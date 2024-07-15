65 Hilarious Posts From The ‘Fun With Science’ Instagram Page
On their own, knowledge and humor are in different realms. But there are moments when these two worlds collide, as you’ll see in the Fun With Science Instagram account.
The page features images that can bring out the inner geek in us. And while the name may imply a focus on science, you'll also find memes that light-heartedly present language, history, and pop culture.
We've collected some of the funny and witty posts from the page. Scroll through this list, and maybe you'll learn something new today.
This post may include affiliate links.
Ai art, look at the sudden change in art style/details, the weird shading with overly exaggerated highlights, and the weird deformed claw in the second image. Shame on bp for promoting it.
We did mention that learning and humor are on opposite ends of the spectrum, but they do go hand in hand. An article published by the American Psychological Association, “How Laughing Leads to Learning,” explained it all.
The piece included inputs from professors like Dr. Ronald Berk, otherwise known as the “Humor Professor.”
As opposed to my donkey where grass goes in and just gas comes out. And the mule, grass goes in and sass comes out!
As Dr. Berk explained, his goal is to create an easygoing environment as students tackle relatively complicated subject matters.
“When I enter the classroom, I want to change the entire atmosphere into one where everyone has fun with the material—even if the material is complex,” Dr. Berk said.
Other academics, like Sam Houston State University professor Dr. Randy Garner, use the same strategy to teach statistics. He believes in perfectly placed quips during lectures.
“Well-planned, appropriate, contextual humor can help students ingrain information,” Dr. Garner explained.
I hate those mieces to pieces! (Showing my age! Lol)
Microwave for a few seconds, squash with a knife, it's easy as anything (and then rub your hands on a stainless steel sink to get rid of the smell)
Don't worry, kid, it's the strong silent ones that cause an exodus.
Ohio University-Zanesville psychology professor Dr. Mark Shatz recognizes that educators aren't entertainers. However, he believes in the effectiveness of humor and its potential upsides in the classroom.
"Professors' jobs are to educate, not to entertain. But if humor can make the learning process more enjoyable, then I think everybody benefits as a result."
Lmao, is that the "For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction" bit??
Humor’s effectiveness in helping students retain information goes beyond the classroom. Studies have shown that it can also be beneficial in absorbing news pieces.
A Pew Research poll revealed that comedy programs like The Daily Show and The Colbert Show revealed higher retention of facts compared to when people tuned into CNN, FOX News, or read newspapers.
However, there is a proper way of mixing funny elements with imparting knowledge. Educator Sarah Henderson said it must “enhance classroom joy and develop a sense of community.”
In an article for Edutopia, she advises sticking to humor that is both age-appropriate and content-related and sandwiching it between repetition and instruction.
Conversely, there are certain things to avoid if you plan on injecting comedy into your teaching. Henderson advises steering clear of sarcasm and humor that is forced, inappropriate, and off-topic.
But, ultimately, educators are all for using humor as a learning tool. Author and e-learning designer Julie Kuzma is one of them.
“Students who are talking, laughing or even cheering are students who are happy and engaged, and that’s something every teacher should encourage,” Kuzma wrote in an article for SmartBrief.
But it feels oh so fine to dry your smaller self off in those things. Try it and see!
And THIS is why one of my favorite things to do in the world is kick back and get high and read shít like this!! I feel as tho I'm expanding my mind... Even if I'm only really killing brain cells! 🤣🤣
1. Aren't they shades, not colours? 2. Water and fabric too long can cause mould and whatnot, and so washing and drying them regularly keeps towel clean. 3. Does she want her husband's business to go well? And how much does the hospital trust her?
I can't lie... This sorta makes me FAVOR global warming somewhat! 🤣
Well if the dad shrucked his role as father and ran away perhaps he is both? 😳
Electricity life hack: any resistor dual functions as a spark plug if you get it hot enough!
Man maybe I'm not quite high enough to get this one... I'll return to it later!
The first word I saw was gnat... that tells you everything you need to know about my situational awareness.
No doubt someone has already named their baby that way