History Memes That Are So Good, They Belong In Textbooks (Best Of All Time)
We know you love history, pandas, and memes—so do we! That’s why we regularly scour the internet for the most brilliant history memes to brighten your day and maybe even teach you something new. Over the years, we’ve shared so many that we thought it was time to create a hall of fame. This post is a throwback to celebrate the best of the best! Scroll through, enjoy the laughs, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites to crown the ultimate champions!
This post may include affiliate links.
Major W
Washington Washingdogs
Barrel Man Had The Right Ideas
Where’s The Love?
Probably part of the reason they rebelled and left the Empire a few years after the war.
Historians Be Like:
Impressive
Don’t tell a girl she can’t do it because that just makes her prove you wrong
Sacrifice Sacrifice
Elvis' Chance Of Getting Polio Has Left The Building; Thank You And Good Night!
I can hear the woo Karen’s and bleach enema Ken’s already in the distance
We Love Petty
Read A Fricking Book For Once!
The One War I Don't Think Sabaton Ever Has Or Ever Will Write A Song About
Pity they didn't have someone like Jimmy Carter around to negotiate a peace treaty instead of allowing the war to escalate
When Your Joke Backfires And You Accidentally Advance Women’s Rights
History Meme
History Meme
Adams Is Critically Underrated
But Jesus Spoke English.... It Is Right There In The Bible
Seriously, they're crazy... had a neighbor once tell me with absolute righteous indignation that everything came straight from the original bible, in the original English... when I pointed out that the bible wasn't originally in english, she told me that it absolutely was because they had the original bible - in the original English... at Oral Roberts University
Game Changer
This Happened To My Grandfather When He Was Teaching Second Grade. The Kids Were So Traumatized By What They Saw A Lot Of Parents Had To Come Pick Them Up From School
Picking my daughter up to take her for her senior pictures on Tuesday, September 11, 2001... She couldn't bear to re-shoot them then and cannot bear to look at them now.
Simps
Habsburg Moment
Some lines on my tree go back for 50+ generations. By 20 generations, you have 638976 direct ancestors, by 35 generations, 20,937,965,568 direct ancestors. You'll never identify them all!
It Really Do Be Like That
This Is Why I Failed Chemistry
Fly Pig Fly!
The 70s Were A Weird Time
History Ain’t Pretty
Plot Armour Is Really Thick Here
No One Attacks Our Buddy And Gets Away With It!!!! It's Go Time Motherf****r!!
I’ll Drink To That
It All Makes Sense Now
I Just Hope The Man She Replaced Ended Up Working As *her* Maid
How About Another 4 Years Of Delays?
A Surprise To Be Sure But A Welcome One!
That Giant Thermonuclear Reactor In The Sky Makes Life Possible But Hear Me Out About That Jesus Guy
Nestlé Biting Their Tongue
Innovation Is Scary
Insane To Think Charles Darwin And Steve Irwin Both Owned The Same Turtoise
Had Me At 360 No Scope
1945? Spetsnaz still train like this. I used to date one.
Joe Bless
Those Cows Are Beautiful
Relatable
Great Depression Farmers Were Based
He Had To Ask
In 1714, a Norwegian captain and an English captain had a 14-hour long ship-fight. Afterwards, both ships were severely damaged, and the Norwegian captain was running out of ammo. He sent an envoy to the English ship, asking if he could borrow some of their ammo. They said no.
Thanks For Clarifying
History Meme
Same Thing For The Court Dwarfs
Olga Of Kiev's Bloody Revenge Would Make A Good Movie
Indiana Jones And The Misappropriation Of Cultural Artifacts
History Of Religion Can Often Be Frustrating
Not Nice
No Shame
Sad But True
Typical
I was put off getting mine and paleo anth. Buuuut dating a mining guy lately, I’m gonna do my geology and anthropology to go work there with him. So anyone putting off their anthropology, archaeology, geology or paleo anthropology- think about coming to Aus and do the mines, there’s a lot of them needed and they don’t talk about it much outside the industry 😂 I wish I knew 20yrs ago. But it’s not too late
Anyone Know Her Of?
Alice Roosevelt with her dog Leo. She smoked cigarettes in public, chewed gum, placed bets with bookies, rode in cars with men, stayed out late partying, and kept a pet snake named Emily Spinach, which she often wore wrapped around one arm and took to parties. Her father President Theodore Roosevelt once said of her “I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both.” 1902.
Dog History Memes Are Undefeated
So Much Spice!
They Here Cause You Dragged Them Her
Aviation History Is Relative…
History Meme
Mysterious Copper Object Goes Brr
You Guys Know You Lost Right?
My Cat Is Gonna Be An Olympic Athlete
Thoughts?
I Love A Nice Vase
I Still Do This
Grandma
If she’s the first wife, it’s a miracle she survived birthing 16 children before safe cesarean sections were a thing.
Thank You Very Much
Dirty Dog
Mad Respec
Who does that leg in the green shorts next to the nun belong to? Not the bald guy with the beard on the other side of the cross, it's a right leg.
Astrologers Be Like
The Death Of Stalin
Vietnam Was A Wild Time
Window Tax
Read Bill Bryson "At Home: A Short History of Private Life. The window tax was a property tax in the UK based on the number of windows in a house. It was imposed in England in 1696 and in Scotland in 1748. it was repealed in 1851.
Ofc It Takes Skilled Labor To Construct Complex Monuments
It’s taken me so long to educate my partner on this, he comes from a bible family who thinks slaves built it etc. I had to show him the online tour for the Cairo museum so he could seee the graffiti and pay checks from these guys 😂 like you can physically see their work documents and what they were paid and all that. Explaining Ramses’ situation also was hard 😂
Scientifically Proven
It Do Be Like That
Hah Get It
I had no idea it had tectonic folds on it before the carvings 😂 goddamn we are stupid as a species