On their own, knowledge and humor are in different realms. But there are moments when these two worlds collide, as you’ll see in the Fun With Science Instagram account. 

The page features images that can bring out the inner geek in us. And while the name may imply a focus on science, you'll also find memes that light-heartedly present language, history, and pop culture. 

We've collected some of the funny and witty posts from the page. Scroll through this list, and maybe you'll learn something new today. 

#1

quantum_infinity , www.tumblr.com Report

marineouz avatar
Guy Bare
Guy Bare
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would have loved to work in physics. My teachers told me that was impossible because of my poor level in maths. However I really would have loved it.

#2

quantum_infinity Report

makennacrosiar avatar
SadieCat17 (she/her)
SadieCat17 (she/her)
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ai art, look at the sudden change in art style/details, the weird shading with overly exaggerated highlights, and the weird deformed claw in the second image. Shame on bp for promoting it.

#3

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity , www.tumblr.com Report

marineouz avatar
Guy Bare
Guy Bare
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, please tell me what to tell them in that specific case ...

We did mention that learning and humor are on opposite ends of the spectrum, but they do go hand in hand. An article published by the American Psychological Association, “How Laughing Leads to Learning,” explained it all. 

The piece included inputs from professors like Dr. Ronald Berk, otherwise known as the “Humor Professor.”

#4

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#5

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity , x.com Report

#6

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

johnmosley_1 avatar
John Mosley
John Mosley
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As opposed to my donkey where grass goes in and just gas comes out. And the mule, grass goes in and sass comes out!

As Dr. Berk explained, his goal is to create an easygoing environment as students tackle relatively complicated subject matters. 

“When I enter the classroom, I want to change the entire atmosphere into one where everyone has fun with the material—even if the material is complex,” Dr. Berk said.

#7

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity , www.tumblr.com Report

#8

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

legoman avatar
Lego Man
Lego Man
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought I knew how they worked before but this explanation has me questioning myself 😂

#9

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

Other academics, like Sam Houston State University professor Dr. Randy Garner, use the same strategy to teach statistics. He believes in perfectly placed quips during lectures. 

“Well-planned, appropriate, contextual humor can help students ingrain information,” Dr. Garner explained.

#10

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#11

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity , www.tumblr.com Report

i-buckland16 avatar
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Microwave for a few seconds, squash with a knife, it's easy as anything (and then rub your hands on a stainless steel sink to get rid of the smell)

#12

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't worry, kid, it's the strong silent ones that cause an exodus.

Ohio University-Zanesville psychology professor Dr. Mark Shatz recognizes that educators aren't entertainers. However, he believes in the effectiveness of humor and its potential upsides in the classroom.

"Professors' jobs are to educate, not to entertain. But if humor can make the learning process more enjoyable, then I think everybody benefits as a result."

#13

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity , x.com Report

ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even the emus won the Great Emu War of 1932. So, that makes them the good guys.

#14

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity , x.com Report

#15

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

sleepyhead_1 avatar
Ghostsauce
Ghostsauce
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmao, is that the "For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction" bit??

Humor’s effectiveness in helping students retain information goes beyond the classroom. Studies have shown that it can also be beneficial in absorbing news pieces. 

A Pew Research poll revealed that comedy programs like The Daily Show and The Colbert Show revealed higher retention of facts compared to when people tuned into CNN, FOX News, or read newspapers.

#16

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#17

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#18

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

charlotte-nora-butler avatar
char
char
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

okay, but like, now you got me thinking about it, and I'm imagining it tastes pretty much like mtn dew, and the thing is that now I really need to find out, so maybe one of you could just go ahead and test it for me so I don't have to? pretty please?

However, there is a proper way of mixing funny elements with imparting knowledge. Educator Sarah Henderson said it must “enhance classroom joy and develop a sense of community.”

In an article for Edutopia, she advises sticking to humor that is both age-appropriate and content-related and sandwiching it between repetition and instruction.

#19

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#20

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#21

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

Conversely, there are certain things to avoid if you plan on injecting comedy into your teaching. Henderson advises steering clear of sarcasm and humor that is forced, inappropriate, and off-topic. 

But, ultimately, educators are all for using humor as a learning tool. Author and e-learning designer Julie Kuzma is one of them. 

“Students who are talking, laughing or even cheering are students who are happy and engaged, and that’s something every teacher should encourage,” Kuzma wrote in an article for SmartBrief.
#22

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

cindyjbrick avatar
Cindy Brick
Cindy Brick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty ironic that this meme was included, post-7/13/2024...

#23

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#24

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity , thebaconsandwichofregret.tumblr.com Report

#25

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

charlotte-nora-butler avatar
char
char
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yesterday, it took me three tries to remember my girlfriend's name, kept coming up with similar sounding ones. brain just don't be braining sometimes

#26

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#27

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#28

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#29

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But it feels oh so fine to dry your smaller self off in those things. Try it and see!

#30

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity , x.com Report

#31

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#32

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#33

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity , www.tumblr.com Report

#34

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#35

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

steviedan79 avatar
Speak easy buttercup
Speak easy buttercup
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And THIS is why one of my favorite things to do in the world is kick back and get high and read shít like this!! I feel as tho I'm expanding my mind... Even if I'm only really killing brain cells! 🤣🤣

#36

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#37

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#38

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#39

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#40

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#41

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#42

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#43

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

boredpanda_194 avatar
Rusty
Rusty
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait until you find out what John B. Goodenough did ,,,

#44

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

i-buckland16 avatar
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1. Aren't they shades, not colours? 2. Water and fabric too long can cause mould and whatnot, and so washing and drying them regularly keeps towel clean. 3. Does she want her husband's business to go well? And how much does the hospital trust her?

#45

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

steviedan79 avatar
Speak easy buttercup
Speak easy buttercup
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't lie... This sorta makes me FAVOR global warming somewhat! 🤣

#46

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

danflo avatar
Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps the same person who looked at a cow and thought the same thing?

#47

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#48

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity , www.tumblr.com Report

#49

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity , x.com Report

steviedan79 avatar
Speak easy buttercup
Speak easy buttercup
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well if the dad shrucked his role as father and ran away perhaps he is both? 😳

#50

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#51

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

makennacrosiar avatar
SadieCat17 (she/her)
SadieCat17 (she/her)
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Electricity life hack: any resistor dual functions as a spark plug if you get it hot enough!

#52

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#53

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

charlotte-nora-butler avatar
char
char
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

incredibly rude, but damn, I am so stealing that

#54

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But, if forced to choose, smoking would be the healthier choice, right?

#55

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

steviedan79 avatar
Speak easy buttercup
Speak easy buttercup
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man maybe I'm not quite high enough to get this one... I'll return to it later!

#56

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#57

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#58

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#59

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#60

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

makennacrosiar avatar
SadieCat17 (she/her)
SadieCat17 (she/her)
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first word I saw was gnat... that tells you everything you need to know about my situational awareness.

#61

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#62

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#63

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

#64

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

sk_1988 avatar
JJ
JJ
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In German it would be "basketties" (= Körbchen = small baskets).

#65

Fun-With-Science-Memes-Quantum-Infinity

quantum_infinity Report

