This Twitter Page Is Dedicated To The Ugliest Buildings In France, And Here Are 126 Of The Best Ones
One thing is for sure, France is known for its beautiful architecture, but there are also some buildings that are so hideous that they have attracted a lot of attention, especially online. Why you might ask? Well, it's because a lot of people are sending images of these bizarre and humorous constructions to the "La France moche" Twitter page.
Because of that, the page has received a lot of attention and has developed into a place for people to share their views on the matter. Even though some of these structures may be considered eyesores, many people online have found amusement and humor in them.
Unless my remaining French fails me it says "The rising sea level doesn't only have to have a negative impact. For example:"
Vandoeuvre les Nancy. https://goo.gl/maps/eN4NJxtvA9RSQBr47
Only the stairs completed. Need to see the whole building to juge.
Upvote for the caption 😂 "The Americans have their Ivy League, in answer I propose an Ugly League for French universities."
It's a water tower. The lattice around it was meant for climbing plants to grow and hide it, but they never made it higher than 2 mètres. Six feet.
"Scaffolding has been in place for à while. Still waiting for work to start."
This would actually be kinda nice if it was just cleaned up.
CHU = Centre Hospitalier Universitaire, basically a teaching hospital
Is there anything good looking in Massy? The only bits I saw were c**p
To think people get paid to 'create' these monstrosities!
That's à "pod" swimming pool. Quite à few were built in the 60s and 70s. On the right is the ET "La Denrée" from the very popular French movie "La Soupe aux choux" (cabbage soup). The building does look à bit like his spaceship. There was a not-quite-remake, but obviously inspired US version of that movie called Cocoon.
I love the snail, but what's the connection to the mirror?