Socializing is hard. Especially after a long week in the office, the last thing I want to do most Friday nights is leave my house. I am much more comfortable chilling at home, relaxing with my partner and my cat. I’m not sure if that makes me old, boring or unsociable, but I just can’t help but crave peace and quiet sometimes.

And if you too relish your solitude, you’ve come to the right place. We took a trip to the “It’s Okay To Be An Introvert” Facebook page and gathered some of their most relatable memes below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you feel seen, as someone who prefers staying in than going out on the town, and be sure to upvote your favorites!

kat_burleson avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe;.. but LOTR has never made me say, Who cares? Or Where is the bleeping recipe?!

We all love spending time with our closest friends, and making lifelong memories with loved ones is one of the most special things we can do on this Earth. But is it really necessary to be around others all the time? Unless you live alone and work from home, you probably spend the vast majority of your time surrounded by people, especially if you live in a city where you take public transit to get around. And this can often be exhausting.

After a long week of constant social interactions and conversations with others, it can feel incredibly freeing to simply be alone and take some deep breaths. And according to Verywell Mind, a reasonable amount of alone time can actually be beneficial for our mental health. Despite the fact that humans are social creatures by nature, being around others can also create stress. You might feel pressure to act or speak a certain way, and it can be difficult to fully relax while in public. 
russaird avatar
Stinky
Stinky
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My idea of bliss (but with quick access to the ocean please).

piavankooten avatar
Mäandertal
Mäandertal
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember staying up all night reading "Not without my daughter" all in one sitting when I was a teenager. I was terrified yet mesmerized that such a thing could be a true story.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Some of the benefits you might experience when finally getting some much needed alone time are improved personal exploration, increased creativity and more energy for future social interactions, Verywell Mind notes. When you’re alone, there’s no one distracting you or keeping you from finally finishing that painting or reading that book you’ve been meaning to get around to for weeks.

This can also be a great time to harness your creativity. In fact, one study even found that those of us who make a point to spend time alone tend to be extremely creative. When your brain isn’t constantly being fed stimuli, and you’re not forced to engage with others, you have the opportunity to slow down, relax and let your creative juices flow. 
Contrary to what you might assume, living alone can also provide individuals with more energy to socialize. Many of us experienced this during the height of the pandemic. Once we were forced to stay home and the option to hang out with friends was taken away, many of us craved those social interactions. It’s just important for us to be able to choose when we want to be around others, as it is certainly possible to have too much or too little social time.  
Even if you consider yourself an extrovert, it’s healthy to be alone with your thoughts from time to time. And if you’re not sure how to know when you should take a step back from socializing, Verywell Mind noted a few factors to consider. First, if you’re feeling short-tempered or irritable, this might be a sign that you should be alone for a bit. Losing interest in socializing or feeling overstimulated can be signals to spend some time alone too. And if you’re having trouble concentrating or getting anxious about being around others, don’t hesitate to cancel your plans and opt for a night in instead. 

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I couldnt live in a place where books arent mine... MINE MINE ALL MINE MY TREASSUREEEEEEE

Now, if you live with roommates or family members, it can often be difficult to find alone time. I already struggle with this at times, and I can’t imagine how much more challenging it can be when you have children. But we all deserve to be able to relax and unwind alone every now and then, so don’t be afraid to make time for yourself. If that means making sure your partner can watch the kids while you go for a walk around the block or do some exercise in the garage, talk to them about it. And if you have to hire a babysitter to play with your little ones for an hour or two while you go out and enjoy a meal by yourself in silence, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.  
auntiestela avatar
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sigh, If I had a nickel every time someone asked me this…

Spending some time alone with your thoughts can be more than simply being alone in a room. You might have to turn off social media as well. Even when you’re not really interacting with others online, you can still be impacted by their opinions and content. To truly be by yourself, it’s best to limit these distractions. And by logging off, you’ll eliminate the temptation to compare yourself to others as well. 
theonlyplueschopossum avatar
The only Plueschopossum
The only Plueschopossum
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had a discussion with my SO the other day. He found it totally weird that I wouldn't be thrilled if I invited friends over and they would bring other people with them that I don't even know. And he found it even weirder that, according to my own mindset, I don't expect other people to find it great or totally normal if we would do such a thing when we're invited. Please tell me that I'm not alone with this or an absolute weirdo o.O

isabelgalvez avatar
Isabel Galvez
Isabel Galvez
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That customer complaining about that answer is the reason I'm a dog person

If you’re not sure what to do with your alone time, don’t be afraid to plan it out. I’m a huge proponent of having “self dates” where you might go shopping alone, grab a coffee and read a book in a park by yourself, take yourself out to see a movie or hit up a local museum alone. You might be surprised how much you enjoy going on solo dates, and it’s important to be content just hanging out with yourself. 

As healthy as it is to spend some time alone, it can be a slippery slope for those of us who are more inclined to stay home and turn into hermits. According to Greater Good Magazine from Berkeley University, it’s recommended to get one to three hours of social interaction per day. Apparently, most of us usually get far less, socializing for about 34 minutes per day on average, so don’t be afraid to reach out to your friends and invite them over for a coffee or out on a hike. Then you can head home and enjoy your solitude for the rest of the evening.   
We hope you’re enjoying this list of memes, pandas. Even though you’re probably scrolling through them alone, feel free to send your favorites to your friends and remember to upvote the ones that make you feel seen. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more memes from Bored Panda that homebodies can relate to, we recommend reading this list next!
davidlong_1 avatar
Manana Man
Manana Man
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or you could spend the four hours reading BP and writing comments that you hope are witty and that people will upvote.

elliecracknell avatar
Ellie Ahmed
Ellie Ahmed
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I frequently dine alone, and can I put in a mention for - if you see somebody dining alone and you appreciate their confidence, could you please appreciate it quietly? I get that people are well-meaning, but nothing makes me feel more like a zoo animal than the waitress saying "oh I just love seeing women who have the confidence to go out and have a meal alone, it's so amazing you're doing something for yourself, etc etc.". This recently happened to me and... okay, thank you for the compliment, but no thank you for triggering every ounce of my social anxiety that everyone is noticing me and thinking about me being alone now

nicoletta-karam avatar
Nicky
Nicky
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In a bridal shop window, I saw two headless mannequins next to a portrait of Henry VIII

the_true_opifex avatar
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bed is a magical place where I don't have to prepare food or clean anything and nobody's asking me for money.

fatimakazir avatar
Queen fhk
Queen fhk
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am sorry for the late response but I have to go to the doctor and get my booster shot tomorrow

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Releasing your raccoon mounted corps to assault the local library and bring back hundreds of books is okay

auntiestela avatar
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s an automatic phrase adults blurt out…no follow up needed

auntiestela avatar
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me too - I’ve become pretty skillful in discerning this trait in others

sk_1988 avatar
JJ
JJ
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always say that I have twelve guinea pigs. Then people go like "Whaaaaaaattttt?" and probably picture me as a weird guinea pig lady. I'm fine with that.

