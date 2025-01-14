We know you love history , pandas, and memes—so do we! That’s why we regularly scour the internet for the most brilliant history memes to brighten your day and maybe even teach you something new. Over the years, we’ve shared so many that we thought it was time to create a hall of fame. This post is a throwback to celebrate the best of the best! Scroll through, enjoy the laughs, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites to crown the ultimate champions!

#1 Major W

#2 Washington Washingdogs

#3 Barrel Man Had The Right Ideas

#4 Where's The Love?

#5 Historians Be Like:

#6 Impressive

#7 Sacrifice Sacrifice

#8 Elvis' Chance Of Getting Polio Has Left The Building; Thank You And Good Night!

#9 We Love Petty

#10 Read A Fricking Book For Once!

#11 The One War I Don't Think Sabaton Ever Has Or Ever Will Write A Song About

#12 When Your Joke Backfires And You Accidentally Advance Women's Rights

#13 History Meme

#14 History Meme

#15 Adams Is Critically Underrated

#16 But Jesus Spoke English.... It Is Right There In The Bible

#17 Game Changer

#18 This Happened To My Grandfather When He Was Teaching Second Grade. The Kids Were So Traumatized By What They Saw A Lot Of Parents Had To Come Pick Them Up From School

#19 Simps

#20 Habsburg Moment

#21 It Really Do Be Like That

#22 This Is Why I Failed Chemistry

#23 Fly Pig Fly!

#24 The 70s Were A Weird Time

#25 History Ain't Pretty

#26 Plot Armour Is Really Thick Here

#27 No One Attacks Our Buddy And Gets Away With It!!!! It's Go Time Motherf****r!!

#28 I'll Drink To That

#29 It All Makes Sense Now

#30 I Just Hope The Man She Replaced Ended Up Working As *her* Maid

#31 How About Another 4 Years Of Delays?

#32 A Surprise To Be Sure But A Welcome One!

#33 That Giant Thermonuclear Reactor In The Sky Makes Life Possible But Hear Me Out About That Jesus Guy

#34 Nestlé Biting Their Tongue

#35 Innovation Is Scary

#36 Insane To Think Charles Darwin And Steve Irwin Both Owned The Same Turtoise

#37 Had Me At 360 No Scope

#38 Joe Bless

#39 Those Cows Are Beautiful

#40 Relatable

#41 I See What U Did There

#42 Great Depression Farmers Were Based

#43 He Had To Ask In 1714, a Norwegian captain and an English captain had a 14-hour long ship-fight. Afterwards, both ships were severely damaged, and the Norwegian captain was running out of ammo. He sent an envoy to the English ship, asking if he could borrow some of their ammo. They said no.



#44 Thanks For Clarifying

#45 History Meme

#46 Same Thing For The Court Dwarfs

#47 Olga Of Kiev's Bloody Revenge Would Make A Good Movie

#48 Indiana Jones And The Misappropriation Of Cultural Artifacts

#49 History Of Religion Can Often Be Frustrating

#50 Not Nice

#51 No Shame

#52 Sad But True

#53 Typical

#54 Anyone Know Her Of? Alice Roosevelt with her dog Leo. She smoked cigarettes in public, chewed gum, placed bets with bookies, rode in cars with men, stayed out late partying, and kept a pet snake named Emily Spinach, which she often wore wrapped around one arm and took to parties. Her father President Theodore Roosevelt once said of her "I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both." 1902.

#55 Dog History Memes Are Undefeated

#56 So Much Spice!

#57 They Here Cause You Dragged Them Her

#58 Aviation History Is Relative…

#59 History Meme

#60 Mysterious Copper Object Goes Brr

#61 You Guys Know You Lost Right?

#62 Impressive

#63 My Cat Is Gonna Be An Olympic Athlete

#65 I Love A Nice Vase

#66 I Still Do This

#67 Grandma

#68 Thank You Very Much

#69 Dirty Dog

#70 Mad Respec

#71 Astrologers Be Like

#72 The Death Of Stalin

#73 Vietnam Was A Wild Time

#74 Window Tax

#75 Ofc It Takes Skilled Labor To Construct Complex Monuments

#76 Scientifically Proven

#77 It Do Be Like That

#78 Hah Get It

#79 It Really Do Be Like That