ADVERTISEMENT

Socializing is hard. Especially after a long week in the office, the last thing I want to do most Friday nights is leave my house. I am much more comfortable chilling at home, relaxing with my partner and my cat. I’m not sure if that makes me old, boring or unsociable, but I just can’t help but crave peace and quiet sometimes.

And if you too relish your solitude, you’ve come to the right place. We took a trip to the “It’s Okay To Be An Introvert” Facebook page and gathered some of their most relatable memes below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you feel seen, as someone who prefers staying in than going out on the town, and be sure to upvote your favorites!