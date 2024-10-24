ADVERTISEMENT

Disney films have transcended generations and become a part of many people’s childhoods. That’s why any reference to Beauty and the Beast, Winnie the Pooh, or Elsa from Frozen can likely bring instant nostalgia. 

These images from the Disney Memes Facebook page provide a nice blast from the past. The page’s 562,000 followers keep it alive, and we’ve compiled its best memes in this list for you today. 

Whether you grew up in Disney’s 2D era bannered by Mickey Mouse and Snow White or you came of age in the 3D years with Tangled and Wreck-It Ralph, these memes may strike a chord, one way or another. Enjoy scrolling through!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
richardross avatar
Richard Ross
Richard Ross
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Microwave be like. Here’s your stone cold food in a red hot bowl. 😂

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

A study by the University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work found that Disney films can be an effective tool for parents to communicate with their children. One likely reason is that love has been a central theme in Disney’s movies of the distant and recent past. 

One of the study’s co-authors, Yu-Ju Huang, pointed out that early Disney movies focused on romance, while recent films were more about familial love. 

“It’s a significant change in how love can be very diverse and how people apply love to their social relationships,” Huang explained.

#4

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Films like The Lion King also touched on more somber topics like death but didn’t delve too deeply. According to Azusa Pacific University social work professor Carol A. Leung, this leaves room for parents to discuss such serious issues with their children. 

As Leung said in an interview with the University of Houston, these characters can be “conversation starters” to help kids understand these concepts more quickly.

#7

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme , the-softwolf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Of course, Disney films aren’t exempt from controversies. A study by Brigham Young University found that young girls who identified with Disney princesses were likely to engage in gender stereotyping and had lower body self-esteem. 

ADVERTISEMENT

More research published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry found that 85% of Disney’s films before 2004 spoke about mental health in a denigrating manner. Researchers also warned about the possible implications for children learning prejudicial attitudes at a young age.

#10

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Prominent villains like Cruella de Vil, Ursula, Scar, Captain Hook, and Jafar also captured children’s imaginations by introducing the dichotomy of good and evil. However, experts like behavioral economist Fred Zimmerman see this as a problem because kids learn to “demonize” people who engage in “bad” behavior. 

“One can’t help but wonder if this Disnified understanding of the world as a struggle between the good and bad guys is a piece of today’s problems of political polarization and social exclusion problems,” Zimmerman told the BBC.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

All the good and bad aside, Disney films have made an impact over the last few decades. They contributed to the rise of animated movies, encouraged creativity and imagination, and reinforced important moral values.  

Today’s films also adapt to current societal norms by incorporating themes of diversity and inclusivity. There are upsides and downsides, but these changes are a form of education for children.

#16

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

As Xavier University of Louisiana professor Shearon Roberts pointed out, current Disney films allow girls to realize their full potential and impart an important lesson to young boys. 

“Women and girls are not just their objects of affection, but allies in ridding their worlds of evil and making the world better for all,” Roberts told the BBC in the same interview.

#19

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

We’d also like to hear from you, readers. How have Disney films impacted your childhood and the way you viewed the world growing up? Which characters did you resonate with most? Share your thoughts in the comments!
#22

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme , AlDANS_ , FilmUpdates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah because I've seen some women being two totally different people with and without makeup, so I'm with Prince on this one.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#39

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then the conversation shifts and no-one asks you to finish the story 😥

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#65

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Hilarious-Disney-Memes-Jokes

disneyymeme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!