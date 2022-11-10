People make mistakes, and some of these mistakes happen on the job. Usually, the incident is corrected and the whole thing can be forgotten in a few minutes. But if it was an architect who messed up, the "hiccup" can be a lot more noticeable.

There's a Facebook group called 'That's It, I'm Architecture Shaming - Burn It to the Ground Edition' and it's dedicated to calling out every building that its members believe shouldn't have seen the light of day.

Of course, if there aren't objective negatives (like structural damage), a lot of it boils down to taste, igniting heated discussions, but it makes scrolling through the content a lot more interesting.

More info: Facebook

#1

Architecture Shaming

Architecture Shaming

Christopher Edward

21points
POST
The Happy Hijabi
The Happy Hijabi
Community Member
1 hour ago

"No, it wasn't me officer!"

2
2points
reply
#2

It’s High As A Kite

It’s High As A Kite

Christopher Edward

19points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mood. The roof must have been done on a Monday.

2
2points
reply
According to Associate professor Melonie Bayl-Smith from UNSW Built Environment, architecture today suffers from an originality syndrome.

"When architects try to do something completely original, they don’t necessarily produce a better building," she said, adding that originality shouldn’t necessarily be the highest value of an architect.
#3

When You Open Like 8 Tabs By Mistake

When You Open Like 8 Tabs By Mistake

Christopher Edward

15points
POST
grotesqueer
grotesqueer
Community Member
1 hour ago

The sims's automatic roofs.

3
3points
reply
#4

My Friend Posted This From Vegas… Not Sure The Name Of This Building- I Kinda Dig It- His Comments Were, “It Sure Is Hot In The Desert!”

My Friend Posted This From Vegas… Not Sure The Name Of This Building- I Kinda Dig It- His Comments Were, “It Sure Is Hot In The Desert!”

Jackie Crowder Clark

14points
POST
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hold up. Is the building melting-

2
2points
reply
"I see that architecture today, in some cases, has become a very form-based exercise, often at the expense of the quality of space or other crucial aspects of architecture. It doesn’t matter anymore whether it responds to anything to do with site or place or people — apparently, we just want it to look different," Bayl-Smith said.
#5

Architecture Shaming

Architecture Shaming

Christopher Edward

14points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago

Kinda cool actually...

6
6points
reply
#6

Architecture Shaming

Architecture Shaming

Catherine Digman

13points
POST
Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
1 hour ago

When everyone is royalty, no one is royalty.

5
5points
reply
#7

The Hills Have Eyes. And So Does This Hilton Head Condo

The Hills Have Eyes. And So Does This Hilton Head Condo

Dianne Butler

13points
POST
Riani Kivela
Riani Kivela
Community Member
1 hour ago

As someone who has lived in houses with too few windows, I don't hate this as much as I should.

0
0points
reply

The professor argued that creating a well-thought-out product is more important than doing something for the sake of its novelty.

"I think we as a profession need to do a better job of recognizing what does work well, and developing and enriching those approaches, whether it’s spatial design, material design, the processes of building assembly, sustainable practices — all the different things that contribute to making a great, long-lasting building," she said. "There are enough poor buildings out there; we don’t need to keep 'inventing' more of them just to try and be 'original'."
#8

Architecture Shaming

Architecture Shaming

Christopher Edward

13points
POST
Riani Kivela
Riani Kivela
Community Member
1 hour ago

I just love this.

4
4points
reply
#9

I Found This Just North Of Petersburg

I Found This Just North Of Petersburg

Tiffany Prine

12points
POST
T5n
T5n
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I don’t know why, but seeing bright pink(which is a perfectly fine color) shutters on a muted-color house, just makes me instantly angry.

4
4points
reply
#10

Losing My Mind At This

Losing My Mind At This

Catherine Digman

12points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I don't think those 2 bars could hold the weight of the old wall. This is dangerous actually...

2
2points
reply
#11

Architecture Shaming

Architecture Shaming

Dianne Butler

10points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago

Game over - good knight.

3
3points
reply
There are a few basic architectural concepts that explain why some buildings just look off. First, we need to look looking at their mass.

"The primary mass is the largest shape in the building block. The secondary masses are the additional shapes that form the facade of a building." So if there are too many of them, the house has no concept and looks bizarre. Also, buildings need balance. Good-looking houses are usually symmetrical or asymmetrical. Any other way of designing them could result in conflicting rooflines and other architectural elements.
#12

Everytime I See These Windows I Do A Double Take. Not For A Good Reason

Everytime I See These Windows I Do A Double Take. Not For A Good Reason

Veronica Claussen

9points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago

Its playing tricks on my eyes or its the other way around. Now I'm dizzy...

2
2points
reply
#13

Client: What I’m Looking For Is A 1990’s Strip Mall Aesthetic. Think Blockbuster

Client: What I’m Looking For Is A 1990’s Strip Mall Aesthetic. Think Blockbuster

Craig Fisher

9points
POST
#14

A Lot Going On Here

A Lot Going On Here

"Nothing says rural Kerry like Velux windows in a thatched roof."

Catherine Digman

9points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dip me in tar and cover me in feathers, but I like this.

2
2points
reply
#15

The International Bank Of Settlements In Basel, Switzerland. With All That Cash Flowing Through, One Would Think They Could Skim Some To At Least Give It A Good Paint Job Or Make The Windows Consistent

The International Bank Of Settlements In Basel, Switzerland. With All That Cash Flowing Through, One Would Think They Could Skim Some To At Least Give It A Good Paint Job Or Make The Windows Consistent

Tony Gillman

9points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mordor

1
1point
reply

Even though today we have countless tools to make a design work, a few mistakes still end up getting made quite too often. According to Build It, it's not a good idea to save some money on parts of construction that will be difficult to upgrade later, like bricks or roof tiles. Also, employing too many different materials could be one of the reasons a house turns out wrong. It can make it seem overly "busy" and distract from other features.
#16

A Greenhouse In Lafayette, LA. I Love It And Hate It At The Same Time. Weird Feeling. What Do You Think Of It. (Yes It's Old And I Hear It May Not Be Around Much Longer)

A Greenhouse In Lafayette, LA. I Love It And Hate It At The Same Time. Weird Feeling. What Do You Think Of It. (Yes It's Old And I Hear It May Not Be Around Much Longer)

Layne Derouen

7points
POST
Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
1 hour ago

It is a nice place to be killed

3
3points
reply
#17

When You Live In Arizona & Hate The Heat, But Love Golf. Here Is The House For You!

When You Live In Arizona & Hate The Heat, But Love Golf. Here Is The House For You!

Jennifer Doorenbos

7points
POST
Looks
Looks
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I couldn't imagine a wife being fine with this

0
0points
reply
#18

Architecture Shaming

Architecture Shaming

Christopher Edward

7points
POST
T5n
T5n
Community Member
1 hour ago

Even the building is screaming in pain

1
1point
reply
#19

I Can Smell The Mold From Here

I Can Smell The Mold From Here

Christopher Edward

7points
POST
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
1 hour ago

If I lived there I'd just always feel like the house would collapse into the lake. Love everything else abt it tho

2
2points
reply
Architects have the power to make our lives much easier and new buildings and public spaces need to accommodate and protect society, not confuse us.

After all, a report by the United Nations (U.N.) stated that 55% of the world’s population lives in urban areas today. A number that is expected to increase to 68% by 2050. Our environments are changing at an incredible rate, so designers, urban planners, and architects have to face the challenges to ensure they serve the people who live there.
#20

Spotted In Vancouver. Windows Look Funny That’s Not Just Me Right

Spotted In Vancouver. Windows Look Funny That’s Not Just Me Right

Cooki Pi

6points
POST
grotesqueer
grotesqueer
Community Member
1 hour ago

The windows, yes, but also everything else.

0
0points
reply
#21

Windows Shmindows

Windows Shmindows

Christopher Edward

6points
POST
#22

Architecture Shaming

Architecture Shaming

Christopher Edward

6points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago

These are silos for grains. Or maybe I'm wrong.:D

1
1point
reply
#23

All I Know Is It’s In LA County And Has Been Under Construction For More Than 5 Years

All I Know Is It’s In LA County And Has Been Under Construction For More Than 5 Years

Paul Moore-Northrop

4points
POST
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hope the finished product is better..

2
2points
reply
#24

Architecture Shaming

Architecture Shaming

Ross Jenkins

4points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks like images in a Word doc

1
1point
reply
#25

So I Was On Google Maps... Our Lady Of Fátima Church, San Jose De Costa Rica

So I Was On Google Maps... Our Lady Of Fátima Church, San Jose De Costa Rica

Olaf Reinhard Weyer

4points
POST
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
1 hour ago

Someone give this a good scrub

2
2points
reply
#26

Was There A Half-Off Sale On Shutters?

Was There A Half-Off Sale On Shutters?

Gary Salata

3points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 hour ago

This must be where the missing shutters from the pink house went.

2
2points
reply
#27

My BF Sent Me This

My BF Sent Me This

Jewls Keene

3points
POST
#28

Architecture Shaming

Architecture Shaming

Christopher Edward

2points
POST
T5n
T5n
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I’ve never heard someone describe a house as having a prion disease but somehow their description makes sense

0
0points
reply
#29

Architecture Shaming

Architecture Shaming

Christopher Edward

2points
POST

