ADVERTISEMENT

Like a quick snack in the middle of a road trip, memes are that sort of bite sized popcorn, trail mix or candy-style thing one can gobble up quickly for a boost. Plus, just like with snacks, it can be nice to have them all in one spot, a handy location for easy access.

The “meme.ig” Instagram account is dedicated to funny, random and relatable memes from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below.

More info: Instagram