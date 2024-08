More than 855,000 people keep the page alive, and we’ve picked those that stood out in the most baffling way. Hopefully, seeing these also gives you a good enough idea of what to avoid for your future designs.

Here, you’ll find images of staircases you wouldn’t dare step on, oddly placed toilets and urinals, and houses that look haphazardly built in The Sims .

These photos are from the “That’s It, I’m Architecture Shaming” Facebook group . If the name isn’t a total giveaway, it calls attention to building and home designs that cause puzzlement.

There comes a point when a supposedly quirky architectural design becomes questionable. It’s usually when the chosen theme diminishes the structure’s functionality and purpose, like in the designs you’re about to see.

#1 Difficult To Align

#2 I Have No Words

#3 Death Stairs

#4 Hug Me!

#5 Umm

#6 Gotta Love An Add-On. Denver, Colorado

The report mentioned the Seattle Central Library’s interior architecture, describing it as “one of the most notoriously disorienting buildings.” According to architect and Northumbria University professor Ruth Dalton, the building’s one-way escalators could be a problem. As she told BBC, we have specific expectations regarding navigation. ADVERTISEMENT “There are very few situations in the real world where you can go from A to B via one route, and you’re forced to take a different route from B back to A,” she explained, noting that it can confuse people.

#7 Friends Who Wanted A Seperate Entrance?

#8 Climb The Ladder To The Top Of The Kitchen Counter, Then Take The Steps To The Bedroom Loft. Never Mind That The Hand Rail Is Where Your Feet Are. It's Fine (Tiny house Airbnb in Colorado, husband for scale.)



#9 Sure Hope That Door Is Locked

Architecture critics seem to be uneasy about current trends, but they’ve been vocal about them. Veteran critic Rowan Moore wrote an article for the Guardian expressing his displeasure with the Ilona House in London. He had choice words, describing the pinkish, rounded building as “plasticky” while calling out its “quite expensive” concrete surface.

#10 Hostile Gay Architecture Shaming

#11 Towering Over The Back Bay Of Boston

#12 Please Give Me Ideas On How To Make His Space Feel Larger

For Moore, it's all because of the "meanness and greed" of property developers who want the most floor area and pay the least. He bluntly stated that "ugly buildings have always been with us." More says there is "no magic bullet" to fix the aesthetic situation. Still, he believes it would help if all professionals involved had one thing: "a stronger idea of what makes a building good."

#13 Just Add A Ladder And Don't Move Too Much On That Chair

#14 My Husband Found This On His Page

#15 "This Has To Be A Joke Post. Unless They're After Some Inheritance"

We’d like to hear from you, too. Which of these structures were the most/least appealing? If you’re a professional, can you still make improvements on them? Comment below!

#17 Fayetteville NY - Not Sure What To Say ?

#18 This Is The Front Of The House

#19 Found A Hillbilly Barn Mansion On Zillow. The Crazy Fred Flinstone Esque Stairs Connecting The Kitchen To The Living Room Are What Noteworthy

#20 Secretariat Of Security Of The State Of Queretaro In Mexico

#21 Have These Buildings In Rotterdam Been Posted Yet? I Thought They Were Particularly Unattractive

#22 As A Classic Example Of Brutalist Architecture, I'm Surprised This Iconic Building Was Commissioned By A Church

#23 Ukrainian Village, Chicago - In An Otherwise Charming Neighborhbod, This Building Looks Like A Massive Crematorium

#24 Just Got To Oporto, Portugal A Few Weeks Back! Thought I'd Share This Weird Air Conditioner Looking Building That Looks Like Something A Kid Would Make On Roblox Bem-venido a 'Casa Da Musica'



#25 Oh No

#27 Brutalist Architecture Should Come With A Free Power Washer

#28 Salford, United Kingdom

#29 This One In Benidorm, Looking Like A Half-Finished Game Of Jenga, Although It Has Nothing On The Sheer Scale Of Vulgarity Of The Intempo Building

#30 New Build In My Neighborhood (Mostly Early 90s Era Homes). Their Privacy Fence Around Their Deck Goes Right Through The Middle Of The Window

#31 What In The Load Bearing Wall?! Seriously Why Not Center It Make It Straight And Call It A Day. On The Bright Side My Friends Cats Love The Cubby They Believe Was Made Just For Them

#32 Nuff' Said. As Seen In La

#33 Saw This House Awhile Back. Thought It Was…. Intriguing

#34 What? A Half House

#35 Need Ideas, What Would You Put In This Square?

#36 Does This Count? Or Is This More Interior Shaming LOL

#37 Because You Need A Safe Place To Stand To Request Things From Upstairs

#38 1280 Scooter St, Henderson, Nv 89002

#39 Hey Bubba, Bring Me Dem Blueprints And Anuther Beer (Belch!) I Needa See Something

#40 One River North, Denver, Colorado

#41 I Have No Words

#42 The New Eyesore On I-4

#43 Umm

#44 Calling Out This Monstrosity In Brisbane (Aust) On Behalf Of All Trypophobes. I Couldn't Physically Look At It For The First 5 Years I Lived Here

#45 Baltimore

#46 For What?

#47 This Building Is Part Of The University In My Hometown, Aachen/Germany

#48 A Hotel In NYC A Friend Is Staying At

#50 In My Boyfriends New Rental Home

#51 Um

#52 Not A Fan...it's For Sale If You Have A Cool $2.5m And Pretty Inside, But The Outside Not So Much

#53 Like To Meet The Inspector That Passed This

#54 Nice Eyebrows

#55 This One Was The Home Of Someone Quite Internationally Famous. I Won't Say Who, But I Will Say, As An Architect - He Makes An Excellent Tennis Player

#56 This House Is Near My Home And I Have Never Gotten That Weird Extension … Like Why? It Just Doesn't Fit. It's Not An Elevator! I Repeat; It's Not An Elevator!

#57 There's A Part Of Me That's Kinda Impressed. I Mean, It's A Bit Of A Squeeze To Get Into The Bathroom Flip side of that, hanging the toliet paper roller on the back of a door is a pretty good use of space



#58 Random Creekside Cabin In Industrial Part Of Anchorage, Alaska

#59 Here's One For 1/4 Million In Gold Country, Ca That Features......"A Unique And Thoughtful Layout" ?!

#60 Spotted This Curiosity In Northeast Indiana... A Castle Facade On An Otherwise Normal House?

#61 You Can Only Open This Drawer All The Way If You Open The Oven Door First. In My Own House

#62 The Back… Welcome To The Bad Things Happen Here Motel

#63 University Towers In Ann Arbor, Mi

#64 I'll Have A Balcony With A Side Of House, Please

#65 Stole From Another Group But This Is Definitely Awesome Brick Work

#66 Idk Maybe It's Just Me But The Wooden Part Of The Exterior Of The House Is Just... Not It

#67 Never Seen A House With Such A Big A** Forehead

#68 The Guest Bathroom In My Townhouse. The Window Placement Looks OK From Outside, But Is A Big Failure For Guys Who Need To Use The Toilet

#69 Too-Narrow Shutters? Useless Decorative "Porch"? Totally Asymmetrical Front Door? There Is No Lesser Of Any Evil Here, It's All Pretty Sinister

#70 Jersey Barriers On Windows?

#71 These Are Urinals

#72 From A For Sale Listing. The Windows Are Too Small (Imo) And Having No Windows On The Other Side Makes It Feel Unbalanced

#73 This House Has Driveway Stairs. I Repeat, Driveway Stairs