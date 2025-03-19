ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it's political, economic, or social turmoil, the modern world can be hard to cope with. We need every tool that can help us—and humor should not be underestimated. A good joke can make even the toughest day a little easier.

The Facebook page Sarcasm Sodality shares funny, relatable, and, at times, ridiculous memes about pretty much all aspects of everyday life. Relationships, school, work, you name it. To paraphrase the legendary Chandler Bing himself, they can warm up your hollow tin chest. Hopefully!

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two characters humorously depict folder naming styles; one elegant, one chaotic, with a sarcastic twist on file replacement.

SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ner_diz avatar
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plus hundred other folders with added numbers at the end to differentiate one from another.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Couple smiling in a photo, then holding a child with sarcastic expressions. Sarcastic meme about family changes.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Email chain with sarcastic meme about attachment issues, resolved with humor.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Child enjoying escalator ride for birthday; example of sarcasm sodality, praised for original choice.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s one sorted kid! He is our hope against capitalism

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Hand holding a cute green plush goblin with humorous comments, perfect for sarcasm lovers.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    napples avatar
    Goony
    Goony
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mind your own business Old Tom. What my gf and I do in our free time is our business.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Sarcastic meme showing a majestic cathedral and a building shaped like a fish, captioned with humorous text.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Transparent tape with text showing sarcastic phrases about its end position. Sarcasm Sodality meme humor.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Sarcastic meme featuring a 2002 city scene with yellow taxis and a humorous caption about buying a house with lunch money.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lmao get up n feed my baby 🤷‍♀️my eldest was 10 mths old then n I was about to get married again , so that lol finally a mum at 35 , she’s. 23 now where have the years gone 🙈

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A person sitting with an ice pack on their head, casting a shadow resembling a famous hairstyle; a sarcastic meme moment.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Sarcastic meme about sudden changes in thinking after turning 25.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No it really doesn’t lmao ! I’m 60 n I started to think differently around last year 😂

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Text conversation with sarcastic response about birthplace.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Stupid reply lol he could have wanted to have an astrology chart done 😂

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    A caterpillar with an aggressive expression in a sarcastic meme about gardening challenges.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good can’t k**l him lol he’s a needed part of the eco system , and he’s kinda yup saying try it I dare you 😂

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    Man arrested for faking heart attacks in restaurants, a sarcastic meme with a humorous caption about his sentencing opportunity.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Sarcastic meme about being kissed in your sleep if alone, featuring a humorous comment about being in prison.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Two Twitter-style posts discussing the sarcasm of canceling plans to stay home and do nothing.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Belt made of watches on jeans, captioned "What a waist of time," showcasing sarcastic humor.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A hand holding glasses locked with a padlock, displaying sarcastic humor.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Screenshot of a sarcastic social media relationship post with humorous comments.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Childhood photo comparison with a sarcastic caption, highlighting shared birthdate and matching outfits for humor.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Two images of Theodore "T-bag" Bagwell character with sarcastic caption about intense acting impact.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Group holding "You Will Marry Me" signs, unintended sarcasm humor.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Close-up of a hand holding a weathered coin, with a sarcastic caption about the time taken to find it.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Two images of a sandwich, one real and one toy-like, highlighting sarcasm in meme format.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Bright sunny landscape with a clear sky, illustrating sarcasm in a 2016 meme context.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    A surreal, humorous meme showing a shark transforming into a goblin using a rolling pin, parodying dream interpretations.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Cow with a number 7 pattern on its head, part of a sarcastic meme referencing goats and Ronaldo.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Sarcastic meme about having two work milestones: lunch and leaving.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Coffin with white interior, listed in black, features humorous review saying, "No complaints from Grandpa." Sarcasm at its finest.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please do not pay that much money to bury me. I'll just donate my carcass to science for free.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Textbook sarcasm meme with a humorous comment on altering the phrasing of an event from 1995.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to do that in school lmao almost 5 decades ago 😂 get the book read it n switch it all around so it didn’t read like the book 😂

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Man with a beer sitting beside a fallen fence, representing sarcasm in England.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Two people in astronaut suits grocery shopping, representing sarcasm from March 2020 pandemic.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Two slices of bread with eggs in the center, humorously called "Alabama Toast," exemplifying sarcastic memes.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Five guys humorously holding phones showing the same Tinder match, exemplifying sarcasm sodality.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She apparently has a type, they look like identical quintuplets

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Excited man holding papers outside building, capturing a moment of sarcasm.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was my face when my divorce was final, I was giggling in front of the judge, lol

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Sarcastic meme about quiet men needing help ordering mashed potatoes in a restaurant setting.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Two people in a living room, humorously comparing "5'7" height differences," highlighting sarcasm sodality.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Teeth with a gap featuring a humorous design resembling "The Creation of Adam," showcasing sarcasm.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Text message exchange meme with sarcastic humor about fake accounts and trust issues.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Person holding a sea urchin above water with trees in the background, featuring sarcasm from social media.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Tweet by s.l.f.w sarcastically questioning parental responsibilities, with humor about food and shelter for children.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Sarcastic meme showing a text exchange about getting a girlfriend's attention with humor.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Ant meme highlighting sarcasm with an insect using its head to block a nest, captioned humorously as being born to be a door.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    A small arched hole in a wall with sarcastic text about mouse-made holes; a humorous social media comment below.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Man holding a newborn, with another man doting in the background, creating a sarcastic family scene.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Person on a plane in a hoodie looking suspicious next to a snack cart, embodying sarcastic humor.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Sarcastic meme about asking for a sign during FaceTime, resulting in a phone dying at 83% battery.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Woman holding a bag with a humorous caption, exemplifying sarcasm in a meme context.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Two women talking on treadmills at the gym; a humorous take on sarcasm in workout routines.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Sarcastic meme showing a new phone gifted instead of a charger, with text overlay.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ronymnz avatar
    Ronald Manema
    Ronald Manema
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a nice gesture, a bit over the top. Well now get two chargers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    Text conversation with sarcastic response; a person stands on cracked pavement, symbolizing refusal.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    Two red jars labeled with sarcasm: one says "Coffee" crossed out with "Tea" underneath, and the other the opposite.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Person wearing ear cleaning headphones for a humorous take on sarcasm sodality.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Woman relaxing in a recliner with text about lazy people, capturing a sarcastic meme vibe.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Man looking contemplative with caption about reality, representing sarcasm sodality.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Two mannequins in trash cans, humorously depicting intense chemistry, enhancing sarcasm memes.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Sarcastic meme of a phone flipped over on a table, humorously discussing trust issues in relationships.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Two digital characters depict a sarcastic meme about potato peeling skills.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    p_walerjan avatar
    Premislaus de Colo
    Premislaus de Colo
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #58

    A man humorously whispers to a statue, adding a touch of sarcasm.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Sarcasm meme with an AirPod melting on a mug warmer mistaken for a charger, humorous comment below.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Close-up of feet in brown shoes and baggy pants with a sarcastic caption about bosses and AI.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Two-part sarcastic meme questioning why there are many 23-year-olds, with a humorous reference to Y2K fears.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No we didn’t lol n my daughters 23 she was born in 2001 😂well she’s 24 in July but still 23 now so in 1999 kids would be 26 😂just saying lol

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Person taking mirror selfies in striped outfit, captioned with sarcastic comment about their legs.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Police officer in a humorous meme, joking about a suspect dancing downtown, with a patrol car in the background. Sarcasm Sodality.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Tweet proposing a reality show concept with billionaire CEOs living on a low salary, featuring sarcasm.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #65

    Person humorously comparing life to a sandwich, emphasizing bread comes first.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Police car parked with multiple speed limit signs displaying different limits, highlighting sarcasm in small town driving.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Man humorously tweets about rent and mortality, embodying sarcasm sodality.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Mirror selfie with sarcastic comments below it, featuring playful banter about life years.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Sarcasm meme showing a public swimming pool with a blue slide, highlighting the irony of pool bathrooms.

    SarcasmSodalityOfficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!