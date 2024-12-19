ADVERTISEMENT

Hear ye, hear ye, dear science enthusiasts! If your brain is longing for some witty humor, itching to be scratched by the revelation of what makes a certain joke funny, you’re in luck! We seem to have exactly what you’re looking for.

Below, you will find some of the best science-based memes, shared by the Facebook page fittingly titled ‘Science Memes,’ which has already amassed more than 1.3 million followers. If you’re thinking they must be some good memes if they’ve glued so many people to their devices, let us assure you—they are. So make yourself comfortable, maybe grab a snack or two, and enjoy the giggling session as you scroll through this unique blend of humor and science. Also, be sure to upvote your favorite memes!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

CryptoNature Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
laviberko_2 avatar
Just Cosmo
Just Cosmo
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, we can hear shapes making noises. Plants do use light to make food. Bees are smart. Something can have mass but no weight.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    tooquirkytolose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laviberko_2 avatar
    Just Cosmo
    Just Cosmo
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, it's technically not yet entirely correct as a theory. It still has multiple flaws when it comes to certain aspects of quantum mechanics.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is more or less exactly how it went. It was an exchange of benefits: Protection traded for cuddles and food

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    bismuth-soup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes , x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    Dadsaysjokes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    ThePunnyWorld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    OmniscientOf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    fronkonymous Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one on the left looks like Homer Simpson and Pennywise made a baby!!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    SnoozeInBrief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    caveheraa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    SamuelSaulsbury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    cupking11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #33

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    even_kei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    bdjansenphd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes , roywoodjr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to ask: Did they have a pushing device that ensured each bike was pushed in the same direction and by the same force?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, spherical and in a vacuum! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spherical_cow

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #49

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one might be the reason for the other, on many levels

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #55

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    HumbleBrvd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #61

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    Y2SHAF Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    bathematician Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kdrew7878 avatar
    RedMarbles
    RedMarbles
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the extent to which these guys are selling it. 😅

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #76

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #79

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #86

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #93

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #100

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #107

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #114

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #115

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #116

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #117

    Hilarious-Smart-Science-Memes

    sciencememes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!