I don’t hate this but I’m guessing most of you will.

Jess Cruz Almero Report

#34

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

At the Rasskazovka Metro station in Moscow, as captured by a passerby in August 2018

Sandra Segal Report

#35

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Hi. I'm new here and just wanted to say hello. And let you know that in my hometown, Cologne, you get an architecture 🏆 for this.

Linda Csapo Report

#36

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

All this for $220K.

RhondaGreg Carr Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Melbourne, Australia this would be an absolute giveaway at that price.

#37

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

This house puts the ark in architecture.

Kari Anderson Report

#38

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

I posted this in the last group, but it bears repeating. Still the worst thing I've ever seen.

Luke Velazquez Report

#39

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

I wanted to share and shame a photo that I took of a block of flats in Paris adorned with multiples of Michelangelo’s Dying Slave.

Chris Patterson Report

#40

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

I just saw this one on Reddit and thought it would be a nice snarky post to contribute here. There’s enough clues to determine what the 2nd floor garage door might be used for, but don’t let that stop the wild speculation. This is no place for logic!

Kevin Polley Report

rebeccahull avatar
rebecca hull
rebecca hull
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, I've actually had nightmares about having to park there.

#41

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

This house is in Belgium, built in the middle of idk what. Which came first, the house or the industrial apocalypse plaid walls?

Alicia Mariah Elfving Report

#42

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

House inspired by Pizza Hut

JD Petitt Report

#43

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Don’t fall off that deck.

JD Petitt Report

#44

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Either the garage door design or the sprinklers weren't well thought out.

Janice C. Irby Report

#45

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

I'm undecided if this one is shame worthy.
Deffinitely a bizzare structure.

The Unikato building in Katowice, Poland

Sandra Segal Report

#46

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

Looks like a jail

Elian Wolfert Report

#47

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

8th in the top 10 ugliest buildings in the world

Nick Garnett Report

#48

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

I was at a cafe this morning and I couldn't get over how erratic the windows are on these buildings.

Imagine the windows from the inside

Kate Eliza Report

#49

Funny-Architecture-Shaming-Pics

That moment you build a really expensive house, and you don't even have heated floors for these God forsaken tile, we're in Colorado soooo gonna be cold.

Evan Garrett Report

