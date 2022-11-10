People make mistakes, and some of these mistakes happen on the job. Usually, the incident is corrected and the whole thing can be forgotten in a few minutes. But if it was an architect who messed up, the "hiccup" can be a lot more noticeable.

There's a Facebook group called 'That's It, I'm Architecture Shaming - Burn It to the Ground Edition' and it's dedicated to calling out every building that its members believe shouldn't have seen the light of day.

Of course, if there aren't objective negatives (like structural damage), a lot of it boils down to taste, igniting heated discussions, but it makes scrolling through the content a lot more interesting.

More info: Facebook