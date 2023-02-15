One thing is for sure, France is known for its beautiful architecture, but there are also some buildings that are so hideous that they have attracted a lot of attention, especially online. Why you might ask? Well, it's because a lot of people are sending images of these bizarre and humorous constructions to the "La France moche" Twitter page.

Because of that, the page has received a lot of attention and has developed into a place for people to share their views on the matter. Even though some of these structures may be considered eyesores, many people online have found amusement and humor in them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

15points
POST
Nicole Weymann
Nicole Weymann
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless my remaining French fails me it says "The rising sea level doesn't only have to have a negative impact. For example:"

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

14points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My first thought was that this must be in northern France, near the ferries to the UK. Drivers from the UK can need very big reminders to drive on the right hand side of the road when they arrive in mainland Europe. However, it's not! It's Villeurbanne, Lyon.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

13points
POST
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's our secret weapon: the transformer Leader Price

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#5

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#6

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

11points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooh Teal'c! His appearance has brightened my morning.

0
0points
reply
#7

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

11points
POST
Pauline Tamere
Pauline Tamere
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bataille d’architectes. Match nul

0
0points
reply
#8

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

10points
POST
#9

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

10points
POST
dom farque
dom farque
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vandoeuvre les Nancy. https://goo.gl/maps/eN4NJxtvA9RSQBr47

0
0points
reply
#10

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

9points
POST
#11

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

9points
POST
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only the stairs completed. Need to see the whole building to juge.

0
0points
reply
#12

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

9points
POST
#13

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

9points
POST
Nicole Weymann
Nicole Weymann
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Upvote for the caption 😂 "The Americans have their Ivy League, in answer I propose an Ugly League for French universities."

0
0points
reply
#14

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

9points
POST
#15

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

9points
POST
#16

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

9points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like it. It's different, but not too far out there. It's interesting, and certainly is not in the same league as some of the other buildings listed.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

9points
POST
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Banana for scale... Or whatever it is

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

8points
POST
#19

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

8points
POST
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a water tower. The lattice around it was meant for climbing plants to grow and hide it, but they never made it higher than 2 mètres. Six feet.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

8points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lego and Ikea's love child.

1
1point
reply
#21

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

8points
POST
#22

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

8points
POST
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Scaffolding has been in place for à while. Still waiting for work to start."

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

8points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm Belgian, and when you see these things passing through France, you wonder if there was an official contest of who was going to decorate the roundabouts in the most hideous way possible in France. Winner not determinable.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

8points
POST
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't absolutely dislike it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#25

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

8points
POST
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would actually be kinda nice if it was just cleaned up.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

8points
POST
MrLoufoque
MrLoufoque
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

CHU = Centre Hospitalier Universitaire, basically a teaching hospital

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

8points
POST
#28

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

8points
POST
#29

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

7points
POST
#30

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

7points
POST
#31

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

7points
POST
#32

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

7points
POST
#33

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

7points
POST
#34

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

7points
POST
#35

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

7points
POST
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Who said mountain was beautiful?"

0
0points
reply
#36

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

7points
POST
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is there anything good looking in Massy? The only bits I saw were c**p

0
0points
reply
#37

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

7points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some hit control-v too many times

0
0points
reply
#38

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

7points
POST
Russell Tilling
Russell Tilling
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To think people get paid to 'create' these monstrosities!

0
0points
reply
#39

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

6points
POST
#40

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

6points
POST
#41

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

6points
POST
#42

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

6points
POST
#43

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

6points
POST
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get out the power washer and it would be pretty nice

0
0points
reply
#44

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

6points
POST
#45

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

6points
POST
#46

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

6points
POST
#47

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

6points
POST
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's à "pod" swimming pool. Quite à few were built in the 60s and 70s. On the right is the ET "La Denrée" from the very popular French movie "La Soupe aux choux" (cabbage soup). The building does look à bit like his spaceship. There was a not-quite-remake, but obviously inspired US version of that movie called Cocoon.

0
0points
reply
#48

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

6points
POST
#49

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

6points
POST
#50

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

6points
POST
#51

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

6points
POST
Nicole Weymann
Nicole Weymann
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the snail, but what's the connection to the mirror?

1
1point
reply
#52

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#53

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A nice historical building, probably a church, killed by the highway.

1
1point
reply
#54

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#55

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#56

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#57

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#58

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Our firemen deserve better"

0
0points
reply
#59

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#60

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#61

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#62

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#63

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#64

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#66

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#67

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#68

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points
POST
#69

Ugly-France-Buildings

lafrancemoche Report

5points