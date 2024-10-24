ADVERTISEMENT

Disney films have transcended generations and become a part of many people’s childhoods. That’s why any reference to Beauty and the Beast, Winnie the Pooh, or Elsa from Frozen can likely bring instant nostalgia.

These images from the Disney Memes Facebook page provide a nice blast from the past. The page’s 562,000 followers keep it alive, and we’ve compiled its best memes in this list for you today.

Whether you grew up in Disney’s 2D era bannered by Mickey Mouse and Snow White or you came of age in the 3D years with Tangled and Wreck-It Ralph, these memes may strike a chord, one way or another. Enjoy scrolling through!