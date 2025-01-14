ADVERTISEMENT

We know you love history, pandas, and memes—so do we! That’s why we regularly scour the internet for the most brilliant history memes to brighten your day and maybe even teach you something new. Over the years, we’ve shared so many that we thought it was time to create a hall of fame. This post is a throwback to celebrate the best of the best! Scroll through, enjoy the laughs, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites to crown the ultimate champions!

#1

Major W

Major W

    #2

    Washington Washingdogs

    Washington Washingdogs

    #3

    Barrel Man Had The Right Ideas

    Barrel Man Had The Right Ideas

    #4

    Where’s The Love?

    Where’s The Love?

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably part of the reason they rebelled and left the Empire a few years after the war.

    #5

    Historians Be Like:

    Historians Be Like:

    #6

    Impressive

    Impressive

    cindiantrobus avatar
    Cindi Antrobus
    Cindi Antrobus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t tell a girl she can’t do it because that just makes her prove you wrong

    #7

    Sacrifice Sacrifice

    Sacrifice Sacrifice

    #8

    Elvis' Chance Of Getting Polio Has Left The Building; Thank You And Good Night!

    Elvis' Chance Of Getting Polio Has Left The Building; Thank You And Good Night!

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can hear the woo Karen’s and bleach enema Ken’s already in the distance

    #9

    We Love Petty

    We Love Petty

    #10

    Read A Fricking Book For Once!

    Read A Fricking Book For Once!

    #11

    The One War I Don't Think Sabaton Ever Has Or Ever Will Write A Song About

    The One War I Don't Think Sabaton Ever Has Or Ever Will Write A Song About

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pity they didn't have someone like Jimmy Carter around to negotiate a peace treaty instead of allowing the war to escalate

    #12

    When Your Joke Backfires And You Accidentally Advance Women’s Rights

    When Your Joke Backfires And You Accidentally Advance Women’s Rights

    #13

    History Meme

    History Meme

    #14

    History Meme

    History Meme

    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still don't understand the mix of upper and lower case letters.

    #15

    Adams Is Critically Underrated

    Adams Is Critically Underrated

    #16

    But Jesus Spoke English.... It Is Right There In The Bible

    But Jesus Spoke English.... It Is Right There In The Bible

    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously, they're crazy... had a neighbor once tell me with absolute righteous indignation that everything came straight from the original bible, in the original English... when I pointed out that the bible wasn't originally in english, she told me that it absolutely was because they had the original bible - in the original English... at Oral Roberts University

    #17

    Game Changer

    Game Changer

    #18

    This Happened To My Grandfather When He Was Teaching Second Grade. The Kids Were So Traumatized By What They Saw A Lot Of Parents Had To Come Pick Them Up From School

    This Happened To My Grandfather When He Was Teaching Second Grade. The Kids Were So Traumatized By What They Saw A Lot Of Parents Had To Come Pick Them Up From School

    llleahhh avatar
    Leah Woodard
    Leah Woodard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Picking my daughter up to take her for her senior pictures on Tuesday, September 11, 2001... She couldn't bear to re-shoot them then and cannot bear to look at them now.

    #19

    Simps

    Simps

    alex_g_elliott87 avatar
    StPaul9
    StPaul9
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Arab historians: Cleopatra had one of the greatest libraries and was one of the smartest people of her time and one of the most intelligent women ever. It's only Western history who focused on the beauty. Makes you think.

    #20

    Habsburg Moment

    Habsburg Moment

    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some lines on my tree go back for 50+ generations. By 20 generations, you have 638976 direct ancestors, by 35 generations, 20,937,965,568 direct ancestors. You'll never identify them all!

    #21

    It Really Do Be Like That

    It Really Do Be Like That

    #22

    This Is Why I Failed Chemistry

    This Is Why I Failed Chemistry

    #23

    Fly Pig Fly!

    Fly Pig Fly!

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the pig looks really happy too. It's much braver than I am. If I was put in a basket and flown into the sky, I'd probably sh*t myself from fear.

    #24

    The 70s Were A Weird Time

    The 70s Were A Weird Time

    #25

    History Ain’t Pretty

    History Ain’t Pretty

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those that don't study history are doomed to repeat it. Those that do study history are doomed to watch everyone else repeat it.

    #26

    Plot Armour Is Really Thick Here

    Plot Armour Is Really Thick Here

    #27

    No One Attacks Our Buddy And Gets Away With It!!!! It's Go Time Motherf****r!!

    No One Attacks Our Buddy And Gets Away With It!!!! It's Go Time Motherf****r!!

    #28

    I’ll Drink To That

    I’ll Drink To That

    #29

    It All Makes Sense Now

    It All Makes Sense Now

    #30

    I Just Hope The Man She Replaced Ended Up Working As *her* Maid

    I Just Hope The Man She Replaced Ended Up Working As *her* Maid

    #31

    How About Another 4 Years Of Delays?

    How About Another 4 Years Of Delays?

    #32

    A Surprise To Be Sure But A Welcome One!

    A Surprise To Be Sure But A Welcome One!

    #33

    That Giant Thermonuclear Reactor In The Sky Makes Life Possible But Hear Me Out About That Jesus Guy

    That Giant Thermonuclear Reactor In The Sky Makes Life Possible But Hear Me Out About That Jesus Guy

    #34

    Nestlé Biting Their Tongue

    Nestlé Biting Their Tongue

    #35

    Innovation Is Scary

    Innovation Is Scary

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With those wires everywhere I can understand the drama.

    #36

    Insane To Think Charles Darwin And Steve Irwin Both Owned The Same Turtoise

    Insane To Think Charles Darwin And Steve Irwin Both Owned The Same Turtoise

    #37

    Had Me At 360 No Scope

    Had Me At 360 No Scope

    #38

    Joe Bless

    Joe Bless

    #39

    Those Cows Are Beautiful

    Those Cows Are Beautiful

    #40

    Relatable

    Relatable

    #41

    I See What U Did There

    I See What U Did There

    #42

    Great Depression Farmers Were Based

    Great Depression Farmers Were Based

    #43

    He Had To Ask

    He Had To Ask

    In 1714, a Norwegian captain and an English captain had a 14-hour long ship-fight. Afterwards, both ships were severely damaged, and the Norwegian captain was running out of ammo. He sent an envoy to the English ship, asking if he could borrow some of their ammo. They said no.

    #44

    Thanks For Clarifying

    Thanks For Clarifying

    #45

    History Meme

    History Meme

    #46

    Same Thing For The Court Dwarfs

    Same Thing For The Court Dwarfs

    #47

    Olga Of Kiev's Bloody Revenge Would Make A Good Movie

    Olga Of Kiev's Bloody Revenge Would Make A Good Movie

    #48

    Indiana Jones And The Misappropriation Of Cultural Artifacts

    Indiana Jones And The Misappropriation Of Cultural Artifacts

    #49

    History Of Religion Can Often Be Frustrating

    History Of Religion Can Often Be Frustrating

    #50

    Not Nice

    Not Nice

    #51

    No Shame

    No Shame

    #52

    Sad But True

    Sad But True

    #53

    Typical

    Typical

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was put off getting mine and paleo anth. Buuuut dating a mining guy lately, I’m gonna do my geology and anthropology to go work there with him. So anyone putting off their anthropology, archaeology, geology or paleo anthropology- think about coming to Aus and do the mines, there’s a lot of them needed and they don’t talk about it much outside the industry 😂 I wish I knew 20yrs ago. But it’s not too late

    #54

    Anyone Know Her Of?

    Anyone Know Her Of?

    Alice Roosevelt with her dog Leo. She smoked cigarettes in public, chewed gum, placed bets with bookies, rode in cars with men, stayed out late partying, and kept a pet snake named Emily Spinach, which she often wore wrapped around one arm and took to parties. Her father President Theodore Roosevelt once said of her “I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both.” 1902.

    #55

    Dog History Memes Are Undefeated

    Dog History Memes Are Undefeated

    #56

    So Much Spice!

    So Much Spice!

    #57

    They Here Cause You Dragged Them Her

    They Here Cause You Dragged Them Her

    #58

    Aviation History Is Relative…

    Aviation History Is Relative…

    #59

    History Meme

    History Meme

    #60

    Mysterious Copper Object Goes Brr

    Mysterious Copper Object Goes Brr

    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen this one before, it was on Science Channel years ago, and they hadn't figured it out.

    #61

    You Guys Know You Lost Right?

    You Guys Know You Lost Right?

    #62

    Impressive

    Impressive

    #63

    My Cat Is Gonna Be An Olympic Athlete

    My Cat Is Gonna Be An Olympic Athlete

    #64

    Thoughts?

    Thoughts?

    #65

    I Love A Nice Vase

    I Love A Nice Vase

    #66

    I Still Do This

    I Still Do This

    #67

    Grandma

    Grandma

    mskatiewells avatar
    Katie Gray
    Katie Gray
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she’s the first wife, it’s a miracle she survived birthing 16 children before safe cesarean sections were a thing.

    #68

    Thank You Very Much

    Thank You Very Much

    #69

    Dirty Dog

    Dirty Dog

    #70

    Mad Respec

    Mad Respec

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who does that leg in the green shorts next to the nun belong to? Not the bald guy with the beard on the other side of the cross, it's a right leg.

    #71

    Astrologers Be Like

    Astrologers Be Like

    #72

    The Death Of Stalin

    The Death Of Stalin

    #73

    Vietnam Was A Wild Time

    Vietnam Was A Wild Time

    #74

    Window Tax

    Window Tax

    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Read Bill Bryson "At Home: A Short History of Private Life. The window tax was a property tax in the UK based on the number of windows in a house. It was imposed in England in 1696 and in Scotland in 1748. it was repealed in 1851.

    #75

    Ofc It Takes Skilled Labor To Construct Complex Monuments

    Ofc It Takes Skilled Labor To Construct Complex Monuments

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s taken me so long to educate my partner on this, he comes from a bible family who thinks slaves built it etc. I had to show him the online tour for the Cairo museum so he could seee the graffiti and pay checks from these guys 😂 like you can physically see their work documents and what they were paid and all that. Explaining Ramses’ situation also was hard 😂

    #76

    Scientifically Proven

    Scientifically Proven

    #77

    It Do Be Like That

    It Do Be Like That

    #78

    Hah Get It

    Hah Get It

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had no idea it had tectonic folds on it before the carvings 😂 goddamn we are stupid as a species

    #79

    It Really Do Be Like That

    It Really Do Be Like That

    #80

    History Repeats Itself

    History Repeats Itself

